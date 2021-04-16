Public Record

MORTGAGES
Selected mortgages filed with Kent County Register of Deeds
MUILENBERG, David M. et al, Mercantile Bank, Ada Twp., $500,000
WENZEL, Todd, Mercantile Bank, Cascade Twp., $1,140,000
SINGH, Sukhwinder, Fifth Third Bank, Cascade Twp., $643,500
FSV III 2155 LLC, Independent Bank, Parcel: 411811240047, $8,698,560
BAINES, Daniel L., MMS Mortgage Services, Cannon Twp., $380,000
VALLEY SITE FARMS LLC, James Randall Development Co. LLC, Caledonia, $619,000
MALY, Patrick et al, Nations Direct Mortgage LLC, Gaines Twp., $358,900
CLARK, Landon, JPMorgan Chase Bank, East Grand Rapids, $343,998
YI, Kyong N. et al, Fifth Third Bank, Ada Twp., $580,000
FRUIT RIDGE ASSEMBLY LC, Whitehawk Capital Partners LP, Parcel: 411305176015, $116,300,000
HOLM, Matthew W. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $412,500
EYER, Jordan M. et al, Benchmark Mortgage, Nelson Twp., $342,000
WILLEY, Thomas E. et al, Allegan Community Federal Credit Union, Ada Twp., $377,000
GOTCH, Beau A. et al, Macatawa Bank, Byron Twp., $416,700
BRUGGER, David et al, Mercantile Bank, Cannon Twp., $387,000
MORGAN, Brian et al, Union Home Mortgage Corp., Byron Twp., $364,000
KOBER, Matthew et al, PNC Bank, Algoma Twp., $379,200
3501 RIVERTOWN LLC, Horizon Bank, Parcel: 411729204025, $1,660,000
KARADSHEH, Elias et al, Quicken Loans, Byron Twp., $436,500
SMITH, Chadd et al, MSU Federal Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $462,650
WEBER, Ty et al, Quicken Loans, Cannon Twp., $453,054
PETERS, Bradley A. et al, United Bank, Byron Twp., $489,328
MIMG LXXXVII CASTLE BLUFF LLC, Berkadia Commercial Mortgage LLC, Kentwood, $6,950,000
EDWARDS, Jeremy et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $472,150
BRIGGS, Alexander et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Courtland Twp., $403,450
ZAHM, Cody et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Spencer Twp., $504,000
HOWARD, Jessica et al, Neighborhood Loans, Wyoming, $367,650
KAMINSKI, Bradley et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Ada Twp., $523,500
ADAMS, Gregory II et al, Quicken Loans, Parcel: 411412276012, $422,800
MCCONKEY, James S. et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Algoma Twp., $375,000
BELOTE, Joseph et al, New Day Financial, Ada Twp., $881,027
ANDREWS, Mark P. et al, Neighborhood Loans, Grattan Twp., $376,000
JOBSON, Caleb, Neighborhood Loans, Ada Twp., $509,200
MIGR GREEN MHP LLC, Turncap Bridge To Perm Fund I LP, Gaines Twp., $30,500,000
PETERSON, Eric A. et al, Primelending, Courtland Twp., $403,400
MEYERING, Daniel J. et al, Grand River Bank, Ada Twp., $1,300,000
TIRONI, Robert J., TCF National Bank, Parcel: 411430226004, $446,250
SCHULTZ, Jamie M. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Bowne Twp., $624,600
HINTON, Anthony J. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Wyoming, $344,350
LONG TRUST, Huntington National Bank, Cannon Twp., $577,850
CLUGSTON, Adam J. et al, Pennymac Loan Services LLC, Wyoming, $397,336
BURDALIC, Elvir et al, Success Mortgage Partners, Wyoming, $334,772
ORTIZ, Rosanna, US Bank, Byron Twp., $420,000
PORCARO, Gina M. et al, Mercantile Bank, Solon Twp., $440,000
WALSH, Brian et al, Macatawa Bank, Caledonia, $359,477
VISEL, Benjamin J. et al, Northpointe Bank, Caledonia, $481,600
SUPANICH, Rudy J. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $910,000
3501 Rivertown LLC, Horizon Bank, Parcel: 411729204025, $400,000
DAVIS TRUST, TCF National Bank, Cannon Twp., $335,000
