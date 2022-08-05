Public Record

MORTGAGES
Selected mortgages filed with Kent County Register of Deeds
R&M PROPERTY GROUP LLC, Credit Union One, Parcel: 411430276004, $750,000
644 BRIDGE STREET LLC, Union Bank, Parcel: 411325103002, $628,000
1337 JUDD AVENUE LLC, Comerica Bank, Wyoming, $1,000,000
M&D LEASING & PARKING PLAZA LLC, Old National Bank, Kentwood, $595,000
UNION SUITES ON COIT LLC, Flagstar Bank, Parcel: 411419332010, $9,500,000
WASHINGTON APARTMENT HOMES LLC, United Bank, Parcel: 411430403001, $1,098,327
OSBORN, William et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411910354005, $510,000
GFT SOUTHBELT LLC, Highpoint Community Bank, Parcel: 412307202001, $5,000,000
WARD, Devon L. et al, Veterans United Home Loans, Plainfield Twp., $420,000
ROSE PROPERTIES SOUTH LLC, Comerica Bank, Parcel: 411324252009, $2,354,500
DON & CHEN LLC, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Parcel: 411415426053, $660,000
KRATT, Bruce A. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $400,000
MARINO, Joseph et al, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411408279004, $422,750
CRAMER, Maitlan et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $936,000
BEENEY, Jerold et al, Mercantile Bank, East Grand Rapids, $535,000
HAZELBACH, William, Mortgage 1, Caledonia, $395,100
BURSE, Janea S., Adventure Credit Union, Kentwood, $399,000
RODGERS, David C. et al, Success Mortgage Partners, Parcel: 411403375097, $456,000
RICH, Kevin et al, Hometown Lenders, Plainfield Twp., $493,485
THOMAS, Arsenio et al, Caliber Home Loans, Parcel: 411426153026, $361,212
DORMAN, Caleb et al, Mercantile Bank, Cannon Twp., $524,000
PETRICK, Ryan, Neighborhood Loans, Cascade Twp., $647,200
VERSLUIS, Matthew R. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $470,250
BOWEN, John et al, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411809252013, $364,000
ROSEMA, Nicholas R. et al, Inlanta Mortgage, Plainfield Twp., $377,387
KUZMA, Christopher et al, Consumers Credit Union, Algoma Twp., $400,000
SHEPHERD, Spencer D. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $489,000
BROSNAN, Katherine J., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 412217177020, $356,188
PERSONKE, Sarah, Dow Chemical Employees Credit Union, Courtland Twp., $400,000
WEST, Jessica et al, Old National Bank, Cannon Twp., $523,128
GILCHRIST, Mark et al, First Merchants Bank, Parcel: 411425251005, $586,500
LATOSINSKY, Steve A., Howard Hanna Mortgage Services, East Grand Rapids, $807,500
DAGHER, Andrew F., Amerisave Mortgage Corp., Parcel: 411313328033, $420,000
SOPATA, Kurt A., New American Funding, Parcel: 411436202010, $364,000
BLACK, Elvern et al, Mortgage 1, Oakfield Twp., $418,000
BENNETT, Steve C. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $661,500
TIVAN TRUST et al, Huntington National Bank, Parcel: 412230101010, $575,000
COLON, Anton W. et al, ChoiceOne Bank, Cascade Twp., $870,000
VREE, Nicholas J., VanDyk Mortgage Corp., Parcel: 411432202031, $391,400
WALKER, Malgorzata M., Guaranteed Rate, Parcel: 411804253070, $361,000
BARAGAR, Jesse, Amerifirst Financial Corp., Plainfield Twp., $414,000
SMYTH, Jacob C. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 410727378035, $396,000
TAQIZADA, Hamid, Allen Edwin Home Builders, Byron Twp., $646,599
HEISTAND, Marc G. et al, Huntington National Bank, Byron Twp., $664,000
SHARMA, Eakta et al, Independent Bank, Byron Twp., $440,000
DILLON, John T. et al, Old National Bank, Parcel: 411810178030, $596,000
