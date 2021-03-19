Public Record

MORTGAGES
Selected mortgages filed with Kent County Register of Deeds
BANTA, Theodore W. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $430,431
SINGH, Vikramuit et al, Highpoint Community Bank, Parcel: 412217202012, $818,000
WELLS, David et al, Northern Mortgage Services, Cannon Twp., $384,000
LOWSMA, David L. et al, NBKC Bank, Ada Twp., $420,900
RIZZI, Thomas J., JPMorgan Chase Bank, East Grand Rapids, $988,000
BROUGHTON, Katrina et al, Better Mortgage Corp., Ada Twp., $404,481
RADFORD TRUST, First Technology Federal Credit Union, Parcel: 411405276022, $1,245,000
RAZZAG, Rabia A. et al, Mercantile Bank, Cascade Twp., $387,232
EINFELD, Kevin J., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411411402031, $1,529,618
CROSS, Alan R. et al, Independent Bank, Walker, $369,000
DIXON, Todd A. et al, Benchmark Mortgage, East Grand Rapids, $753,600
DEBOER, Megan et al, Union Home Mortgage, Nelson Twp., $363,000
BIRD, Jason T. et al, Grand River Bank, Parcel: 411413476003, $405,000
TASSONI TRUST, Union Home Mortgage Group, Cascade Twp., $706,000
DEVLIEGER, Robert W. II et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $706,000
LOTT, Ann et al, Amerisave Mortgage Corp., Cascade Twp., $476,000
HUMBAD, Parag et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, $877,000
LUCCHESE, James G. et al, Quicken Loans, Courtland Twp., $488,000
PANNU, Sukhvir et al, Huntington National Bank, Byron Twp., $367,650
GOLEMBIEWSKI, Mark et al, Independent Bank, Plainfield Twp., $750,000
DEPHILLIPS, Caroline J. et al, Morgan Stanley Private Bank, East Grand Rapids, $840,000
WILSON, Steven et al, Team Mortgage Co. LLC, Cannon Twp., $451,250
TURNER, John et al, Old National Bank, East Grand Rapids, $504,000
ORME, Kyle T. et al, Neighborhood Loans, Walker, $360,000
JOHNSON, Gary R. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Grandville, $380,000
HUGHES, Joel A. et al, Home Point Financial Corp., Algoma Twp., $356,250
VEENEMAN, David G. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $510,400
RADEMACHER, Judy S., PFCU, Oakfield Twp., $352,000
LEMIEUR, David L. et al, Old National Bank, Parcel: 411411402018, $669,000
PILPOVIC, Amanda et al, Envoy Mortgage, Byron Twp., $404,814
MCKNIGHT, Darren et al, Old National Bank, Parcel: 411433352008, $493,500
CLOSE, Alison G. et al, Huntington National Bank, Parcel: 411005126050, $711,000
LEWIS, Sarah B. et al, Benchmark Mortgage, Parcel: 411411202074, $354,000
CHILCOTE, Randy et al, United Bank, Oakfield Twp., $712,800
SCHMIDT, Daniel P., Northpointe Bank, East Grand Rapids, $667,250
WAYBRANT, Michael et al, Neighborhood Loans, East Grand Rapids, $486,640
MACGUIDWIN, Mary S., Neighborhood Loans, East Grand Rapids, $399,000
HAUGHEE, Stephanie R. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $440,000
SHEPPARD, David et al, Finance of America Mortgage, Gaines Twp., $375,250
SOLOMON TRUST, Independent Bank, Byron Twp., $401,250
CHRISTY, Matthew E. et al, Huntington National Bank, East Grand Rapids, $829,500
VANOVER, Kelli M. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $384,448
JORDAN, Shane et al, Quicken Loans, Cascade Twp., $420,000
STEVENS, Donald et al, Greenstone Farm Credit Services, Tyrone Twp., $452,200
SAXTON, William M. et al, Draper & Kramer Mortgage Group, East Grand Rapids, $470,000
WARD, Eric E. et al, TCF National Bank, Cascade Twp., $915,000
TEIPEL, Bryan et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $672,000
HARDER, Emily L. et al, Neighborhood Loans, Gaines Twp., $443,800
MEHNEY, David P., Huntington National Bank, East Grand Rapids, $980,000
PIFER, Anne M. et al, Fifth Third Bank, East Grand Rapids, $562,250
SEOANE, Luis G. et al, Northpointe Bank, Cascade Twp., $2,599,500
