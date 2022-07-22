Public Record

MORTGAGES

Selected mortgages filed with Kent County Register of Deeds

NORTHWEST CAPITAL LLC, Commercial Bank, Oakfield Twp., $1,464,000

AWESOME RENTALS LLC, Hiawatha National Bank, Walker, $350,000

GENEROUS LIFE PROPERTIES LLC, Consumers Credit Union, Parcel: 411027251019, $585,000

CE REAL ESTATE LLC, Economic Development Foundation, Plainfield Twp., $702,000

H2OASIS REALTY LLC, Independent Bank, Courtland Twp., $500,000

BRIDGE & LEXINGTON LLC, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411325104015, $801,000

NSAP MANAGEMENT MI LLC, Community Choice Credit Union, Wyoming, $1,762,500

CAMBRIDGE PROPERTIES LLC, First Community Bank, Sparta, $495,000

3437 EASTERN AVE LLC, Highpoint Community Bank, Wyoming, $584,000

RED RIVER PARTNERS LLC, Independent Bank, Rockford, $987,294

SOLT PROPERTIES LLC, Bank of America, Wyoming, $825,000

MEZEY, Armand G. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $669,104

209 SEWARD LLC, Old National Bank, Old National Bank, Parcel: 411325116011, $357,000

GRAZELIUS, Carl et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $420,750

HEMAUER, Jeffrey L., Macatawa Bank, Wyoming, $376,000

RESTAURANT HOLDINGS LLC, Mercantile Bank, Wyoming, $2,525,000

JOMEALTY LLC, Frankenmuth Credit Union, Parcel: 411708429019, $1,222,500

FASSBENDER PROPERTIES LLC, Union Bank, Parcel: 411817151056, $1,504,000

TMF PROPERTIES LLC, Horizon Bank, Kentwood, $1,180,000

HENDRIX, Leon et al, Rocket Mortgage, Byron Twp., $520,000

TOTH, Scott et al, ChoiceOne Bank, Tyrone Twp., $356,000

BERGSMA TRUST, Independent Bank, East Grand Rapids, $669,750

CAMPBELL, David, Inlanta Mortgage, Kentwood, $460,750

BARGAVA, Gagan et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Parcel: 411426278005, $512,000

CRAIG, William Jr. et al, Independent Bank, Courtland Twp., $678,240

SALERNO, Angela M., Plus Relocation Mortgage, Parcel: 411416351009, $386,650

HEMBERG, Jennifer L., Consumers Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $420,000

HULL, Adam C. et al, Dart Bank, Cascade Twp., $760,000

SMITH, Thomas et al, Rocket Mortgage, Solon Twp., $471,200, $471,200

CREE UNIT PROPERTIES LLC, West Michigan Community Bank, East Grand Rapids, $400,000

BISSELL, Morgan C. et al, Union Bank, Ada Twp., $564,000

BOTTING, Jane C. et al, Team Mortgage Co., Plainfield Twp., $380,000

RUEHLE, Daniel et al, Draper & Kramer Mortgage Corp., Byron Twp., $593,910

COMMUNITY HOMELAND TRUST, Julie & Kirk Cousins Foundation, Parcel: 411806331010, $750,000

WILLIAMS, Robert S. et al, Mercantile Bank, Cascade Twp., $360,000

GREENBAUM, Michael et al, Inlanta Mortgage, Algoma Twp., $408,500

PATRICK, Ronald et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $477,384

RIGGS, Philip et al, Neighborhood Loans, Alpine Twp., $504,000

JTB HOMES LLC, Macatawa Bank, Caledonia, $364,221

GARZA, Humberton Jr. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $392,000

LIEN, Yin et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 412229333033, $371,600

SGC SOLUTIONS LLC, ChoiceOne Bank, Parcel: 411324129001, $350,000

ELON HOMES LLC, West Michigan Community Bank, Parcel: 412216100010, $434,764

WOOD, Laurie E., Independent Bank, Algoma Twp., $375,000

ANDERSON, Joel W., VanDyk Mortgage Corp., Walker, $510,150

ADAMS, Mark et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 412229333022, $511,989