MEYER, Cameron et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Lowell, $475,000
SHUPE, Erin L., United Bank, Cannon Twp., $422,000
SCHEID, Daniel J. et al, Scheid Trust, Caledonia, $600,000
MALLO, Ryan S., Guaranteed Rate, Cascade Twp., $473,688
7441 S. Division LLC, United Bank, Parcel: 412112400015, $1,800,000
DAI, Zanun et al, Quicken Loans, Cascade Twp., $348,500
VERGUWE, Joel et al, ChoiceOne Bank, Parcel: 411401176016, $435,000
POSTEMA, Lindsey et al, Dart Bank, Cannon Twp., $510,400
WIESE, David A. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $957,000
MACFIELD, Peter et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $333,750
RIESNER, Eric M. et al, Anderson Financial Group, Ada Twp., $357,500
GAVIN, Brady et al, Semper Home Loans, Byron Twp., $457,291
SHAFLEY TRUST, AmeriSave Mortgage Corp., Plainfield Twp., $450,000
BLACKPORT, Stephanie J. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $461,250
HASLINGER, Eric et al, Old National Bank, East Grand Rapids, $335,980
MCKINNEY, Greg et al, Beckam Funding Corp., Gaines Twp., $422,100
BYLSMA, Bjorn et al, Primelending, Cannon Twp., $371,000
EVANOFF, Karl et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411403252014, $410,000
GILL, Gregory S., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $1,130,000
HEWITT, Brandon M. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $659,000
ROOSIEN, Richard W. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $437,800
GODLEWSKI, Thomas R. Jr., Fifth Third Bank, Cascade Twp., $1,473,000
PRINCE, Dana M., Macatawa Bank, Byron Twp., $410,700
VANDENBRINK, Steven, Independent Bank, Plainfield Twp., $508,250
LOTHSCHUTZ TRUST, Mercantile Bank, East Grand Rapids, $350,500
DUTCHER TRUST, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $765,000
CHAPMAN, Heidi A. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $350,000
NOWAK, Shayne et al, Adivsors Capital, Cascade Twp., $510,000
KNOTT, Robert et al, United Bank, Byron Twp., $510,400
DELANGE, Matthew S. et al, Preferred Credit Union, Parcel: 411425151010, $439,200
6610 PATTERSON HCV LLC, Mercantile Bank, Caledonia, $7,702.449
MESLER, Jeffrey A. et al, Fifth Third Bank, Ada Twp., $404,900
TAPPAN, David L. et al, Quicken Loans, East Grand Rapids, $356,000
KROCHALK, Andy D. et al, Independent Bank, Caledonia, $643,784
DYKSTRA, Brian et al, Neighborhood Loans, Walker, $486,822
WILCOX, Tad et al, Macatawa Bank, East Grand Rapids, $510,400
KRAMPE, Michael et al, Macatwa Bank, Cascade Twp., $389,500
TEROLLER, David et al, Macatawa Bank, Cannon Twp., $370,000
NICHOLS, Blair M. et al, Union Home Mortgage Group, Caledonia, $438,750
FREAS, Amy E. et al, Quicken Loans, Parcel: 411431135021, $351,500
ROSENDALL, Kevin et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Lowell, $349,000
GREEN, Scott et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $426,550
EICHER, James M., Mercantile Bank, Lowell, $530,000
JTB HOMES LLC, Mercantile Bank, Plainfield Twp., $471,765
KRUEGER, Brett A. et al, Old National Bank, Ada Twp., $1,200,000
JTB HOMES LLC, Mercantile Bank, Plainfield Twp., $469,148
MANKIVSKY, Matthew et al, JTB Homes, Cascade Twp., $355,019
GEISEN, Jonathan S. et al, Independent Bank, Cannon Twp., $543,750
SAYLES, Joshua et al, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411430183009, $393,775
ZUKE, Scott B. et al, Old National Bank, Parcel: 411413303009, $395,000
VANOS, Casey R. et al, Union Home Mortgage Group, Oakfield Twp., $364,000
SREMBA, Shawn M. et al, Huntington National Bank, Cannon Twp., $360,000
