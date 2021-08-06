Public Record

MORTGAGES

Selected mortgages filed with Kent County Register of Deeds

AQUINAS COLLEGE, UMB Bank, East Grand Rapids, $26,800,000

BLOCK, Matthew W. et al, VanDyk Mortgage Corp., Caledonia, $384,750

PIERCE, Angela M., Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., Vergennes Twp., $489,250

VANDEANDE, Luke T. et al, Fifth Third Bank, Plainfield Twp., $656,000

SMITH, Benjamin et al, Pennymac Loan Services, East Grand Rapids, $367,000

SAMDAL, Richard A. et al, PNC Bank, Gaines Twp., $499,000

MESTER, Craig et al, Consumers Credit Union, Parcel: 411425451029, $350,500

DAKAN, Timothy L. et al, ChoiceOne Bank, Byron Twp., $428,000

ALPINE RIDGE RETAIL LLC, First National Bank, Alpine Twp., $2,240,000

JACKSON, William II et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Cascade Twp., $460,000

FASE, Steven J. II et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $456,826

SILKENSEN, Robert H. et al, Finance of America Mortgage, Parcel: 411412381010, $548,250

1503 MICHIGAN PROPERTY LLC, United Bank, Parcel: 411420476032, $1,237,500

HANKINS, Madelyn E., Neighborhood Loans, Ada Twp., $404,000

AGM PROPERTIES LLC, Union Bank, Walker, $460,000

OLSON, Mark et al, Grand River Bank, Ada Twp., $548,000

KOK, Sarah et al, Better Mortgage Corp., Ada Twp., $400,000

BYMA, Andrew J., Mercantile Bank, Cascade Twp., $674,500

KOHN, Christopher et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $407,700

CURRIE, William G., Macatawa Bank, Cascade Twp., $1,189,000

HOWARD, Robert V., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $375,000

MARGIEWICZ, Stefan et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $1,360,000

CREEKSIDE STORAGE LLC, Macatawa Bank, Gaines Twp., $4,185,000

DOSENBERRY, Terry A. et al, Fifth Third Bank, Parcel: 411426378003, $386,000

SHAH, Asif R. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Gaines Twp., $530,871

BAKER, Bradley J., Mercantile Bank, Caledonia, $729,000

TURCHETTI, Riley L. et al, Grand River Bank, Ada Twp., $746,00

YOUNG, Alan M. et al, Loandepot.com, Ada Twp., $390,000

HALL, Jason D., Independent Bank, Plainfield Twp., $360,000

MCCALL, Justin et al, Freedom Mortgage Corp., Algoma Twp., $371,299

FIDDLER, Dustin et al, Old National Bank, Parcel: 411412381006, $572,000

MOSKWA, Thomas M., Amerisave Mortgage Corp., Rockford, $420,700

HENDGES, Justin et al, Independent Bank, Alpine Twp., $1,073,750

LAHAYE, Arielle J. et al, Stockton Mortgage Corp., Byron Twp., $394,250

FERNANDEZ, Emilio, Huntington National Bank, Byron Twp., $426,150

MEALS ON WHEELS WESTERN MICHIGAN INC., Grand River Bank, Parcel: 411717115003, $950,000

TAYEBI, Masiar et al, Pentagon Federal Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $1,020,000

SMITH, Chad et al, Neighborhood Loans, Vergennes Twp., $470,250

ROGG, Schuyler, Michigan First Credit Union, Byron Twp., $399,000

POWELL, Andrew, Quicken Loans, East Grand Rapids, $375,000

SCHLAFF, Macila et al, PNC Bank, Cascade Twp., $700,000

RANGER, William R. et al, Fifth Third Bank, East Grand Rapids, $370,000

O’TOOLE, Ryan C. et al, Northpointe Bank, Cascade Twp., $400,000

HENGESBACH, Adam M. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Gaines Twp., $395,910

VELDKAMP, Simon B., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Wyoming, $361,950

DOUBLE BARREL PARTNERS RE LLC, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411429312004, $593,000