PESTKA, Nathan J. et al, Pestka Properties, Parcel: 411324335140, $548,307

NGUYEN, Tue D., Neighborhood Loans, Byron Twp., $402,800

HALL, Michael et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Algoma Twp., $507,443

FLIPOVSKI, James R., Academy Mortgage Corp., Algoma Twp., $495,900

VANNORD, Timothy et al, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411425127019, $672,000

PEINE, Ryan et al, Inlanta Mortgage, Parcel: 412217120035, $397,800

STEIN, Melvin J. Jr. et al, Mercantile Bank, East Grand Rapids, $629,300

MCKAY, Dylan et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Vergennes Twp., $505,000

HOPP, Taylor A., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411430278017, $476,215

BIONDO, Jordon et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $472,500

REED, David K., Independent Bank, Caledonia, $380,000

SADEK, Geoffrey et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Ada Twp., $528,000

LOTT, Brenda, Neighborhood Loans, Ada Twp., $400,000

STEIBEL, Matthew J. et al, Huntington National Bank, Alpine Twp., $1,000,000

INTERRA HOMES LLC, Mercantile Bank, Ada Twp., $705,000

XIONG, Pao, Mortgage 1, Ada Twp., $530,000

VASQUEZ, Juliana, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Kentwood, $413,250

STILES, Jason L. et al, Provident Funding Associates, Ada Twp., $460,000

VANDEGOOR, Dennis et al, Inlanta Mortgage, Vergennes Twp., $460,000

HADDAD, Eric, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411324453209, $718,250

MARCINEAK, Douglas L. et al, Cannon Twp., $650,000

OSBOURN, Mary L. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Algoma Twp., $629,900

THOMPSON TRUST, Independent Bank, Cascade Twp., $411,000

DUDEK, Eric S. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Vergennes Twp., $454,186

BULTSMA, Tyler et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $545,360

VANDOKKUMBURG, Kevin, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $525,388

DECKER, Derek Z. et al, Grand River Bank, Byron Twp., $433,000

PORTER, Lacie, Northern Mortgage Services, Rockford, $355,500

LILLY, Michael et al, Mortgage 1, Parcel: 412208278017, $424,000

VANDEVELDE, Kristen, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411410276047, $387,000

GROSS, Emily et al, Grand River Bank, Cascade Twp., $452,000

DAVID, Cameron et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $406,000

PECOR, Grant T. et al, Northpointe Bank, Parcel: 411432429005, $420,000

BRADLEY, Randell C., United Federal Credit Union, Rockford, $355,300

COATS, Caleb M. et al, Northpointe Bank, Courtland Twp., $409,500

ROBERTS, Jeffrey A. Sr., Northern Mortgage Services, Cannon Twp., $367,000

PLAINFIELD REAL ESTATE GROUP LLC, Consumers Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $810,000

SOMERLOTT, Matthew et al, Fort Financial Credit Union, Sparta, $370,500

BELANGER, John et al, Rocket Mortgage, East Grand Rapids, $626,486

SMART, Matthew et al, Old National Bank, Nelson Twp., $372,000

BEACHLER, Tony et al, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411810329006, $406,400

KOURI, Shane et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $474,500

JOSEPH, Michael et al, Fifth Third Bank, Parcel: 411401477012, $500,000

MORGAN, Bennett, PNC Bank, Plainfield Twp., $ 1,592,000

MORRIS, Tracy et al, Neighborhood Loans, Caledonia, $423,700

POTTER, Matthew D. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411419351001, $736,155

MARSHALL, Cynthia J., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411416252018, $427,200

DAVIS, Russell G. et al, Amerifirst Financial Corp., Vergennes Twp., $646,000

FOWLE, Michael et al, Inlanta Mortgage, Solon Twp., $383,000

KAHNOSKI, Richard J. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $936,000

MULAGUNDLA, Sidhartha R. et al, Rocket Mortgage, Byron Twp., $512,021

VEENSTRA, Marc A. et al, Old National Bank, Cascade Twp., $495,000

VANHECK, Ryan et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $479,750

MAKINEN, Leo et al, Fifth Third Bank, Grand Rapids, $730,000

KOLENDA, Maxwell M., Fifth Third Bank, Byron Twp., $999,999

FEENSTRA, Jordan et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Walker, $883,000

