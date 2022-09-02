Public Record

MORTGAGES

Selected mortgages filed with Kent County Register of Deeds

GRAYSTONE LAND DEVELOPMENT CORP., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411801326016, $543,400

GRAND RAPIDS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE LLC, Consumers Credit Union, Parcel: 412113301032, $826,195

3663 BROADMOOR LLC, United Bank, Parcel: 411823200035, $937,500

METROPOLITAN PARK LIMITED DIVIDEND HOUSING ASSOCIATION LP, Brookstone Realty Development Services, Parcel: 411325485006, $785,000

LOGIX REAL ESTATE LLC, Michigan Certified Development Corp., Parcel: 411826427001, $598,000

LAKER PROPERTY MANAGEMENT LLC, First National Bank, Walker, $600,000

DEVRIES DEVELOPMENT PROPERTIES LLC, Horizon Bank, Kentwood, $740,000

MIMG CCXVII PLAZA SUB LLC et al, Berkadia Commercial Mortgage, Parcel: 411405278037, $3,841,000

LION PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC., Independent Bank, Wyoming, $1,279,000

VALENTINO DESIGNS LLC et al, Macatawa Bank, East Grand Rapids, $686,256

ROE RENTALS LLC, Community Choice Credit Union, Grand Rapids, $500,000

VERSTRAETE CONVEYABILITY INC., West Michigan Community Bank, Walker, $1,126,280

VERSTRAETE CONVEYABILITY INC., West Michigan Community Bank, Walker, $1,407,850

PLAZA DE KAZA LLC, United Bank, Parcel: 411808354023, $577,500

BERENS, Warren E. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411109378047, $399,000

BRUINSMA, James C. et al, Huntington National Bank, Grand Rapids, $350,000

ANJORIN, Peter, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411424205015, $832,500

THATCHER, Janet et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 412217310061, $460,750

MECHANICAL RESOLUTION LLC, ChoiceOne Bank, Tyrone Twp., $869,149

FLUEGEL, Politea, Gold Star Mortgage, Courtland Twp., $383,838

BOYER, Steven et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 410735427013, $597,576

HONG, Trina et al, Independent Bank, Gaines Twp., $368,800

MILLER, Thomas, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $607,500

DU, Yang et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Parcel: 411926315003, $532,322

MCCLEES, Christopher J., Nationstar Mortgage, Bowne Twp., $24,800,000

TEG AQ2 LLC, New York Community Bank, Parcel: 411409351019, $20,014,000

FEURSTEIN, Adam et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Parcel: 411108151005, $373,500

GOSSMAN, Matthew J. et al, Mercantile Bank, Plainfield Twp., $586,500

ORTIZ, David L., Huntington National Bank, Byron Twp., $855,000

MARING, Steven J. et al, Clarence Maring, Parcel: 412327300047, $850,000

NYJRABUKARA, Jeanne, Hometown Lenders, Byron Twp., $424,175

PRITZ, Christian, JPMorgan Chase Bank, East Grand Rapids, $647,200

LABRENZ, Ashlyn, Rocket Mortgage, Parcel: 411316476021, $397,603

KRAMERICA INDUSTRIES LLC, Ringnalda Trust, Kentwood, $512,000

STONE, Galen, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Gaines Twp., $570,000

REID, Dustin et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 410635209004, $481,500

GRITTER, Amelea R., Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411404152016, $515,250

PRIME RENOVATIONS LLC, ChoiceOne Bank, Parcel: 411027326021, $576,000

PETERSON, Jesse et al, Northern Mortgage Services, Parcel: 411934377005, $488,000

KONARSKA, Patrick et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, $458,750

BOERSMA, William J. et al, Huntington National Bank, Parcel: 411424201001, $532,000

SINGH, Gurmeet, Adventure Credit Union, Parcel: 412208412015, $524,925

VANNIEKERK, Schalk, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 410734402018, $390,000

MARIC, Dzevada et al, Top Flite Financial, Grand Rapids, $372,000

RAWSTHORNE, Patrick et al, Mortgage 1 et al, Parcel: 411804202003, $424,000

MCCORMICK, James P., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411632400031, $560,500

KADAU, Nathan J. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411835328001, $446,405

BRISBOE, Trent D., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 410615400037, $532,000

BARNES, Jason J. et al, Fifth Third Bank, Parcel: 411803155011, $432,250

JACQUES, Nicholas D. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 410606400016, $362,250

