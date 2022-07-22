Public Record

MORTGAGES
Selected mortgages filed with Kent County Register of Deeds
NORTHWEST CAPITAL LLC, Commercial Bank, Oakfield Twp., $1,464,000
AWESOME RENTALS LLC, Hiawatha National Bank, Walker, $350,000
GENEROUS LIFE PROPERTIES LLC, Consumers Credit Union, Parcel: 411027251019, $585,000
CE REAL ESTATE LLC, Economic Development Foundation, Plainfield Twp., $702,000
H2OASIS REALTY LLC, Independent Bank, Courtland Twp., $500,000
BRIDGE & LEXINGTON LLC, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411325104015, $801,000
NSAP MANAGEMENT MI LLC, Community Choice Credit Union, Wyoming, $1,762,500
CAMBRIDGE PROPERTIES LLC, First Community Bank, Sparta, $495,000
3437 EASTERN AVE LLC, Highpoint Community Bank, Wyoming, $584,000
RED RIVER PARTNERS LLC, Independent Bank, Rockford, $987,294
SOLT PROPERTIES LLC, Bank of America, Wyoming, $825,000
MEZEY, Armand G. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $669,104
209 SEWARD LLC, Old National Bank, Old National Bank, Parcel: 411325116011, $357,000
GRAZELIUS, Carl et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $420,750
HEMAUER, Jeffrey L., Macatawa Bank, Wyoming, $376,000
RESTAURANT HOLDINGS LLC, Mercantile Bank, Wyoming, $2,525,000
JOMEALTY LLC, Frankenmuth Credit Union, Parcel: 411708429019, $1,222,500
FASSBENDER PROPERTIES LLC, Union Bank, Parcel: 411817151056, $1,504,000
TMF PROPERTIES LLC, Horizon Bank, Kentwood, $1,180,000
HENDRIX, Leon et al, Rocket Mortgage, Byron Twp., $520,000
TOTH, Scott et al, ChoiceOne Bank, Tyrone Twp., $356,000
BERGSMA TRUST, Independent Bank, East Grand Rapids, $669,750
CAMPBELL, David, Inlanta Mortgage, Kentwood, $460,750
BARGAVA, Gagan et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Parcel: 411426278005, $512,000
CRAIG, William Jr. et al, Independent Bank, Courtland Twp., $678,240
SALERNO, Angela M., Plus Relocation Mortgage, Parcel: 411416351009, $386,650
HEMBERG, Jennifer L., Consumers Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $420,000
HULL, Adam C. et al, Dart Bank, Cascade Twp., $760,000
SMITH, Thomas et al, Rocket Mortgage, Solon Twp., $471,200, $471,200
CREE UNIT PROPERTIES LLC, West Michigan Community Bank, East Grand Rapids, $400,000
BISSELL, Morgan C. et al, Union Bank, Ada Twp., $564,000
BOTTING, Jane C. et al, Team Mortgage Co., Plainfield Twp., $380,000
RUEHLE, Daniel et al, Draper & Kramer Mortgage Corp., Byron Twp., $593,910
COMMUNITY HOMELAND TRUST, Julie & Kirk Cousins Foundation, Parcel: 411806331010, $750,000
WILLIAMS, Robert S. et al, Mercantile Bank, Cascade Twp., $360,000
GREENBAUM, Michael et al, Inlanta Mortgage, Algoma Twp., $408,500
PATRICK, Ronald et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $477,384
RIGGS, Philip et al, Neighborhood Loans, Alpine Twp., $504,000
JTB HOMES LLC, Macatawa Bank, Caledonia, $364,221
GARZA, Humberton Jr. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $392,000
LIEN, Yin et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 412229333033, $371,600
SGC SOLUTIONS LLC, ChoiceOne Bank, Parcel: 411324129001, $350,000
ELON HOMES LLC, West Michigan Community Bank, Parcel: 412216100010, $434,764
WOOD, Laurie E., Independent Bank, Algoma Twp., $375,000
ANDERSON, Joel W., VanDyk Mortgage Corp., Walker, $510,150
ADAMS, Mark et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 412229333022, $511,989
PESTKA, Nathan J. et al, Pestka Properties, Parcel: 411324335140, $548,307
NGUYEN, Tue D., Neighborhood Loans, Byron Twp., $402,800
HALL, Michael et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Algoma Twp., $507,443
FLIPOVSKI, James R., Academy Mortgage Corp., Algoma Twp., $495,900
VANNORD, Timothy et al, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411425127019, $672,000