RABIDEAU, Christopher J. et al, Fifth Third Bank, East Grand Rapids, $429,500

BORN TRUST, Fifth Third Bank, Parcel: 411427381006, $548,000

GRAYBURN, Curtis A., Loandepot.com, Plainfield Twp., $513,200

BREHM, Christopher, Mercantile Bank, Cascade Twp., $382,000

SCHREUR, Dennis et al, Consumers Credit Union, Byron Twp., $379,000

BOEHM, Emery, Neighborhood Loans, Cascade Twp., $520,000

MOREAU, Paige, Huntington National Bank, Byron Twp., $362,598

KENNEDY, Michael Jr., Independent Bank, Plainfield Twp., $388,000

PATTON, James et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Oakfield Twp., $395,000

HOFFMAN, Rachelle M., Mortgage 1, Oakfield Twp., $350,533

CUSHMAN, Bryan S., Huntington National Bank, Plainfield Twp., $536,250

GIRGIS, Reda E. et al, PNC Bank, Cascade Twp., $766,500

WURTSMITH, Casey, Staunton Financial, Plainfield Twp., $347,588

LABERDEE, Charles II et al, Fifth Third Bank, East Grand Rapids, $365,750

JV SBAM SA LLC, TCF National Bank, Parcel: 411336202022, $3,960,000

GINGRAS, Kevin D. et al, Northpointe Bank, East Grand Rapids, $438,500

OLNEY, Donald J. et al, A&N Mortgage Services, Cascade Twp., $466,000

CRANE TRUST, Old National Bank, East Grand Rapids, $408,000

STINSON, Bradley D. et al, Ross Mortgage Corp., Parcel: 411411477004, $694,000

CLAY, Patrick, Ruoff Mortgage Corp., Cascade Twp., $450,000

OSELAND, David et al, Grand River Bank, Parcel: 411231101014, $360,000

BEECHER, Jason et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Byron Twp., $386,000

KELLY, Tim et al, PNC Bank, Gaines Twp., $450,000

MORGAN, Ronald et al, Greenstone Farm Credit Services, Cannon Twp., $365,440

CAIN, Brady A. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Spencer Twp., $472,120

BOKACH, Scott A. et al, Gregory H. Bokach et al, Wyoming, $386,000

JAMES, Kelly et al, Churchill Mortgage Corp., Parcel: 411720327005, $548,250

WEES, Nabil et al, Old National Bank, Parcel: 411412476021, $548,250

WRIGHT, Kevin et al, ChoiceOne Bank, Alpine Twp., $688,500

PAYNE, Robert et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $1,200,000

SPAULDING, Matthew J. et al, Huntington National Bank, Plainfield Twp., $380,000

6360 EAST FULTON PROPERTY LLC, Macatawa Bank, Ada Twp., $1,000,000

COX, Sean et al, Old National Bank, Ada Twp., $976,000

PUNCH, William Z. et al, Huntington National Bank, Byron Twp., $418,000

PADNOS, Joshua C. et al, Huntington National Bank, East Grand Rapids, $1,500,000

PASCOE, Jo-Leighanne, Inlanta Mortgage, Cascade Twp., $465,000

DONK, Michael et al, Northpointe Bank, East Grand Rapids, $440,000

BURKE, Stacey, United Wholesale Mortgage, Caledonia, $431,000

HRYCYK, Stephen et al, West Michigan Credit Union, Walker, $370,000

CLARK TRUST, Huntington National Bank, East Grand Rapids, $857,000

KEESE, Charles R. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union Byron Twp., $432,155

LISK, Caroline a. et al, Mortgage Center, Ada Twp., $450,000

WILLIAMS, Matthew et al, Heartland Home Mortgage, Cascade Twp., $456,700

OXLEY, Anthony D. et al, Northpointe Bank, Vergennes Twp., $350,000

MOLHOEK, James A. et al, Fifth Third Bank, Parcel: 411423251014, $358,000

THOMPSON, Nicholas A. et al, Mercantile Bank, East Grand Rapids, $428,000

FINLAYSON, Grant et al, Macatawa Bank, Parcel: 411425101007, $454,665

SHAHBODAGHLOO, Badrie, United Bank, Bowne Twp., $358,400

GREENE, Charles S., Old National Bank, East Grand Rapids, $728,500

GUNSBERG, Jonathan P. et al, Amerisave Mortgage Corp., $341,600

LINDEMANN, Michael J. et al, West Michigan Community Bank, Parcel: 412309352005, $700,000

