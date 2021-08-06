Public Record

MORTGAGES
Selected mortgages filed with Kent County Register of Deeds
AQUINAS COLLEGE, UMB Bank, East Grand Rapids, $26,800,000
BLOCK, Matthew W. et al, VanDyk Mortgage Corp., Caledonia, $384,750
PIERCE, Angela M., Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., Vergennes Twp., $489,250
VANDEANDE, Luke T. et al, Fifth Third Bank, Plainfield Twp., $656,000
SMITH, Benjamin et al, Pennymac Loan Services, East Grand Rapids, $367,000
SAMDAL, Richard A. et al, PNC Bank, Gaines Twp., $499,000
MESTER, Craig et al, Consumers Credit Union, Parcel: 411425451029, $350,500
DAKAN, Timothy L. et al, ChoiceOne Bank, Byron Twp., $428,000
ALPINE RIDGE RETAIL LLC, First National Bank, Alpine Twp., $2,240,000
JACKSON, William II et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Cascade Twp., $460,000
FASE, Steven J. II et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $456,826
SILKENSEN, Robert H. et al, Finance of America Mortgage, Parcel: 411412381010, $548,250
1503 MICHIGAN PROPERTY LLC, United Bank, Parcel: 411420476032, $1,237,500
HANKINS, Madelyn E., Neighborhood Loans, Ada Twp., $404,000
AGM PROPERTIES LLC, Union Bank, Walker, $460,000
OLSON, Mark et al, Grand River Bank, Ada Twp., $548,000
KOK, Sarah et al, Better Mortgage Corp., Ada Twp., $400,000
BYMA, Andrew J., Mercantile Bank, Cascade Twp., $674,500
KOHN, Christopher et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $407,700
CURRIE, William G., Macatawa Bank, Cascade Twp., $1,189,000
HOWARD, Robert V., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $375,000
MARGIEWICZ, Stefan et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $1,360,000
CREEKSIDE STORAGE LLC, Macatawa Bank, Gaines Twp., $4,185,000
DOSENBERRY, Terry A. et al, Fifth Third Bank, Parcel: 411426378003, $386,000
SHAH, Asif R. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Gaines Twp., $530,871
BAKER, Bradley J., Mercantile Bank, Caledonia, $729,000
TURCHETTI, Riley L. et al, Grand River Bank, Ada Twp., $746,00
YOUNG, Alan M. et al, Loandepot.com, Ada Twp., $390,000
HALL, Jason D., Independent Bank, Plainfield Twp., $360,000
MCCALL, Justin et al, Freedom Mortgage Corp., Algoma Twp., $371,299
FIDDLER, Dustin et al, Old National Bank, Parcel: 411412381006, $572,000
MOSKWA, Thomas M., Amerisave Mortgage Corp., Rockford, $420,700
HENDGES, Justin et al, Independent Bank, Alpine Twp., $1,073,750
LAHAYE, Arielle J. et al, Stockton Mortgage Corp., Byron Twp., $394,250
FERNANDEZ, Emilio, Huntington National Bank, Byron Twp., $426,150
MEALS ON WHEELS WESTERN MICHIGAN INC., Grand River Bank, Parcel: 411717115003, $950,000
TAYEBI, Masiar et al, Pentagon Federal Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $1,020,000
SMITH, Chad et al, Neighborhood Loans, Vergennes Twp., $470,250
ROGG, Schuyler, Michigan First Credit Union, Byron Twp., $399,000
POWELL, Andrew, Quicken Loans, East Grand Rapids, $375,000
SCHLAFF, Macila et al, PNC Bank, Cascade Twp., $700,000
RANGER, William R. et al, Fifth Third Bank, East Grand Rapids, $370,000
