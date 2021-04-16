Public Record

By

MORTGAGES

Selected mortgages filed with Kent County Register of Deeds

MUILENBERG, David M. et al, Mercantile Bank, Ada Twp., $500,000

WENZEL, Todd, Mercantile Bank, Cascade Twp., $1,140,000

SINGH, Sukhwinder, Fifth Third Bank, Cascade Twp., $643,500

FSV III 2155 LLC, Independent Bank, Parcel: 411811240047, $8,698,560

BAINES, Daniel L., MMS Mortgage Services, Cannon Twp., $380,000

VALLEY SITE FARMS LLC, James Randall Development Co. LLC, Caledonia, $619,000

MALY, Patrick et al, Nations Direct Mortgage LLC, Gaines Twp., $358,900

CLARK, Landon, JPMorgan Chase Bank, East Grand Rapids, $343,998

YI, Kyong N. et al, Fifth Third Bank, Ada Twp., $580,000

FRUIT RIDGE ASSEMBLY LC, Whitehawk Capital Partners LP, Parcel: 411305176015, $116,300,000

HOLM, Matthew W. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $412,500

EYER, Jordan M. et al, Benchmark Mortgage, Nelson Twp., $342,000

WILLEY, Thomas E. et al, Allegan Community Federal Credit Union, Ada Twp., $377,000

GOTCH, Beau A. et al, Macatawa Bank, Byron Twp., $416,700

BRUGGER, David et al, Mercantile Bank, Cannon Twp., $387,000

MORGAN, Brian et al, Union Home Mortgage Corp., Byron Twp., $364,000

KOBER, Matthew et al, PNC Bank, Algoma Twp., $379,200

3501 RIVERTOWN LLC, Horizon Bank, Parcel: 411729204025, $1,660,000

KARADSHEH, Elias et al, Quicken Loans, Byron Twp., $436,500

SMITH, Chadd et al, MSU Federal Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $462,650

WEBER, Ty et al, Quicken Loans, Cannon Twp., $453,054

PETERS, Bradley A. et al, United Bank, Byron Twp., $489,328

MIMG LXXXVII CASTLE BLUFF LLC, Berkadia Commercial Mortgage LLC, Kentwood, $6,950,000

EDWARDS, Jeremy et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $472,150

BRIGGS, Alexander et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Courtland Twp., $403,450

ZAHM, Cody et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Spencer Twp., $504,000

HOWARD, Jessica et al, Neighborhood Loans, Wyoming, $367,650

KAMINSKI, Bradley et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Ada Twp., $523,500

ADAMS, Gregory II et al, Quicken Loans, Parcel: 411412276012, $422,800

MCCONKEY, James S. et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Algoma Twp., $375,000

BELOTE, Joseph et al, New Day Financial, Ada Twp., $881,027

ANDREWS, Mark P. et al, Neighborhood Loans, Grattan Twp., $376,000

JOBSON, Caleb, Neighborhood Loans, Ada Twp., $509,200

MIGR GREEN MHP LLC, Turncap Bridge To Perm Fund I LP, Gaines Twp., $30,500,000

PETERSON, Eric A. et al, Primelending, Courtland Twp., $403,400

MEYERING, Daniel J. et al, Grand River Bank, Ada Twp., $1,300,000

TIRONI, Robert J., TCF National Bank, Parcel: 411430226004, $446,250

SCHULTZ, Jamie M. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Bowne Twp., $624,600

HINTON, Anthony J. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Wyoming, $344,350

LONG TRUST, Huntington National Bank, Cannon Twp., $577,850

CLUGSTON, Adam J. et al, Pennymac Loan Services LLC, Wyoming, $397,336

BURDALIC, Elvir et al, Success Mortgage Partners, Wyoming, $334,772

ORTIZ, Rosanna, US Bank, Byron Twp., $420,000

PORCARO, Gina M. et al, Mercantile Bank, Solon Twp., $440,000

WALSH, Brian et al, Macatawa Bank, Caledonia, $359,477

VISEL, Benjamin J. et al, Northpointe Bank, Caledonia, $481,600

SUPANICH, Rudy J. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $910,000

3501 Rivertown LLC, Horizon Bank, Parcel: 411729204025, $400,000

DAVIS TRUST, TCF National Bank, Cannon Twp., $335,000

MEYER, Cameron et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Lowell, $475,000