VANDERWEY, Steven S. et al, Mercantile Bank, Lowell, $663,500

HOY, Michael W. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $608,000

FATA, Louis, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $596,800

GARDNER, Sarah et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $451,350

FRANKS, Jacob et al, Huntington National Bank, Kentwood, $415,551

ELENBAAS, Joel D. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411220100025, $364,500

SMITH, Evan et al, Finance of America Mortgage, Parcel: 411308327007, $435,120

POLLARD, Timothy et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 412229333019, $583,023

ZWIERS, Kate E., James D. Zwiers, East Grand Rapids, $365,000

QUIST, Jeffrey M. et al, Mercantile Bank, Cascade Twp., $1,199,363

APPIE, Natasha et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $764,500

SCHAUB, Erin et al, Horizon Bank, Parcel: 411324333012, $490,000

NEWBURY, Abigail L., Independent Bank, Walker, $379,050

LEWIS, Devon, Neighborhood Loans, Algoma Twp., $450,000

WERT, Katherine, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411404181011, $379,250

LEWIS, Jason et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $350,450

COFFMAN, Nathan P., Grand River Bank, Courtland Twp., $350,000

HERREMA, Robert et al, Heartland Home Mortgage, Byron Twp., $640,000

NICEWICZ, John et al, Primelending, Lowell, $432,250

CUTKOMP, Zachary et al, Inlanta Mortgage, Cascade Twp., $538,650

POBUDA, Katherine, Cason Home Loans, East Grand Rapids, $540,000

RING, Joseph, Neighborhood Loans, East Grand Rapids, $392,000

ROMERO, Nathan et al, Guaranteed Rate, Cascade Twp., $640,000

TURNBULL, Troy W. et al, Grand River Bank, Byron Twp., $592,000

RANNEY, David et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $860,000

NOLES, Mary C. et al, Neighborhood Loans, Ada Twp., $620,500

BGRE II LLC et al, Macatawa Bank, Parcel: 411325405005, $4,139,974

BAAS, Mark L. et al, Somerset Lending Group, East Grand Rapids, $460,800

DMV LEASING LLC, Consumers Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $467,034

BAKER, Rex C., ChoiceOne Bank, Sparta, $470,000

KADISH, Zane, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $372,000

IMPELLIZZERI, Mark et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $389,500

HALL, Norman, Neighborhood Loans, Walker, $579,000

MCKENZIE, Thomas L. et al, Huntington National Bank, Byron Twp., $480,000

NICASTRO, Giuseppe et al, Huntington National Bank, Byron Twp., $900,000

KAMSTRA, Travis et al, Macatawa Bank, Walker, $368,000

KOEL, Gail J., HUD, Parcel: 411323105035, $375,000

FRODY, Stephen J. et al, West Michigan Community Bank, Parcel: 411717351010, $770,000

MCGOWAN, Hannah, City National Bank, Parcel: 411423251037, $520,000

GIBBONS, Lynzey, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Ada Twp., $449,616

LANGENBERG, Katherine A., JPMorgan Chase Bank, Parcel: 411406280017, $357,000

SCRIPPS, Sally A. et al, True Community Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $350,000

CANNING, Chase et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Vergennes Twp., $390,640

SCHAFER, Harvey et al, Greenstone Farm Credit Services, Vergennes Twp., $652,000

OLECHNOWICZ, Jacob S. et al, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411210151009, $350,000

POSTHUMUS, Randall C. et al, Adventure Credit Union, Parcel: 411203351010, $415,000

HENCKEL, Russell et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $350,000

STRONG, Katherine et al, Consumers Credit Union, Caledonia, $424,900

ROCKWELL TRUST, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411732252004, $375,000

BLANTON, Jodi S., Primelending, Plainfield Twp., $431,507

PIERTZYK, Edward et al, Consumers Credit Union, Rockford, $350,779

TVG WESTSIDE PROPERTIES II LLC, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Parcel: 411432102005, $476,250