O’TOOLE, Ryan C. et al, Northpointe Bank, Cascade Twp., $400,000
HENGESBACH, Adam M. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Gaines Twp., $395,910
VELDKAMP, Simon B., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Wyoming, $361,950
DOUBLE BARREL PARTNERS RE LLC, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411429312004, $593,000
RABIDEAU, Christopher J. et al, Fifth Third Bank, East Grand Rapids, $429,500
BORN TRUST, Fifth Third Bank, Parcel: 411427381006, $548,000
GRAYBURN, Curtis A., Loandepot.com, Plainfield Twp., $513,200
BREHM, Christopher, Mercantile Bank, Cascade Twp., $382,000
SCHREUR, Dennis et al, Consumers Credit Union, Byron Twp., $379,000
BOEHM, Emery, Neighborhood Loans, Cascade Twp., $520,000
MOREAU, Paige, Huntington National Bank, Byron Twp., $362,598
KENNEDY, Michael Jr., Independent Bank, Plainfield Twp., $388,000
PATTON, James et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Oakfield Twp., $395,000
HOFFMAN, Rachelle M., Mortgage 1, Oakfield Twp., $350,533
CUSHMAN, Bryan S., Huntington National Bank, Plainfield Twp., $536,250
GIRGIS, Reda E. et al, PNC Bank, Cascade Twp., $766,500
WURTSMITH, Casey, Staunton Financial, Plainfield Twp., $347,588
LABERDEE, Charles II et al, Fifth Third Bank, East Grand Rapids, $365,750
JV SBAM SA LLC, TCF National Bank, Parcel: 411336202022, $3,960,000
GINGRAS, Kevin D. et al, Northpointe Bank, East Grand Rapids, $438,500
OLNEY, Donald J. et al, A&N Mortgage Services, Cascade Twp., $466,000
CRANE TRUST, Old National Bank, East Grand Rapids, $408,000
STINSON, Bradley D. et al, Ross Mortgage Corp., Parcel: 411411477004, $694,000
CLAY, Patrick, Ruoff Mortgage Corp., Cascade Twp., $450,000
OSELAND, David et al, Grand River Bank, Parcel: 411231101014, $360,000
BEECHER, Jason et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Byron Twp., $386,000
KELLY, Tim et al, PNC Bank, Gaines Twp., $450,000
MORGAN, Ronald et al, Greenstone Farm Credit Services, Cannon Twp., $365,440
CAIN, Brady A. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Spencer Twp., $472,120
BOKACH, Scott A. et al, Gregory H. Bokach et al, Wyoming, $386,000
JAMES, Kelly et al, Churchill Mortgage Corp., Parcel: 411720327005, $548,250
WEES, Nabil et al, Old National Bank, Parcel: 411412476021, $548,250
WRIGHT, Kevin et al, ChoiceOne Bank, Alpine Twp., $688,500
PAYNE, Robert et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $1,200,000
SPAULDING, Matthew J. et al, Huntington National Bank, Plainfield Twp., $380,000
6360 EAST FULTON PROPERTY LLC, Macatawa Bank, Ada Twp., $1,000,000
COX, Sean et al, Old National Bank, Ada Twp., $976,000
PUNCH, William Z. et al, Huntington National Bank, Byron Twp., $418,000
PADNOS, Joshua C. et al, Huntington National Bank, East Grand Rapids, $1,500,000
PASCOE, Jo-Leighanne, Inlanta Mortgage, Cascade Twp., $465,000
DONK, Michael et al, Northpointe Bank, East Grand Rapids, $440,000
BURKE, Stacey, United Wholesale Mortgage, Caledonia, $431,000
HRYCYK, Stephen et al, West Michigan Credit Union, Walker, $370,000
CLARK TRUST, Huntington National Bank, East Grand Rapids, $857,000