PEINE, Ryan et al, Inlanta Mortgage, Parcel: 412217120035, $397,800
STEIN, Melvin J. Jr. et al, Mercantile Bank, East Grand Rapids, $629,300
MCKAY, Dylan et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Vergennes Twp., $505,000
HOPP, Taylor A., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411430278017, $476,215
BIONDO, Jordon et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $472,500
REED, David K., Independent Bank, Caledonia, $380,000
SADEK, Geoffrey et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Ada Twp., $528,000
LOTT, Brenda, Neighborhood Loans, Ada Twp., $400,000
STEIBEL, Matthew J. et al, Huntington National Bank, Alpine Twp., $1,000,000
INTERRA HOMES LLC, Mercantile Bank, Ada Twp., $705,000
XIONG, Pao, Mortgage 1, Ada Twp., $530,000
VASQUEZ, Juliana, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Kentwood, $413,250
STILES, Jason L. et al, Provident Funding Associates, Ada Twp., $460,000
VANDEGOOR, Dennis et al, Inlanta Mortgage, Vergennes Twp., $460,000
HADDAD, Eric, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411324453209, $718,250
MARCINEAK, Douglas L. et al, Cannon Twp., $650,000
OSBOURN, Mary L. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Algoma Twp., $629,900
THOMPSON TRUST, Independent Bank, Cascade Twp., $411,000
DUDEK, Eric S. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Vergennes Twp., $454,186
BULTSMA, Tyler et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $545,360
VANDOKKUMBURG, Kevin, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $525,388
DECKER, Derek Z. et al, Grand River Bank, Byron Twp., $433,000
PORTER, Lacie, Northern Mortgage Services, Rockford, $355,500
LILLY, Michael et al, Mortgage 1, Parcel: 412208278017, $424,000
VANDEVELDE, Kristen, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411410276047, $387,000
GROSS, Emily et al, Grand River Bank, Cascade Twp., $452,000
DAVID, Cameron et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $406,000
PECOR, Grant T. et al, Northpointe Bank, Parcel: 411432429005, $420,000
BRADLEY, Randell C., United Federal Credit Union, Rockford, $355,300
COATS, Caleb M. et al, Northpointe Bank, Courtland Twp., $409,500
ROBERTS, Jeffrey A. Sr., Northern Mortgage Services, Cannon Twp., $367,000
PLAINFIELD REAL ESTATE GROUP LLC, Consumers Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $810,000
SOMERLOTT, Matthew et al, Fort Financial Credit Union, Sparta, $370,500
BELANGER, John et al, Rocket Mortgage, East Grand Rapids, $626,486
SMART, Matthew et al, Old National Bank, Nelson Twp., $372,000
BEACHLER, Tony et al, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411810329006, $406,400
KOURI, Shane et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $474,500
JOSEPH, Michael et al, Fifth Third Bank, Parcel: 411401477012, $500,000
MORGAN, Bennett, PNC Bank, Plainfield Twp., $ 1,592,000
MORRIS, Tracy et al, Neighborhood Loans, Caledonia, $423,700
POTTER, Matthew D. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411419351001, $736,155
MARSHALL, Cynthia J., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411416252018, $427,200
DAVIS, Russell G. et al, Amerifirst Financial Corp., Vergennes Twp., $646,000
FOWLE, Michael et al, Inlanta Mortgage, Solon Twp., $383,000
KAHNOSKI, Richard J. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $936,000
MULAGUNDLA, Sidhartha R. et al, Rocket Mortgage, Byron Twp., $512,021
VEENSTRA, Marc A. et al, Old National Bank, Cascade Twp., $495,000
VANHECK, Ryan et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $479,750
MAKINEN, Leo et al, Fifth Third Bank, Grand Rapids, $730,000
KOLENDA, Maxwell M., Fifth Third Bank, Byron Twp., $999,999
FEENSTRA, Jordan et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Walker, $883,000
VANDERWEY, Steven S. et al, Mercantile Bank, Lowell, $663,500
HOY, Michael W. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $608,000