COOPER TRUST, Old National Bank, Vergennes Twp., $680,000
BRANHAM-SCHLESINGER TRUST, Mercantile Bank, East Grand Rapids, $4,400,000
WALKER, Matthew W. et al, United Bank, Vergennes Twp., $555,225
KOLL, Corey J. et al, Churchill Mortgage Corp., Cascade Twp., $514,673
HAMACHER, Joshua S. et al, Rocket Mortgage, Cannon Twp., $562,500
O’CONNOR, Kevin et al, Northern Mortgage Services, Parcel: 411324453174, $360,000
CHIAMBRETTI, Jeffrey A. et al, Old National Bank, Parcel: 411315376002, $385,000
YOUNG, Adam et al, Neighborhood Loans, Byron Twp., $371,920
FRIEDMAN, Saul et al, Neighborhood Loans, Cascade Twp., $647,200
MILLER, Derek et al, Old National Bank, Vergennes Twp., $550,000
MUELLER, James et al, Fifth Third Bank, Plainfield Twp., $364,668
OAKS, Erin K. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $408,638
SLAGELL, Kyle W. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Wyoming, $352,800
WOHLFEIL, Samuel et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $482,400
HORNACK, Ryan et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Rockford, $433,500
SPITZLEY GROUP LLC, Adventure Credit Union, Parcel: 411431232012, $810,000
WEAVER, Timothy G. et al, Huntington National Bank, East Grand Rapids, $1,478,400
BIBBEE, Nicole R., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Lowell, $368,910
DUTTA, Suvro et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $546,000
LESARGE, James et al, Finance of America Mortgage, Cannon Twp., $581,850
POSTMA, David, John Postma, Cascade Twp., $436,952
POTVIN, Jonathan A., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Courtland Twp., $568,583
MAGYAR, Mark et al, Mercantile Bank, Walker, $400,000
KRAFT BERGIN LLC, Economic Development Foundation, Cascade Twp., $1,870,000
LAWSON, Aaron et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $566,219
FUNK, Nathan R. et al, First Merchants Bank, Cascade Twp., $353,000
HOBSON, Julia, Hometown Lenders, Parcel: 411430328002, $485,000
FRANCIS, James et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $356,000
FOSTER, David et al, Neighborhood Loans, Cannon Twp., $376,000
ZHANG, Jamie et al, Fifth Third Bank, Cascade Twp., $360,000
CRITTENDEN, Jacob E. et al, Veterans United Home Loans, Bowne Twp., $425,000
HAW, Marcus et al, Huntington National Bank, Parcel: 411325294056, $650,000
VALENTINO, Michael C., Macatawa Bank, Cascade Twp., $375,000
THARP, Kelsee, Inlanta Mortgage, Bowne Twp., $428,041
POTVIN, Harry J. Jr. et al, Envoy Mortgage, Caledonia, $424,000
VOEGLER, Daniel et al, Old National Bank, East Grand Rapids, $351,000
CLUFF, Sara et al, Neighborhood Loans, Cannon Twp., $460,000
MATTHEWS, Lucas et al, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 412209101018, $393,750
ELLENS, Jason P., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $414,000
ABDEL, Hadilamya et al, Independent Bank, Caledonia, $382,850
BENGEL, Robert et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $422,000
MOERDYK, James et al, ChoiceOne Bank, Cannon Twp., $960,000
PLUMMER, Allison et al, Independent Bank, Byron Twp., $756,000
POWERS, Tracy, Veterans United Home Loans, Vergennes Twp., $352,832
PASIKOWSKI, John A. Sr. et al, Credit Union One, Walker, $462,300
DZIERZAWSKI, Jason et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $590,012
DEWAARD, Derek, Benchmark Mortgage, Vergennes Twp., $355,000
LEIGH, Megan, Churchill Mortgage Corp., Parcel: 412209352013, $424,000
PFALLER, Robert G. et al, Huntington National Bank, Vergennes Twp., $379,100
PLOTZ, Zachary J. et al, Independent Bank, Parcel: 411427201006, $1,350,000