SHUPE, Erin L., United Bank, Cannon Twp., $422,000

SCHEID, Daniel J. et al, Scheid Trust, Caledonia, $600,000

MALLO, Ryan S., Guaranteed Rate, Cascade Twp., $473,688

7441 S. Division LLC, United Bank, Parcel: 412112400015, $1,800,000

DAI, Zanun et al, Quicken Loans, Cascade Twp., $348,500

VERGUWE, Joel et al, ChoiceOne Bank, Parcel: 411401176016, $435,000

POSTEMA, Lindsey et al, Dart Bank, Cannon Twp., $510,400

WIESE, David A. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $957,000

MACFIELD, Peter et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $333,750

RIESNER, Eric M. et al, Anderson Financial Group, Ada Twp., $357,500

GAVIN, Brady et al, Semper Home Loans, Byron Twp., $457,291

SHAFLEY TRUST, AmeriSave Mortgage Corp., Plainfield Twp., $450,000

BLACKPORT, Stephanie J. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $461,250

HASLINGER, Eric et al, Old National Bank, East Grand Rapids, $335,980

MCKINNEY, Greg et al, Beckam Funding Corp., Gaines Twp., $422,100

BYLSMA, Bjorn et al, Primelending, Cannon Twp., $371,000

EVANOFF, Karl et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411403252014, $410,000

GILL, Gregory S., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $1,130,000

HEWITT, Brandon M. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $659,000

ROOSIEN, Richard W. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $437,800

GODLEWSKI, Thomas R. Jr., Fifth Third Bank, Cascade Twp., $1,473,000

PRINCE, Dana M., Macatawa Bank, Byron Twp., $410,700

VANDENBRINK, Steven, Independent Bank, Plainfield Twp., $508,250

LOTHSCHUTZ TRUST, Mercantile Bank, East Grand Rapids, $350,500

DUTCHER TRUST, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $765,000

CHAPMAN, Heidi A. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $350,000

NOWAK, Shayne et al, Adivsors Capital, Cascade Twp., $510,000

KNOTT, Robert et al, United Bank, Byron Twp., $510,400

DELANGE, Matthew S. et al, Preferred Credit Union, Parcel: 411425151010, $439,200

6610 PATTERSON HCV LLC, Mercantile Bank, Caledonia, $7,702.449

MESLER, Jeffrey A. et al, Fifth Third Bank, Ada Twp., $404,900

TAPPAN, David L. et al, Quicken Loans, East Grand Rapids, $356,000

KROCHALK, Andy D. et al, Independent Bank, Caledonia, $643,784

DYKSTRA, Brian et al, Neighborhood Loans, Walker, $486,822

WILCOX, Tad et al, Macatawa Bank, East Grand Rapids, $510,400

KRAMPE, Michael et al, Macatwa Bank, Cascade Twp., $389,500

TEROLLER, David et al, Macatawa Bank, Cannon Twp., $370,000

NICHOLS, Blair M. et al, Union Home Mortgage Group, Caledonia, $438,750

FREAS, Amy E. et al, Quicken Loans, Parcel: 411431135021, $351,500

ROSENDALL, Kevin et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Lowell, $349,000

GREEN, Scott et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $426,550

EICHER, James M., Mercantile Bank, Lowell, $530,000

JTB HOMES LLC, Mercantile Bank, Plainfield Twp., $471,765

KRUEGER, Brett A. et al, Old National Bank, Ada Twp., $1,200,000

JTB HOMES LLC, Mercantile Bank, Plainfield Twp., $469,148

MANKIVSKY, Matthew et al, JTB Homes, Cascade Twp., $355,019

GEISEN, Jonathan S. et al, Independent Bank, Cannon Twp., $543,750

SAYLES, Joshua et al, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411430183009, $393,775