KNEE, Daniel S. et al, Old National Bank, Parcel: 412309352005, $652,000

DEYOUNG, Scott et al, Guaranteed Rate Affinity LLC, Caledonia, $463,000

CHESTER, Cynthia J., JPMorgan Chase Bank, Parcel: 411414127036, $380,000

HOFMANN, Michael W. et al, Celebrity Home Loans LLC, Rockford, $382,375

CARPENTER, Eric, Northern Mortgage Services, Caledonia, $363,400

HORNER, Timothy L. et al, Old National Bank, Parcel: 411233101028, $820,000

SKINNER, Jeffrey V. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $684,000

JACOBS, Aaron M. et al, Northpointe Bank, Ada Twp., $445,000

CENTRE RENTAL PROPERTIES LLC, Comerica Bank, Parcel: 412123202006, $500,000

MONNIN, Mitchell J. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $548,250

PAO, Yin-Fen et al, Old National Bank, Cascade Twp., $400,000

VIABLE INC., ChoiceOne Bank, Parcel: 411421427010, $950,000

VANELLS, Donald R. et al, MSU Federal Credit Union, Caledonia, $457,800

LAMBERTS, Nathan et al, Neighborhood Loans, Lowell, $375,202

MOSER, Kevin L., Northpointe Bank, Vergennes Twp., $376,000

SMITH, Nathan et al, Consumers Credit Union, Lowell, $374,000

WILLIS, Charles et al, Quicken Loans, Parcel: 411412226015, $415,300

HERSHMAN, Robin et al, Old National Bank, Plainfield Twp., $444,000

WESTERHUIS, Henry J. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $468,750

PAASCH, Jonathan J. et al, Fifth Third Bank, East Grand Rapids, $360,000

YELAMANCHILI, Venkat M., Allen Edwin Home Builders, Byron Twp., $436,340

CLARK, John J., PNC Bank, Gaines Twp., $500,000

JURGENS, Chadwick W. et al, Churchill Mortgage Corp., Byron Twp., $530,200

TERPSTRA, Todd et al, Grand River Bank, East Grand Rapids, $548,000

LEVEN, Marc D. et al, Huntington National Bank, Ada Twp., $840,000

WEEKS, Roger et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Tyrone Twp., $420,000

JMY INVESTMENTS LLC, Huntington National Bank, Parcel: 411430433014, $385,000

VOOGEL, Bradley et al, PNC Bank, Cascade Twp., $405,000

SCHUYLER, Jonathan R. et al, Neighborhood Loans, Vergennes Twp., $365,600

LOPEZ, Gabriela M., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411435376047, $382,500

SCHNEIDER, Steve E. et al, Wells Fargo Bank, Caledonia, $372,000

RUHLIG, Gary G. et al, ChoiceOne Bank, Cannon Twp., $684,000

HATHAWAY, Ryan D. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Gaines Twp., $425,800

FOCO, Nathan et al, Independent Bank, Cannon Twp., $546,250

JEFFERY, Kenneth et al, Fifth Third Bank, Byron Twp., $425,900

DAMSTRA, Aaron, Finance of America Mortgage, Solon Twp., $365,750

CHAPIN, Connor R. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $370,405

NEAL, Phillip, Neighborhood Loans, Cannon Twp., $464,000

GHALI, Mounir, Team Mortgage Co., East Grand Rapids, $482,000

2021 PROPERTY LLC, First Community Bank, Walker, $429,093

MONROE, Kirstyn, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Algoma Twp., $462,281