FATA, Louis, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $596,800
GARDNER, Sarah et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $451,350
FRANKS, Jacob et al, Huntington National Bank, Kentwood, $415,551
ELENBAAS, Joel D. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411220100025, $364,500
SMITH, Evan et al, Finance of America Mortgage, Parcel: 411308327007, $435,120
POLLARD, Timothy et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 412229333019, $583,023
ZWIERS, Kate E., James D. Zwiers, East Grand Rapids, $365,000
QUIST, Jeffrey M. et al, Mercantile Bank, Cascade Twp., $1,199,363
APPIE, Natasha et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $764,500
SCHAUB, Erin et al, Horizon Bank, Parcel: 411324333012, $490,000
NEWBURY, Abigail L., Independent Bank, Walker, $379,050
LEWIS, Devon, Neighborhood Loans, Algoma Twp., $450,000
WERT, Katherine, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411404181011, $379,250
LEWIS, Jason et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $350,450
COFFMAN, Nathan P., Grand River Bank, Courtland Twp., $350,000
HERREMA, Robert et al, Heartland Home Mortgage, Byron Twp., $640,000
NICEWICZ, John et al, Primelending, Lowell, $432,250
CUTKOMP, Zachary et al, Inlanta Mortgage, Cascade Twp., $538,650
POBUDA, Katherine, Cason Home Loans, East Grand Rapids, $540,000
RING, Joseph, Neighborhood Loans, East Grand Rapids, $392,000
ROMERO, Nathan et al, Guaranteed Rate, Cascade Twp., $640,000
TURNBULL, Troy W. et al, Grand River Bank, Byron Twp., $592,000
RANNEY, David et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $860,000
NOLES, Mary C. et al, Neighborhood Loans, Ada Twp., $620,500
BGRE II LLC et al, Macatawa Bank, Parcel: 411325405005, $4,139,974
BAAS, Mark L. et al, Somerset Lending Group, East Grand Rapids, $460,800
DMV LEASING LLC, Consumers Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $467,034
BAKER, Rex C., ChoiceOne Bank, Sparta, $470,000
KADISH, Zane, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $372,000
IMPELLIZZERI, Mark et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $389,500
HALL, Norman, Neighborhood Loans, Walker, $579,000
MCKENZIE, Thomas L. et al, Huntington National Bank, Byron Twp., $480,000
NICASTRO, Giuseppe et al, Huntington National Bank, Byron Twp., $900,000
KAMSTRA, Travis et al, Macatawa Bank, Walker, $368,000
KOEL, Gail J., HUD, Parcel: 411323105035, $375,000
FRODY, Stephen J. et al, West Michigan Community Bank, Parcel: 411717351010, $770,000
MCGOWAN, Hannah, City National Bank, Parcel: 411423251037, $520,000
GIBBONS, Lynzey, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Ada Twp., $449,616
LANGENBERG, Katherine A., JPMorgan Chase Bank, Parcel: 411406280017, $357,000
SCRIPPS, Sally A. et al, True Community Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $350,000
CANNING, Chase et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Vergennes Twp., $390,640
SCHAFER, Harvey et al, Greenstone Farm Credit Services, Vergennes Twp., $652,000
OLECHNOWICZ, Jacob S. et al, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411210151009, $350,000
POSTHUMUS, Randall C. et al, Adventure Credit Union, Parcel: 411203351010, $415,000
HENCKEL, Russell et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $350,000
STRONG, Katherine et al, Consumers Credit Union, Caledonia, $424,900
ROCKWELL TRUST, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411732252004, $375,000
BLANTON, Jodi S., Primelending, Plainfield Twp., $431,507
PIERTZYK, Edward et al, Consumers Credit Union, Rockford, $350,779
TVG WESTSIDE PROPERTIES II LLC, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Parcel: 411432102005, $476,250
NGUYEN, Binh T. et al, Fifth Third Bank, Byron Twp., $490,000
BETTI, Brian D. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Algoma Twp., $707,750
