Public Record

MORTGAGES

Selected mortgages filed with Kent County Register of Deeds

STONE CREEK ALLENDALE LLC, Grand River Bank, Alpine Twp., $690,000

ELON HOMES LLC, West Michigan Community Bank, Caledonia, $429,071

HOME TREE HOLDINGS et al, USDA, Tyrone Twp., $600,000

ABUNDANT LIFE HOMES LLC, Lime One Capital, Grand Rapids, $1,101,750

TERPSTRA, Treven K. et al, Crosscountry Mortgage, Sparta, $549,900

BYAM, Frederick D. et al, Old National Bank, Cascade Twp., $458,139

GW WALKER MICHIGAN LLC, OSB Community Bank, Walker, $2,626,500

TTRES MI WYOMING BANBERRY AVE LLC, PNC Bank, Wyoming, $68,800,000

BENNETT TRUST, Bank of America, Ada Twp., $800,000

JAROCKI, Benjamin W. et al, Credit Union One, Ada Twp., $532,000

MOORE, Paige C. et al, Member First Mortgage, Caledonia, $402,573

KNOOR, Bradley et al, Garden State Home Loans, Vergennes Twp., $431,250

FISHER, Ian et al, AFI Financial, Cascade Twp., $484,000

OHNSON, Ross E. et al, Northpointe Bank, Parcel: 411432476016, $511,200

CLARK, Jon et al, Hometown Lenders, Courtland Twp., $502,000

T BOSGRAAF HOMES LLC, Square Knot Capital, Kentwood, $2,430,000

WHITEWATER PLACE ONE LLC, Orin Real Estate Capital LLC, Cascade Twp., $12,700,000

APPLEBY, Charles et al, Consumers Credit Union, Courtland Twp., $418,500

WHITE, Andrew et al, Inlanta Mortgage, Algoma Twp., $414,000

MCKEAN, Nathaniel, Armed Forces Bank, Byron Twp., $624,786

ANDREW, Robert et al, UBS Bank, Caledonia, $787,500

BISHOP, Nathan D. et al, Independent Bank, Plainfield Twp., $271,880

SPIEGEL, Mike et al, Rocket Mortgage, East Grand Rapids, $825,692

LUKENS, Alexander C. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411403376032, $484,500

JOHNSON, Jason et al, Veterans United Home Loans, Parcel: 411403101033, $507,408

VILLIES, Timothy J. et al, BNC National Bank, Kentwood, $393,855

THOMPSON, Leon et al, Mercantile Bank, Tyrone Twp., $1,173,600

FRANZE, Joseph et al, Independent Bank, Nelson Twp., $416,000

GADDI, Veeresh K., Rocket Mortgage, Gaines Twp., $384,750

CLABEAUX, Mark N. et al, Inlanta Mortgage, Byron Twp., $622,250

DICE, Robert E. III et al, Mortgage 1, East Grand Rapids, $418,000

HOWE, Susan M., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Gaines Twp., $388,241

CORDONNIER, Taylor, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Courtland Twp., $639,900

WOLF, Andrea M., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $976,100

VANDENHOUT, Jeffrey J., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Vergennes Twp., $491,000

MULROY John W. et al, NBKC Bank, East Grand Rapids, $582,250

JACOBS, Chad et al, Consumers Credit Union, Kentwood, $421,200

DOPKISS, David F. et al, Independent Bank, Cannon Twp., $560,000

DOMESHEK, Leahthan F., Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411324453031, $412,500

PRIMMER, Darin et al, Neighborhood Loans, Ada Twp., $598,718

JL PROPERTY HOLDINGS LLC, Mercantile Bank, Wyoming, $468,750

MORRISSEY, Matthew et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Lowell, $418,500

KWEKEL, Timothy J., Morgan Stanley Private Bank, East Grand Rapids, $3,234,500

GRMI HOLDINGS LLC, Consumers Credit Union, Parcel: 411803352011, $404,000

WURM, Kenneth J. et al, Fifth Third Bank, Caledonia, $680,000

JACKSON, Erin et al, Consumers Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $431,900