KEESE, Charles R. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union Byron Twp., $432,155
LISK, Caroline a. et al, Mortgage Center, Ada Twp., $450,000
WILLIAMS, Matthew et al, Heartland Home Mortgage, Cascade Twp., $456,700
OXLEY, Anthony D. et al, Northpointe Bank, Vergennes Twp., $350,000
MOLHOEK, James A. et al, Fifth Third Bank, Parcel: 411423251014, $358,000
THOMPSON, Nicholas A. et al, Mercantile Bank, East Grand Rapids, $428,000
FINLAYSON, Grant et al, Macatawa Bank, Parcel: 411425101007, $454,665
SHAHBODAGHLOO, Badrie, United Bank, Bowne Twp., $358,400
GREENE, Charles S., Old National Bank, East Grand Rapids, $728,500
GUNSBERG, Jonathan P. et al, Amerisave Mortgage Corp., $341,600
LINDEMANN, Michael J. et al, West Michigan Community Bank, Parcel: 412309352005, $700,000
KNEE, Daniel S. et al, Old National Bank, Parcel: 412309352005, $652,000
DEYOUNG, Scott et al, Guaranteed Rate Affinity LLC, Caledonia, $463,000
CHESTER, Cynthia J., JPMorgan Chase Bank, Parcel: 411414127036, $380,000
HOFMANN, Michael W. et al, Celebrity Home Loans LLC, Rockford, $382,375
CARPENTER, Eric, Northern Mortgage Services, Caledonia, $363,400
HORNER, Timothy L. et al, Old National Bank, Parcel: 411233101028, $820,000
SKINNER, Jeffrey V. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $684,000
JACOBS, Aaron M. et al, Northpointe Bank, Ada Twp., $445,000
CENTRE RENTAL PROPERTIES LLC, Comerica Bank, Parcel: 412123202006, $500,000
MONNIN, Mitchell J. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $548,250
PAO, Yin-Fen et al, Old National Bank, Cascade Twp., $400,000
VIABLE INC., ChoiceOne Bank, Parcel: 411421427010, $950,000
VANELLS, Donald R. et al, MSU Federal Credit Union, Caledonia, $457,800
LAMBERTS, Nathan et al, Neighborhood Loans, Lowell, $375,202
MOSER, Kevin L., Northpointe Bank, Vergennes Twp., $376,000
SMITH, Nathan et al, Consumers Credit Union, Lowell, $374,000
WILLIS, Charles et al, Quicken Loans, Parcel: 411412226015, $415,300
HERSHMAN, Robin et al, Old National Bank, Plainfield Twp., $444,000
WESTERHUIS, Henry J. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $468,750
PAASCH, Jonathan J. et al, Fifth Third Bank, East Grand Rapids, $360,000
YELAMANCHILI, Venkat M., Allen Edwin Home Builders, Byron Twp., $436,340
CLARK, John J., PNC Bank, Gaines Twp., $500,000
JURGENS, Chadwick W. et al, Churchill Mortgage Corp., Byron Twp., $530,200
TERPSTRA, Todd et al, Grand River Bank, East Grand Rapids, $548,000
LEVEN, Marc D. et al, Huntington National Bank, Ada Twp., $840,000
WEEKS, Roger et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Tyrone Twp., $420,000
JMY INVESTMENTS LLC, Huntington National Bank, Parcel: 411430433014, $385,000
VOOGEL, Bradley et al, PNC Bank, Cascade Twp., $405,000
SCHUYLER, Jonathan R. et al, Neighborhood Loans, Vergennes Twp., $365,600
LOPEZ, Gabriela M., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411435376047, $382,500
SCHNEIDER, Steve E. et al, Wells Fargo Bank, Caledonia, $372,000
RUHLIG, Gary G. et al, ChoiceOne Bank, Cannon Twp., $684,000
HATHAWAY, Ryan D. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Gaines Twp., $425,800
FOCO, Nathan et al, Independent Bank, Cannon Twp., $546,250