MILANOWSKI, Eric J., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Courtland Twp., $677,321
HEINLEIN, Joel D. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Kentwood, $363,298
ROYS, Jamie J., Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., Vergennes Twp., $410,000
LAHRMAN, Joel et al, Northpointe Bank, Parcel: 411426277002, $397,500
SCOTT, Ryan et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $476,184
TOWNS, Jenna et al, MiMutual Mortgage, Ada Twp., $630,000
PLAWINSKI, Todd, First Merchants Bank, East Grand Rapids, $940,000
WILLIAMS, James et al, Northpointe Bank, Parcel: 411419364002, $384,750
DAY, Ada et al, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411315378034, $384,750
WORKMAN, Jason et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $471,200
SHUART, Daniel et al, Grand River Bank, East Grand Rapids, $581,250
MASTERSON, Daniel, Angel Oak Home Loans, Cascade Twp., $550,000
NELSON, Jason et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $475,373
KNOAPURI, Pandari R., Hometown Lenders, Byron Twp., $528,278
SWANSEGAR, Kyle et al, Neighborhood Loans, Vergennes Twp., $522,405
ALLISON, Greg et al, First Bank, Cascade Twp., $350,000
DRIVER, Blake et al, Consumers Credit Union, Kentwood, $495,000
HUDSON, Timothy et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $1,785,000
FORZLEY, Colin J. et al, Old National Bank, Cascade Twp., $629,930
BENEDICT, Whitney S., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $1,200,000
TARR TRUST, Wells Fargo Bank, Parcel: 411324453014, $647,200
ROEHM, Paul et al, Fifth Third Bank, Parcel: 411733477004, $352,000
BARNWELL, Mark D., Citizens Bank, Caledonia, $396,000
CRISSMAN, Brian, Consumers Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $612,000
KERR, Matt et al, Horizon Bank, Lowell, $990,000
HALLIBURTON, Jessica M., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $557,095
ZIMMERMAN, Greg, Fifth Third Bank, Byron Twp., $380,000
COUSINO, Andrew et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $490,400
PINKHAM, Daniel et al, Independent Bank, Cascade Twp., $950,000
FENDYA, Christopher, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411412381010, $905,000
HORTON, Andrew et al, Union Home Mortgage Corp., Plainfield Twp., $481,600
GREENLAND, Matthew R. et al, Independent Bank, Courtland Twp., $368,000
KRAUSE TRUST, Raymond James Bank, Ada Twp., $906,060
JORDAN, Seth A. et al, 1st Source Bank, Courtland Twp., $572,526
CASEY, Joe et al, Primelending, Courtland Twp., $360,000
MILANOWSKI TRUST, Morgan Stanley Private Bank, East Grand Rapids, $596,000
MISKUS, Scott et al, Team Mortgage Co., Courtland Twp., $603,546
ALKILDAR, Janan, PNC Bank, Cascade Twp., $636,000
WILLARD, Brandon E. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $576,800
PYETT, Adam et al, Rocket Mortgage, Cascade Twp., $475,000
MCDOUOUGH, Thomas, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $500,000
BERNARD, Matthew et al, ChoiceOne Bank, Vergennes Twp., $1,043,000
EDWARDS, Wilbur C. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411425101007, $571,900
PADILLA, Amy et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $503,920
WILLIAMS, Corey et al, Greenstone Farm Credit Services, Wyoming, $377,000
KRYNICKI, Dennis O. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Algoma Twp., $486,000
HALLAND, John G. Jr., ChoiceOne Bank, Parcel: 411423400055, $1,280,000
PALMISANO, Michael et al, Huntington National Bank, East Grand Rapids, $940,000
COCHRANE, John T., KeyBank, Walker, $351,500
BRACKLEY, Ethan P. et al, Fifth Third Bank, Cannon Twp., $478,500
EGNER, Daniel J. et al, Michigan First Credit Union, Parcel: 410725351015, $351,868
KINDSVOGEL, Matthew W. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $659,868
LE, Anthony et al, Gold Star Mortgage, Parcel: 411411477039, $375,000