BENNETT, George H. et al, Zillow Home Loans, East Grand Rapids, $479,500

KAMARA, Abu et al, Inlanta Mortgage, Kentwood, $375,250

ROSE, Samantha, Northern Mortgage Services, Walker, $403,750

SCHULTE, Matthew et al, Mr. Cooper, Parcel: 411433107018, $368,550

KLINE, Mark A. et al, Huntington National Bank, Caledonia, $504,000

MARTIN, Jeffrey A. et al, Northpointe Bank, Cannon Twp., $546,250

WILES, Jason, Independent Bank, Courtland Twp., $368,000

WILDA, Jonathan et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $606,101

RAR DEVELOPMENT LLC, ChoiceOne Bank, Parcel: 412109441012, $349,848

CAMPBELL, Andrea, Marshall Community Credit Union, Vergennes Twp., $420,000

HANNAH, Jason S. et al, Dart Bank, East Grand Rapids, $520,900

PUTTERMAN, Ethan et al, Old National Bank, Cannon Twp., $369,000

CHANDANA, Sreenivasa et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Ada Twp., $1,030,000

FARQUHAR, Rob, Quicken Loans, Plainfield Twp., $348,400

JONES, Mark E., ChoiceOne Bank, Solon Twp., $375,000

KAMINSKI, Michael T. et al, Quicken Loans, Parcel: 411414127017, $386,958

CHELLADURAI, Christopher, Guaranteed Rate, Rockford, $362,598

ZURSCHMIEDE, Aaron J., Old National Bank, Plainfield Twp., $377,000

MCALISTER, Derek S. et al, Mercantile Bank, Gaines Twp., $354,350

MRK REAL ESTATE LLC, Macatawa Bank, Plainfield Twp., $1,360,000

MAND, Surjeet S. et al, Loandepot.com, Ada Twp., $410,000

MOORE, Craig R. et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Cascade Twp., $959,305

GREER, Ernest P. et al, Quicken Loans, Parcel: 411433403010, $410,000

TABBEN, Renee C. et al, Bank of America, Condo-Catamount, $536,300

SHINDORF, Robert, TCF National Bank, Vergennes Twp., $1,196,000

DEHAAN, Darin et al, TCF National Bank, Byron Twp., $540,000

COLE, Matthew D., Huntington National Bank, Parcel: 411326452026, $1,027,000

PATTEE, Clayton W., TCF National Bank, Parcel: 411428401054, $1,500,000

HOWLE, Arthur E. Jr., First United Credit Union, Parcel: 412309226029, $548,250

MASON, Bryan M., Quicken Loans, Cannon Twp., $485,000

POTTER, Christopher, United Wholesale Mortgage, East Grand Rapids, $494,100

DOWNEY, Joseph et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Gaines Twp., $548,250

HOESER TRUST, Wells Fargo Bank, Parcel: 411324453009, $1,120,000

SINGH, Kulwinder, Huntington National Bank, Rockford, $351,500

JTB HOMES LLC, Mercantile Bank, Plainfield Twp., $547,500

JTB HOMES LLC, Mercantile Bank, Plainfield Twp., $465,000

EAGLE CREEK HOMES LLC, Macatawa Bank, Byron Twp., $454,585

CUSTOM STEEL PROPERTIES LLC, Fifth Third Bank, Wyoming, $400,000

HEDLUND, Andrea J., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $448,204

BUCHANAN, Brian E. et al, VanDyk Mortgage Corp., Ada Twp., $516,300

GIANNETTI, Matthew et al, Quicken Loans, Parcel: 411401476050, $415,525

VISSER, Kyle et al, Independent Bank, Ada Twp., $960,000

NOWINSKI, John et al, Old National Bank, Cannon Twp., $537,637

JTB HOMES LLC, Mercantile Bank, Plainfield Twp., $547,500

HEMELUND, Jacob et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $388,800

STORY, Kristen et al, Northpointe Bank, Plainfield Twp., $368,000

PEREIRO, Frank G. et al, Guaranteed Rate, Parcel: 411419351001, $667,147

BYXBE, V.J. et al, Mercantile Bank, Caledonia, $400,000

INHULSEN, John et al, TCF National Bank, East Grand Rapids, $625,000

UDRY, Kay M. et al, ChoiceOne Bank, Cascade Twp., $540,500

DOWNTOWN MEDICAL PROPERTIES LLC, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411430329006, $507,985