ZUKE, Scott B. et al, Old National Bank, Parcel: 411413303009, $395,000

VANOS, Casey R. et al, Union Home Mortgage Group, Oakfield Twp., $364,000

SREMBA, Shawn M. et al, Huntington National Bank, Cannon Twp., $360,000

SWEET, David, United Bank, Parcel: 411413303050, $510,400

VANDENAKKER, Daniel J. et al, Dart Bank, Cannon Twp., $445,000

BENGE, Adam M. et al, Mercantile Bank, Algoma Twp., $356,000

TANNER, Gareth et al, Draper & Kramer Mortgage Corp., Parcel: 411905151051, $622,000

LET US DEVELOPMENT LLC, Old National Bank, Parcel: 411533230007, $823,099

HARNER, Joel P. et al, Old National Bank, Ada Twp., $431,442

SCHUTTEN, Gavin M. et al, Quicken Loans, Courtland Twp., $373,390

SHATTUCK TRUST, Morgan Stanley Private Bank, East Grand Rapids, $620,000

438 BRIDGE LLC, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411325128004, $760,721

BIESZKA TRUST, Independent Bank, Bowne Twp., $362,000

HULL, Eric et al, Huntington National Bank, Courtland Twp., $474,000

MAROGIL, Jerry, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411427251004, $510,400

ENGELSMA, Timothy et al, Mercantile Bank, Walker, $358,000

KAEPRZYK, Joseph D. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $382,410

MANOR, Robert et al, Independent Bank, Cascade Twp., $510,400

JMK REALTY CO. LLC, Fifth Third Bank, Gaines Twp., $1,861,390

SANDERS, Micah et al, Independent Bank, Gaines Twp., $443,000

GOUSHAW, Philip et al, Morgan Stanley Private Bank, Parcel: 411914226008, $665,000

OLNEY, Brandon J. et al, Federal Savings Bank, Walker, $360,074

NELSON, Joshua M. et al, Lakeview Loan Servicing, Parcel: 411324335146, $351,900

HENRY, Carlus R. et al, Mercantile Bank, Walker, $356,250

WEBER, Jeffrey A. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411411402045, $510,400

BIRCHLER, Peter B. et al, Huntington National Bank, Plainfield Twp., $372,500

MCKENZIE, Christopher et al, Consumers Credit Union, Caledonia, $508,500

MITCHELL TRUST, Ruoff Mortgage Co., Parcel: 411425303009, $411,000

VANDERWAL, Mark et al, NBKC Bank, Caledonia, $472,200

ANDERSON, Ethan A. et al, Keybank, Cascade Twp., $349,000

TIERNEY TRUST, Fifth Third Bank, Plainfield Twp., $356,000

BAILEY, Kim E. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $449,369

BATCHELOR, Mark A., Huntington National Bank, Lowell Township, $352,000

WILLIAMS, Michael J. et al, Churchill Mortgage Corp., Rockford, $356,250

HALL, David et al, Guaranteed Rate, East Grand Rapids, $583,430

BROWN, Daniel J. et al, Heartland Home Mortgage LLC, Gaines Twp., $510,400

AJODAH, Edward B., Wells Fargo Bank, Parcel: 411324453163, $413,250

SUWYN TRUST, West Michigan Community Bank, Ada Twp., $749,000

BRATT, Paul D. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $510,000

LORENZ, Owen et al, Farmers State Bank, East Grand Rapids, $389,509

TERRY, Christopher T. et al, Farmers State Bank, Gaines Twp., $375,000

MOULDS, Keith et al, Team Mortgage Co. LLC, Courtland Twp., $400,000

AVERILL, Keith E. et al, Ruoff Mortgage Co., Jonathan Woods Estates, $370,000

BURTON SQUARE APARTMENTS LLC, MSU Federal Credit Union, Parcel: 411805459015, $1,931,250

YARED, Brian J. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $467,600

JESIN TRUST, Old National Bank, Ada Twp., $1,000,000

RAINEY, Jason J. et al, Old National Bank, Cascade Twp., $372,400

LEE, Curtis O. et al, Independent Bank, Parcel: 410536100028, $344,000

DEJONG, Edwin et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411810403048, $1,430,000