JEFFERY, Kenneth et al, Fifth Third Bank, Byron Twp., $425,900
DAMSTRA, Aaron, Finance of America Mortgage, Solon Twp., $365,750
CHAPIN, Connor R. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $370,405
NEAL, Phillip, Neighborhood Loans, Cannon Twp., $464,000
GHALI, Mounir, Team Mortgage Co., East Grand Rapids, $482,000
2021 PROPERTY LLC, First Community Bank, Walker, $429,093
MONROE, Kirstyn, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Algoma Twp., $462,281
BENNETT, George H. et al, Zillow Home Loans, East Grand Rapids, $479,500
KAMARA, Abu et al, Inlanta Mortgage, Kentwood, $375,250
ROSE, Samantha, Northern Mortgage Services, Walker, $403,750
SCHULTE, Matthew et al, Mr. Cooper, Parcel: 411433107018, $368,550
KLINE, Mark A. et al, Huntington National Bank, Caledonia, $504,000
MARTIN, Jeffrey A. et al, Northpointe Bank, Cannon Twp., $546,250
WILES, Jason, Independent Bank, Courtland Twp., $368,000
WILDA, Jonathan et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $606,101
RAR DEVELOPMENT LLC, ChoiceOne Bank, Parcel: 412109441012, $349,848
CAMPBELL, Andrea, Marshall Community Credit Union, Vergennes Twp., $420,000
HANNAH, Jason S. et al, Dart Bank, East Grand Rapids, $520,900
PUTTERMAN, Ethan et al, Old National Bank, Cannon Twp., $369,000
CHANDANA, Sreenivasa et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Ada Twp., $1,030,000
FARQUHAR, Rob, Quicken Loans, Plainfield Twp., $348,400
JONES, Mark E., ChoiceOne Bank, Solon Twp., $375,000
KAMINSKI, Michael T. et al, Quicken Loans, Parcel: 411414127017, $386,958
CHELLADURAI, Christopher, Guaranteed Rate, Rockford, $362,598
ZURSCHMIEDE, Aaron J., Old National Bank, Plainfield Twp., $377,000
MCALISTER, Derek S. et al, Mercantile Bank, Gaines Twp., $354,350
MRK REAL ESTATE LLC, Macatawa Bank, Plainfield Twp., $1,360,000
MAND, Surjeet S. et al, Loandepot.com, Ada Twp., $410,000
MOORE, Craig R. et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Cascade Twp., $959,305
GREER, Ernest P. et al, Quicken Loans, Parcel: 411433403010, $410,000
TABBEN, Renee C. et al, Bank of America, Condo-Catamount, $536,300
SHINDORF, Robert, TCF National Bank, Vergennes Twp., $1,196,000
DEHAAN, Darin et al, TCF National Bank, Byron Twp., $540,000
COLE, Matthew D., Huntington National Bank, Parcel: 411326452026, $1,027,000
PATTEE, Clayton W., TCF National Bank, Parcel: 411428401054, $1,500,000
HOWLE, Arthur E. Jr., First United Credit Union, Parcel: 412309226029, $548,250
MASON, Bryan M., Quicken Loans, Cannon Twp., $485,000
POTTER, Christopher, United Wholesale Mortgage, East Grand Rapids, $494,100
DOWNEY, Joseph et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Gaines Twp., $548,250
HOESER TRUST, Wells Fargo Bank, Parcel: 411324453009, $1,120,000
SINGH, Kulwinder, Huntington National Bank, Rockford, $351,500
JTB HOMES LLC, Mercantile Bank, Plainfield Twp., $547,500
JTB HOMES LLC, Mercantile Bank, Plainfield Twp., $465,000
EAGLE CREEK HOMES LLC, Macatawa Bank, Byron Twp., $454,585
CUSTOM STEEL PROPERTIES LLC, Fifth Third Bank, Wyoming, $400,000
HEDLUND, Andrea J., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $448,204
