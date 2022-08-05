Public Record

MORTGAGES

Selected mortgages filed with Kent County Register of Deeds

R&M PROPERTY GROUP LLC, Credit Union One, Parcel: 411430276004, $750,000

644 BRIDGE STREET LLC, Union Bank, Parcel: 411325103002, $628,000

1337 JUDD AVENUE LLC, Comerica Bank, Wyoming, $1,000,000

M&D LEASING & PARKING PLAZA LLC, Old National Bank, Kentwood, $595,000

UNION SUITES ON COIT LLC, Flagstar Bank, Parcel: 411419332010, $9,500,000

WASHINGTON APARTMENT HOMES LLC, United Bank, Parcel: 411430403001, $1,098,327

OSBORN, William et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411910354005, $510,000

GFT SOUTHBELT LLC, Highpoint Community Bank, Parcel: 412307202001, $5,000,000

WARD, Devon L. et al, Veterans United Home Loans, Plainfield Twp., $420,000

ROSE PROPERTIES SOUTH LLC, Comerica Bank, Parcel: 411324252009, $2,354,500

DON & CHEN LLC, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Parcel: 411415426053, $660,000

KRATT, Bruce A. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $400,000

MARINO, Joseph et al, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411408279004, $422,750

CRAMER, Maitlan et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $936,000

BEENEY, Jerold et al, Mercantile Bank, East Grand Rapids, $535,000

HAZELBACH, William, Mortgage 1, Caledonia, $395,100

BURSE, Janea S., Adventure Credit Union, Kentwood, $399,000

RODGERS, David C. et al, Success Mortgage Partners, Parcel: 411403375097, $456,000

RICH, Kevin et al, Hometown Lenders, Plainfield Twp., $493,485

THOMAS, Arsenio et al, Caliber Home Loans, Parcel: 411426153026, $361,212

DORMAN, Caleb et al, Mercantile Bank, Cannon Twp., $524,000

PETRICK, Ryan, Neighborhood Loans, Cascade Twp., $647,200

VERSLUIS, Matthew R. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $470,250

BOWEN, John et al, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411809252013, $364,000

ROSEMA, Nicholas R. et al, Inlanta Mortgage, Plainfield Twp., $377,387

KUZMA, Christopher et al, Consumers Credit Union, Algoma Twp., $400,000

SHEPHERD, Spencer D. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $489,000

BROSNAN, Katherine J., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 412217177020, $356,188

PERSONKE, Sarah, Dow Chemical Employees Credit Union, Courtland Twp., $400,000

WEST, Jessica et al, Old National Bank, Cannon Twp., $523,128

GILCHRIST, Mark et al, First Merchants Bank, Parcel: 411425251005, $586,500

LATOSINSKY, Steve A., Howard Hanna Mortgage Services, East Grand Rapids, $807,500

DAGHER, Andrew F., Amerisave Mortgage Corp., Parcel: 411313328033, $420,000

SOPATA, Kurt A., New American Funding, Parcel: 411436202010, $364,000

BLACK, Elvern et al, Mortgage 1, Oakfield Twp., $418,000

BENNETT, Steve C. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $661,500

TIVAN TRUST et al, Huntington National Bank, Parcel: 412230101010, $575,000

COLON, Anton W. et al, ChoiceOne Bank, Cascade Twp., $870,000

VREE, Nicholas J., VanDyk Mortgage Corp., Parcel: 411432202031, $391,400

WALKER, Malgorzata M., Guaranteed Rate, Parcel: 411804253070, $361,000

BARAGAR, Jesse, Amerifirst Financial Corp., Plainfield Twp., $414,000

SMYTH, Jacob C. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 410727378035, $396,000

TAQIZADA, Hamid, Allen Edwin Home Builders, Byron Twp., $646,599

HEISTAND, Marc G. et al, Huntington National Bank, Byron Twp., $664,000

SHARMA, Eakta et al, Independent Bank, Byron Twp., $440,000

DILLON, John T. et al, Old National Bank, Parcel: 411810178030, $596,000

COOPER TRUST, Old National Bank, Vergennes Twp., $680,000

BRANHAM-SCHLESINGER TRUST, Mercantile Bank, East Grand Rapids, $4,400,000

WALKER, Matthew W. et al, United Bank, Vergennes Twp., $555,225

KOLL, Corey J. et al, Churchill Mortgage Corp., Cascade Twp., $514,673

HAMACHER, Joshua S. et al, Rocket Mortgage, Cannon Twp., $562,500

O’CONNOR, Kevin et al, Northern Mortgage Services, Parcel: 411324453174, $360,000