CRACIUN, Roberta et al, Bank of America, Byron Twp., $534,650

GAYDOU, Danny R. et al, Bank of America, Cannon Twp., $500,000

VERMEESCH, Daniel et al, Macatawa Bank, Walker, $426,000

KIRCHGESSNER, Robert A. Jr. et al, United Bank, East Grand Rapids, $510,400

1559 68TH STREET SE LLC, PNC Bank, Gaines Twp., $840,000

BROCKTON BURTON APTS LLC, MSU Federal Credit Union, Wyoming, $2,906,250

TRUMAN, Michael et al, Neighborhood Loans, East Grand Rapids, $423,900

SUILLIVAN, Erin et al, Home Point Financial Corp., Grand Rapids Twp., $507,950

FELBER, Walter D. Jr. et al, New Day Financial, Parcel: 411129375045, $407,154

PRATT, Brenda H. et al, Huntington National Bank, East Grand Rapids, $586,400

HOEXUM, Bryan K. et al, Grand River Bank, Ada Twp., $443,800

DEBOER, David B. et al, Mercantile Bank, Byron Twp., $371,000

ETEO, Andrea T. et al, Independent Bank, Courtland Twp., $360,000

HUGHES, Emily et al, TCF National Bank, Cannon Twp., $601,000

TOWNLEY, Kress R. et al, TCF National Bank, Parcel: 411412476010, $785,000

FENNEMA, Matthew J. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $1,351,998

RIZQALLAH, Danielle M. et al, Michigan First Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $345,000

BRUMMEL, Christopher et al, Grand River Bank, Cannon Twp., $338,200

MANSFIELD, Bryton et al, Huntington National Bank, Walker, $555,000

PRICKETT, Jacob A. et al, Plus Relocation Mortgage LLC, Rockford, $358,700

SUMMEY, Matthew et al, Mr. Cooper, Ada Twp., $352,200

PETERS, Patrick R. et al, Heartland Home Mortgage, Algoma Twp., $336,000

JOHNSON, Sandra et al, Ruoff Mortgage Co., Parcel: 411324453209, $417,000

JENSEN, Robert et al, Team Mortgage Co., Courtland Twp., $401,371

BEEMER, Dennis L., Huntington National Bank, Cascade Twp., $338,600

LANG, Sarah et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Cascade Twp., $455,000

WORKMAN, Jason L. et al, West Michigan Community Bank, Gaines Twp., $450,00

FDV LLC, Mercantile Bank, Kentwood, $3,800,000

REDSTONE HOMES LLC, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $2,000,000

CLASSIC DIE REAL ESTATE LLC, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411421328008, $909,500

HASHEMI, Mehdi et al, Team One Credit Union, Walker, $2,100,000

SCHONE AFWERKING LLC, Independent Bank, Plainfield Twp., $413,638

YANG, Amanda et al, Yang Trust, Cascade Twp., $1,500,000

MILLER, Lathe et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411414127044, $615,549

RICHARDS, Neil et al, Michigan First Credit Union, Caledonia, $469,600

AREC 43 LLC et al, Bank of America, Parcel: 411336210020, $37,000,000

O’CONNOR, Patrick J. et al, Americu Mortgage, East Grand Rapids, $384,000

RYAN, Timothy J. et al, Mercantile Bank, Cannon Twp., $651,200

MERRIT, Andrew et al, AmeriFirst Mortgage Corp., Oakfield Twp., $408,500

MERLINGTON, Tyler et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Nelson Twp., $360,000

KAPTEYN, Raymond P. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411430381040, $397,500

3801 KRAFT LLC, Bodbyl Properties LLC, Cascade Twp., $1,500,000

TRILLIUM COLLEGE HILL OWNER LLC, Turncap Bridge To Perm Fund LP, Parcel: 411419453014, $9,600,000

STIVERSON, Kenneth II et al, Northern Mortgage Services, Byron Twp., $438,228

NOVAK, Christopher et al, Federal Savings Bank, Cannon Twp., $352,000

MEYER, Trent et al, Consumers Credit Union, Parcel: 411429360039, $370,000

CNOSSEN, Christopher J. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $450,500