SWEET, David, United Bank, Parcel: 411413303050, $510,400
VANDENAKKER, Daniel J. et al, Dart Bank, Cannon Twp., $445,000
BENGE, Adam M. et al, Mercantile Bank, Algoma Twp., $356,000
TANNER, Gareth et al, Draper & Kramer Mortgage Corp., Parcel: 411905151051, $622,000
LET US DEVELOPMENT LLC, Old National Bank, Parcel: 411533230007, $823,099
HARNER, Joel P. et al, Old National Bank, Ada Twp., $431,442
SCHUTTEN, Gavin M. et al, Quicken Loans, Courtland Twp., $373,390
SHATTUCK TRUST, Morgan Stanley Private Bank, East Grand Rapids, $620,000
438 BRIDGE LLC, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411325128004, $760,721
BIESZKA TRUST, Independent Bank, Bowne Twp., $362,000
HULL, Eric et al, Huntington National Bank, Courtland Twp., $474,000
MAROGIL, Jerry, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411427251004, $510,400
ENGELSMA, Timothy et al, Mercantile Bank, Walker, $358,000
KAEPRZYK, Joseph D. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $382,410
MANOR, Robert et al, Independent Bank, Cascade Twp., $510,400
JMK REALTY CO. LLC, Fifth Third Bank, Gaines Twp., $1,861,390
SANDERS, Micah et al, Independent Bank, Gaines Twp., $443,000
GOUSHAW, Philip et al, Morgan Stanley Private Bank, Parcel: 411914226008, $665,000
OLNEY, Brandon J. et al, Federal Savings Bank, Walker, $360,074
NELSON, Joshua M. et al, Lakeview Loan Servicing, Parcel: 411324335146, $351,900
HENRY, Carlus R. et al, Mercantile Bank, Walker, $356,250
WEBER, Jeffrey A. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411411402045, $510,400
BIRCHLER, Peter B. et al, Huntington National Bank, Plainfield Twp., $372,500
MCKENZIE, Christopher et al, Consumers Credit Union, Caledonia, $508,500
MITCHELL TRUST, Ruoff Mortgage Co., Parcel: 411425303009, $411,000
VANDERWAL, Mark et al, NBKC Bank, Caledonia, $472,200
ANDERSON, Ethan A. et al, Keybank, Cascade Twp., $349,000
TIERNEY TRUST, Fifth Third Bank, Plainfield Twp., $356,000
BAILEY, Kim E. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $449,369
BATCHELOR, Mark A., Huntington National Bank, Lowell Township, $352,000
WILLIAMS, Michael J. et al, Churchill Mortgage Corp., Rockford, $356,250
HALL, David et al, Guaranteed Rate, East Grand Rapids, $583,430
BROWN, Daniel J. et al, Heartland Home Mortgage LLC, Gaines Twp., $510,400
AJODAH, Edward B., Wells Fargo Bank, Parcel: 411324453163, $413,250
SUWYN TRUST, West Michigan Community Bank, Ada Twp., $749,000
BRATT, Paul D. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $510,000
LORENZ, Owen et al, Farmers State Bank, East Grand Rapids, $389,509
TERRY, Christopher T. et al, Farmers State Bank, Gaines Twp., $375,000
MOULDS, Keith et al, Team Mortgage Co. LLC, Courtland Twp., $400,000
AVERILL, Keith E. et al, Ruoff Mortgage Co., Jonathan Woods Estates, $370,000
BURTON SQUARE APARTMENTS LLC, MSU Federal Credit Union, Parcel: 411805459015, $1,931,250
YARED, Brian J. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $467,600
JESIN TRUST, Old National Bank, Ada Twp., $1,000,000
RAINEY, Jason J. et al, Old National Bank, Cascade Twp., $372,400
LEE, Curtis O. et al, Independent Bank, Parcel: 410536100028, $344,000
DEJONG, Edwin et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411810403048, $1,430,000
CRACIUN, Roberta et al, Bank of America, Byron Twp., $534,650
GAYDOU, Danny R. et al, Bank of America, Cannon Twp., $500,000
VERMEESCH, Daniel et al, Macatawa Bank, Walker, $426,000
KIRCHGESSNER, Robert A. Jr. et al, United Bank, East Grand Rapids, $510,400
1559 68TH STREET SE LLC, PNC Bank, Gaines Twp., $840,000