JOHNSON, Geoffrey M. et al, Federal Housing Commissioner, Parcel: 411915427015, $921,750

MITCHELL TRUST, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $376,000

BRIDGES, Bradley, Heartland Home Mortgage, Parcel: 412313275030, $455,920

ROMANOV, Michael et al, MFM Inc. et al, Parcel: 412404200029, $401,375

ANTHONY, Tony et al, Veterans United Home Loans, Parcel: 411827227041, $355,000

CROWE, Matthew M. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411129375039, $688,750

BARTON, Michael R. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411129375039, $385,500

COMMUNITY REBULDERS, City of Grand Rapids, Grand Rapids, $750,000

ADAMCZAK, Chad E., Benchmark Mortgage, Parcel: 410930200033, $355,555

QI, Ji et al, Northpointe Bank, Parcel: 411528351033, $469,300

WILDER, James M. II et al, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411432430023, $396,000

BERGSTROM, William et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411433257009, $489,925

DOK, Douglas J. Jr. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411804226002, $600,000

GILBERT, John, Americu Mortgage, Parcel: 411120476009, $435,000

STARIHA, Chelsea, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411316226030, $380,000

DELGADO, Rodrigo, United Wholesale Mortgage, Parcel: 412110274010, $365,750

WORST, Chad et al, Grand River Bank, Parcel: 412335302022, $803,180

SHERWOOD, Thomas D. et al, Benchmark Mortgage, Parcel: 411801201027, $386,000

HESHIMA, Benjamin et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Parcel: 411833151006, $362,484

BURTON, Zachary et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411507476003, $409,650

FRANSENS, Chad et al, Rocket Mortgage, Parcel: 412117275012, $513,000

RUSSO, Matthew J. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411308331001, $569,000

LINK, Henry et al, Mortgage 1, Parcel: 411534479014, $461,000

RUSSELL, Jacob W. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411028153013, $486,500

HUSSAN, Elora et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411534157007, $761,050

NEDERHOOD, Cody, Northern Mortgage Services, Parcel: 412114307021, $392,200

MAINE, Andrew et al, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 412014300038, $380,000

RACLAWSKI, Konrad M. et al, ChoiceOne Bank, Parcel: 410603100010, $360,000

EGELER, Eric et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411233251044, $1,100,000

LOVELACE, Nicholas, Huntington National Bank, Grand Rapids, $443,000

WALS, Francisco, Rocket Mortgage, Parcel: 411436380016, $391,500

JMP TRUST, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411433254006, $2,000,000

FURLONG, Robert J. et al, Old National Bank, Parcel: 411434476015, $715,000

HAFER, William et al, Churchill Mortgage Corp., Parcel: 411803126001, $464,000

ELMORTADA, Mohamad, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411508102011, $1,840,000

KANCZUGA, Timothy L. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411732379012, $483,126

GRZYBOWSKI, Matthew A., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cedar Springs, $430,000

BORISCH TRUST, Fifth Third Bank, Cascade Twp., $400,000

MONROE CENTER JV LLC, Nationwide Life Insurance Co., Grand Rapids, $10,400,000

POSPIECH, Melvin F. et al, American Advisors Group, Parcel: 411416452008, $442,500

GRAUF, Jason, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411634312069, $511,759

STAAL, Eric J. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411014232005, $384,791

MAYNARD, Marc R. et al, Grand River Bank, Parcel: 411915402006, $517,500

PRICE, John L. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Grand Rapids Twp., $900,000

GERARD, Anna, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411804228007, $551,000

BERNARD, Paul F. et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Parcel: 411106202014, $352,000

SNIDER, Andrew et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411301402002, $400,000

CURRIE, Zachary et al, All In Credit Union, Parcel: 411802101025, $441,750

PEIRCE, Adam et al, PNC Bank, Parcel: 411913100021, $668,00

CAUGHRAN, Jamie, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411509400007, $401,000

NAGEL, Stephen et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 412116453019, $570,000

ROSE, Troy et al, Independent Bank, Parcel: 411111478009, $592,000

ZAVALA CHAIDEZ, Caryn, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411109377022, $436,679

HOSHAL, Brendan et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411926315009, $495,926

FEDDICK, Steven J. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 410635301011, $610,000

EAKIN, Elliot et al, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411431205004, $480,000

POZO TRUST, PNC Bank, Parcel: 411927476014, $384000

LYDIGEN, Craig A. et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Parcel: 411917429016, $708,000