CHIAMBRETTI, Jeffrey A. et al, Old National Bank, Parcel: 411315376002, $385,000

YOUNG, Adam et al, Neighborhood Loans, Byron Twp., $371,920

FRIEDMAN, Saul et al, Neighborhood Loans, Cascade Twp., $647,200

MILLER, Derek et al, Old National Bank, Vergennes Twp., $550,000

MUELLER, James et al, Fifth Third Bank, Plainfield Twp., $364,668

OAKS, Erin K. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $408,638

SLAGELL, Kyle W. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Wyoming, $352,800

WOHLFEIL, Samuel et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $482,400

HORNACK, Ryan et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Rockford, $433,500

SPITZLEY GROUP LLC, Adventure Credit Union, Parcel: 411431232012, $810,000

WEAVER, Timothy G. et al, Huntington National Bank, East Grand Rapids, $1,478,400

BIBBEE, Nicole R., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Lowell, $368,910

DUTTA, Suvro et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $546,000

LESARGE, James et al, Finance of America Mortgage, Cannon Twp., $581,850

POSTMA, David, John Postma, Cascade Twp., $436,952

POTVIN, Jonathan A., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Courtland Twp., $568,583

MAGYAR, Mark et al, Mercantile Bank, Walker, $400,000

KRAFT BERGIN LLC, Economic Development Foundation, Cascade Twp., $1,870,000

LAWSON, Aaron et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $566,219

FUNK, Nathan R. et al, First Merchants Bank, Cascade Twp., $353,000

HOBSON, Julia, Hometown Lenders, Parcel: 411430328002, $485,000

FRANCIS, James et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $356,000

FOSTER, David et al, Neighborhood Loans, Cannon Twp., $376,000

ZHANG, Jamie et al, Fifth Third Bank, Cascade Twp., $360,000

CRITTENDEN, Jacob E. et al, Veterans United Home Loans, Bowne Twp., $425,000

HAW, Marcus et al, Huntington National Bank, Parcel: 411325294056, $650,000

VALENTINO, Michael C., Macatawa Bank, Cascade Twp., $375,000

THARP, Kelsee, Inlanta Mortgage, Bowne Twp., $428,041

POTVIN, Harry J. Jr. et al, Envoy Mortgage, Caledonia, $424,000

VOEGLER, Daniel et al, Old National Bank, East Grand Rapids, $351,000

CLUFF, Sara et al, Neighborhood Loans, Cannon Twp., $460,000

MATTHEWS, Lucas et al, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 412209101018, $393,750

ELLENS, Jason P., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $414,000

ABDEL, Hadilamya et al, Independent Bank, Caledonia, $382,850

BENGEL, Robert et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $422,000

MOERDYK, James et al, ChoiceOne Bank, Cannon Twp., $960,000

PLUMMER, Allison et al, Independent Bank, Byron Twp., $756,000

POWERS, Tracy, Veterans United Home Loans, Vergennes Twp., $352,832

PASIKOWSKI, John A. Sr. et al, Credit Union One, Walker, $462,300

DZIERZAWSKI, Jason et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $590,012

DEWAARD, Derek, Benchmark Mortgage, Vergennes Twp., $355,000

LEIGH, Megan, Churchill Mortgage Corp., Parcel: 412209352013, $424,000

PFALLER, Robert G. et al, Huntington National Bank, Vergennes Twp., $379,100

PLOTZ, Zachary J. et al, Independent Bank, Parcel: 411427201006, $1,350,000

BROOKINS, Daniel S. et al, Independent Bank, Cascade Twp., $1,000,000

BRENDERS, Antonius, Northern Mortgage Services, East Grand Rapids, $510,750

TYLER, Rhodney D. II et al, Wintrust Mortgage, Kentwood, $415,000

ANDERSON, Zachary et al, Neighborhood Loans, Cascade Twp., $530,100

SOPATA, Theresa, American Pacific Mortgage Corp., East Grand Rapids, $483,000

VANDERWOUDE, William J. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $403,750

ENDLESS SUMMER HOLDING LLC, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411804477022, $786,250