BROOKINS, Daniel S. et al, Independent Bank, Cascade Twp., $1,000,000
BRENDERS, Antonius, Northern Mortgage Services, East Grand Rapids, $510,750
TYLER, Rhodney D. II et al, Wintrust Mortgage, Kentwood, $415,000
ANDERSON, Zachary et al, Neighborhood Loans, Cascade Twp., $530,100
SOPATA, Theresa, American Pacific Mortgage Corp., East Grand Rapids, $483,000
VANDERWOUDE, William J. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $403,750
ENDLESS SUMMER HOLDING LLC, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411804477022, $786,250
BALTER, Adam et al, Neighborhood Loans, Courtland Twp., $388,000
MURRAY, Patrick T. et al, American Internet Mortgage, Ada Twp., $520,000
PAARLBERG, Thomas P. et al, Fifth Third Bank, Caledonia, $484,800
KROESE, Ben et al, Huntington National Bank, East Grand Rapids, $409,489
MORSE, Kirtis et al, Caliber Home Loans, Spencer Twp., $412,392
ROBITAILLE, Joseph C. et al, Fifth Third Bank, Grattan Twp., $405,000
HALLIGAN, Matthew A. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Algoma Twp., $373,000
ALEXANDER, Michael J. et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Cannon Twp., $422,211
PADGET, Michael et al, Neighborhood Loans, Cascade Twp., $440,000
KOLENDA, Airika, Fifth Third Bank, Byron Twp., $439,920
CO-PARTNERSHIPS FILED
Co-partnerships filed with the Kent County Clerk
F&JT’S ENTERPRISE, 276 N. Edinberg SW, Byron Center, Jenna Joplin, Tonya Robinson
JOHNSON ENTERPRISES, 3881 Shorewood Court SW, Grandville, Thomas C. Johnson Trust, Scott E. Johnson Trust
KENT CASH OUTLET INC., 3957 W. River, Comstock Park, Matt Giesler, John Vago
VISIONWISE CONSULTING, 6207 Adacroft SE, Ada, Gerald E. Curless, Sharon H. Curless
ASSUMED NAMES FILED
Assumed names filed with the Kent County Clerk
AL’S USED CARS, 13188 Northland, Cedar Springs, Roger Reimer
EVER JOLIE, 2234 Tradition NE, Katherine Crystal
NEWTONS HANDYMAN SERVICE, 1842 Preston Court NW, Matthew C. Newton
POTHOLE PATROL, 20 Highlander NE, Rockford, Stephen D. Nowicki
RAGERFEST NFT GEEKS ARE UNIQUE, 5748 Pineknoll Court SE, Rodney Cobbins
STANDARD BUSINESS SERVICE, 1490 Sibley, Lowell, Shaun Hattis
THE CANNING DIVA, 6569 Thimbleweed Lane, Rockford, Diane Devereaux
TW TILE, 1605 Leffingwell NE, Trevor R. Wolters
B & L DISTRIBUTING, 5141 10 Mile NE, Rockford, Robert G. Niederstadt Jr.
BABO’S VENDING, 545 Jennifer SE, Adel Kajtazovic, Miroslav Vukomanovic
CINDY’S DONUTS AND ICE CREAM, 4020 28th St. SE, Kentwood, Sokea Theav
CJ HOME SOLUTIONS, 3724 Reeds Lake Blvd. SE, Charla J. Chmelik
DEMETRIOS PANOPOULOS SALON, 3425 Salerno NE, Demetrios T. Panopoulos
E.J.R. PROPERTIES, 759 Eleanor NE, Edward J. Russell
EMBARGO 616, 4021 Keeweenaw NE, Eric W. Benedict
FRIENDS WITH DISABILITIES, 1979 Kingston SE, Paul D. Mayfield
GRAND RAPIDS SALSA, 1301 Benjamin SE, Thomas R. Carrick
GRAVY PUDDLE PRODUCTIONS, 742 Crosby NW, Timothy B. Huffman
MAINSTREAM GUIDES, 4956 Russell Road, Newaygo, Aaron R. Spence
OMARR LANE STUDIOS, 850 Arianna NW, Omarr Lane
ON THE SPOT NATURE GUIDES, 421 Marywood NE, Megan E. Knoor
POCKET WRITES, 2146 Chesapeake NE, Laurie Larson
RELL’S BOUTIQUE, 1633 Jefferson SE, Rita D. Zackery
ROCKFORD ADVERTISING, 128 Courtland, Robert W. Pulver
SIXTYTHREE, 4699 Stauffer SE, Kentwood, Caleb Fisher
T.K.S, 12697 Harvard, Cedar Springs, Thomas Kreft
TRUSTED AND RESPECTED CLEANERS, 2121 Johanna SW, Wyoming, Anthony McNeal
WASSENAAR BUILDERS, 4720 Blue Grass SE, Michael Wassenaar
WYOMING CAR COMPANY, 3261 S. Division, Brian Stubblefield
WYOMING OUTLET, 3261 S. Division, Wyoming, Brian Stubblefield