TUITEL, Donald et al, Guaranteed Rate, Parcel: 411428426001, $704,002
FRANSEN, Erik P. et al, Dart Bank, Cannon Twp., $362,250
BASSETT, Ryan et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $982,000
BARTHOLOMEW, Andrew et al, Huntington National Bank, Plainfield Twp., $436,000
CAMP, Derek, Northern Mortgage Services, Cascade Twp., $434,300
DEERING, Mary J., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $461,250
GORGES, Rony et al, Old National Bank, Cascade Twp., $504,000
WEAVER, Curtis R. et al, TCF National Bank, Ada Twp., $413,000
RATH, Swapnil R. et al, Old National Bank, Parcel: 411411477028, $463,000
MCKENZIE, Thomas et al, Old National Bank, Parcel: 411426280023, $530,000
PITCHER, Benjamin J. et al, Old National Bank, Parcel: 411427177004, $371,250
GORMAN, Michael L. et al, Caliber Home Loans, Parcel: 412229302006, $414,485
KEENOY, Max M. et al, Better Mortgage Corp., East Grand Rapids, $441,927
YONKER, Tyler A. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $580,500
REGES, David et al, Independent Bank, Caledonia, $393,600
POTTER, Brian, Old National Bank, Plainfield Twp., $492,000
VICTORY, Ann, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $575,910
PANTOJA, Anthony J. et al, Mercantile Bank, Cannon Twp., $685,000
ARNOLD, Michael et al, Gold Star Mortgage Financial Group, Rockford, $383,500
RET, Donald et al, Quicken Loans, Parcel: 411412276038, $451,600
ASHBY, Seth W. et al, Keller Mortgage, Cascade Twp., $423,000
INTERRA HOMES LLC, West Michigan Community Bank, Algoma Twp., $460,159
SMITH, Jeffrey et al, United Bank, Cannon Twp., $504,000
WERNER, Justin et al, Quicken Loans, Algoma Twp., $510,400
BORISCH, Thomas L. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $710,000
LUNDBERG, David A. et al, Member First Mortgage, Cannon Twp., $478,000
GRAYSON, Jay P. et al, Consumers Credit Union, Grand Rapids City, $431,250
SPIEGEL, Mike et al, Keller Mortgage, East Grand Rapids, $560,091
LEE, Hyungwoo et al, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411425295015, $380,000
TIMMER, Jeff et al, Independent Bank, Plainfield Twp., $381,500
VOGELZANG, Timothy et al, Anderson Financial Group, Parcel: 411401477012, $495,000
SONUGA, Jackie A. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Gaines Twp., $473,600
ROSKAMP, James R. et al, Mercantile Bank, Byron Twp., $363,400
PETERS, Anthony et al, Mr. Cooper, Parcel: 411025327008, $372,300
MILLER, David A. et al, Plus Relocation Mortgage, Parcel: 411412382004, $634,750
BREGENZER TRUST, United Wholesale Mortgage, East Grand Rapids, $510,400
HOLSWORTH, Tyler et al, Old National Bank, Parcel: 411621100008, $382,800
ALLCHIN, Jeffrey et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $397,709
DEVRIES, Derek J. et al, Heartland Home Mortgage, East Grand Rapids, $361,000
RAMAN, Suriya et al, Home Point Financial, Parcel: 411425251018, $346,750
MARTUS, Paul et al, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411412301015, $394,000
WILSON, David O. et al, Newrez LLC, Cannon Twp., $480,000
ROUNDING SECOND LLC, Highpoint Community Bank, Parcel: 412320479008, $2,053,145
HUIZENGA, Marty W. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $950,000
GUNN, Daniel et al, Nationstar Mortgage, Cascade Twp., $486,100
PATANICZEK, Charles C. et al, Quicken Loans, Plainfield Twp., $363,850
MHC 97 LLC, Extra Space Storage LP, Kentwood, $2,848,000
HOOGERHYDE, Heath R., United Wholesale Mortgage, Caledonia, $387,204
2189 AVASTAR PARKWAY LLC, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Walker, $1,560,000
ABC PROPERTIES, Adventure Credit Union, Parcel: 411431476018, $390,000
SPECTER-PETERS TRUST, Isabella Bank, Plainfield Twp., $500,000
KORHORN, Scott et al, Independent Bank, Ada Twp., $371,200