NGUYEN, Binh T. et al, Fifth Third Bank, Byron Twp., $490,000

BETTI, Brian D. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Algoma Twp., $707,750

MILANOWSKI, Eric J., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Courtland Twp., $677,321

HEINLEIN, Joel D. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Kentwood, $363,298

ROYS, Jamie J., Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., Vergennes Twp., $410,000

LAHRMAN, Joel et al, Northpointe Bank, Parcel: 411426277002, $397,500

SCOTT, Ryan et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $476,184

TOWNS, Jenna et al, MiMutual Mortgage, Ada Twp., $630,000

PLAWINSKI, Todd, First Merchants Bank, East Grand Rapids, $940,000

WILLIAMS, James et al, Northpointe Bank, Parcel: 411419364002, $384,750

DAY, Ada et al, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411315378034, $384,750

WORKMAN, Jason et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $471,200

SHUART, Daniel et al, Grand River Bank, East Grand Rapids, $581,250

MASTERSON, Daniel, Angel Oak Home Loans, Cascade Twp., $550,000

NELSON, Jason et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $475,373

KNOAPURI, Pandari R., Hometown Lenders, Byron Twp., $528,278

SWANSEGAR, Kyle et al, Neighborhood Loans, Vergennes Twp., $522,405

ALLISON, Greg et al, First Bank, Cascade Twp., $350,000

DRIVER, Blake et al, Consumers Credit Union, Kentwood, $495,000

HUDSON, Timothy et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $1,785,000

FORZLEY, Colin J. et al, Old National Bank, Cascade Twp., $629,930

BENEDICT, Whitney S., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $1,200,000

TARR TRUST, Wells Fargo Bank, Parcel: 411324453014, $647,200

ROEHM, Paul et al, Fifth Third Bank, Parcel: 411733477004, $352,000

BARNWELL, Mark D., Citizens Bank, Caledonia, $396,000

CRISSMAN, Brian, Consumers Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $612,000

KERR, Matt et al, Horizon Bank, Lowell, $990,000

HALLIBURTON, Jessica M., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $557,095

ZIMMERMAN, Greg, Fifth Third Bank, Byron Twp., $380,000

COUSINO, Andrew et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $490,400

PINKHAM, Daniel et al, Independent Bank, Cascade Twp., $950,000

FENDYA, Christopher, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411412381010, $905,000

HORTON, Andrew et al, Union Home Mortgage Corp., Plainfield Twp., $481,600

GREENLAND, Matthew R. et al, Independent Bank, Courtland Twp., $368,000

KRAUSE TRUST, Raymond James Bank, Ada Twp., $906,060

JORDAN, Seth A. et al, 1st Source Bank, Courtland Twp., $572,526

CASEY, Joe et al, Primelending, Courtland Twp., $360,000

MILANOWSKI TRUST, Morgan Stanley Private Bank, East Grand Rapids, $596,000

MISKUS, Scott et al, Team Mortgage Co., Courtland Twp., $603,546

ALKILDAR, Janan, PNC Bank, Cascade Twp., $636,000

WILLARD, Brandon E. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $576,800

PYETT, Adam et al, Rocket Mortgage, Cascade Twp., $475,000

MCDOUOUGH, Thomas, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $500,000

BERNARD, Matthew et al, ChoiceOne Bank, Vergennes Twp., $1,043,000

EDWARDS, Wilbur C. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411425101007, $571,900

PADILLA, Amy et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $503,920

WILLIAMS, Corey et al, Greenstone Farm Credit Services, Wyoming, $377,000

KRYNICKI, Dennis O. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Algoma Twp., $486,000

HALLAND, John G. Jr., ChoiceOne Bank, Parcel: 411423400055, $1,280,000

PALMISANO, Michael et al, Huntington National Bank, East Grand Rapids, $940,000

COCHRANE, John T., KeyBank, Walker, $351,500

BRACKLEY, Ethan P. et al, Fifth Third Bank, Cannon Twp., $478,500

EGNER, Daniel J. et al, Michigan First Credit Union, Parcel: 410725351015, $351,868