BRAENDLE, Cody et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411922408008, $432,000

SAI Aung K. et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Parcel: 412209402020, $356,250

MORSE, Kirtis et al, Caliber Home Loans, Parcel: 410432100019, $412,392

THOM, Monica, Hayworth Trust, Parcel: 411425102004, $488,735

PAUL, Michael J. et al, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411430255001, $392,850

AHEARNE, Jaclyn, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 41191440001, $876,000

SAMMARTINO, Ryan et al, Guaranteed Rate, Parcel: 411531227231, $551,000

KAUR, Rupinder et al, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 412110274003, $384,000

JANEI, Daniel S. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411618400022, $536,750

WERNER, Ryan et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 410627201003, $913,500

SPENCER, Stephen et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Parcel: 412114130066, $403,750

MIER, Jeffrey et al, Churchill Mortgage Corp., Parcel: 412217229002, $355,200

APOL, Lucas et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411309401043, $363,750

WHITE, Travis et al, Fifth Third Bank, Parcel: 411634312063, $380,674

ESTRADA, Jeffery, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 412217310059, $587,470

RAJKUMAR, Ilya A., United Wholesale Mortgage, Parcel: 411822280049, $399,000

MORRELL, Robert F. III et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 412004177011, $363,850

BOERSMA, Michael et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 412320455026, $352,000

PETERS, John et al, Rocket Mortgage, Parcel: 411425296012, $620,000

LIST, Sheila B., Consumers Credit Union, Parcel: 412229303006, $390,000

GURISKO, James M. et al, Independent Bank, Parcel: 410618400018, $412,537

WEAVER, David, Heartland Home Mortgage, Parcel: 411812102020, $416,100

VANDENBERG, Marc A. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411733303001, $418,500

CONDIT, Patrick J., Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $717,000

RUPINSKI, Matthew, Fifth Third Bank, Parcel: 411915333022, $391,400

FOGG, Robert, Fifth Third Bank, Parcel: 411401101012, $358,000

DONLEY, Michael et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 412117275005, $388,740

AULGUR, Andrew et al, Sytsma Trust, Parcel: 411034280011, $647,200

VANNEST, Richard A. et al, Rocket Mortgage, Parcel: 411904301019, $360,000

KNECHT, Robert S. et al, United Bank, Parcel: 411429311026, $627,423

HANDE, Silpa D. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 412117275005, $572,008

SYTSMA TRUST, ChoiceOne Bank, Parcel: 411034280011, $399,000

OGILVIE, James W. Jr. et al, Rocket Mortgage, Parcel: 411904301019, $1,020,000

CASCANTE, Mario, Consumers Credit Union, Parcel: 411434206012, $1,068,750

JONES, Lucas et al, CitiBank, Parcel: 411428376007, $1,140,000

SAYFIE, Daniel, Benchmark Mortgage, Parcel: 410636402018, $438,440

VIZACHERO, Michael C. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 4111433376008, $1,270,000

T BOSGRAAF HOMES LLC, Huntington National Bank, Parcel: 412109441013, $351,050

T BOSGRAAF HOMES LLC, Huntington National Bank, Parcel: 412109441012, $373,800

T BOSGRAAF HOMES LLC, Huntington National Bank, Parcel: 412109441010, $371,000

T BOSGRAAF HOMES LLC, Huntington National Bank, Parcel: 412109441009, $351,050

PLAZA DE KAZA LLC, United Bank, Grand Rapids, $430,000

NICKELS, Sarah, United Bank, Parcel: 412115159007, $361,600

COON, Ryan et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411424205011, $612,000

DIAZ, Marcos, Adventure Credit Union, Parcel: 410926451009, $438,000

PEARSALL, Aaron M. et al, US Bank, Parcel: 411433105007, $800,000

DEJONGE, Andrew et al, Consumers Credit Union, Parcel: 411432429002, $522,500

SINGH, Parkash, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411934378011, $1,050,000

WILLIS, Jaycob et al, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 412110203003, $831,250

OLANIYA, Corey, Legacy Mortgage, Parcel: 411833290025, $417,502

IRWIN, Andrew et al, Churchill Mortgage Corp., Parcel: 411803103007, $764,000

MCKEEVER, Michael et al, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411921227005, $560,500