AHMED, Aiesha, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411411477052, $708,130
GARVIN, Brent A. et al, Home Point Financial Corp., Ada Twp., $420,000
STARNER, Seth D. et al, Mercantile Bank, East Grand Rapids, $491,000
MILLMAN, Steven A., ChoiceOne Bank, East Grand Rapids, $350,000
BEERBOWER, Stephen M. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $405,000
VAUGHN, Aaron et al, Old National Bank, Cascade Twp., $568,000
YADAV, Prashant, Northpointe Bank, Algoma Twp., $384,750
BLOEMERS, Todd A. et al, Benchmark Mortgage, Caledonia, $472,410
BRISENO, Joseph et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $460,750
BORUCKI, Jeff, Old National Bank, Cascade Twp., $510,400
VANLAAN TRUST, Independent Bank, Vergennes Twp., $488,000
FEWLESS, Brent G. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Wyoming, $345,600
BAINBRIDGE, Ross et al, TCF National Bank, Byron Twp., $437,750
FISHER, Ryan V. et al, Advia Credit Union, Gaines Twp., $450,000
HUNE, Eric et al, Independent Bank, Courtland Twp., $358,000
BULTJE, Michael J. et al, Sun West Mortgage Co., Byron Twp., $504,746
MRAZEK, David N. et al, Blueleaf Lending LLC, Cascade Twp., $444,487
ROSE, Justin T. et al, Independent Bank, Cannon Twp., $510,400
DEGOOD, Randall K. et al, VanDyk Mortgage Corp., Caledonia, $370,405
MATUSIAK, Mark A. et al, Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Parcel: 411324453039, $351,176
HUNT, Lindsey M. et al, DFCU Financial, Byron Twp., $409,900
GIROTTO, John A. et al, Bank of America, Parcel: 411413202008, $675,000
BARTON, Chad G. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411810328023, $487,500
DAS, Jayant et al, Huntington National Bank, Cascade Twp., $382,000
SANDERS, William J., TCF National Bank, Byron Twp., $350,000
BRACHMAN, Zachary et al, VanDyk Mortgage Corp., Grandville, $335,000
SAINSBURY, Stephanie, Grand River Bank, Parcel: 411413126003, $480,000
MANNING, Melissa A. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Walker, $306,267
NEWMAN, Joshua G. et al, Huntington National Bank, East Grand Rapids, $400,000
MORLEY, Daniel J. et al, Churchill Mortgage Corp., Cascade Twp., $335,900
WICANDER, Melanie et al, Wells Fargo Bank, East Grand Rapids, $368,000
FERRER, Romeo L. Jr. et al, Mercantile Bank, Byron Twp., $510,400
HOCKSTRA, Brandyn L., Ruoff Mortgage Co., Ada Twp., $456,000
GROOVER, Susan R., HUD, Plainfield Twp., $330,000
RANDALL, Chad D. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Courtland Twp., $400,000
SMITH, Jacob T. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $304,000
VENEMA, Kail, Northpointe Bank, Gaines Twp., $308,940
ENZENBERGER, Wayne et al, Fifth Third Bank, Kentwood, $411,350
WHISLER, Scott D. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $370,000
COPE, David et al, MIMutual Mortgage, Caledonia, $505,000
MERSMAN, Mark R. et al, Inlanta Mortgage, Cannon Twp., $640,000
ARTZ, Gregory J. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $510,000
LYRA PROPERTIES LLC, KeyBank, Walker, $783,000
SUTTON, Lauren et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Vergennes, $388,382
CALDON, Joel A. et al, Grand River Bank, Ada Twp., $450,000
LYONS, Mitchell W. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $780,000
JOHNSON, Erik C. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411427101014, $364,000
BIRDWELL, Anthony D. et al, TCF National Bank, Gaines Twp., $464,000
ROSEMA, Robert J. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Gaines Twp., $428,343
MARTIN, Joseph et al, Inlanta Mortgage, Cannon Twp., $441,750
BRAY, Matthew et al, Farmers Bank & Trust, Byron Twp., $360,000
GARDER, Grant et al, Strong Home Mortgage LLC, Ada Twp., $337,700
CUNNINGHAM, Jason et al, Finance of America Mortgage, Byron Twp., $417,000
LANG, Erica et al, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411407130013, $365,750