BROCKTON BURTON APTS LLC, MSU Federal Credit Union, Wyoming, $2,906,250
TRUMAN, Michael et al, Neighborhood Loans, East Grand Rapids, $423,900
SUILLIVAN, Erin et al, Home Point Financial Corp., Grand Rapids Twp., $507,950
FELBER, Walter D. Jr. et al, New Day Financial, Parcel: 411129375045, $407,154
PRATT, Brenda H. et al, Huntington National Bank, East Grand Rapids, $586,400
HOEXUM, Bryan K. et al, Grand River Bank, Ada Twp., $443,800
DEBOER, David B. et al, Mercantile Bank, Byron Twp., $371,000
ETEO, Andrea T. et al, Independent Bank, Courtland Twp., $360,000
HUGHES, Emily et al, TCF National Bank, Cannon Twp., $601,000
TOWNLEY, Kress R. et al, TCF National Bank, Parcel: 411412476010, $785,000
FENNEMA, Matthew J. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $1,351,998
RIZQALLAH, Danielle M. et al, Michigan First Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $345,000
BRUMMEL, Christopher et al, Grand River Bank, Cannon Twp., $338,200
MANSFIELD, Bryton et al, Huntington National Bank, Walker, $555,000
PRICKETT, Jacob A. et al, Plus Relocation Mortgage LLC, Rockford, $358,700
SUMMEY, Matthew et al, Mr. Cooper, Ada Twp., $352,200
PETERS, Patrick R. et al, Heartland Home Mortgage, Algoma Twp., $336,000
JOHNSON, Sandra et al, Ruoff Mortgage Co., Parcel: 411324453209, $417,000
JENSEN, Robert et al, Team Mortgage Co., Courtland Twp., $401,371
BEEMER, Dennis L., Huntington National Bank, Cascade Twp., $338,600
LANG, Sarah et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Cascade Twp., $455,000
WORKMAN, Jason L. et al, West Michigan Community Bank, Gaines Twp., $450,00
FDV LLC, Mercantile Bank, Kentwood, $3,800,000
REDSTONE HOMES LLC, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $2,000,000
CLASSIC DIE REAL ESTATE LLC, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411421328008, $909,500
HASHEMI, Mehdi et al, Team One Credit Union, Walker, $2,100,000
SCHONE AFWERKING LLC, Independent Bank, Plainfield Twp., $413,638
YANG, Amanda et al, Yang Trust, Cascade Twp., $1,500,000
MILLER, Lathe et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411414127044, $615,549
RICHARDS, Neil et al, Michigan First Credit Union, Caledonia, $469,600
AREC 43 LLC et al, Bank of America, Parcel: 411336210020, $37,000,000
O’CONNOR, Patrick J. et al, Americu Mortgage, East Grand Rapids, $384,000
RYAN, Timothy J. et al, Mercantile Bank, Cannon Twp., $651,200
MERRIT, Andrew et al, AmeriFirst Mortgage Corp., Oakfield Twp., $408,500
MERLINGTON, Tyler et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Nelson Twp., $360,000
KAPTEYN, Raymond P. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411430381040, $397,500
3801 KRAFT LLC, Bodbyl Properties LLC, Cascade Twp., $1,500,000
TRILLIUM COLLEGE HILL OWNER LLC, Turncap Bridge To Perm Fund LP, Parcel: 411419453014, $9,600,000
STIVERSON, Kenneth II et al, Northern Mortgage Services, Byron Twp., $438,228
NOVAK, Christopher et al, Federal Savings Bank, Cannon Twp., $352,000
MEYER, Trent et al, Consumers Credit Union, Parcel: 411429360039, $370,000
CNOSSEN, Christopher J. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $450,500
WILLIAMS, Gregory M., Mercantile Bank, Walker, $510,400
TEMPLERTON, William et al, Old National Bank, East Grand Rapids, $561,000
LEBOLT, James R. et al, TCF National Bank, Cascade Twp., $658,000
WIESE, Michael et al, Mercantile Bank, Ada Twp., $504,000
MENGE TRUST, TCF National Bank, Cascade Twp., $991,000
STURTZ, Joseph W. et al, Supreme Lending, Ada Twp., $372,850
STROSCHIN, Lauren, Cardinal Financial Co., Parcel: 411324453195, $440,000
WALDER, Ryan et al, Inlanta Mortgage, Ada Twp., $363,853