PASTERNAK, Zachary J., Benchmark Mortgage, Ada Twp., $355,200
JONES, Lance A. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Vergennes Twp., $568,000
HULTS, Josh et al, Mercantile Bank, Plainfield Twp., $355,532
KILNER, Joseph B. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Lowell, $754,000
BARTON, Diane L. et al, Federal Housing Commissioner, Parcel: 411429277051, $472,500
WARD, Jason A. et al, Inlanta Mortgage, Sparta, $385,000
GROSSI, Alex et al, Neighborhood Loans, East Grand Rapids, $424,000
SHUTICH, Craig et al, Consumers Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $402,500
FERRIS, Daniel et al, Neighborhood Loans, Cannon Twp., $361,350
TREMBLAY, Louis P., Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $1,260,000
VENEMAN, Leslie A. et al, Huntington National Bank, Cascade Twp., $641,250
REDDIM, Seshu, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Gaines Twp., $528,305
MCCARTHY, Kenneth M. et al, Dart Bank, Lowell, $385,050
VOLGEZANG, Timothy et al, Anderson Financial Group, Parcel: 411425352005, $404,000
CUNHA, Wilson D. et al, Eastman Credit Union, Kentwood, $408,000
SCHULTZ, Collin M. et al, Neighborhood Loans, East Grand Rapids, $489,250
WILLETT, Daniel J. et al, Old National Bank, Cascade Twp., $450,000
BACON, Justin et al, Greenstone Farm Credit Services, Gaines Twp., $414,065
HILLIARD, Nick et al, Northpointe Bank, Plainfield Twp., $528,466
DEACON HOUSE LLC, MSU Federal Credit Union, Parcel: 411430252005, $468,375
WAKEMAN, Forrest et al, Consumers Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $378,000
WOLTHUIS, Michael J. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Oakfield Twp., $850,000
BANDENIEKS, Andris, Platinum Mortgage Corp., Parcel: 411327153032, $400,000
VIGANTS, Kelly L. et al, Union Home Mortgage Corp., Plainfield Twp., $460,521
DOZEMAN, Douglas A. et al, Old National Bank, Parcel: 411414400011, $957,600
DUNN, Thomas et al, Consumers Credit Union, Parcel: 411324440058, $765,000
KEYSER, Stephen et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $490,675
SCHULTZ, Loren F. et al, Veterans United Home Loans, Cannon Twp., $509,196
BAID, Chandresh, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Gaines Twp., $422,729
DIEPHOUSE, Thomas A. Jr. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Gaines Twp., $454,917
HAGRELIUS, Matthew et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Oakfield Twp., $722,000
HEARLD, Daniel et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $960,000
WOODS, Ashley et al, Kaye Financial Corp., Cascade Twp., $511,000
NOORMAN, Travis et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Solon Twp., $380,950
TALEN, Kemal et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $458,689
SPAIN TRUST, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $879,000
VANDERKOLK, Anthony et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411432431015, $475,000
DAVIS, Steven et al, Inlanta Mortgage, Parcel: 411430476017, $361,250
SNYDER TRUST, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411809276005, $1,440,000
CLAYBROOK, Jacqueline, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Gaines Twp., $357,675
SOLLE, Erick L. et al, Flagstar Bank, Byron Twp., $404,279
JOHNSON, Philip et al, Northpointe Bank, Plainfield Twp., $508,250
KOWALEWSKI, Robert M. et al, Union Bank, Parcel: 411906489103, $408,951
CVANCIGER, Cassidey et al, Northpointe Bank, Algoma Twp., $567,450
MACNAUGHTON, Nathan A. et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Gaines Twp., $630,000
LEIKERT, Kevin et al, Primelending, Walker, $380,000
VERMAAS, Darren et al, Unilever Federal Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $395,000
TORRES, Felex J., Veterans United Home Loans, Kentwood, $350,990
LUIMES, Richard, Macatawa Bank, Vergennes Twp., $448,000
SISCHO, Ryan et al, Mercantile Bank, East Grand Rapids, $620,000