BUCHANAN, Brian E. et al, VanDyk Mortgage Corp., Ada Twp., $516,300
GIANNETTI, Matthew et al, Quicken Loans, Parcel: 411401476050, $415,525
VISSER, Kyle et al, Independent Bank, Ada Twp., $960,000
NOWINSKI, John et al, Old National Bank, Cannon Twp., $537,637
JTB HOMES LLC, Mercantile Bank, Plainfield Twp., $547,500
HEMELUND, Jacob et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $388,800
STORY, Kristen et al, Northpointe Bank, Plainfield Twp., $368,000
PEREIRO, Frank G. et al, Guaranteed Rate, Parcel: 411419351001, $667,147
BYXBE, V.J. et al, Mercantile Bank, Caledonia, $400,000
INHULSEN, John et al, TCF National Bank, East Grand Rapids, $625,000
UDRY, Kay M. et al, ChoiceOne Bank, Cascade Twp., $540,500
DOWNTOWN MEDICAL PROPERTIES LLC, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411430329006, $507,985
BRUGNOLI, Joseph A. et al, Independent Bank, Algoma Twp., $375,200
THOMPSON, Kyle, Freedom Mortgage Corp., Parcel: 411430477020, $390,361
UNDERWOOD, Kyle et al, Private Mortgage Wholesale, Cascade Twp., $350,000
BAKER, Timothy T., Mercantile Bank, Byron Twp., $425,000
DELACHER, Benjamin et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 410735326003, $449,000
SPECHT, Devin et al, PNC Bank, East Grand Rapids, $378,100
ROSZAK, Mark, Private Mortgage Wholesale, Parcel: 411431430011, $541,500
PRICE, Timothy R. et al, Mercantile Bank, East Grand Rapids, $359,000
WAGEMAKER, Nathaniel, Mercantile Bank, Solon Twp., $385,361
SALIH, Hisham, Sebonic Financial, Caledonia, $449,000
HENDGES, Anthony B. et al, Independent Bank, Courtland Twp., $549,000
SPEES, Russell H. III et al, Independent Bank, Bowne Twp., $592,000
MINGERINK, Douglas et al, Old National Bank, Wyoming, $463,000
BLENMAN, Daniel P. et al, Dart Bank, Parcel: 411432483017, $386,870
ELIAS, Joseph et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $778,743
TUCKETT, Joshua et al, Neighborhood Loans, Solon Twp., $408,000
GATEWOOD, Griffith et al, Grand River Bank, Byron Twp., $510,750
HEINZ, Nicholas et al, Neighborhood Loans, Cannon Twp., $427,500
ELLISON, Matthew et al, Huntington National Bank, Ada Twp., $697,000
HART, Daniel et al, Northern Mortgage Services, Cannon Twp., $378,000
DUNUROGLU, Kemal, Independent Bank, Cannon Twp., $362,598
MCCORMICK, Gregory S. et al, Well Fargo Bank, East Grand Rapids, $615,000
ELLIOTT, John F. et al, Northpointe Bank, Cannon Twp., $375,800
CO-PARTNERSHIPS FILED
Co-partnerships filed with the Kent County Clerk
ABSOLUTE NAIL & SPA, 5751 Byron Center SW, Wyoming, Hanh Pham, My Thi
DIAMOND DIOR, 330 60th SE, Kentwood, Lelia Williams, Rachele Renee
HIGHEND FASHION, 4876 Stauffer SE, Deshon S. Jones, Anthony L. Stubbs
JULIUS & SONS HOME IMPROVEMENT, 3767 Hilltop Place, Julius Brown, Douglas Lamar
R.F. JOHNSON AND SONS FARM, 9253 Peach Ridge, Sparta, Roy F. Johnson, Aaron S. Johnson
ASSUMED NAMES FILED
Assumed names filed with the Kent County Clerk
A BIT OF HOLLYWOOD, 26 Lemyra SE, Todd A. Wolf
AB DUMPSTER, P.O. Box 3516, Selina Bivins
ALLCARE, 3133 Janet, Stanton, Melissa A. Wright
ANIMAL DEALER UNION, 1815 Francis SE, Tenorio T. Corona
ARELLANO HOME IMPROVEMENT, 2623 Taft SW, Wyoming, Jaime M. Arellano