NARDUCCI, Justin et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411412326019, $510,400
HEREDIA, John C. et al, FirstBank, Ada Twp., $565,094
FERRO REAL ESTATE LLC, Macatawa Bank, Parcel: 411436451030, $748,000
CAMPBELL, Douglas, Inlanta Mortgage, Plainfield Twp., $365,820
GRAALMAN, James et al, Caliber Home Loans, Algoma Twp., $415,600
ROSE, Joshua P. et al, Independent Bank, Caledonia, $384,000
MERCHANT, Eric S. et al, Macatawa Bank, Walker, $369,500
DECAN, Clarence D., Morgan Stanley Private Bank, Plainfield Twp., $514,096
KING, Christopher et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Gaines Twp., $510,000
GOESSELE, Mateo F. et al, Independent Bank, Ada Twp., $382,000
KRISHNAKUMAR, Hari-Prasad, Bank of America, Parcel: 411411202024, $350,200
SEDORE, Stanley C. et al, Huntington National Bank, Parcel: 411428279005, $450,000
BORCHERT, Thomas et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411425179017, $607,525
PANZLAU, Nate et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $788,205
KLADDER, Jeffrey M. et al, Better Mortgage Corp., Parcel: 411432432007, $380,472
VOS, Leia et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411432432007, $590,000
BROWN, Kyle et al, Heartland Home Mortgage, Parcel: 411431205016, $477,850
2740 PROPERTIES LLC, Michigan Certified Development Corp., Parcel: 411815128006, $1,164,000
JONES, David K. et al, Independent Bank, Plainfield Twp., $400,000
NELSON, Philip W. et al, Finance of America Mortgage, Byron Twp., $322,701
1195 WILSON LLC, Old National Bank, Walker, $1,387,000
EDWARDS, Kenneth H. Jr. et al, Quicken Loans, Parcel: 411425480011, $433,238
FRITZ, Nathan et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $464,000
KENT, Ryan J. et al, Guaranteed Rate, Parcel: 411402327004, $393,000
BAYLOG, Daniel et al, Grand River Bank, Ada Twp., $416,500
SEES, Carrie et al, Consumers Credit Union, Algoma Twp., $350,000
BAYBERRY FARMS HOLDING CO. LLC, Phillip R. Seybert et al, Wyoming, $714,299
MULMUDI, Harikrishnan et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $437,000
ROSE, Joshua P. et al, Independent Bank, Caledonia, $384,000
RENEKER, Randy et al, Leaderone Financial Corp., Parcel: 411433308004, $436,000
ANDERSON, Lars P. et al, US Bank, Ada Twp., $325,000
ADAMS, Timothy G. et al, Mercantile Bank, Cannon Twp., $497,900
HAYES, Larry et al, TCF National Bank, Gaines Twp., $510,000
VANDRIE, Aaron et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $384,000
O’TOOLE, Reilly et al, Guaranteed Rate, Parcel: 411433309008, $590,000
ZAMZOW, Benjamin et al, Northern Mortgage Services, Byron Twp., $350,500
GUNDARAPU, Srilatha et al, Quicken Loans, Byron Twp., $375,800
SCOTT, Rory et al, Polaris Home Funding Corp., Caledonia, $328,000
CHIN BAPTIST CHURCH OF GRAND RAPIDS, Huntington National Bank, Gaines Twp., $650,000
DEWIND, Justin D. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411411471022, $536,000
HAWKINS, Dylan et al, Greenstone Farm Credit Services, Tyron Twp., $540,000
HODACK, Jocelyn M. et al, Consumers Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $358,400
DAVIS, Elijah et al, Allen Edwin Home Builders, Caledonia, $369,010
AJR GRANDVILLE LLC, Consumers Credit Union, Grandville, $1,875,000
HAUSMAN, Nancy et al, Fifth Third Bank, Walker, $331,000
JTB HOMES LLC, TCF National Bank, Caledonia, $12,000,000
ANDERSON, Trent et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Courtland Twp., $370,500
WARNER, Todd A. et al, Private Mortgage Wholesale Inc., Oakfield Twp., $408,405
BARTEK, Christopher et al, Neighborhood Loans, Cascade Twp., $451,400