ENSING, Joel et al, Old National Bank, Cascade Twp., $510,400
CARMICHAEL, Raymond W. et al, Northpointe Bank, Byron Twp., $385,000
WEEDA, Austin et al, Neighborhood Loans, Vergennes Twp., $491,000
KOHN, Mark F. et al, Mercantile Bank, Grattan Twp., $510,000
COLLINS, Marcia L., Independent Bank, Caledonia, $321,000
TILLEY, John N. et al, Northpointe Bank, East Grand Rapids, $422,000
PAALMAN, Kyle C. et al, Benchmark Mortgage, Bowne Twp., $342,500
LUTTENTON, Charles et al, TCF National Bank, Ada Twp., $1,088,000
REINHOLD, Shaun et al, Primelending, Parcel: 411026427013, $352,500
PEEBLES TRUST, Mercantile Bank, Alpine Twp., $362,000
4320 AIRWEST LLC et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Kentwood, $1,200,000
FOUR GREEN HOUSES LLC, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411429334014, $464,000
DEYOUNG, Adam et al, Macatawa Bank, Parcel: 411432479015, $348,000
CHAMBERLIN, Joseph S. et al, Fifth Third Bank, Cascade Twp., $481,000
DOWNER, Scott D. et al, First United Credit Union, Caledonia, $359,500
HURLEY, Robert B. Jr. et al, Team Mortgage Co., Plainfield Twp., $409,000
KRANENDONK, Bradley et al, Neighborhood Loans, Cascade Twp., $400,000
WEST MICHIGAN BASEBALL LP, Whitecaps Bridge Fund LLC, Plainfield Twp., $3,000,000
CUMINGS, Kevin D. et al, Independent Bank, Parcel: 411402177017, $376,000
PIXEL DEN FULTON PROPERTIES LLC, PNC Bank, Ada Twp., $330,000
PIXEL DEN FULTON PROPERTIES LLC, PNC Bank, Ada Twp., $412,500
POMARANSKI, Jonathan J. et al, Polaris Home Funding Corp., Caledonia, $373,600
WEISS, Carlos et al, US Bank, East Grand Rapids, $364,100
OSTIPOW, Edward M. et al, Quicken Loans, Ada Twp., $334,400
KATTULA, Peter A. et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, East Grand Rapids, $451,000
MACDONALD, Kyle L. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $510,000
WARD, Stephen et al, Benchmark Mortgage, Byron Twp., $400,100
ENGEN TRUST, PNC Bank, Plainfield Twp., $330,000
OGG, James R., Churchill Mortgage Corp., Parcel: 411908301029, $397,500
CHILLAG, Kipp L. et al, Old National Bank, Parcel: 411805231006, $390,000
PRESTON, Louis F. Jr. et al, Flagstar Bank, Cascade Twp., $419,750
SINGLA, Bibhas, Quicken Loans, Cascade Twp., $510,400
HILL, Mark et al, Team Mortgage Co., Courtland Twp., $370,405
NIPPER, Gary W. et al, Independent Bank, Gaines Twp., $459,900
DAART, Sara Anne M., Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411411477031, $413,000
MANE, Gold E., Lake Michigan Credit Union, $320,100
COLEGROVE, Jason et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, East Grand Rapids, $320,400
FORSMA, Ryan J. et al, Fifth Third Bank, Ada Twp., $500,000
WEVER, Blake et al, United Bank, Gaines Twp., $502,250
JACOBSON, Ryan T. et al, Independent Bank, Ada Twp., $510,400
DURKIN, Matthew R. et al, Old National Bank, Parcel: 411411402027, $457,000
RKG INVESTMENTS LLC, Comerica Bank, Grandville, $1,530,000
HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK, Huntington National Bank, Cascade Twp., $506,400
REUSCHER TRUST, Heartland Home Mortgage, Cannon Twp., $352,700
SCHUCHARDT, Timothy J. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $444,000
MULLER, Bruce T. et al, Fifth Third Bank, Ada Twp., $325,700
SEAN PROPERTIES MICHIGAN LLC, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, Kentwood, $2,625,000
RITZEMA, Kristen et al, Heartland Home Mortgage, Plainfield Twp., $407,500
LOTT, Jason P., United Wholesale Mortgage, Cascade Twp., $437,200
JURGENS, Chadwick W. et al, TCF National Bank, Byron Twp., $556,937
HONHOLT, Joshua D. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $510,400
MCGRAIL, Daniel et al, PNC Bank, East Grand Rapids, $334,320
LABINE, Jay et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411435308009, $925,000