BRUGNOLI, Joseph A. et al, Independent Bank, Algoma Twp., $375,200

THOMPSON, Kyle, Freedom Mortgage Corp., Parcel: 411430477020, $390,361

UNDERWOOD, Kyle et al, Private Mortgage Wholesale, Cascade Twp., $350,000

BAKER, Timothy T., Mercantile Bank, Byron Twp., $425,000

DELACHER, Benjamin et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 410735326003, $449,000

SPECHT, Devin et al, PNC Bank, East Grand Rapids, $378,100

ROSZAK, Mark, Private Mortgage Wholesale, Parcel: 411431430011, $541,500

PRICE, Timothy R. et al, Mercantile Bank, East Grand Rapids, $359,000

WAGEMAKER, Nathaniel, Mercantile Bank, Solon Twp., $385,361

SALIH, Hisham, Sebonic Financial, Caledonia, $449,000

HENDGES, Anthony B. et al, Independent Bank, Courtland Twp., $549,000

SPEES, Russell H. III et al, Independent Bank, Bowne Twp., $592,000

MINGERINK, Douglas et al, Old National Bank, Wyoming, $463,000

BLENMAN, Daniel P. et al, Dart Bank, Parcel: 411432483017, $386,870

ELIAS, Joseph et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $778,743

TUCKETT, Joshua et al, Neighborhood Loans, Solon Twp., $408,000

GATEWOOD, Griffith et al, Grand River Bank, Byron Twp., $510,750

HEINZ, Nicholas et al, Neighborhood Loans, Cannon Twp., $427,500

ELLISON, Matthew et al, Huntington National Bank, Ada Twp., $697,000

HART, Daniel et al, Northern Mortgage Services, Cannon Twp., $378,000

DUNUROGLU, Kemal, Independent Bank, Cannon Twp., $362,598

MCCORMICK, Gregory S. et al, Well Fargo Bank, East Grand Rapids, $615,000

ELLIOTT, John F. et al, Northpointe Bank, Cannon Twp., $375,800

CO-PARTNERSHIPS FILED

Co-partnerships filed with the Kent County Clerk

ABSOLUTE NAIL & SPA, 5751 Byron Center SW, Wyoming, Hanh Pham, My Thi

DIAMOND DIOR, 330 60th SE, Kentwood, Lelia Williams, Rachele Renee

HIGHEND FASHION, 4876 Stauffer SE, Deshon S. Jones, Anthony L. Stubbs

JULIUS & SONS HOME IMPROVEMENT, 3767 Hilltop Place, Julius Brown, Douglas Lamar

R.F. JOHNSON AND SONS FARM, 9253 Peach Ridge, Sparta, Roy F. Johnson, Aaron S. Johnson