KINDSVOGEL, Matthew W. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $659,868

LE, Anthony et al, Gold Star Mortgage, Parcel: 411411477039, $375,000

PASTERNAK, Zachary J., Benchmark Mortgage, Ada Twp., $355,200

JONES, Lance A. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Vergennes Twp., $568,000

HULTS, Josh et al, Mercantile Bank, Plainfield Twp., $355,532

KILNER, Joseph B. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Lowell, $754,000

BARTON, Diane L. et al, Federal Housing Commissioner, Parcel: 411429277051, $472,500

WARD, Jason A. et al, Inlanta Mortgage, Sparta, $385,000

GROSSI, Alex et al, Neighborhood Loans, East Grand Rapids, $424,000

SHUTICH, Craig et al, Consumers Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $402,500

FERRIS, Daniel et al, Neighborhood Loans, Cannon Twp., $361,350

TREMBLAY, Louis P., Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $1,260,000

VENEMAN, Leslie A. et al, Huntington National Bank, Cascade Twp., $641,250

REDDIM, Seshu, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Gaines Twp., $528,305

MCCARTHY, Kenneth M. et al, Dart Bank, Lowell, $385,050

VOLGEZANG, Timothy et al, Anderson Financial Group, Parcel: 411425352005, $404,000

CUNHA, Wilson D. et al, Eastman Credit Union, Kentwood, $408,000

SCHULTZ, Collin M. et al, Neighborhood Loans, East Grand Rapids, $489,250

WILLETT, Daniel J. et al, Old National Bank, Cascade Twp., $450,000

BACON, Justin et al, Greenstone Farm Credit Services, Gaines Twp., $414,065

HILLIARD, Nick et al, Northpointe Bank, Plainfield Twp., $528,466

DEACON HOUSE LLC, MSU Federal Credit Union, Parcel: 411430252005, $468,375

WAKEMAN, Forrest et al, Consumers Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $378,000

WOLTHUIS, Michael J. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Oakfield Twp., $850,000

BANDENIEKS, Andris, Platinum Mortgage Corp., Parcel: 411327153032, $400,000

VIGANTS, Kelly L. et al, Union Home Mortgage Corp., Plainfield Twp., $460,521

DOZEMAN, Douglas A. et al, Old National Bank, Parcel: 411414400011, $957,600

DUNN, Thomas et al, Consumers Credit Union, Parcel: 411324440058, $765,000

KEYSER, Stephen et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $490,675

SCHULTZ, Loren F. et al, Veterans United Home Loans, Cannon Twp., $509,196

BAID, Chandresh, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Gaines Twp., $422,729

DIEPHOUSE, Thomas A. Jr. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Gaines Twp., $454,917

HAGRELIUS, Matthew et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Oakfield Twp., $722,000

HEARLD, Daniel et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $960,000

WOODS, Ashley et al, Kaye Financial Corp., Cascade Twp., $511,000

NOORMAN, Travis et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Solon Twp., $380,950

TALEN, Kemal et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $458,689

SPAIN TRUST, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $879,000

VANDERKOLK, Anthony et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411432431015, $475,000

DAVIS, Steven et al, Inlanta Mortgage, Parcel: 411430476017, $361,250

SNYDER TRUST, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411809276005, $1,440,000

CLAYBROOK, Jacqueline, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Gaines Twp., $357,675

SOLLE, Erick L. et al, Flagstar Bank, Byron Twp., $404,279

JOHNSON, Philip et al, Northpointe Bank, Plainfield Twp., $508,250

KOWALEWSKI, Robert M. et al, Union Bank, Parcel: 411906489103, $408,951

CVANCIGER, Cassidey et al, Northpointe Bank, Algoma Twp., $567,450

MACNAUGHTON, Nathan A. et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Gaines Twp., $630,000

LEIKERT, Kevin et al, Primelending, Walker, $380,000

VERMAAS, Darren et al, Unilever Federal Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $395,000