WILLIAMS, Gregory M., Mercantile Bank, Walker, $510,400

TEMPLERTON, William et al, Old National Bank, East Grand Rapids, $561,000

LEBOLT, James R. et al, TCF National Bank, Cascade Twp., $658,000

WIESE, Michael et al, Mercantile Bank, Ada Twp., $504,000

MENGE TRUST, TCF National Bank, Cascade Twp., $991,000

STURTZ, Joseph W. et al, Supreme Lending, Ada Twp., $372,850

STROSCHIN, Lauren, Cardinal Financial Co., Parcel: 411324453195, $440,000

WALDER, Ryan et al, Inlanta Mortgage, Ada Twp., $363,853

NARDUCCI, Justin et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411412326019, $510,400

HEREDIA, John C. et al, FirstBank, Ada Twp., $565,094

FERRO REAL ESTATE LLC, Macatawa Bank, Parcel: 411436451030, $748,000

CAMPBELL, Douglas, Inlanta Mortgage, Plainfield Twp., $365,820

GRAALMAN, James et al, Caliber Home Loans, Algoma Twp., $415,600

ROSE, Joshua P. et al, Independent Bank, Caledonia, $384,000

MERCHANT, Eric S. et al, Macatawa Bank, Walker, $369,500

DECAN, Clarence D., Morgan Stanley Private Bank, Plainfield Twp., $514,096

KING, Christopher et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Gaines Twp., $510,000

GOESSELE, Mateo F. et al, Independent Bank, Ada Twp., $382,000

KRISHNAKUMAR, Hari-Prasad, Bank of America, Parcel: 411411202024, $350,200

SEDORE, Stanley C. et al, Huntington National Bank, Parcel: 411428279005, $450,000

BORCHERT, Thomas et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411425179017, $607,525

PANZLAU, Nate et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $788,205

KLADDER, Jeffrey M. et al, Better Mortgage Corp., Parcel: 411432432007, $380,472

VOS, Leia et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411432432007, $590,000

BROWN, Kyle et al, Heartland Home Mortgage, Parcel: 411431205016, $477,850

2740 PROPERTIES LLC, Michigan Certified Development Corp., Parcel: 411815128006, $1,164,000

JONES, David K. et al, Independent Bank, Plainfield Twp., $400,000

NELSON, Philip W. et al, Finance of America Mortgage, Byron Twp., $322,701

1195 WILSON LLC, Old National Bank, Walker, $1,387,000

EDWARDS, Kenneth H. Jr. et al, Quicken Loans, Parcel: 411425480011, $433,238

FRITZ, Nathan et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $464,000

KENT, Ryan J. et al, Guaranteed Rate, Parcel: 411402327004, $393,000

BAYLOG, Daniel et al, Grand River Bank, Ada Twp., $416,500

SEES, Carrie et al, Consumers Credit Union, Algoma Twp., $350,000

BAYBERRY FARMS HOLDING CO. LLC, Phillip R. Seybert et al, Wyoming, $714,299

MULMUDI, Harikrishnan et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $437,000

ROSE, Joshua P. et al, Independent Bank, Caledonia, $384,000

RENEKER, Randy et al, Leaderone Financial Corp., Parcel: 411433308004, $436,000

ANDERSON, Lars P. et al, US Bank, Ada Twp., $325,000

ADAMS, Timothy G. et al, Mercantile Bank, Cannon Twp., $497,900

HAYES, Larry et al, TCF National Bank, Gaines Twp., $510,000

VANDRIE, Aaron et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $384,000

O’TOOLE, Reilly et al, Guaranteed Rate, Parcel: 411433309008, $590,000

ZAMZOW, Benjamin et al, Northern Mortgage Services, Byron Twp., $350,500

GUNDARAPU, Srilatha et al, Quicken Loans, Byron Twp., $375,800

SCOTT, Rory et al, Polaris Home Funding Corp., Caledonia, $328,000

CHIN BAPTIST CHURCH OF GRAND RAPIDS, Huntington National Bank, Gaines Twp., $650,000

DEWIND, Justin D. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411411471022, $536,000

HAWKINS, Dylan et al, Greenstone Farm Credit Services, Tyron Twp., $540,000

HODACK, Jocelyn M. et al, Consumers Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $358,400

