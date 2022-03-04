Public Record

MORTGAGES
Selected mortgages filed with Kent County Register of Deeds
RAIR PROPERTIES LOWELL LLC, Citizens Bank, Lowell, $3,000,000
HERITAGE ASSOCIATES LLC, Macatawa Bank, Parcel: 411327127051, $1,300,000
MJB CAPITAL LLC, Finance of America Mortgage, Parcel: 411323433015, $1,001,600
T BOSGRAAF HOMES LLC, Huntington National Bank, Byron Twp., $387,100
REDSTONE LAND DEVELOPMENT LLC, West Michigan Community Bank, Kentwood, $1,200,000
DDC HOLDINGS LLC, Michigan Certified Development Corp., Walker, $807,000
DESIGN MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC, Fifth Third Bank, Walker, $5,053,000
PORT VIEW FLATS LLC, West Michigan Community Bank, Caledonia, $3,600,000
CLIFFORD PROPERTIES LLC, Bloom Credit Union, Cedar Springs, $750,000
HERITAGE PLACE APARTMENTS LLC, Arbor Agency Lending, Grand Rapids, $11,990,000
DISTRIBUTION PROPERTIES II LLC, Huntington National Bank, Byron Twp., $7,220,000
KOETJE INVESTORS CHATEAU LLC, Macatawa Bank, Wyoming, $6,000,000
3630 CLYDE PARK LLC, Bank of George, Wyoming, $3,549,300
DU REAL ESTATE LLC, InBank, Walker, $1,396,766
GWCC HOLDINGS LLC, Greenstone Farm Credit Services, Alpine Twp., $1,177,087
487 LINCOLN LAKE ROAD LLC, Mercantile Bank, Vergennes Twp., $1,379,671
LAETHEM, Blake et al, Neighborhood Loans, Cascade Twp., $628,761
HOXWORTH, Jeffrey T., Mercantile Bank, Lowell, $356,000
REIMBOLD, Neil B. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $442,000
WILLARD, Brandon E. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Algoma Twp., $356,000
GIBLETT TRUST, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $1,376,000
VANDENTOORN, Peter et al, ChoiceOne Bank, Parcel: 411414127006, $480,000
BROWN, Mark C., Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $418,475
PITHER, John, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411414127023, $548,000
KOHANE, Christopher J., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Algoma Twp., $360,000
BRAY, William J. III et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $742,500
KALO, Jason P. et al, Rocket Mortgage, Vergennes Twp., $517,500
HESSLER, Michael T., Federal Savings Bank, Parcel: 411411477037, $916,000
MORRILL, Brian D. et al, Bank of America, Lowell, $417,300
NSHIME, Bertil et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Kentwood, $351,500
VANOTTEREN, Daniel et al, Neighborhood Loans, Caledonia, $380,000
AHLBERG, Nicholas, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $647,200
ASLANIAN-NAMAGERDI, Medvin et al, Finance of America Mortgage, Cannon Twp., $568,000
KNOERL, Paul H. et al, Huntington National Bank, Grattan Twp., $357,400
ZORKOT, Wafaa et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Cascade Twp., $370,000
CHAMBERLIN, Joseph et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $1,115,000
DEWEY, Raymond D. et al, Adventure Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $376,000
ARIAS, Louis et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Cascade Twp., $490,000
VORUGANTI, Srinivas et al, Old National Bank, Parcel: 411412276050, $378,950
CARLTON, Caleb et al, Ruoff Mortgage Co., Vergennes Twp., $372,305
KENNEDY, Thomas F. et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, East Grand Rapids, $381,443
BREW, Scott T. et al, Huntington National Bank, East Grand Rapids, $412,350
