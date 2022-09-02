Public Record

MORTGAGES
Selected mortgages filed with Kent County Register of Deeds
GRAYSTONE LAND DEVELOPMENT CORP., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411801326016, $543,400
GRAND RAPIDS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE LLC, Consumers Credit Union, Parcel: 412113301032, $826,195
3663 BROADMOOR LLC, United Bank, Parcel: 411823200035, $937,500
METROPOLITAN PARK LIMITED DIVIDEND HOUSING ASSOCIATION LP, Brookstone Realty Development Services, Parcel: 411325485006, $785,000
LOGIX REAL ESTATE LLC, Michigan Certified Development Corp., Parcel: 411826427001, $598,000
LAKER PROPERTY MANAGEMENT LLC, First National Bank, Walker, $600,000
DEVRIES DEVELOPMENT PROPERTIES LLC, Horizon Bank, Kentwood, $740,000
MIMG CCXVII PLAZA SUB LLC et al, Berkadia Commercial Mortgage, Parcel: 411405278037, $3,841,000
LION PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC., Independent Bank, Wyoming, $1,279,000
VALENTINO DESIGNS LLC et al, Macatawa Bank, East Grand Rapids, $686,256
ROE RENTALS LLC, Community Choice Credit Union, Grand Rapids, $500,000
VERSTRAETE CONVEYABILITY INC., West Michigan Community Bank, Walker, $1,126,280
VERSTRAETE CONVEYABILITY INC., West Michigan Community Bank, Walker, $1,407,850
PLAZA DE KAZA LLC, United Bank, Parcel: 411808354023, $577,500
BERENS, Warren E. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411109378047, $399,000
BRUINSMA, James C. et al, Huntington National Bank, Grand Rapids, $350,000
ANJORIN, Peter, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411424205015, $832,500
THATCHER, Janet et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 412217310061, $460,750
MECHANICAL RESOLUTION LLC, ChoiceOne Bank, Tyrone Twp., $869,149
FLUEGEL, Politea, Gold Star Mortgage, Courtland Twp., $383,838
BOYER, Steven et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 410735427013, $597,576
HONG, Trina et al, Independent Bank, Gaines Twp., $368,800
MILLER, Thomas, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $607,500
DU, Yang et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Parcel: 411926315003, $532,322
MCCLEES, Christopher J., Nationstar Mortgage, Bowne Twp., $24,800,000
TEG AQ2 LLC, New York Community Bank, Parcel: 411409351019, $20,014,000
FEURSTEIN, Adam et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Parcel: 411108151005, $373,500
GOSSMAN, Matthew J. et al, Mercantile Bank, Plainfield Twp., $586,500
ORTIZ, David L., Huntington National Bank, Byron Twp., $855,000
MARING, Steven J. et al, Clarence Maring, Parcel: 412327300047, $850,000
NYJRABUKARA, Jeanne, Hometown Lenders, Byron Twp., $424,175
PRITZ, Christian, JPMorgan Chase Bank, East Grand Rapids, $647,200
LABRENZ, Ashlyn, Rocket Mortgage, Parcel: 411316476021, $397,603
KRAMERICA INDUSTRIES LLC, Ringnalda Trust, Kentwood, $512,000
STONE, Galen, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Gaines Twp., $570,000
REID, Dustin et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 410635209004, $481,500
GRITTER, Amelea R., Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411404152016, $515,250
PRIME RENOVATIONS LLC, ChoiceOne Bank, Parcel: 411027326021, $576,000
PETERSON, Jesse et al, Northern Mortgage Services, Parcel: 411934377005, $488,000
KONARSKA, Patrick et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, $458,750
BOERSMA, William J. et al, Huntington National Bank, Parcel: 411424201001, $532,000
SINGH, Gurmeet, Adventure Credit Union, Parcel: 412208412015, $524,925
VANNIEKERK, Schalk, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 410734402018, $390,000
MARIC, Dzevada et al, Top Flite Financial, Grand Rapids, $372,000
RAWSTHORNE, Patrick et al, Mortgage 1 et al, Parcel: 411804202003, $424,000
MCCORMICK, James P., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411632400031, $560,500
KADAU, Nathan J. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411835328001, $446,405
BRISBOE, Trent D., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 410615400037, $532,000