DAVIS, Elijah et al, Allen Edwin Home Builders, Caledonia, $369,010

AJR GRANDVILLE LLC, Consumers Credit Union, Grandville, $1,875,000

HAUSMAN, Nancy et al, Fifth Third Bank, Walker, $331,000

JTB HOMES LLC, TCF National Bank, Caledonia, $12,000,000

ANDERSON, Trent et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Courtland Twp., $370,500

WARNER, Todd A. et al, Private Mortgage Wholesale Inc., Oakfield Twp., $408,405

BARTEK, Christopher et al, Neighborhood Loans, Cascade Twp., $451,400

DEAN, Richard A. et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, East Grand Rapids, $472,200

BEHAN, Paul D. et al, Sovereign Lending Group, Parcel: 411413226015, $499,000

B08 LLC, Lendingone LLC, Parcel: 411313354022, $693,780

JOHNSON, Joel et al, Quicken Loans, Caledonia, $360,000

HARR, Nathan C. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411403452041, $508,250

WILSON, David A. Jr. et al, Team Mortgage Co., Cannon Twp., $345,000

BIEGALLE, Neil et al, Neighborhood Loans, East Grand Rapids, $393,300

INTERRA HOMES LLC, West Michigan Community Bank, Algoma Twp., $450,114

OOSTVEEN, Aaron et al, Finance of America Mortgage, Grandville, $400,000

KUTTSHILL DEVELOPMENT LLC, Macatawa Bank, Plainfield Twp., $1,176,720

KUTTSHILL DEVELOPMENT LLC, Macatawa Bank, Plainfield Twp., $581,500

POTGETER TRUST, Fifth Third Bank, Gaines Twp., $369,000

TIMMERMANS, John M. et al, Private Mortgage Wholesale, East Grand Rapids, $340,000

BUCHTA, John et al, Benchmark Mortgage, Parcel: 411423340006, $344,000

SCHNEIDERMAN, Robert et al, Fifth Third Bank, Byron Twp., $387,000

STACY, Jacob L. et al, Crosscountry Mortgage LLC, Cascade Twp., $371,000

LEE, Sangjin et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411412276040, $368,000

VISSER, Gregory D. et al, Consumers Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $510,400

TEGG, Trent, Quicken Loans, Courtland Twp., $443,500

LEWIS, Scott A. et al, Private Mortgage Wholesale Inc., Walker, $500,000

MOORE, Lisa et al, Fifth Third Bank, Cannon Twp., $480,000

FOX, David E. et al, Team Mortgage Co., Parcel: 411425220009, $496,850

WILLIAMS, Corey R. et al, Quicken Loans, East Grand Rapids, $386,795

GALIS, Brian et al, Home Point Financial, Ada Twp., $346,000

DEVRIES, Seth et al, Oak Mortgage, East Grand Rapids, $496,212

KAMRADT, Kevin et al, Quicken Loans, East Grand Rapids, $446,500

PICCIONE, Mario et al, Old National Bank, Ada Twp., $1,210,250

RICHTER, Adam J. et al, Finance of America Mortgage, Courtland Twp., $360,000

MURRAY, Thomas Jr. et al, Independent Bank, Ada Twp., $600,000

WEGLICKI, David C. II et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411411402002, $538,669

CO-PARTNERSHIPS FILED

Co-partnerships filed with the Kent County Clerk

60TH STREET REAL ESTATE PARTNERS, 3115 Orchard Vista SE, Jack S. Grashuis, Thomas P. Paarlberg

BREWINGTON BUILDERS, 10125 15 Mile, Wally Brewington, Renee Brewington

BUBBA STEEZY, 5874 Scrasdae SW, Danielle Haverdink, Michael Boone

EGAN HOME, 1111 Janice, Wayland, Reed A. Hoffmann, Matthew C. VanDuyn

HUNNIT CUTZ LAWNCARE, 3123 Creek SE, Kentwood, Kevin Hunn II, Mosetta Luckey

LEWIS & CO.2, P.O. Box 8882, Lashyra Tyler, Clarence Lewis

MODFUEL, 3412 Lousma SE, Wyoming, Dan Sears, Joshua Wren

MUG MOGULS, 6991 Goldenrod NE, Rockford, Elsie Connor, Aidan Hillman, John Charles