COLE, William L., Union Home Mortgage Corp., Cascade Twp., $647,000
BALLARD, Christopher et al, Union Home Mortgage Corp., Cascade Twp., $440,000
TERPSTRA, Rachel et al, Bank of America, Bowne Twp., $612,000
ELLIS, Kristopher et al, Neighborhood Loans, East Grand Rapids, $645,300
EDWARDS TRUST, Huntington National Bank, Courtland Twp., $425,000
WIERSMA, Marcus C. et al, Neighborhood Loans, Cannon Twp., $408,500
EFTING, Bradley J. et al, VanDyk Mortgage Corp., Cascade Twp., $358,000
REED, Steven M., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Bowne Twp., $485,000
QUADA, Brett M. et al, NBKC Bank, Vergennes Twp., $548,000
LEHMAN, Jeremy et al, North American Savings Bank, Parcel: 411428401045, $1,476,000
PACKARD TRUST, Dart Bank, Cannon Twp., $564,000
VANDERPLOEG, Amy K. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411809426008, $428,925
STOEPKER, Ryan et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Gaines Twp., $400,000
VIJAY, Madhumita et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411411477057, $680,967
BEECHLER, Jeremy et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $508,000
CROUCH, Monique et al, Finance of America Mortgage, Algoma Twp., $440,000
TOTTEN, Brandon et al, Northpointe Bank, Plainfield Twp., $575,000
MOONDRA, Inderjit S. et al, Oak Mortgage, Cascade Twp., $405,000
SHREE PIAJI CORP., Home Loan Investment Bank, Cascade Twp., $4,725,000
RIEFEPETERS, Brian D. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $500,000
TYSON, Michael et al, Rocket Mortgage, Caledonia, $393,576
GILL, Brian F. et al, Benchmark Mortgage, Plainfield Twp., $400,000
LIESKE, Charles H. et al, Arbor Financial Credit Union, Gaines Twp, $375,800
POTTER, Darrell et al, Wells Fargo Bank, Caledonia, $495,200
SHANTZ, Bren et al, Mercantile Bank, Cannon Twp., $388,000
SCHAEFFER, Robert, Northpointe Bank, Parcel: 411324453094, $389,405
MARTINEZ, Manuel et al, Huntington National Bank, Wyoming, $602,400
KWEKEL, Daniel et al, Independent Bank, Nelson Twp., $477,100
BUSMAN, Meredith J., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411432476001, $370,000
PULLEY TRUST, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Courtland Twp., $753,000
ROSARIO, Andy et al, Old National Bank, Byron Twp., $885,000
WHIPPLE, Zachary et al, West Michigan Community Bank, Walker, $416,900
RICHARDSON, Cameron et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $599,999
BARTELS, Michael et al, Old National Bank, Cascade Twp., $540,000
LE, Thanh et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Kentwood, $383,250
OFIELD, Jay W. et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Ada Twp., $622,495
SPENCER, Wesley et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Algoma Twp., $400,000
WYNSMA TRUST, United Bank, Walker, $1,766,63
HUGHES, Michelle R., Home Point Financial Corp., Algoma Twp., $356,000
LAPENNA, William F., Freedom Mortgage Corp., Ada Twp., $389,000
SUIDINSKI, Scott A. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $362,200
STONG, Timothy, NBKC Bank, Alpine Twp., $647,000
749 OLYMPIA LLC et al, West Michigan Community Bank, $600,000
MCKENZIE, Joseph P. et al, West Michigan Community Bank, Cascade Twp., $473,000
NITZ, Marc W. et al, Marshall Community Credit Union, Byron Twp., $440,000
BOLLMAN, Nancy G. et al, Isabella Bank, Tyrone Twp., $360,000
HANCOCK, Thomas et al, Neighborhood Loans, Cannon Twp., $580,500