ASSUMED NAMES FILED

Assumed names filed with the Kent County Clerk

A BIT OF HOLLYWOOD, 26 Lemyra SE, Todd A. Wolf

AB DUMPSTER, P.O. Box 3516, Selina Bivins

ALLCARE, 3133 Janet, Stanton, Melissa A. Wright

ANIMAL DEALER UNION, 1815 Francis SE, Tenorio T. Corona

ARELLANO HOME IMPROVEMENT, 2623 Taft SW, Wyoming, Jaime M. Arellano

BEAUTY BODYWORK, 2526 Woodmeadow SE, Yin Y. Chou

CHINA EXPERIENCE, 3700 Rivertown Pkwy., Grandville, Mei Z. Gao

COMFORT DELITE CHEESECAKE, 2652 Brooklane SE, Martha A. Moore

CROWLEY BUILDING & REMODELING, 3491 Knapp NE, Kevin J. Crowley

DECK EXPERTS, 815 59th St. SE, Kentwood, John D. Evans

E.R.A. CLEANING SOLUTION, 4755 E. Meadows SE, Elizabeth Perez

EGR HANDYMAN, 1411 Robinson SE, Erik R. Stauffer

ELAINE’S E. SCNETIALS, 5163 Amanda SW, Grandville, Elaine Albrecht

GABI’S GRAPHICS, 153 Deer Run NE, Ada, Gabrielle F. Sleeman

HALLIE LEBLANC STUDIO, 2144 Duiker NE, Hallie A. LeBlanc

JR WINDOWS, 6835 Woodland Bluff NE, Comstock Park, Jon K. Rhodes

KPARKER CONSTRUCTION, 1211 60th SE, Kevin C. Parker

LAZAR CLEANING SERVICES, 444 Worden SE, Estephanie Lopez

LOPEZ CONSTRUCTION, 4200 Nature Trails Drive SE, Kentwood, Olivar Lopez

MARTINEK REMODELING, 4180 Northgate NE, Zachary Martinek

NO NAMES PLEASE MUSIC GROUP, 1036 Jackson NW, Daniel J. Peerbolt

OTTOMAN CREATIVE GROUP, 4019 Timberland SE, Jon M. Eger

PEV PROFESSIONAL SERVICES, 5758 Bancroft, Alto, Paige Vanderwey

PROJECT MAN, 26 Lemyra SE, Wyoming, Todd A. Wolf

QUICK N EZ, 2480 Plainfield NE, Harpreet S. Multani

REMI’S TREE SERVICE, 7116 Eastern SE, Remigio Rodriguez Figueroa

T4 REMODELING, 7171 McCords SE, Alto, Anthony R. Tenhave

TALSMA BUILDERS, P.O. Box 1341, Douglas A. Talsma

THE CALVIN DIAMOND CO., 820 Mayhew Wood Drive SE, Carnell J. Kikkert

THE GLAM HUT 616, 2354 Lee SW, Wyoming, Anglea D. Covington

TRILLIUM AND TWIG, 2114 Duiker NE, Hallie A. LeBlanc

ULTRA HAIR CARE, 3946 30th SW, Grandville, Lynda Edsall

WEST MICHIGAN GEEKS, 7631 Sofia SW, Byron Center, David Good

YIHI JAPAN, 3700 Rivertown Pkwy SW, Grandville, Mei Z. Gao

616 FAB MOLD DIV, 6440 E. Fulton, Ada, John W. Muenzenmeyer

A MOVEMENT TO CREATE, 3241 Devonwood NE, Paquita G. Powell

ALGOMA MARKETING ASSOCIATES, 8797 Flat Creek, Rockford, Charles G. Steingenga

B’S TEES AND THINGS, 2688 Northvale NE, Bianca L. Rodriguez

CLAY HANDIWORK & COMMODITIES, 8536 Jasonville Court SE, Caledonia, Elizabeth Ackert

F.T.P. CLEANING AND DETAILING, 6191 Kraft SE, Anthony Scott

FLOOD INTERIORS, 322 Robley Place SE, Marcey Flood

GENESIS CLEANING SERVICES, 936 Caulfield SW, Maria A. Vite Mendez

GENESIS MULTIPLE SERVICES, 854 Nagold NW, Maria N. Mendez Sanchez

INEGRITY PAINT & STAIN, 41 Monticello SW, John C. Corlew

JJS CONSTRUCTION, 8250 Atlanta Court NE, Rockford, Joseph J. Sapp

JUSTICE PROJECT COUNSELING, 233 E. Fulton, Juliette Taylor

LOC’D BY DAVE, 623 Hogan SW, Shrdanaye Mickens

MARK D. BORDNER, BUILDER, 4240 Heritage, Hudsonville, Mark D. Bordner

PLATINUM PROPERTIES, P.O. Box 1341, Bethann G. Talsma

POSH PHOTOGRAPHY, 863 Durham, Amijha J. Overton

REAL ORDER DISTRIBUTORS, 5328 Shoreham Place SE, Kentwood, Isiah T. Holliman

TABLE OF GREEN PASTURES MINISTRIES, 1920 Millbank SE, Rochell A. Mosley

THRIICENTS, 7085 Placid Pointe Court SE, Caledonia, Micah A. Sanders

TJW NATURAL BEAUTY, P.O. Box 7043, Tanisha R. Franklin

WARD’S FINISHED CARPENTRY, 3374 Oconto Court SW, Grandville, Rickie L. Ward III

WESTGATE WASHERS, 540 Westfield NW, Comstock Park, Bradley R. Kingman