BARNES, Jason J. et al, Fifth Third Bank, Parcel: 411803155011, $432,250
JACQUES, Nicholas D. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 410606400016, $362,250
JOHNSON, Geoffrey M. et al, Federal Housing Commissioner, Parcel: 411915427015, $921,750
MITCHELL TRUST, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $376,000
BRIDGES, Bradley, Heartland Home Mortgage, Parcel: 412313275030, $455,920
ROMANOV, Michael et al, MFM Inc. et al, Parcel: 412404200029, $401,375
ANTHONY, Tony et al, Veterans United Home Loans, Parcel: 411827227041, $355,000
CROWE, Matthew M. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411129375039, $688,750
BARTON, Michael R. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411129375039, $385,500
COMMUNITY REBULDERS, City of Grand Rapids, Grand Rapids, $750,000
ADAMCZAK, Chad E., Benchmark Mortgage, Parcel: 410930200033, $355,555
QI, Ji et al, Northpointe Bank, Parcel: 411528351033, $469,300
WILDER, James M. II et al, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411432430023, $396,000
BERGSTROM, William et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411433257009, $489,925
DOK, Douglas J. Jr. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411804226002, $600,000
GILBERT, John, Americu Mortgage, Parcel: 411120476009, $435,000
STARIHA, Chelsea, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411316226030, $380,000
DELGADO, Rodrigo, United Wholesale Mortgage, Parcel: 412110274010, $365,750
WORST, Chad et al, Grand River Bank, Parcel: 412335302022, $803,180
SHERWOOD, Thomas D. et al, Benchmark Mortgage, Parcel: 411801201027, $386,000
HESHIMA, Benjamin et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Parcel: 411833151006, $362,484
BURTON, Zachary et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411507476003, $409,650
FRANSENS, Chad et al, Rocket Mortgage, Parcel: 412117275012, $513,000
RUSSO, Matthew J. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411308331001, $569,000
LINK, Henry et al, Mortgage 1, Parcel: 411534479014, $461,000
RUSSELL, Jacob W. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411028153013, $486,500
HUSSAN, Elora et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411534157007, $761,050
NEDERHOOD, Cody, Northern Mortgage Services, Parcel: 412114307021, $392,200
MAINE, Andrew et al, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 412014300038, $380,000
RACLAWSKI, Konrad M. et al, ChoiceOne Bank, Parcel: 410603100010, $360,000
EGELER, Eric et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411233251044, $1,100,000
LOVELACE, Nicholas, Huntington National Bank, Grand Rapids, $443,000
WALS, Francisco, Rocket Mortgage, Parcel: 411436380016, $391,500
JMP TRUST, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411433254006, $2,000,000
FURLONG, Robert J. et al, Old National Bank, Parcel: 411434476015, $715,000
HAFER, William et al, Churchill Mortgage Corp., Parcel: 411803126001, $464,000
ELMORTADA, Mohamad, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411508102011, $1,840,000
KANCZUGA, Timothy L. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411732379012, $483,126
GRZYBOWSKI, Matthew A., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cedar Springs, $430,000
BORISCH TRUST, Fifth Third Bank, Cascade Twp., $400,000
MONROE CENTER JV LLC, Nationwide Life Insurance Co., Grand Rapids, $10,400,000
POSPIECH, Melvin F. et al, American Advisors Group, Parcel: 411416452008, $442,500
GRAUF, Jason, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411634312069, $511,759
STAAL, Eric J. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411014232005, $384,791
MAYNARD, Marc R. et al, Grand River Bank, Parcel: 411915402006, $517,500
PRICE, John L. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Grand Rapids Twp., $900,000
GERARD, Anna, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411804228007, $551,000
BERNARD, Paul F. et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Parcel: 411106202014, $352,000
SNIDER, Andrew et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411301402002, $400,000