TECHTRONIFY, 2745 Brooklyn SE, Salshona Tolbert, Kavana Jewell

VIRGINIA’S PARTY STORE, 326 Burton SW, Thu Duong, Han Duong

ASSUMED NAMES FILED

Assumed names filed with the Kent County Clerk

ACV FLOORING, 298 Northville, Aaron L. Carpentier

AKUBA BUILDERS & CONTRACTING, 4318 Trail View NE, Jacob D. Falasa

BERRYVISION, 44 Worden SE, David A. Berry

BRANDON ONDESMA ROOFING, 6282 Mary Louise Court, Grandville, Brandon Ondersma

BRIGHEYES CONSULTING, 4239 Sand Valley NE, Rockford, William R. Spongberg

CASCADE SHOE SERVICE, 6504 28th St. SE, Ghassan O. Zarou

CONNIE’S BRIDAL & ALTERATIONS, 1755 28th St. SW, Wyoming, Maria T. Hacker

DEB’S II, 1958 Madison SE, Deborah A. Cage

DESTINED 4 GREATNESS ENT., 541 Milwaukee NW, Daevionne J. Smith Jr.

DIGITAL DIVA’S SOCIAL MEDIA NETWORKING CO., 2354 W. Lee, Wyoming, Angela D. Covington

DOWN-TO-EARTH LAWN CARE & LANDSCAPING, 125 Rexford SE, John C. Amato

DREAM NAILS, 1600 E. Beltline NE, Phan T. Nguyen

DUTCH BROTHERS PAINTING, 4394 Indian Spring SW, Grandville, Steve VandenBerg

ENGIMA SOLUTION, 860 Pembroke SE, Surai Silwal

EXCEEDS CLEANING SERVICES, 815 Courtney NW, Esmeralda T. Aguilar

FOR MY GIRL’S PAINTING, 1214 Benjamin SE, Cedric N. Webster

GEE’S MUSIC VIDEO STORE, 818 Franklin SE, Tyrone J. Williams

GOLD STAR CONSTRUCTION, 5130 Marlowe SE, Kentwood, Elijah J. Smallwood

GRASSROOTS HENNA AND DESIGN, 6355 Samrick NE, Belmont, Jillian Osbourne Hawkins

HER STORY COACHING, 1744 Alexander SE, Kristina McNamara

JOY RACHELLE PHOTOGRAPHY, 6185 Sunfish Lake NE, Rockford, Joy R. Driesenga

KRISTOPHERMICHAEL JEAN CO., 919 Eda SE, Kristopher M. Hart

L’APOTHICAIRE, 4338 Stratton SE, Jyoti B. Graham

LJ BUILDERS, 12221 Fruit Ridge, Kent City, Logan Johnson

MAX DESIGN CONSULTING, 4390 104th SW, Byron Center, Maxwell M. Kolenda

MERRINGS PRINTS & MAPS, 1035 Farnsworth SE, Daniel A. Merring

MIKE ROOT RACING, 3696 Fuller NE, Michael Root

MY PRINTER GUY, 2094 Maplerow NW, Walker, William Hanenburg

N.G.E., 5500 Brattleboro SE, Marquinceo Collins

NAGURSKI HOME SOLUTIONS, 1010 Hamilton NW, Anthony J. Nagurski III

PRO-ACTIVE SEARCH AND SERVICES, 2564 Rockhill NE, Rockford, Kenneth R. Chester

QUICK CUP OF COFFEE, 972 28th St. SW, Wyoming, Silas McNeal IV

RAPID CITY DANCE FACTORY, 4148 Lake Michigan Drive NW, Walker, Jillian A. Waldhart

RAVEN MOON SOAPERY, 3200 Valley View, Rockford, Traci D. Joseph

REIMAGINE SPACES, 681 Laurel Circle SE, Amy R. Periera

SLOGIE ARTIST, 601 Cherry SE, Susan D. Loge

STELLAS, 5791 Pintree SE, Kentwood, Imran Yaoob

STORMAGE CO., 2511 Sagewood NE, Brian D. Tavolaco

THE BIG BUCK FOOD TRUCK, 8586 Sunny Lane SW, Byron Center, Christopher M. Pittman