TORRES, Felex J., Veterans United Home Loans, Kentwood, $350,990

LUIMES, Richard, Macatawa Bank, Vergennes Twp., $448,000

SISCHO, Ryan et al, Mercantile Bank, East Grand Rapids, $620,000

MCCAIN, Scott D. et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Courtland Twp., $350,000

HUNT, Chris et al, Consumers Credit Union, Parcel: 411821330030, $428,000

KENSINGTON, Amy, Huntington National Bank, Walker, $360,000

HAMILTON, David et al, Home Point Financial, Cascade Twp., $428,000

VALKENBURG, Sara et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $500,000

YOST, Jeffrey J. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $577,100

LALONDE, Julia D., Rocket Mortgage, Plainfield Twp., $375,250

GARNETT, Michael et al, Neighborhood Loans, Cascade Twp., $484,000

GREENAN, Connor et al, Dave Morren, Parcel: 411428229022, $379,822

SMITH, Jacqueline, Morgan Stanley Private Bank, Parcel: 411432427009, $441,600

NAING, Peter et al, Fifth Third Bank, Kentwood, $385,700

KOLDERMAN TRUST, Huntington National Bank, Algoma Twp., $400,000

REYNOLDS TRUST, Fifth Third Bank, Parcel: 412322251009, $602,100

BOLEK, Chris et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Grattan Twp., $823,500

624 CHERRY SE APARTMENT HOMES LLC, MSU Federal Credit Union, Parcel: 411430432039, $450,000

HEREDIA, Erika, Mortgage Access Corp., Plainfield Twp., $386,503

BOSSCHER, Nathan L. et al, Greenstone Farm Credit Services, Vergennes Twp., $518,000

ROLFE, Brent et al, Neighborhood Loans, Cascade Twp., $420,000

TAYLOR, Maxwell III et al, Inlanta Mortgage, Cascade Twp., $508,250

ALTMAN, Jason A. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $376,000

VANWAGONER, David et al, Premia Mortgage LLC, Gaines Twp., $453,150

SNYDER, Ryan et al, Northpointe Bank, Wyoming, $460,000

BOSSCHER, Brandon et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Cascade Twp., $360,000

BOSCO, Carmine F. et al, Stifel Bank & Trust, Parcel: 411917429011, $375,000

MCELROY, Andrew L. et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Cascade Twp., $424,000

FANHORST, Sarah E., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $589,000

CUDNEY, Hannah, Neighborhood Loans, Walker, $400,000

TIPPETT, Kelsie et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Algoma Twp., $418,250

WILLIAMS, Gregg et al, Rocket Mortgage, Courtland Twp., $396,000

MERRILL, Shaun et al, Team Mortgage Co., Wyoming, $363,000

DEWAARD, Chad et al, Rocket Mortgage, Lowell, $452,000

ALFSON, Mary S., Northern Mortgage Services, Cascade Twp., $432,000

FOSS, Mackenzie et al, Independent Bank, Caledonia, $446,500

MACKESEY, William F. et al, Mercantile Bank, Walker, $395,000

VANDENBERG, Jeremy B. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $930,000

MANLEY, Bill et al, Silverman Trust, Walker, $1,000,000

HEDJ PROPERTIES LLC, Mercantile Bank, Byron Twp., $1,800,000

BUECHE, Mary Jo, Intandem Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $460,000

BOERSMA, William J. et al, Huntington National Bank, $358,600

ROUSSEY, Paul A. et al, Huntington National Bank, Gaines Twp., $400,000

HAMRICK, Brian et al, Huntington National Bank, East Grand Rapids, $460,000

BLANTON, William D. et al, Independent Bank, Cannon Twp., $450,000

VANOVERLOOP, Timothy, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Plainfield Twp., $375,000

NAZIONE, Matthew, Rocket Mortgage, Gaines Twp., $405,000

BRICKOUS, Greg et al, Veterans United Home Loans, Byron Twp., $595,042

GAN, Tong et al, KeyBank, Ada Twp., $770,444

PELAVIN, Brett M. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Rockford, $358,000