GOHEL, Parin et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $1,237,500

JONES, Jeffrey et al, Inlanta Mortgage, East Grand Rapids, $647,200

GROZIER, Brandon S., First State Bank, Parcel: 411430163036, $381,248

SMITH, Scott D. et al, Independent Bank, Parcel: 410611100007, $536,750

WARNER, Logan, Finance of America Mortgage, Parcel: 412103460010, $429,400

AARDEMA, Robert, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411804228027, $456,000

JOHNSON, Tyler et al, Huntington National Bank, Parcel: 410634152008, $521,250

BOWMAN, Brent, Success Mortgage Partners, Parcel: 412121279007, $356,130

CO-PARTNERSHIPS FILED

Co-partnerships filed with the Kent County Clerk

GOLDEN POPPY FINDS, 1410 Johnston SE, Danielle Pelton, Heidi Seosenyeng

RAGSDALE DESIGN, 8265 Atlanta Court NE, Rockford, Melanie D. Ragsdale, William J. Ragsdale

RENT MY GUYS, 1112 Platt, Big Rapids, Joseph C. Hirl et al

ASSUMED NAMES FILED

Assumed names filed with the Kent County Clerk

ACADEMY OF COMBAT AND MOVEMENT EDUCATION, 1886 Plateau Drive SW, Wyoming, Steven M. Schwall

CJAJ CONSULTANT, 2161 Francis SE, Joseph A. Jones

COLE DRYWALL & PAINTING, 58 Matt St. SW, Travis A. Cole

COLE PROPERTY SERVICES, 58 Matt St. SW, Travis A. Cole

DESJARDINS & ASSOCIATES, 1451 N. Saxony SE, Jessica Desjardins

FEYEN APPRAISAL, 1827 Cascade Farms SE, Calvin J. Feyen

FLEET ONE TIRE, 388 S. Kenbrook SE, Robert A. Nelmark

FURNITURE BY DOUGLAS, 130 Lamoreaux NW, Comstock Park, Douglas E. Scott

LEGALLY ARMED IN WEST MICHIGAN, 4708 Potter SE, Kentwood, Ronald Tiller

MEASURED BY GRACE, 4719 Brooklyn SE, Kentwood, Sarah Lake

NO CAPACITY, 4511 Jefferson SE, Kentwood, Raven S. Harris

OAKENHEARTH ARMORY, 1886 Plateau SW, Wyoming, Steven M. Schwall

Q COFFEE COMPANY, 1029 Roger NW, Sarah M. Quiroga

RILEY’S FLOORING & PAINTING, 2549 Sandy Ridge NE, Angel Riley

WOUDWYK SIDING DBA, 1326 10 Mile NW, Randall Woudwyk

A.C.E CONSTRUCTION CLEANING SERVICE, 424 Dickinson SE, Nathaniel C. Ras

AAV DOORS, 1990 E. 18 Mile, Cedar Springs, Timothy J. VanGeest

ABSOLUTE ENTERTAINMENT, 250 Lake Michigan Drive, Michael Kuipers

BOLDLY GO ANALYTICS, 1335 Trailside Court NW, Jennifer Rotach

BROKER FORMS, 2480 Walker NW, Phil Baab

CORPORATE PORTFOLIO, 3413 Burton Ridge, Karen Paul

DEVINE MEDIA HOUSE, 740 Bridge NW, Bethany Eaton

E & V ENGINEERING, 19294 W. M-46, Howard City, Edward R. Valiket

GIN-GR DESIGNS, 2195 Innwood SE, Kentwood, Jennifer Poma

JAG RENTALS, 2000 Chicago Drive SW, Wyoming, Jack Goodale

JG FARM GARDEN AND LANDSCAPING, 3085 Alden Nash, Lowell, Juan A. Guevara Osorio

LAW OFFICE OF MARGARET E. ALLEN, 7147 Black Forest, Rockford, Margaret E. Allen

LINNIE’S HOME REPAIR SERVICE, 2068 Holliday SW, Wyoming, Linnie F. Peterson

PNG ASPHALT PAVING, 1740 44th St. SW, Wyoming, Patrick E. Smith

RAINBOW TILE, 9521 W. Portland, Clarksville, Heather Riemersma

SAPIEN SUPREMACY, 1058 Whiting SW, Wyoming, Nicholas Ciulli Lehnen

SIMPLY GROOT, 1346 Dewberry Place NE, Elizabeth A. Groot

VAGUE AMBITION, 421 Alabama NW, Jordan L. Shepherd