CURRIE, Zachary et al, All In Credit Union, Parcel: 411802101025, $441,750
PEIRCE, Adam et al, PNC Bank, Parcel: 411913100021, $668,00
CAUGHRAN, Jamie, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411509400007, $401,000
NAGEL, Stephen et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 412116453019, $570,000
ROSE, Troy et al, Independent Bank, Parcel: 411111478009, $592,000
ZAVALA CHAIDEZ, Caryn, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411109377022, $436,679
HOSHAL, Brendan et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411926315009, $495,926
FEDDICK, Steven J. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 410635301011, $610,000
EAKIN, Elliot et al, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411431205004, $480,000
POZO TRUST, PNC Bank, Parcel: 411927476014, $384000
LYDIGEN, Craig A. et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Parcel: 411917429016, $708,000
BRAENDLE, Cody et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411922408008, $432,000
SAI Aung K. et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Parcel: 412209402020, $356,250
MORSE, Kirtis et al, Caliber Home Loans, Parcel: 410432100019, $412,392
THOM, Monica, Hayworth Trust, Parcel: 411425102004, $488,735
PAUL, Michael J. et al, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411430255001, $392,850
AHEARNE, Jaclyn, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 41191440001, $876,000
SAMMARTINO, Ryan et al, Guaranteed Rate, Parcel: 411531227231, $551,000
KAUR, Rupinder et al, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 412110274003, $384,000
JANEI, Daniel S. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411618400022, $536,750
WERNER, Ryan et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 410627201003, $913,500
SPENCER, Stephen et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Parcel: 412114130066, $403,750
MIER, Jeffrey et al, Churchill Mortgage Corp., Parcel: 412217229002, $355,200
APOL, Lucas et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411309401043, $363,750
WHITE, Travis et al, Fifth Third Bank, Parcel: 411634312063, $380,674
ESTRADA, Jeffery, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 412217310059, $587,470
RAJKUMAR, Ilya A., United Wholesale Mortgage, Parcel: 411822280049, $399,000
MORRELL, Robert F. III et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 412004177011, $363,850
BOERSMA, Michael et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 412320455026, $352,000
PETERS, John et al, Rocket Mortgage, Parcel: 411425296012, $620,000
LIST, Sheila B., Consumers Credit Union, Parcel: 412229303006, $390,000
GURISKO, James M. et al, Independent Bank, Parcel: 410618400018, $412,537
WEAVER, David, Heartland Home Mortgage, Parcel: 411812102020, $416,100
VANDENBERG, Marc A. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411733303001, $418,500
CONDIT, Patrick J., Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $717,000
RUPINSKI, Matthew, Fifth Third Bank, Parcel: 411915333022, $391,400
FOGG, Robert, Fifth Third Bank, Parcel: 411401101012, $358,000
DONLEY, Michael et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 412117275005, $388,740
AULGUR, Andrew et al, Sytsma Trust, Parcel: 411034280011, $647,200
VANNEST, Richard A. et al, Rocket Mortgage, Parcel: 411904301019, $360,000
KNECHT, Robert S. et al, United Bank, Parcel: 411429311026, $627,423
HANDE, Silpa D. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 412117275005, $572,008
SYTSMA TRUST, ChoiceOne Bank, Parcel: 411034280011, $399,000
OGILVIE, James W. Jr. et al, Rocket Mortgage, Parcel: 411904301019, $1,020,000
CASCANTE, Mario, Consumers Credit Union, Parcel: 411434206012, $1,068,750
JONES, Lucas et al, CitiBank, Parcel: 411428376007, $1,140,000
SAYFIE, Daniel, Benchmark Mortgage, Parcel: 410636402018, $438,440
VIZACHERO, Michael C. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 4111433376008, $1,270,000
T BOSGRAAF HOMES LLC, Huntington National Bank, Parcel: 412109441013, $351,050