TINY WINGS PUBLISHING, 933 Hazen SE, Yohan A. Daza

TMARIE NOTARY SERVICE, 5328 Hazen SE, Latisha M. Holliman

WILL’S HOME IMPROVEMENT, 15695 Ritchie, Cedar Springs, Will Nelson

WRITING AID, 1435 Crystalaire Court SE, Caledonia, Michael L. Robinson

YANKEE CLIPPER BARBER SHOP, 3514 Plainfield NE, Ronald Handlogten

ALVARADO LANDSCAPE, 243 Abbie SE, Saquiche A. Alvarado

BESTWAY AUTO & TRIM, 4011 Childs, Comstock Park, Andrew J. Westgate

BOYS AUTO REPAIR, 1436 S. Division, Jose R. Gonzalez Alcantar

CASCADE HILLS CO., 12149 36th St. SE, Lowell, Jay C. Hobbs

CONCRETE CRAFT OF G.R., 9747 Stallar Lane Court NE, Brad C. McCurdy

CRITICAL AUDIO, 15873 Leonard, Spring Lake, Carly Hordyk

DONDIVA CLOTHING, 2745 Brooklyn SE, Latoya L. Tolbert

ELECTRIC MITTEN, 4651 Cider Mill Court NW, James C. Morin

FLOSSIE STREET FLOP, 2048 Flossie Ave. SE, Wyoming, Meghan A. Mezei

FLUID LOGISTICS AND DELIVERY, 6534 Lance SW, Rebekah H. Paul

GLEN HACKBARDT BUILDER, 8411 18 Mile NE, Cedar Springs, Glen Hackbardt

GRISWOLD MEDICARE INSURANCE SERVICES, 41 Maryland NE, Alexander B. Griswold

GUERILLA1ONE, 7282 Warner, Allendale, John R. Gibbons III

ITS TIME JAYNE, 12482 White Creek NE, Cedar Springs, Jayne M. Bremmer

J&K TRUCKING, 11275 Fay, Lowell, Janet M. Booth

JC HOBBS CONSTRUCTION, 12149 36th SE, Lowell, Jay C. Hobbs

LEAH IVORY DRUM AND DANCE, 2136 E. Shiawassee SE, Leah Ivory

MAWATA SHERIFF AFRICAN MARKET AND BEAUTY SUPPLY, 4705 Drummond Blvd. SE, Mawata Sheriff

NEXTSUMMIT, 591 Norwood SE, John R. Bosserman

PAM VAN PARALEGAL SERVICES, 6723 Woodbrook SE, Pamela L. VanderMeer

POWERS TILE & STONE, 3008 Knapp NE, Hunter Powers

QUALITY CUSTOMS, 1740 44th SW, Quashon D. Smith

R&B CONSTRUCTION SUPERVISION, 500 Maryland Court NE, Robert E. Bader

SAMSON CONSULTING, 1255 Grovest, Lowell, Samuel A. Carlson

SENSITOGRAPHY, 533 Cambridge Blvd. SE, David Kagan

SIMPLY INTERIORS PAINTING, 3295 Ivanrest SW, Grandville, Matthew D. Bonney

STEM AND BRANCH ACADEMY, 4742 Boyd NE, Jennifer K. Judson

SYLVIA’S PROMISE OF HOPE, 7385 Decosta NE, Rockford Marcy Lindhout

THE BEVERAGE BAR, 1965 Waterford NW, Walker, Mornike L. Parish

1687 THOMPSON COMPUTER CONSULTANTS, 1687 12 Mile NW, Sparta, Arthur B. Thompson

TIAZ YOUNG’S REMODELING, 417 Prince SE, Tiaz J. Young

TLB FINANCIAL, 1127 Dogwood Meadows SE, Ada, Terry Bowersox

UNION STREET PRESS, 2701 Union SE, Thomas Zinser

VIRTUALLY 4 YOU BUSINESS SOLUTIONS, 1687 12 Mile NW, Sparta, Marcia A. Thompson

WEST MICHIGAN HARDWOODS, 4390 104th SW, Byron Center, Maxwell Kolenda