SAW, Po et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $382,500

JTB HOMES LLC, Lima One Capital LLC, Algoma Twp., $472,500

WARMUSKERKEN, Ethan et al, Old National Bank, Cannon Twp., $614,542

PECK, Jill C. et al, Fifth Third Bank, Parcel: 411429453013, $416,000

JTB HOMES LLC, Lima One Capital LLC, Byron Twp., $549,500

BRIGGS, Adam et al, Bank of America, Cascade Twp., $403,000

NIBBE, Richard et al, Citizens Bank, Cascade Twp., $378,000

BOOT, Adam G. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411807278002, $449,825

BULLINGER, James W. et al, Isabella Bank, Grattan Twp., $500,000

TAYLOR, Ryan M. et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Rockford, $402,400

SODERBERG, Steven F., Arbor Financial Credit Union, Ada Twp., $608,220

MCNEAL-ROBINSON, Janette, Veterans United Home Loans, Parcel: 411403426054, $370,325

DELLS, Carla M., Old National Bank, Cascade Twp., $584,935

BILLBROUGH, Robert J. III et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $521,600

CLENDENNING, Charles Jr. et al, Consumers Credit Union, Byron Twp., $644,407

HULTIN, Kathryn J. et al, Independent Bank, Plainfield Twp., $751,600

ELIAS, Agusto E. et al, Old National Bank, East Grand Rapids, $774,350

BOUAN, Jacob et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $429,400

ZONDERVAN, Todd E. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $427,500

PROCTOR, Joseph A. et al, MMS Mortgage Services, Vergennes Twp., $380,000

TOMEY, James P., Better Mortgage Corp., Parcel: 411430476022, $429,440

KRYWICKI, Frank et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $353,479

FEENSTRA, Richard et al, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411435330030, $416,000

VANKUIKEN, Todd et al, Mercantile Bank, East Grand Rapids, $613,800

MEDINA, Jodi et al, Huntington National Bank, Parcel: 411426280022, $510,000

ROGERS, Kristi, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $1,560,000

CONRAD, David A. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Algoma Twp., $540,000

GLOYER, Kristin A. et al, Rocket Mortgage, Caledonia, $562,410

PARKER, Brett et al, PNC Bank, Courtland Twp., $494,450

VANDOKKUMBURG, Andrew et al, Success Mortgage Partners, Plainfield Twp., $403,750

MCCARTY, Brett A. et al, Mercantile Bank, Caledonia, $483,750

BAINBRIDGE TRUST, Huntington National Bank, Byron Twp., $500,000

CUTLER, Brett J. et al, Rocket Mortgage, Cannon Twp., $554,000

MARTIN, Bryan et al, Northern Mortgage Services, Byron Twp., $371,000

WATTS, Justin et al, Mercantile Bank, Cannon Twp., $680,000

BUSH, Sean, Horizon Bank, Parcel: 411733252023, $432,800

DEJONG, Kenneth et al, Fifth Third Bank, Parcel: 411421476013, $360,178

KAUR, Rajwinder, Hometown Lenders, Byron Twp., $381,000

MARTIN, Brennan M. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411432479023, $531,050

CO-PARTNERSHIPS FILED

Co-partnerships filed with the Kent County Clerk

FLOMCC PROPERTY SERVICES, 913 Calvin SE, Gregory L. Flowers, Sharmar M. Malone

FRASER CONSTRUCTION, 3800 Standish NE, George Fraser, John Fraser

STEFFENSEN FARMS, 13903 Sprague, Gowen, Larry J. Steffensen et al

ASSUMED NAMES FILED

Assumed names filed with the Kent County Clerk

BEAUTIFUL COUNTRY TUB, P.O. Box 905, Cedar Springs, Tony S. Simon

COCO MARKET, 1956 Pavilion Drive SW, Byron Center, Joecy Fan

DYKSTRA MECHANICAL SERVICES, 1307 Underwood SE, Charles Dykstra

DYNASTY PROPERTY MANAGEMENT, 1230 Prospect SE, Curtis L. Jones

ECLIPSE HOME RENOVATIONS, 171 Highland View Court NE, Rockford, Kathleen L. Grigas