T BOSGRAAF HOMES LLC, Huntington National Bank, Parcel: 412109441012, $373,800
T BOSGRAAF HOMES LLC, Huntington National Bank, Parcel: 412109441010, $371,000
T BOSGRAAF HOMES LLC, Huntington National Bank, Parcel: 412109441009, $351,050
PLAZA DE KAZA LLC, United Bank, Grand Rapids, $430,000
NICKELS, Sarah, United Bank, Parcel: 412115159007, $361,600
COON, Ryan et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411424205011, $612,000
DIAZ, Marcos, Adventure Credit Union, Parcel: 410926451009, $438,000
PEARSALL, Aaron M. et al, US Bank, Parcel: 411433105007, $800,000
DEJONGE, Andrew et al, Consumers Credit Union, Parcel: 411432429002, $522,500
SINGH, Parkash, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411934378011, $1,050,000
WILLIS, Jaycob et al, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 412110203003, $831,250
OLANIYA, Corey, Legacy Mortgage, Parcel: 411833290025, $417,502
IRWIN, Andrew et al, Churchill Mortgage Corp., Parcel: 411803103007, $764,000
MCKEEVER, Michael et al, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411921227005, $560,500
GOHEL, Parin et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $1,237,500
JONES, Jeffrey et al, Inlanta Mortgage, East Grand Rapids, $647,200
GROZIER, Brandon S., First State Bank, Parcel: 411430163036, $381,248
SMITH, Scott D. et al, Independent Bank, Parcel: 410611100007, $536,750
WARNER, Logan, Finance of America Mortgage, Parcel: 412103460010, $429,400
AARDEMA, Robert, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411804228027, $456,000
JOHNSON, Tyler et al, Huntington National Bank, Parcel: 410634152008, $521,250
BOWMAN, Brent, Success Mortgage Partners, Parcel: 412121279007, $356,130
CO-PARTNERSHIPS FILED
Co-partnerships filed with the Kent County Clerk
GOLDEN POPPY FINDS, 1410 Johnston SE, Danielle Pelton, Heidi Seosenyeng
RAGSDALE DESIGN, 8265 Atlanta Court NE, Rockford, Melanie D. Ragsdale, William J. Ragsdale
RENT MY GUYS, 1112 Platt, Big Rapids, Joseph C. Hirl et al
ASSUMED NAMES FILED
Assumed names filed with the Kent County Clerk
ACADEMY OF COMBAT AND MOVEMENT EDUCATION, 1886 Plateau Drive SW, Wyoming, Steven M. Schwall
CJAJ CONSULTANT, 2161 Francis SE, Joseph A. Jones
COLE DRYWALL & PAINTING, 58 Matt St. SW, Travis A. Cole
COLE PROPERTY SERVICES, 58 Matt St. SW, Travis A. Cole
DESJARDINS & ASSOCIATES, 1451 N. Saxony SE, Jessica Desjardins
FEYEN APPRAISAL, 1827 Cascade Farms SE, Calvin J. Feyen
FLEET ONE TIRE, 388 S. Kenbrook SE, Robert A. Nelmark
FURNITURE BY DOUGLAS, 130 Lamoreaux NW, Comstock Park, Douglas E. Scott
LEGALLY ARMED IN WEST MICHIGAN, 4708 Potter SE, Kentwood, Ronald Tiller
MEASURED BY GRACE, 4719 Brooklyn SE, Kentwood, Sarah Lake
NO CAPACITY, 4511 Jefferson SE, Kentwood, Raven S. Harris
OAKENHEARTH ARMORY, 1886 Plateau SW, Wyoming, Steven M. Schwall
Q COFFEE COMPANY, 1029 Roger NW, Sarah M. Quiroga
RILEY’S FLOORING & PAINTING, 2549 Sandy Ridge NE, Angel Riley
WOUDWYK SIDING DBA, 1326 10 Mile NW, Randall Woudwyk
A.C.E CONSTRUCTION CLEANING SERVICE, 424 Dickinson SE, Nathaniel C. Ras
AAV DOORS, 1990 E. 18 Mile, Cedar Springs, Timothy J. VanGeest
ABSOLUTE ENTERTAINMENT, 250 Lake Michigan Drive, Michael Kuipers
BOLDLY GO ANALYTICS, 1335 Trailside Court NW, Jennifer Rotach
BROKER FORMS, 2480 Walker NW, Phil Baab
CORPORATE PORTFOLIO, 3413 Burton Ridge, Karen Paul
DEVINE MEDIA HOUSE, 740 Bridge NW, Bethany Eaton
E & V ENGINEERING, 19294 W. M-46, Howard City, Edward R. Valiket
GIN-GR DESIGNS, 2195 Innwood SE, Kentwood, Jennifer Poma
JAG RENTALS, 2000 Chicago Drive SW, Wyoming, Jack Goodale
JG FARM GARDEN AND LANDSCAPING, 3085 Alden Nash, Lowell, Juan A. Guevara Osorio
LAW OFFICE OF MARGARET E. ALLEN, 7147 Black Forest, Rockford, Margaret E. Allen
LINNIE’S HOME REPAIR SERVICE, 2068 Holliday SW, Wyoming, Linnie F. Peterson
PNG ASPHALT PAVING, 1740 44th St. SW, Wyoming, Patrick E. Smith
RAINBOW TILE, 9521 W. Portland, Clarksville, Heather Riemersma
SAPIEN SUPREMACY, 1058 Whiting SW, Wyoming, Nicholas Ciulli Lehnen
SIMPLY GROOT, 1346 Dewberry Place NE, Elizabeth A. Groot
VAGUE AMBITION, 421 Alabama NW, Jordan L. Shepherd