MCCAIN, Scott D. et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Courtland Twp., $350,000
HUNT, Chris et al, Consumers Credit Union, Parcel: 411821330030, $428,000
KENSINGTON, Amy, Huntington National Bank, Walker, $360,000
HAMILTON, David et al, Home Point Financial, Cascade Twp., $428,000
VALKENBURG, Sara et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $500,000
YOST, Jeffrey J. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $577,100
LALONDE, Julia D., Rocket Mortgage, Plainfield Twp., $375,250
GARNETT, Michael et al, Neighborhood Loans, Cascade Twp., $484,000
GREENAN, Connor et al, Dave Morren, Parcel: 411428229022, $379,822
SMITH, Jacqueline, Morgan Stanley Private Bank, Parcel: 411432427009, $441,600
NAING, Peter et al, Fifth Third Bank, Kentwood, $385,700
KOLDERMAN TRUST, Huntington National Bank, Algoma Twp., $400,000
REYNOLDS TRUST, Fifth Third Bank, Parcel: 412322251009, $602,100
BOLEK, Chris et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Grattan Twp., $823,500
624 CHERRY SE APARTMENT HOMES LLC, MSU Federal Credit Union, Parcel: 411430432039, $450,000
HEREDIA, Erika, Mortgage Access Corp., Plainfield Twp., $386,503
BOSSCHER, Nathan L. et al, Greenstone Farm Credit Services, Vergennes Twp., $518,000
ROLFE, Brent et al, Neighborhood Loans, Cascade Twp., $420,000
TAYLOR, Maxwell III et al, Inlanta Mortgage, Cascade Twp., $508,250
ALTMAN, Jason A. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $376,000
VANWAGONER, David et al, Premia Mortgage LLC, Gaines Twp., $453,150
SNYDER, Ryan et al, Northpointe Bank, Wyoming, $460,000
BOSSCHER, Brandon et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Cascade Twp., $360,000
BOSCO, Carmine F. et al, Stifel Bank & Trust, Parcel: 411917429011, $375,000
MCELROY, Andrew L. et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Cascade Twp., $424,000
FANHORST, Sarah E., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $589,000
CUDNEY, Hannah, Neighborhood Loans, Walker, $400,000
TIPPETT, Kelsie et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Algoma Twp., $418,250
WILLIAMS, Gregg et al, Rocket Mortgage, Courtland Twp., $396,000
MERRILL, Shaun et al, Team Mortgage Co., Wyoming, $363,000
DEWAARD, Chad et al, Rocket Mortgage, Lowell, $452,000
ALFSON, Mary S., Northern Mortgage Services, Cascade Twp., $432,000
FOSS, Mackenzie et al, Independent Bank, Caledonia, $446,500
MACKESEY, William F. et al, Mercantile Bank, Walker, $395,000
VANDENBERG, Jeremy B. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $930,000
MANLEY, Bill et al, Silverman Trust, Walker, $1,000,000
HEDJ PROPERTIES LLC, Mercantile Bank, Byron Twp., $1,800,000
BUECHE, Mary Jo, Intandem Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $460,000
BOERSMA, William J. et al, Huntington National Bank, $358,600
ROUSSEY, Paul A. et al, Huntington National Bank, Gaines Twp., $400,000
HAMRICK, Brian et al, Huntington National Bank, East Grand Rapids, $460,000
BLANTON, William D. et al, Independent Bank, Cannon Twp., $450,000
VANOVERLOOP, Timothy, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Plainfield Twp., $375,000
NAZIONE, Matthew, Rocket Mortgage, Gaines Twp., $405,000
BRICKOUS, Greg et al, Veterans United Home Loans, Byron Twp., $595,042
GAN, Tong et al, KeyBank, Ada Twp., $770,444
PELAVIN, Brett M. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Rockford, $358,000
SAW, Po et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $382,500
JTB HOMES LLC, Lima One Capital LLC, Algoma Twp., $472,500
WARMUSKERKEN, Ethan et al, Old National Bank, Cannon Twp., $614,542
PECK, Jill C. et al, Fifth Third Bank, Parcel: 411429453013, $416,000
JTB HOMES LLC, Lima One Capital LLC, Byron Twp., $549,500
BRIGGS, Adam et al, Bank of America, Cascade Twp., $403,000
NIBBE, Richard et al, Citizens Bank, Cascade Twp., $378,000