DEAN, Richard A. et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, East Grand Rapids, $472,200
BEHAN, Paul D. et al, Sovereign Lending Group, Parcel: 411413226015, $499,000
B08 LLC, Lendingone LLC, Parcel: 411313354022, $693,780
JOHNSON, Joel et al, Quicken Loans, Caledonia, $360,000
HARR, Nathan C. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411403452041, $508,250
WILSON, David A. Jr. et al, Team Mortgage Co., Cannon Twp., $345,000
BIEGALLE, Neil et al, Neighborhood Loans, East Grand Rapids, $393,300
INTERRA HOMES LLC, West Michigan Community Bank, Algoma Twp., $450,114
OOSTVEEN, Aaron et al, Finance of America Mortgage, Grandville, $400,000
KUTTSHILL DEVELOPMENT LLC, Macatawa Bank, Plainfield Twp., $1,176,720
KUTTSHILL DEVELOPMENT LLC, Macatawa Bank, Plainfield Twp., $581,500
POTGETER TRUST, Fifth Third Bank, Gaines Twp., $369,000
TIMMERMANS, John M. et al, Private Mortgage Wholesale, East Grand Rapids, $340,000
BUCHTA, John et al, Benchmark Mortgage, Parcel: 411423340006, $344,000
SCHNEIDERMAN, Robert et al, Fifth Third Bank, Byron Twp., $387,000
STACY, Jacob L. et al, Crosscountry Mortgage LLC, Cascade Twp., $371,000
LEE, Sangjin et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411412276040, $368,000
VISSER, Gregory D. et al, Consumers Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $510,400
TEGG, Trent, Quicken Loans, Courtland Twp., $443,500
LEWIS, Scott A. et al, Private Mortgage Wholesale Inc., Walker, $500,000
MOORE, Lisa et al, Fifth Third Bank, Cannon Twp., $480,000
FOX, David E. et al, Team Mortgage Co., Parcel: 411425220009, $496,850
WILLIAMS, Corey R. et al, Quicken Loans, East Grand Rapids, $386,795
GALIS, Brian et al, Home Point Financial, Ada Twp., $346,000
DEVRIES, Seth et al, Oak Mortgage, East Grand Rapids, $496,212
KAMRADT, Kevin et al, Quicken Loans, East Grand Rapids, $446,500
PICCIONE, Mario et al, Old National Bank, Ada Twp., $1,210,250
RICHTER, Adam J. et al, Finance of America Mortgage, Courtland Twp., $360,000
MURRAY, Thomas Jr. et al, Independent Bank, Ada Twp., $600,000
WEGLICKI, David C. II et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411411402002, $538,669
CO-PARTNERSHIPS FILED
Co-partnerships filed with the Kent County Clerk
60TH STREET REAL ESTATE PARTNERS, 3115 Orchard Vista SE, Jack S. Grashuis, Thomas P. Paarlberg
BREWINGTON BUILDERS, 10125 15 Mile, Wally Brewington, Renee Brewington
BUBBA STEEZY, 5874 Scrasdae SW, Danielle Haverdink, Michael Boone
EGAN HOME, 1111 Janice, Wayland, Reed A. Hoffmann, Matthew C. VanDuyn
HUNNIT CUTZ LAWNCARE, 3123 Creek SE, Kentwood, Kevin Hunn II, Mosetta Luckey
LEWIS & CO.2, P.O. Box 8882, Lashyra Tyler, Clarence Lewis
MODFUEL, 3412 Lousma SE, Wyoming, Dan Sears, Joshua Wren
MUG MOGULS, 6991 Goldenrod NE, Rockford, Elsie Connor, Aidan Hillman, John Charles
TECHTRONIFY, 2745 Brooklyn SE, Salshona Tolbert, Kavana Jewell
VIRGINIA’S PARTY STORE, 326 Burton SW, Thu Duong, Han Duong
ASSUMED NAMES FILED
Assumed names filed with the Kent County Clerk
ACV FLOORING, 298 Northville, Aaron L. Carpentier
AKUBA BUILDERS & CONTRACTING, 4318 Trail View NE, Jacob D. Falasa
BERRYVISION, 44 Worden SE, David A. Berry
BRANDON ONDESMA ROOFING, 6282 Mary Louise Court, Grandville, Brandon Ondersma
BRIGHEYES CONSULTING, 4239 Sand Valley NE, Rockford, William R. Spongberg
CASCADE SHOE SERVICE, 6504 28th St. SE, Ghassan O. Zarou
CONNIE’S BRIDAL & ALTERATIONS, 1755 28th St. SW, Wyoming, Maria T. Hacker
DEB’S II, 1958 Madison SE, Deborah A. Cage
DESTINED 4 GREATNESS ENT., 541 Milwaukee NW, Daevionne J. Smith Jr.