FAST TRAX RECORDING STUDIO, 2737 Baldwin, Jenison, Robert Reister

FIG & FABLE, 2203 Avon SW, Wyoming, Autumn Shattuck

GREENE & ASSOCIATES, 5939 Barcroft SW, Grandville, Phillip Greene

MATT SZCZEPANSKI, CONTRACTOR, 1788 Ryan NW, Matthew M. Szczepanski

MLA CONSTRUCTION, 354 Cedar NE, Laura Garcia

NARROW GATE PERFORMANCE TRAINING, 1646 Wendler SW, Wyoming, Rebecca L. Hall

NORTH RIDGE BERRIES, 3555 20 Mile, Kent City, Shirley Afton

REFORMATION GROWERS, 805 Cadillac SE, Luke E. Malski

SALON POSH, 3093 29th St. SE, Kentwood, Sivong Siakhasone

SHUV CREATIVE, P.O. Box 84, Grandville, Christine A. Jackman

SIMONE PHOTOGRAPHY, 3998 Oak Valley Court SW, Wyoming, Daniel Simone

TORREY CARTER ENTERTAINMENT, 4140 Jefferson SE, Wyoming, Torrey Carter

TWOGETHER FOREVER MINISTRY, 439 Parkside NW, Walker, William J. Parsons Jr.

PLUGSPLUS, 3510 Fuller NE, James B. Karas

RAL ENTERTAINMENT, 1315 Kimberly SE, Ashley Staten

RECONNECTIVE SERVICES WW, 85 14 Mile Road, Sparta, Steven Potes

SEE THE WORLD ADVENTURES, 6026 Kalamazoo SE, Kentwood, Alisa V. Carter

TERA PROPERTIES, P.O. Box 7124, Denis Akaazua

TRAVELING TREASURE HUNTERS, 4574 Ursaway NE, Rockford, Jessica Reich

WARNER FOREST PRODUCTS, 13140 Stout NE, Cedar Springs, Caleb L. Warner

WENGIN, 1761 11 Mile NW, Sparta, Kevin Pinckney

A PLUS NOTARY, 707 32nd St. SW, Wyoming, Keyarrah M. Weaver Maddox

BANTU PRODUCTIONS, 6815 Wildwood Creek NE, Belmont, Timothy Higgins

BOSS HOG’S SMOKEHOUSE, 2447 Brooklyn SE, Daniel D. Gordon

CITADEL COURIER, 3104 Creek Drive SE, Denise W. Roshelle

GRAND SALES & SURPLUS, 3141 Chicago Drive SW, Grandville, Thomas R. Munger

GRATE LAKES TRUCKING, 1829 Blanchard Court W, Wyoming, Brandon R. Jones

HJ CONSTRUCTION, 1036 White NW, Arreguin H. Jimenez

IT JUST WORKS, 2000 Waterbury SE, Alexander Conway

JEFF’S AUTOMOTIVE, 2033 Rowe NE, Jeffrey M. Flewellen

LIFESTYLE DETAILING, 5429 Golfwood Court SW, Wyoming, Chase E. Shooltz

MIKE TENNESSEE INVESTMENTS, 935 Marcia SW, Wyoming, Michael B. Tennessee

MINERAL MAN, 1716 Lotus SE, David Lehker

O’NEAL PRODUCTIONS, 2129 Waldron SW, Wyoming, Steven P. O’Neal

PDI PROFESSIONAL DRAPERY INSTALLATION, 16418 Taft, Spring Lake, Gerald L. Erdmann

RUMORS NIGHT CLUB, 67-69 S. Division, Allen Bath

STEP OUT ON FAITH, 2339 Charring Cross SE, Latricia D. Childs

THE BOX, 345 State St., Calif A. Clarke

THE PLUMBER JOEL BOSMA, 1871 64th, Byron Center, Joel Bosma

U.S. SIGN SERVICE, 1514 Roosevelt SW, Robert Shane

WE ASSEMBLE, 846 Benjamin SE, Troy A. Woods

WRITE BRAINED SCIENCE COMMUNICATIONS, 1529 Whitting SW, Wyoming, Danet H. Emery

YCCATB, 901 32nd St. SW, Wyoming, Tara Y. Moore Bell