ALPINE AVE HOLDINGS LLC, Amway Partners 2 LLC, Parcel: 411314231011, $1,500,000
WILKES, Matthew W. et al, Great Lakes Credit Union, Rockford, $838,400
ANDERSON, Jennifer L., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Alpine Twp., $412,300
HAYDEN TRUST, UBS Bank USA, East Grand Rapids, $2,500,000
JACKSON, Melissa M. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $510,400
EIKEY, Chantal et al, United Bank, Caledonia, $360,000
LUCCHESI, Ross M. et al, Top Flite Financial, Caledonia, $452,000
JOHN, Jason et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $395,217
THOMPSON, Leon W. et al, Edgewater Bank, Tyrone Twp., $510,400
ANDERSEN, Jeffrey, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $400,900
CHARLES, Dale L. et al, Churchill Mortgage Corp., Caledonia, $508,250
STARK, Matthew et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $644,850
ADAMS, Donald V. II et al, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., Byron Twp., $344,850
BURGOON, Eric S. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $510,400
ZINT, James et al, Gold Star Mortgage Financial Group, Ada Twp., $380,380
DURST, Thomas et al, Old National Bank, Parcel: 411403452006, $361,500
POTTER, Chad R. et al, Team Mortgage Co. LLC, Cannon Twp., $451,250
PINE OAK 2020 LIMITED DIVIDEND HOUSING ASSOCIATION LP, MSHDA, Wyoming, $698,157
PINE OAK 2020 LIMITED DIVIDEND HOUSING ASSOCIATION LP, MSHDA, Wyoming, $5,595,378
BATTERSHALL, Jeffrey S. et al, Fifth Third Bank, Ada Twp., $347,000
RAATZ, Michael et al, MiMutual Mortgage, Cannon Twp., $378,000
MURPHY, Colleen M. et al, American Pacific Mortgage Corp., East Grand Rapids, $378,300
SHREINER, Andrew B. et al, Huntington National Bank, East Grand Rapids, $616,000
THOME, Timothy et al, Nations Lending Corp., Caledonia, $375,400
GALLAGHER, John E. II et al, PrimeLending, Courtland Twp., $477,462
BAINS, Jaspreet S. et al, GSF Mortgage Corp., Ada Twp., $436,000
MAKUSKI, William G. et al, Mercantile Bank, Vergennes Twp., $330,000
OIKOS PROPERTIES LLC, Old National Bank, Plainfield Twp., $540,000
LUDERS, Rebecca, Fifth Third Bank, East Grand Rapids, $800,000
CROSBY, John et al, Team Mortgage Co., Rockford, $382,500
HOLLISTER, Aaron et al, Northern Mortgage Services, Caledonia, $360,525
MOL, William B. et al, Consumers Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $376,200
LETAVISH, Steven E. Jr. et al, JP Morgan Chase Bank, Grandville, $349,000
OTTAWA HOUSE LLC, Fifth Third Bank, Parcel: 411430326008, $1,200,000
FUEHRER, Milton W. III et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Ada Twp., $510,000
VENLET, Robert et al, Michigan Mortgage, Ada Twp., $440,625
DEBONE, Nicholas et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $377,203
BACHMANN, Andre S. et al, Amerisave Mortgage Corp., Cascade Twp., $372,148
SIEREVELD, Joseph et al, United Bank, Byron Twp., $390,000
KRATT, Bruce A. et al, Neighborhood Loans, East Grand Rapids, $425,000
743 1ST ST. LLC et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411324353005, $1,040,858
KOOISTRA, David, United Bank, Parcel: 411909326029, $375,000
SMITH, Matthew A. et al, Grand River Bank, Byron Twp., $360,000
SARANTOS, Peter A. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $420,000
GREGORY, Joshua D. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411413202005, $455,000
REVITALIZED LLC, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411430327001, $992,000
BUCHAN, David H. et al, McGlone Mortgage Group, Caledonia, $343,208
PICKEL, Brian et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Oakfield Twp., $362,000
KARTES, Craig et al, Grand River Bank, Byron Twp., $370,000
FREY, Lori L. et al, Loandepot.com, Byron Twp., $334,000
WHEATON, Rene R., Finance of America Mortgage, Byron Twp., $359,480
COMDEN, Anthony R., Huntington National Bank, Walker, $880,000