JOHNSON, Richard et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Byron Twp., $424,100
TYRRELL, Patrick B. et al, Rocket Mortgage, Cascade Twp., $569,800
MOONS, David et al, Rocket Mortgage, East Grand Rapids, $457,300
SCHAFF, John H. Jr. et al, Raymond James Bank, Ada Twp., $1,250,000
KELLY-FOWLER TRUST, HUD, Parcel: 411315455017, $412,500
HOWARD, Kathleen A., Huntington National Bank, Cascade Twp., $750,000
TRIGGS, Amy D. et al, Loandepot.com, Gaines Twp., $352,000
BAAR, Nathan et al, Mercantile Bank, Cannon Twp., $434,900
JESTER, Ian M. et al, Better Mortgage Corp., Ada Twp., $496,000
RADEMACHER, Amanda, Fifth Third Bank, Courtland Twp., $1,707,300
FELTEN, Andrew, Eaton Community Bank, Parcel: 411430180010, $900,000
10130 BAKER LLC, Stillwater Capital LLC et al, Bowne Twp., $566,661
BROWN, Andrew D., Rocket Mortgage, Parcel: 411804254013, $460,000
SARSAM TRUST, PNC Bank, Ada Twp., $749,500
YANG, Baokang, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Cascade Twp., $390,000
HUNTLEY, Albert W. Jr., Sidney State Bank, Spencer Twp., $350,000
OLIVER, Oliver et al, Supreme Lending, Algoma Twp., $397,650
DZINGLE, Jeremy et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Courtland Twp., $500,000
SUING, Mitchell et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $464,075
GOSS, Steven S. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $735,000
LIM, Emerson et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411805458012, $775,200
SINGH, Balkar et al, Level One Bank, Cascade Twp, $500,000
PAYNE, Sean M. et al, Guaranteed Rate, Cascade Twp., $412,000
POMEROY, Nathan et al, Quicken Loans, Ada Twp., $367,500
BRECHTING, Kevin et al, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411531126144, $1,110,000
KELLY TRUST, Old National Bank, Parcel: 411432481005, $426,000
KNAPP, Kevin R. et al, Grand River Bank, Byron Twp., $398,000
KREUGER, Francis A. Jr. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $733,539
SNYDER, Patrick A. et al, Arbor Financial Credit Union, Byron Twp., $365,600
EASLICK, Nicholas A., Loan Store, East Grand Rapids, $440,000
PITTS, Jarrad, Neighborhood Loans, Plainfield Twp., $364,325
DELZER TRUST, United Wholesale Mortgage, Wyoming, $540,000
SZMANSKI, Robert et al, Rocket Mortgage, Cannon Twp., $372,000
SEKULICH, Michael P. et al, Huntington National Bank, East Grand Rapids, $388,500
CO-PARTNERSHIPS FILED
Co-partnerships filed with the Kent County Clerk
GARCIA’S FLOORING SOLUTIONS, 925 Nagold NW, Delores Garcia Manuel, Jose Garcia
ASSUMED NAMES FILED
ABYRIDE, 31 Buckingham SW, Sadiki Rukara
ATERNATIVE SCREEN, 107 Fontenelle SE, James J. Murray
ART AS RESPONSA, P.O. Box 261, Marsha Plafkin
BABY DOLLS, 1920 Millbank SE, Rochell A. Mosley
BLUE DOLPHIN AUTO SALES, 39 52nd St. SE, Kentwood, Deysi A. Banegas
CALL ME CLEANER, 425 College SE, Tammi R. Hancock
CENTURION APPAREL, 110 Sweet Meadow Drive, Kent City, Jason Ward
CLEARSTONE CLEANING, 3358 Byron Center SW, Wyoming, Luke M. Hotwagner
COZY GOLDEN DESIGN CO., 4729 Bonneville NE, Catherine L. Cross
DCCCXLVI, 972 28th St. SW, Wyoming, Stacey L. Mayweather
DEAD WOOD TREE SERVICE & REMOVAL, 5059 Cisne SW, Wyoming, Encarnacion Rios Jr.
D PIMPLETON MUSIC, 1875 Greenleaf Court SE, Darius Pimpleton
DRAFTWORKS BEVERAGE CONSULTING, 366 Scott NW, Matthew Pratt
EL PORTO’S NUTRITION, 4836 S. Division, Jose M. Sarmiento Ortega
GENERATIONAL FLAVORS POUR THROUGH ME, 1920 Millbank SE, Rochell A. Mosley