JOSEPH, Ariesa Z. et al, VanDyk Mortgage Corp., Gaines Twp., $365,600

CHAMBERS, Randall W. II et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411424400045, $640,000

ROGERS, Ryan et al, Fifth Third Bank, Byron Twp., $791,420

WITTENBACH, Amanda M. et al, USDA, Tyrone Twp., $600,000

HAHN, Peter et al, Huntington National Bank, Parcel: 411414127046, $965,000

ZDRAVECKY, Amy, Huntington National Bank, East Grand Rapids, $393,000

HIL, Justin, United Wholesale Mortgage, Parcel: 411429481005, $365,600

ROBLES, Matthew R., Cardinal Financial, Parcel: 412209327038, $398,000

SUTPHEN, Jason E. et al, Old National Bank, Cascade Twp., $1,172,000

PAARLBERG, Phillip III et al, Mercantile Bank, Plainfield Twp., $585,000

BUSH TRUST, Huntington National Bank, Gaines Twp., $420,000

MCCARTY, David et al, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411810328037, $351,000

CHOWDHARY, Devansh, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $441,750

VACHON, Tommy et al, Neighborhood Loans, Ada Twp., $560,000

GENZBURG, Paul, Old National Bank, East Grand Rapids, $375,000

BEDNAREK, Alexander et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $619,963

AXIOS GROUP REAL ESTATE LLC et al, Adventure Credit Union, Courtland Twp., $462,000

LEWIS, Shana, United Wholesale Mortgage, Gaines Twp., $436,500

FORMSMA, Steven et al, Cardinal Financial Group, Plainfield Twp., $426,639

WILLS, Nichole L., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $454,100

FLEGAL, Jeffrey Jr. et al, Neighborhood Loans, Algoma Twp., $401,950

LA MANGA PROPERTIES LLC, Peach Tree Commercial Capital, Grand Rapids, $544,300

GRIFFIN, Joseph M. et al, Grand River Bank, Plainfield Twp., $396,459

VERSON, Daniel et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Lowell, $467,500

YOGAMADHAEN, Bruhatheesh-Kumar, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Rockford, $455,875

KENNEY, Jeffrey S. et al, Macatawa Bank, Plainfield Twp., $369,00

SCHINDEL, Joshua et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Gaines Twp., $648,285

SEIBERT, Linda J., Fifth Third Bank, Cannon Twp., $639,000

DUFOUR, Jacob et al, Huntington National Bank Byron Twp., $384,000

VANDERSTEL, Matthew et al, Neighborhood Loans, Algoma Twp., $392,755

GHENT, Travis et al, Northern Mortgage Service, Gaines Twp., $369,350

WARD, James et al, Northern Mortgage Services, Rockford, $567,300

LYNCH, Andrew et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $603,250

ARENDS, Taylor, Old National Bank, Cascade Twp., $638,003

KOSTER, Heather et al, Inlanta Mortgage, Byron Twp., $404,550

GROENWEG, Matt et al, United Bank, Gaines Twp., $429,700

PALMER, James et al, Mortgage Center, Caledonia, $376,000

BAKER, William K. et al, Hall Financial Group, Courtland Twp., $483,000

LUPO, Daniel J. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Courtland Twp., $716,300

PALAZZOLO, Michael et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Algoma Twp., $427,350

O’LAUGHLIN, Kevin et al, Guaranteed Rate, East Grand Rapids, $764,000

ENGBLADE, Eric et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $423,000

TOBEY, Albert, SOFI Bank, Cascade Twp., $441,750

EMPIE, Brandon M. et al, Mortgage 1, Algoma Twp., $446,500

SATTAR, Ahmed A. et al, Rocket Mortgage, Ada Twp., $408,000

DHAMALA, Anjil et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Cannon Twp., $422,750