BOOT, Adam G. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411807278002, $449,825
BULLINGER, James W. et al, Isabella Bank, Grattan Twp., $500,000
TAYLOR, Ryan M. et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Rockford, $402,400
SODERBERG, Steven F., Arbor Financial Credit Union, Ada Twp., $608,220
MCNEAL-ROBINSON, Janette, Veterans United Home Loans, Parcel: 411403426054, $370,325
DELLS, Carla M., Old National Bank, Cascade Twp., $584,935
BILLBROUGH, Robert J. III et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $521,600
CLENDENNING, Charles Jr. et al, Consumers Credit Union, Byron Twp., $644,407
HULTIN, Kathryn J. et al, Independent Bank, Plainfield Twp., $751,600
ELIAS, Agusto E. et al, Old National Bank, East Grand Rapids, $774,350
BOUAN, Jacob et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $429,400
ZONDERVAN, Todd E. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $427,500
PROCTOR, Joseph A. et al, MMS Mortgage Services, Vergennes Twp., $380,000
TOMEY, James P., Better Mortgage Corp., Parcel: 411430476022, $429,440
KRYWICKI, Frank et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $353,479
FEENSTRA, Richard et al, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411435330030, $416,000
VANKUIKEN, Todd et al, Mercantile Bank, East Grand Rapids, $613,800
MEDINA, Jodi et al, Huntington National Bank, Parcel: 411426280022, $510,000
ROGERS, Kristi, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $1,560,000
CONRAD, David A. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Algoma Twp., $540,000
GLOYER, Kristin A. et al, Rocket Mortgage, Caledonia, $562,410
PARKER, Brett et al, PNC Bank, Courtland Twp., $494,450
VANDOKKUMBURG, Andrew et al, Success Mortgage Partners, Plainfield Twp., $403,750
MCCARTY, Brett A. et al, Mercantile Bank, Caledonia, $483,750
BAINBRIDGE TRUST, Huntington National Bank, Byron Twp., $500,000
CUTLER, Brett J. et al, Rocket Mortgage, Cannon Twp., $554,000
MARTIN, Bryan et al, Northern Mortgage Services, Byron Twp., $371,000
WATTS, Justin et al, Mercantile Bank, Cannon Twp., $680,000
BUSH, Sean, Horizon Bank, Parcel: 411733252023, $432,800
DEJONG, Kenneth et al, Fifth Third Bank, Parcel: 411421476013, $360,178
KAUR, Rajwinder, Hometown Lenders, Byron Twp., $381,000
MARTIN, Brennan M. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411432479023, $531,050
CO-PARTNERSHIPS FILED
Co-partnerships filed with the Kent County Clerk
FLOMCC PROPERTY SERVICES, 913 Calvin SE, Gregory L. Flowers, Sharmar M. Malone
FRASER CONSTRUCTION, 3800 Standish NE, George Fraser, John Fraser
STEFFENSEN FARMS, 13903 Sprague, Gowen, Larry J. Steffensen et al
ASSUMED NAMES FILED
Assumed names filed with the Kent County Clerk
BEAUTIFUL COUNTRY TUB, P.O. Box 905, Cedar Springs, Tony S. Simon
COCO MARKET, 1956 Pavilion Drive SW, Byron Center, Joecy Fan
DYKSTRA MECHANICAL SERVICES, 1307 Underwood SE, Charles Dykstra
DYNASTY PROPERTY MANAGEMENT, 1230 Prospect SE, Curtis L. Jones
ECLIPSE HOME RENOVATIONS, 171 Highland View Court NE, Rockford, Kathleen L. Grigas
FAST TRAX RECORDING STUDIO, 2737 Baldwin, Jenison, Robert Reister
FIG & FABLE, 2203 Avon SW, Wyoming, Autumn Shattuck
GREENE & ASSOCIATES, 5939 Barcroft SW, Grandville, Phillip Greene
MATT SZCZEPANSKI, CONTRACTOR, 1788 Ryan NW, Matthew M. Szczepanski
MLA CONSTRUCTION, 354 Cedar NE, Laura Garcia
NARROW GATE PERFORMANCE TRAINING, 1646 Wendler SW, Wyoming, Rebecca L. Hall
NORTH RIDGE BERRIES, 3555 20 Mile, Kent City, Shirley Afton
REFORMATION GROWERS, 805 Cadillac SE, Luke E. Malski
SALON POSH, 3093 29th St. SE, Kentwood, Sivong Siakhasone
SHUV CREATIVE, P.O. Box 84, Grandville, Christine A. Jackman
SIMONE PHOTOGRAPHY, 3998 Oak Valley Court SW, Wyoming, Daniel Simone
TORREY CARTER ENTERTAINMENT, 4140 Jefferson SE, Wyoming, Torrey Carter
TWOGETHER FOREVER MINISTRY, 439 Parkside NW, Walker, William J. Parsons Jr.