DIGITAL DIVA’S SOCIAL MEDIA NETWORKING CO., 2354 W. Lee, Wyoming, Angela D. Covington
DOWN-TO-EARTH LAWN CARE & LANDSCAPING, 125 Rexford SE, John C. Amato
DREAM NAILS, 1600 E. Beltline NE, Phan T. Nguyen
DUTCH BROTHERS PAINTING, 4394 Indian Spring SW, Grandville, Steve VandenBerg
ENGIMA SOLUTION, 860 Pembroke SE, Surai Silwal
EXCEEDS CLEANING SERVICES, 815 Courtney NW, Esmeralda T. Aguilar
FOR MY GIRL’S PAINTING, 1214 Benjamin SE, Cedric N. Webster
GEE’S MUSIC VIDEO STORE, 818 Franklin SE, Tyrone J. Williams
GOLD STAR CONSTRUCTION, 5130 Marlowe SE, Kentwood, Elijah J. Smallwood
GRASSROOTS HENNA AND DESIGN, 6355 Samrick NE, Belmont, Jillian Osbourne Hawkins
HER STORY COACHING, 1744 Alexander SE, Kristina McNamara
JOY RACHELLE PHOTOGRAPHY, 6185 Sunfish Lake NE, Rockford, Joy R. Driesenga
KRISTOPHERMICHAEL JEAN CO., 919 Eda SE, Kristopher M. Hart
L’APOTHICAIRE, 4338 Stratton SE, Jyoti B. Graham
LJ BUILDERS, 12221 Fruit Ridge, Kent City, Logan Johnson
MAX DESIGN CONSULTING, 4390 104th SW, Byron Center, Maxwell M. Kolenda
MERRINGS PRINTS & MAPS, 1035 Farnsworth SE, Daniel A. Merring
MIKE ROOT RACING, 3696 Fuller NE, Michael Root
MY PRINTER GUY, 2094 Maplerow NW, Walker, William Hanenburg
N.G.E., 5500 Brattleboro SE, Marquinceo Collins
NAGURSKI HOME SOLUTIONS, 1010 Hamilton NW, Anthony J. Nagurski III
PRO-ACTIVE SEARCH AND SERVICES, 2564 Rockhill NE, Rockford, Kenneth R. Chester
QUICK CUP OF COFFEE, 972 28th St. SW, Wyoming, Silas McNeal IV
RAPID CITY DANCE FACTORY, 4148 Lake Michigan Drive NW, Walker, Jillian A. Waldhart
RAVEN MOON SOAPERY, 3200 Valley View, Rockford, Traci D. Joseph
REIMAGINE SPACES, 681 Laurel Circle SE, Amy R. Periera
SLOGIE ARTIST, 601 Cherry SE, Susan D. Loge
STELLAS, 5791 Pintree SE, Kentwood, Imran Yaoob
STORMAGE CO., 2511 Sagewood NE, Brian D. Tavolaco
THE BIG BUCK FOOD TRUCK, 8586 Sunny Lane SW, Byron Center, Christopher M. Pittman
TINY WINGS PUBLISHING, 933 Hazen SE, Yohan A. Daza
TMARIE NOTARY SERVICE, 5328 Hazen SE, Latisha M. Holliman
WILL’S HOME IMPROVEMENT, 15695 Ritchie, Cedar Springs, Will Nelson
WRITING AID, 1435 Crystalaire Court SE, Caledonia, Michael L. Robinson
YANKEE CLIPPER BARBER SHOP, 3514 Plainfield NE, Ronald Handlogten