GHI CONSTRUCTION, 1126 Fremont NW, Javier Lozano
GOLDSTAR FARM, 1784 Biggs, Lowell, Mark Richmond
ITS PROPER PLACE, 7212 Thornapple River SE, Ada, Ashley E. Swanson
LAWN KINGS, 3531 Clyde Park SW, Wyoming, Canales K. Aboosamra
LIONARDO ART STUDIO, 3531 43rd SE, Julie R. Dugger
MARY E ANDERSON FINE ART, 418 Grand NE, Mary E. Andersen
NEX GEN LAWN AND LANDSCAPE, 4926 Buchanan SW, Bryan M. Stahle
NORTHWOOD INTERIORS, 8772 66th St. SE, Alto, Kyle A. Ziegler
ONE LOTUS SPA, 2921 Eastern SE, Thomas J. Pravato
PERFECT 10 NAILS, 3527 Alpine NW, Walker, Hieu T. Tran, Lan H. Tran
PHILIP C. CHANDLER CPA, 6299 Montmorency, Caledonia, Philip C. Chandler
QUALITY BUILDING, 10 Garland SE, Kentwood, Bradley P. Easterline
REBECCA FALARDEAU ART STUDIO, 7250 Decosta NE, Rockford, Rebecca Falardeau
ROGUE RIVER PRODUCTS, 1971 East Beltline NE, Lucas Slagell
ROZEMA CONSULTING, 10420 Shaner NE, Rockford, Heidi M. Rozema
SELF CARE MASSAGE THERAPY, 1942 Fawnwood Court SE, Kentwood, Russel A. Cabasaan
STEPH PHELPS MASSAGE, 15191 Ritchie NE, Cedar Springs, Stephanie B. Phelps
STYLISTIC CREATIONS, 4755 Little Harbor Drive SE, Tammy Keith
T&G TRANSPORT, 3825 Suburban Shores NE, Guthrie K. Wood
TAILOR MAIDS, 508 W. Main, Lowell, Kathryn Atwood
THE DUNGEON TRAINING HALL, 560 Oakland, Jerrod C. Roberts
THICK THREADS BOUTIQUE, 3417 Misty Lane Court SE, Heather A. Win
TJ’S WAREHOUSE, 1131 Leonard NW, Theodore J. King
TRIXIE INK, 876 Grandville SW, Destiny P. Ackerman
WAC PRODUCTIONS, 3358 Las Vegas NE, Belmont, William Colin
WEESIE WOODWORKING, 7150 W. Garbow, Middleville, Grant C. Weesie
ALVT TOWING, 733 McKendrick, Victor Carmona Hernandez
BLONDE MOMENTS, 4955 N. Valley NE, Susan L. Morrow
BLP ENGINEERING, 978 61st St. SE, Kentwood, Brian Potter
CLAIRE BODE ACADEMIC EDITING, 1241 Bates SE, Clarie N. Bode
COME BACK SEASONING, 551 Ether SE, Shari A. Grant
CONSTITUTIONAL CIVILITY CENTER, 4911 N. Lakeshore, Holland, Elizabeth N. Lee
CPK DAY CARE, 1968 18 Mile NE, Cedar Springs, Amanda McQueen
E.M. TRUCKING CO., 390 Hayes NE, Edward J. Hendler
EQUITY STORIES, 1110 Wealthy SE, Rodney D. Brown
FIGHT FOR GR.ORG, 3038 Yorkland NW, William V. Benson Jr.
FLAVORS SMOKE SHOP, 2332 S. Division, Douglas L. Williams Jr.
GRAND DESIGN PUBLIC RELATIONS, 1110 Wealthy SE, Rodney D. Brown
GRAND RAPIDS BLACK RENAISSANCE, 1110 Wealthy SE, Rodney D. Brown
GRASSROOTS UP INITIATIVE, 1110 Wealthy SE, Rodney D. Brown
- PLANKS HOME REPAIR, 8410 Oakview NE, Rockford, Jonathan W. Plank
JAY’S ENTERPRISES, 7419 Black Pine, Cedar Springs, January Estrada
KETY STUDIO, 19990 Big John Court, Kent City, Sara M. Larson
LIL FARM, 6076 S. Cannonsburg Road NE, Belmont, Blake T. Gardner
LIVVY LOOSE EMBROIDERY, 6975 Willard SE, Olivia Langworthy
MERCEDES DESIGN & GALLERY ON THE GREEN, 7052 Kalamazoo SE, Mercedes N. Ebbers
MITTEN VENTURES, 8321 Atlanta NE, Rockford, Stacy J. Robinson
NEIKO’S FENCING & LANDSCAPING, 2130 Lafayette NE, Neiko P. Guillory
NOBOA ESSENTIALS, 2713 Rockwood Court SW, Katiuska Noboa
PEACHY ENVIRONMENTAL CLEANING SERVICES, 310 Eola SE, Kimberly L. Guydon
RCD DIRECT, 6855 Two Mile NE, Ada, Roger W. Davis
REACH OUT WITH TLC, 1595 Paul R. St. SE, Arthur E. Treadwell
SARA YOUNGMAN CREATIONS, 2871 Botsford Place NE, Sara Youngman
THE ART OF SCRUB BY B., 5907 Freeton SE, Kentwood, Brandi D. Gordon
THE TATLAN GROUP, 4880 36th St., Larry Andreano
W.S. SERVICES, 9135 Lake Michigan Drive, Allendale, Shayne Slanger