SHEEHAN, Amy J. et al, St. James Mortgage Corp., Algoma Twp., $333,800
HOKE, Aaron J. et al, Heartland Home Mortgage, Ada Twp., $365,050
RENTFROW, Allen et al, Greenstone Farm Credit Services, Gaines Twp., $400,000
CHARNLEY, Jason L. et al, TCF National Bank, Parcel: 411324453191, $349,200
BRUINSMA, James C. et al, Huntington National Bank, Cannon Twp., $404,000
HINRICHS, Jonathon D. et al, Guaranteed Rate, Byron Twp., $352,000
MACDONALD, Christina E. et al, Sunflower Bank, Cascade Twp., $953,400
GRAND RETAIL PARTNERS LLC, TCF National Bank, Grand Rapids City, $7,284,287
WASELEWSKY, Ryan et al, Northpointe Bank, Ada Twp., $510,400
DYKSTRA, Brandon et al, Grand River Bank, Byron Twp., $395,000
RIDGECROFT PROPERTIES LLC, PNC Bank, Cascade Twp., $16,995, 549
VANEERDEN, Andrew J. et al, West Michigan Community Bank, Caledonia, $750,000
FACKLER, Ethan et al, Quicken Loans, East Grand Rapids, $446,500
RUETHER, Michael J. et al, Mercantile Bank, Cascade Twp., $441,500
LOCKYEAR, Randy et al, Northern Mortgage Services, Plainfield Twp., $371,500
HEARN, Ian et al, Fifth Third Bank, Cannon Twp., $360,000
SMITH, Dereck et al, Fifth Third Bank, Alpine Twp., $449,000
ROERSMA & WURN BUILDERS INC., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411024331007, $338,261
KOETJE, Nathan et al, TCF National Bank, Cascade Twp., $548,000
BUSH, Matthew A. et al, Team Mortgage Co., East Grand Rapids, $343,200
CHHABRA, Sanjay et al, Highpoint Community Bank, Cascade Twp., $348,000
CARDEN, Steven et al, Quicken Loans, Parcel: 411433459012, $452,000
WILCOX, Paul R. et al, Greenstone Farm Credit Services, Vergennes Twp., $331,800
MOURAR, Justin D. et al, Weichart Financial Services, Cannon Twp., $320,700
ROERSMA & WURN BUILDERS INC., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411403252013, $408,675
5610 DIVISION HCV LLC, ChoiceOne Bank, Kentwood, $1,157,330
GROSS, Cory E. et al, First Federal Bank, Cannon Twp., $350,237
PARKCREST LLC, Walker & Dunlop LLC, Wyoming, $16,225,000
REINERT, David et al, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411427430014, $510,400
JASPER OAK INDUSTRIAL LLC, Level One Bank, Parcel: 411421402005, $4,365,000
QUINN, Ashley, Independent Bank, Algoma Twp., $330,000
OLD HICKORY PARTNERS LLC, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411430282021, $430,400
WEBER, Lacey, Consumers Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $446,500
WITTE, John et al, TCF National Bank, Ada Twp., $571,500
BENNETT, William et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Oakfield Twp., $510,400
TIMMER, Joseph et al, Consumers Credit Union, Byron Twp., $384,722
ISLAS, Alfred A. Jr. et al, Primelending, Algoma Twp., $445,005
PICARDY, Thomas R. et al, Michigan First Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $360,000
POSTMA, Thomas S. et al, Old National Bank, Cannon Twp., $400,000
BOSIO TRUST, TCF National Bank, Parcel: 411423201008, $361,000
SWARDENSKI TRUST, Greenstone Farm Credit Services, Ada Twp., $660,000
PALMER, Sarah et al, Horizon Bank, Cannon Twp., $510,000
IBRAHIM, Andrew F. et al, Supreme Lending, Cascade Twp., $411,000
AVENDT, Michael et al, Northpointe Bank, East Grand Rapids, $455,000
MORRIS, Kevin et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Ada Twp., $340,000
KONWINSKI, Margaret, Quicken Loans, Parcel: 411309452928, $332,000
COUSINO, Brent et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $346,750
SCHEUNEMAN, Luke et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $368,000
CORDELL, CheriLynn, Member First Mortgage, Parcel: 411414327007, $384,750
SCOTT, Kelly S., Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., East Grand Rapids, $504,000
KELLEY, Kyle et al, Caliber Home Loans, Algoma Twp., $343,107
PATTERSON, David et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $362,800