BALTER, Adam et al, Neighborhood Loans, Courtland Twp., $388,000

MURRAY, Patrick T. et al, American Internet Mortgage, Ada Twp., $520,000

PAARLBERG, Thomas P. et al, Fifth Third Bank, Caledonia, $484,800

KROESE, Ben et al, Huntington National Bank, East Grand Rapids, $409,489

MORSE, Kirtis et al, Caliber Home Loans, Spencer Twp., $412,392

ROBITAILLE, Joseph C. et al, Fifth Third Bank, Grattan Twp., $405,000

HALLIGAN, Matthew A. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Algoma Twp., $373,000

ALEXANDER, Michael J. et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Cannon Twp., $422,211

PADGET, Michael et al, Neighborhood Loans, Cascade Twp., $440,000

KOLENDA, Airika, Fifth Third Bank, Byron Twp., $439,920

CO-PARTNERSHIPS FILED

Co-partnerships filed with the Kent County Clerk

F&JT’S ENTERPRISE, 276 N. Edinberg SW, Byron Center, Jenna Joplin, Tonya Robinson

JOHNSON ENTERPRISES, 3881 Shorewood Court SW, Grandville, Thomas C. Johnson Trust, Scott E. Johnson Trust

KENT CASH OUTLET INC., 3957 W. River, Comstock Park, Matt Giesler, John Vago

VISIONWISE CONSULTING, 6207 Adacroft SE, Ada, Gerald E. Curless, Sharon H. Curless

ASSUMED NAMES FILED

Assumed names filed with the Kent County Clerk

AL’S USED CARS, 13188 Northland, Cedar Springs, Roger Reimer

EVER JOLIE, 2234 Tradition NE, Katherine Crystal

NEWTONS HANDYMAN SERVICE, 1842 Preston Court NW, Matthew C. Newton

POTHOLE PATROL, 20 Highlander NE, Rockford, Stephen D. Nowicki

RAGERFEST NFT GEEKS ARE UNIQUE, 5748 Pineknoll Court SE, Rodney Cobbins

STANDARD BUSINESS SERVICE, 1490 Sibley, Lowell, Shaun Hattis

THE CANNING DIVA, 6569 Thimbleweed Lane, Rockford, Diane Devereaux

TW TILE, 1605 Leffingwell NE, Trevor R. Wolters

B & L DISTRIBUTING, 5141 10 Mile NE, Rockford, Robert G. Niederstadt Jr.

BABO’S VENDING, 545 Jennifer SE, Adel Kajtazovic, Miroslav Vukomanovic

CINDY’S DONUTS AND ICE CREAM, 4020 28th St. SE, Kentwood, Sokea Theav

CJ HOME SOLUTIONS, 3724 Reeds Lake Blvd. SE, Charla J. Chmelik

DEMETRIOS PANOPOULOS SALON, 3425 Salerno NE, Demetrios T. Panopoulos

E.J.R. PROPERTIES, 759 Eleanor NE, Edward J. Russell

EMBARGO 616, 4021 Keeweenaw NE, Eric W. Benedict

FRIENDS WITH DISABILITIES, 1979 Kingston SE, Paul D. Mayfield

GRAND RAPIDS SALSA, 1301 Benjamin SE, Thomas R. Carrick

GRAVY PUDDLE PRODUCTIONS, 742 Crosby NW, Timothy B. Huffman

MAINSTREAM GUIDES, 4956 Russell Road, Newaygo, Aaron R. Spence

OMARR LANE STUDIOS, 850 Arianna NW, Omarr Lane

ON THE SPOT NATURE GUIDES, 421 Marywood NE, Megan E. Knoor

POCKET WRITES, 2146 Chesapeake NE, Laurie Larson

RELL’S BOUTIQUE, 1633 Jefferson SE, Rita D. Zackery

ROCKFORD ADVERTISING, 128 Courtland, Robert W. Pulver

SIXTYTHREE, 4699 Stauffer SE, Kentwood, Caleb Fisher

T.K.S, 12697 Harvard, Cedar Springs, Thomas Kreft

TRUSTED AND RESPECTED CLEANERS, 2121 Johanna SW, Wyoming, Anthony McNeal

WASSENAAR BUILDERS, 4720 Blue Grass SE, Michael Wassenaar

WYOMING CAR COMPANY, 3261 S. Division, Brian Stubblefield

WYOMING OUTLET, 3261 S. Division, Wyoming, Brian Stubblefield