BEAUTY BODYWORK, 2526 Woodmeadow SE, Yin Y. Chou
CHINA EXPERIENCE, 3700 Rivertown Pkwy., Grandville, Mei Z. Gao
COMFORT DELITE CHEESECAKE, 2652 Brooklane SE, Martha A. Moore
CROWLEY BUILDING & REMODELING, 3491 Knapp NE, Kevin J. Crowley
DECK EXPERTS, 815 59th St. SE, Kentwood, John D. Evans
E.R.A. CLEANING SOLUTION, 4755 E. Meadows SE, Elizabeth Perez
EGR HANDYMAN, 1411 Robinson SE, Erik R. Stauffer
ELAINE’S E. SCNETIALS, 5163 Amanda SW, Grandville, Elaine Albrecht
GABI’S GRAPHICS, 153 Deer Run NE, Ada, Gabrielle F. Sleeman
HALLIE LEBLANC STUDIO, 2144 Duiker NE, Hallie A. LeBlanc
JR WINDOWS, 6835 Woodland Bluff NE, Comstock Park, Jon K. Rhodes
KPARKER CONSTRUCTION, 1211 60th SE, Kevin C. Parker
LAZAR CLEANING SERVICES, 444 Worden SE, Estephanie Lopez
LOPEZ CONSTRUCTION, 4200 Nature Trails Drive SE, Kentwood, Olivar Lopez
MARTINEK REMODELING, 4180 Northgate NE, Zachary Martinek
NO NAMES PLEASE MUSIC GROUP, 1036 Jackson NW, Daniel J. Peerbolt
OTTOMAN CREATIVE GROUP, 4019 Timberland SE, Jon M. Eger
PEV PROFESSIONAL SERVICES, 5758 Bancroft, Alto, Paige Vanderwey
PROJECT MAN, 26 Lemyra SE, Wyoming, Todd A. Wolf
QUICK N EZ, 2480 Plainfield NE, Harpreet S. Multani
REMI’S TREE SERVICE, 7116 Eastern SE, Remigio Rodriguez Figueroa
T4 REMODELING, 7171 McCords SE, Alto, Anthony R. Tenhave
TALSMA BUILDERS, P.O. Box 1341, Douglas A. Talsma
THE CALVIN DIAMOND CO., 820 Mayhew Wood Drive SE, Carnell J. Kikkert
THE GLAM HUT 616, 2354 Lee SW, Wyoming, Anglea D. Covington
TRILLIUM AND TWIG, 2114 Duiker NE, Hallie A. LeBlanc
ULTRA HAIR CARE, 3946 30th SW, Grandville, Lynda Edsall
WEST MICHIGAN GEEKS, 7631 Sofia SW, Byron Center, David Good
YIHI JAPAN, 3700 Rivertown Pkwy SW, Grandville, Mei Z. Gao
616 FAB MOLD DIV, 6440 E. Fulton, Ada, John W. Muenzenmeyer
A MOVEMENT TO CREATE, 3241 Devonwood NE, Paquita G. Powell
ALGOMA MARKETING ASSOCIATES, 8797 Flat Creek, Rockford, Charles G. Steingenga
B’S TEES AND THINGS, 2688 Northvale NE, Bianca L. Rodriguez
CLAY HANDIWORK & COMMODITIES, 8536 Jasonville Court SE, Caledonia, Elizabeth Ackert
F.T.P. CLEANING AND DETAILING, 6191 Kraft SE, Anthony Scott
FLOOD INTERIORS, 322 Robley Place SE, Marcey Flood
GENESIS CLEANING SERVICES, 936 Caulfield SW, Maria A. Vite Mendez
GENESIS MULTIPLE SERVICES, 854 Nagold NW, Maria N. Mendez Sanchez
INEGRITY PAINT & STAIN, 41 Monticello SW, John C. Corlew
JJS CONSTRUCTION, 8250 Atlanta Court NE, Rockford, Joseph J. Sapp
JUSTICE PROJECT COUNSELING, 233 E. Fulton, Juliette Taylor
LOC’D BY DAVE, 623 Hogan SW, Shrdanaye Mickens
MARK D. BORDNER, BUILDER, 4240 Heritage, Hudsonville, Mark D. Bordner
PLATINUM PROPERTIES, P.O. Box 1341, Bethann G. Talsma
POSH PHOTOGRAPHY, 863 Durham, Amijha J. Overton
REAL ORDER DISTRIBUTORS, 5328 Shoreham Place SE, Kentwood, Isiah T. Holliman
TABLE OF GREEN PASTURES MINISTRIES, 1920 Millbank SE, Rochell A. Mosley
THRIICENTS, 7085 Placid Pointe Court SE, Caledonia, Micah A. Sanders
TJW NATURAL BEAUTY, P.O. Box 7043, Tanisha R. Franklin
WARD’S FINISHED CARPENTRY, 3374 Oconto Court SW, Grandville, Rickie L. Ward III
WESTGATE WASHERS, 540 Westfield NW, Comstock Park, Bradley R. Kingman