EAGLE READY FOODS LLC, Independent Bank, Kentwood, $1,768,000
DURHAM, Todd D. et al, Old National Bank, Cannon Twp., $850,000
VELTING, Mark S. et al, Commercial Bank, Caledonia, $388,718
WILLIAMS, Donald et al, Sovereign Lending Group, Parcel: 411810178008, $425,617
RITZENHEIN, William R. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Walker, $405,900
CORY, Brandon et al, BNC National Bank, Cannon Twp., $391,705
LOGAN ENTERPRISES LLC, Grand River Bank, Cascade Twp., $892,500
REEBER, Pamela S., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Oakfield Twp., $331,760
SPARTA MANOR LLC, Old National Bank, Sparta, $1,299,930
DAR 60TH LLC, Commercial Bank, Kentwood, $645,000
PRIEST, Logan et al, Finance of America Mortgage, Byron Twp., $337,565
TING, Andrew et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Parcel: 411401476037, $378,000
WALBY, Michael J., Mercantile Bank, Oakfield Twp., $399,000
JENKINS, David, Neighborhood Loans, East Grand Rapids, $415,625
MORDEN, Kasey L. et al, Fifth Third Bank, Plainfield Twp., $527,706
601 MICHIGAN AVENUE LLC, Fifth Third Bank, Parcel: 411730201019, $2,000,000
CHURCHILL, Kevin et al, PNC Bank, Parcel: 411427432003, $479,000
LINC UP NONPROFIT HOUSING CORP., ChoiceOne Bank, Wyoming, $719,100
BRYAN, Michael, Isabella Bank, Courtland Twp., $350,100
EDGE, Joseph et al, Inlanta Mortgage, Byron Twp., $391,200
BRATU, Jared et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $370,405
DEUTSCHMANN, Jeremy T. et al, West Michigan Community Bank, Byron Twp., $340,000
CO-PARTNERSHIPS FILED
Co-partnerships filed with the Kent County Clerk
AO INK, 619 36th St. SW, Wyoming, Timothy J. Reed, Tyler G. Steward
BACKYARD PIZZA & BBQ, 2415 36th St. SW, Wyoming, Cyndie Gillespie, Mycall Pharms
CONNIE’S AUTO PARTS RECYCLER, 10230 Connie NW, Sparta, Gary A. Potter, Constance E. Potter
D&C NAILS, 3564 Alpine NW, David Luu, Cindy Le
FIDO & STITCH, 820 Monroe NW, Allison McDonough, Joseph McDonough
GIVE YOURSELF CREDIT, 35 Franklin SE, Vonte Shaw Jr., Gary Dejavono
HOLIUANA ESSENTIALS, 1774 Tahoe Pine SW, Wyoming, Lanita L. Reynolds, Mikayla L. Reynolds
KINGS & QUEENS SUPPORT KINGS & QUEENS, 339 Eastern NE, Shantasia Mashonda, King Pearl
MEMORABLE MOMENTS PHOTOGRAPHY, 300 Davis, Allegan, Kia Delaney, Cherice Ashnawntia
R&E LAWNCARE, 2155 Avon SW, Wyoming, Rigoberto Ramirez Chavez, Eduardo Bautista Rodriguez
UNIQUE KNOTS, 1774 Tahoe Pine SW, Wyoming, Mikayla L. Reynolds, Lanita E. Reynolds
WHISPERS CAFE, 71 Division SW, Lynette D. Pearson, Willie Pearson
ASSUMED NAMES FILED
Assumed names filed with the Kent County Clerk
A STRING OF PEARLS CHIC, 4612 Poinsettia SE, Mary C. Raab
AKES AROMAS, 3425 Birchwood SW, Wyoming, Alejandra Meza
ALLIE DESIGN GROUP, 4935 Dunbrobin NE, Kimberly K. Allie
BLUE NORTH, P.O. Box 442, Byron Center, Darron D. Ross
BMW DIESEL SERVICE, 13956 18 Mile, Gowen, William Barnhill
BUILDING A BETTER ME, 2221 Bridgeport NE, Daniel James
CEDAR SPRINGS FLORAL, 14111 White Creek, Cedar Springs, Pamela J. Goddard
CLARKWOOD, 2873 New Town NE, Zachary W. Clark
DELIA’S HAIR SALON, 2366 Alpine NW, Letioa Sahagun
FERAL CAT SOLUTIONS, 3815 Windcrest Way NE, Maureen Herendeen
GINGER BEEZ, 2900 Wilson SW, Alissa R. Solomon
HELLA CHICKEN AND BURGERS, 725 Eastern SE, Aaron L. Jackson
HOME COOKIN’, 3885 Yorkland NW, Comstock Park, Brittany A. Griffes
JNA ROOFING, 822 Horton SE, Alicia Lopez
LAKE AND LAVA, 834 Mulford SE, Amanda R. Montgomery
LAS VEGAS NAILS & SPA, 3564 Alpine NW, Julie Nguyenvan
LEGACY SATELLITE SERVICES, 43 Antoine SW, Ileshia L. Rhodes
MARTINS SUGARBUSH & PRODUCTS, 7245 Hanna Lake SE, Caledonia, James Martin
MELISSA GRACE INTERIORS, 4054 Hall SW, Melissa Marklevitz
MIKA REY COLLECTIONS, 1774 Tahoe Pine SW, Wyoming, Mikyla L. Reynolds
- GUN SAFE, 1726 Eastern SE, James Sanchez Raymond Jr.