ALVARADO LANDSCAPE, 243 Abbie SE, Saquiche A. Alvarado
BESTWAY AUTO & TRIM, 4011 Childs, Comstock Park, Andrew J. Westgate
BOYS AUTO REPAIR, 1436 S. Division, Jose R. Gonzalez Alcantar
CASCADE HILLS CO., 12149 36th St. SE, Lowell, Jay C. Hobbs
CONCRETE CRAFT OF G.R., 9747 Stallar Lane Court NE, Brad C. McCurdy
CRITICAL AUDIO, 15873 Leonard, Spring Lake, Carly Hordyk
DONDIVA CLOTHING, 2745 Brooklyn SE, Latoya L. Tolbert
ELECTRIC MITTEN, 4651 Cider Mill Court NW, James C. Morin
FLOSSIE STREET FLOP, 2048 Flossie Ave. SE, Wyoming, Meghan A. Mezei
FLUID LOGISTICS AND DELIVERY, 6534 Lance SW, Rebekah H. Paul
GLEN HACKBARDT BUILDER, 8411 18 Mile NE, Cedar Springs, Glen Hackbardt
GRISWOLD MEDICARE INSURANCE SERVICES, 41 Maryland NE, Alexander B. Griswold
GUERILLA1ONE, 7282 Warner, Allendale, John R. Gibbons III
ITS TIME JAYNE, 12482 White Creek NE, Cedar Springs, Jayne M. Bremmer
J&K TRUCKING, 11275 Fay, Lowell, Janet M. Booth
JC HOBBS CONSTRUCTION, 12149 36th SE, Lowell, Jay C. Hobbs
LEAH IVORY DRUM AND DANCE, 2136 E. Shiawassee SE, Leah Ivory
MAWATA SHERIFF AFRICAN MARKET AND BEAUTY SUPPLY, 4705 Drummond Blvd. SE, Mawata Sheriff
NEXTSUMMIT, 591 Norwood SE, John R. Bosserman
PAM VAN PARALEGAL SERVICES, 6723 Woodbrook SE, Pamela L. VanderMeer
POWERS TILE & STONE, 3008 Knapp NE, Hunter Powers
QUALITY CUSTOMS, 1740 44th SW, Quashon D. Smith
R&B CONSTRUCTION SUPERVISION, 500 Maryland Court NE, Robert E. Bader
SAMSON CONSULTING, 1255 Grovest, Lowell, Samuel A. Carlson
SENSITOGRAPHY, 533 Cambridge Blvd. SE, David Kagan
SIMPLY INTERIORS PAINTING, 3295 Ivanrest SW, Grandville, Matthew D. Bonney
STEM AND BRANCH ACADEMY, 4742 Boyd NE, Jennifer K. Judson
SYLVIA’S PROMISE OF HOPE, 7385 Decosta NE, Rockford Marcy Lindhout
THE BEVERAGE BAR, 1965 Waterford NW, Walker, Mornike L. Parish
1687 THOMPSON COMPUTER CONSULTANTS, 1687 12 Mile NW, Sparta, Arthur B. Thompson
TIAZ YOUNG’S REMODELING, 417 Prince SE, Tiaz J. Young
TLB FINANCIAL, 1127 Dogwood Meadows SE, Ada, Terry Bowersox
UNION STREET PRESS, 2701 Union SE, Thomas Zinser
VIRTUALLY 4 YOU BUSINESS SOLUTIONS, 1687 12 Mile NW, Sparta, Marcia A. Thompson
WEST MICHIGAN HARDWOODS, 4390 104th SW, Byron Center, Maxwell Kolenda