PLUGSPLUS, 3510 Fuller NE, James B. Karas
RAL ENTERTAINMENT, 1315 Kimberly SE, Ashley Staten
RECONNECTIVE SERVICES WW, 85 14 Mile Road, Sparta, Steven Potes
SEE THE WORLD ADVENTURES, 6026 Kalamazoo SE, Kentwood, Alisa V. Carter
TERA PROPERTIES, P.O. Box 7124, Denis Akaazua
TRAVELING TREASURE HUNTERS, 4574 Ursaway NE, Rockford, Jessica Reich
WARNER FOREST PRODUCTS, 13140 Stout NE, Cedar Springs, Caleb L. Warner
WENGIN, 1761 11 Mile NW, Sparta, Kevin Pinckney
A PLUS NOTARY, 707 32nd St. SW, Wyoming, Keyarrah M. Weaver Maddox
BANTU PRODUCTIONS, 6815 Wildwood Creek NE, Belmont, Timothy Higgins
BOSS HOG’S SMOKEHOUSE, 2447 Brooklyn SE, Daniel D. Gordon
CITADEL COURIER, 3104 Creek Drive SE, Denise W. Roshelle
GRAND SALES & SURPLUS, 3141 Chicago Drive SW, Grandville, Thomas R. Munger
GRATE LAKES TRUCKING, 1829 Blanchard Court W, Wyoming, Brandon R. Jones
HJ CONSTRUCTION, 1036 White NW, Arreguin H. Jimenez
IT JUST WORKS, 2000 Waterbury SE, Alexander Conway
JEFF’S AUTOMOTIVE, 2033 Rowe NE, Jeffrey M. Flewellen
LIFESTYLE DETAILING, 5429 Golfwood Court SW, Wyoming, Chase E. Shooltz
MIKE TENNESSEE INVESTMENTS, 935 Marcia SW, Wyoming, Michael B. Tennessee
MINERAL MAN, 1716 Lotus SE, David Lehker
O’NEAL PRODUCTIONS, 2129 Waldron SW, Wyoming, Steven P. O’Neal
PDI PROFESSIONAL DRAPERY INSTALLATION, 16418 Taft, Spring Lake, Gerald L. Erdmann
RUMORS NIGHT CLUB, 67-69 S. Division, Allen Bath
STEP OUT ON FAITH, 2339 Charring Cross SE, Latricia D. Childs
THE BOX, 345 State St., Calif A. Clarke
THE PLUMBER JOEL BOSMA, 1871 64th, Byron Center, Joel Bosma
U.S. SIGN SERVICE, 1514 Roosevelt SW, Robert Shane
WE ASSEMBLE, 846 Benjamin SE, Troy A. Woods
WRITE BRAINED SCIENCE COMMUNICATIONS, 1529 Whitting SW, Wyoming, Danet H. Emery
YCCATB, 901 32nd St. SW, Wyoming, Tara Y. Moore Bell