PT AUTO WHOLESALE, 1600 Berkey, Antowaine Kyle
REFINERY SKIN & BODY, 1238 Fuller NE, Jaime Rau
RICH BERRY PLUMBING, 2058 Lafayette NE, Richard Berry
TEAM MONGOOSE FIREARMS, 5065 Rock River NE, Jacob Sohrot
UNDERSTATED CLAY, 7245 Cascade Woods, Laura R. Avery
2 BROTHERS CONSTRUCTION, 839 Bellewood SE, Kentwood, Jose M. Dumani
A.O. RECORDS 616, 4819 Kalamazoo SE, Timothy J. Reed
ALPHAS ANGELS, 4319 Kalamazoo SE, Timothy J. Reed
BAK CONSTRUCTION SERVICES, P.O. Box 114, Belmont, Brian Krol
BOSTON SOUL CAFE, 1553 Kalamazoo SE, Teresa Folden
BUM HOUSE, 800 6th St. NW, Shawn A. Rushing
COOKING BY JJ, 3120 Chamberlain SE, Juliet Jones
D&S CONSTRUCTION AND SNOW REMOVAL, 1423 Turner NE, Dale J. O’Rear
DAYZ AND NIGH SECURITY, 213 Himes SE, Wyoming, Tina L. Griffin
DESIGNS BY ROBERTA, 1345 Monroe NW, Roberta K. Lathrop
DON’S LAWNCARE, 3099 Loretta NE, Don Dykema
ENGMAN BUILDERS, 6590 Sunfield SW, Byron Center, Charles J. Engman
FLOOR CARE, 814 Myrtle NW, Kathleen M. Reichert
GHETTOE HOOD EMBASSY, 742 Franklin SE, Shaun A. Rushing
GREAT NORTHERN TREE SERVICE, 1042 Tamarack NW, Renea M. Spruit
HALE STONE MASONRY, 2257 Camden SW, Wyoming, Richard D. Hale
HASTINGS BIG BUMBERS, 4908 Cresthill NE, Thomas Hastings
HEEL-N-SOLE SHOE REPAIR, 1256 Kalamazoo SE, Myron Beene
HOMEGROWN GROOMING, 2144 84th SW, Miah Handlogten
J&J GIFT BASKETS, 3120 Chamberlain SE, Juliet Jones
JNCHRITOPHER ADVERTISING AND MARKETING, 927 Lancashire Court SE, Tina R. Gillard
JODY RAY RESIDENTIAL BUILDER, 8267 McCords SE, Alto, Jody M. Ray
KIM KRINER BRIDAL AND ALTERATIONS, 4352 S. Division SE, Kim P. Kriner
KODIAK ARMS, 3106 Kensboro NE, Collin M. Gabriel
LIBERIA CRISTIANA EL CAMINO, 67 Kirtland SW, Elizabeth Guerrero
LONGHAULER-USA, 1256 Katrina SE, Julie Kuiper
M&A DEMOLITION, 218 Dickinson SE, Andres Lope Herrera
MAJOR JONES 4 MUSIC, 1925 Bridge NW, Timothy R. Jones
MELISSA LANGLEY COUNSELING, 1415 Wealthy SE, Melissa J. Langley
MGM LANDSCAPING, 127 Burt SE, Monica Pritchard
MOOCHIES DREAM CREAM, 5260 Kellogg Woods SE, Kentwood, Margaret R. Thompson
O’HEARN MANAGEMENT, 128 Chicory NE, Comstock Park, Timothy J. O’Hearn
OAKLYN DESIGNS, 720 Oakleigh NW, Lynn VanLoo
OH ART, 2993 Burlingame SW, Wyoming, Oalliya J. Hornes
OMEGA BRICK & LANDSCAPING, 805 Gladstone SE, Brent M. Langley
PAMPER YOU BODY CARE, 1320 Sylvan SE, Sierra D. Lowden
PATRICK GOODFELLOW ORCHARDS, 4546 12 Mile NW, Sparta, Patrick Goodfellow
PERSONAL WATERCRAFT, 4261 Ferry SW, Grandville, Jaris Mulder
ROBINSONS BODY SHOP, 588 17 Mile, Cedar Springs, Brian Robinson
SALON REFLECTIONS, 1260 Eaglewood, Sparta, Anna Lamancusa
SANDHILL FARMS, 11250 10 Mile NE, Rockford, Cheryl S. Tolley
SHERWOOD REALTY, 2347 Eastern SE, Paul Sherwood
SILK VANITY, 1039 Tample, Roslin B. Gilmore
SIMPLE NOTARY SERVICES, 1235 Madison SE, Stephanie Dolly McGlothin
SNSLS BRAND, 1288 Fallingbrook SE, Kentwood, Anthony M. Sanchez
SOS PHONE REPAIR, 1010 Lafayette SE, Cedric Figures
TEAM BUTCH, 4261 Ferry, Grandville, Jaris Mulder
TRIPLEFACE HOLDINGS, 6969 Cornelius SE, Galanda N. Hudnell
UNIQUE N PLAYFUL CREATIONS, 1917 Cornelius SE, Galanda N. Hudnell
VAN STENSEL PROPERTIES, 2635 Algonquin Court NE, Tim Van Stensel