VESTAL, Dale J. et al, Huntington National Bank, Ada Twp., $350,000

MESECAR, Michael D. et al, PNC Bank, Caledonia, $408,000

EBBERT, Michael B. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $408,500

MILLER, James C. et al, First Merchants Bank, Plainfield Twp., $642,000

WOZNICK, Timothy A. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $667,500

KNODEL, Maxwell et al, Veterans United Home Loans, Vergennes Twp., $450,000

WOLFF, Brandon M. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $945,000

MATBO-RENIE, Vanessa S., Hometown Lenders, Kentwood, $389,301

VAUGHN, Ryan et al, Old National Bank, Grand Rapids, $660,527

DETWILER, Alexander et al, Neighborhood Loans, Cascade Twp., $646,000

SIMPSON, Nicholas et al, Churchill Mortgage Corp., Vergennes Twp., $430,000

WITHERS TRUST, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $682,000

MART, John A., JPMorgan Chase Bank, East Grand Rapids, $594,150

O’CONNOR, Patrick et al, Consumers Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $475,000

PETTIT Robert et al, Polaris Home Funding, East Grand Rapids, $522,500

GILLIAM TRUST, PNC Bank, Cannon Twp., $528,000

BERGESMA, Joseph et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $465,405

BROWN, Alexander C. et al, Independent Bank, East Grand Rapids, $1,120,000

BARRETT, Carl E. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Grattan Twp., $350,000

MORRISON, Ruairdh et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Gaines Twp., $378,200

BUSSELL, Barry, Fifth Third Bank, Caledonia, $460,080

ZUNIGA, Victor Jr., Freedom Mortgage, Algoma Twp., $365,400

WISE, Jeremy B. et al, Sidney State Bank, Courtland Twp., $375,000

HALL TRUST, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $481,711

TRAYNOR TRUST, Huntington National Bank, Cascade Twp., $990,000

WILLIAMS, Andre, Guaranteed Rate, Plainfield Twp., $501,125

CASTO, John J. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Gaines Twp., $548,035

HEWITT, Brandon M. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $1,163,750

SUNDBERG, Dylan et al, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411429401040, $451,250

TANNER, Adam D. et al, Huntington National Bank, Cannon Twp., $412,250

WANDEL, Jeffrey T. et al, Rocket Mortgage, Ada Twp., $351,000

DAKIN, Boyd, Mr. Cooper, Plainfield Twp., $376,200

LUGONIC TRUST, Independent Bank, Cascade Twp., $966,000

HUIZENGA, Geoff et al, Old National Bank, Byron Twp., $505,900

VELTING, Eric et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Lowell, $371,500

HEINZ, Margaret, HUD, Parcel: 411428351010, $465,000

GHOLSTON, Deshawn et al, Neighborhood Loans, Byron Twp., $455,352

WHITE, Christopher et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $440,910

VASQUEZ, Francisco et al, Benchmark Mortgage, Walker, $404,700

VU, Nhat et al, First Federal Savings & Loan, Byron Twp., $593,340

JEFFREY, Clifford T. et al, Heartland Home Mortgage, Spencer Twp., $386,694

BOTTKE, Matthew et al, Morgan Stanley Private Bank, Cannon Twp., $920,000

CURREY, Blair et al, Bank of America, Courtland Twp., $368,000

SHROEGER, Nicholas et al, Celebrity Home Loans, East Grand Rapids, $1,387,500

DEWEEREDT, David et al, Godfrey VanderWerff et al, Parcel: 411810179002, $360,000

BEEMAN, David A. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Grattan Twp., $647,200

SNIDER, Daniel J. et al, Huntington National Bank, Kentwood, $523,000

NELSON, Timothy C. et al, Adventure Credit Union, Lowell, $548,000

DORLAG, David L. et al, Adventure Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $350,000

MILESKIEWICZ, Matthew H., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $537,000

KING, Aaron et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Walker, $370,500

STONEY, Scott M. et al, Neighborhood Loans, Walker, $436,500

CO-PARTNERSHIPS FILED

Co-partnerships filed with the Kent County Clerk

BROADHEAD SPORTSMAN’S CLUB, 4374 Woodside Oakes, Stephan J. VanLente, Phil Conley

VENUE3TWO, 3232 Shaffer SE, Kentwood, Dwight Strayer, Karen Strayer

WISHES PARTY STORE, 1216 Kalamazoo SE, Desmond E. Chambers, Jeanette Jones

WILSON ALPHA, 5326 Brookwood SE, Kentwood, Taylor F. Wilson, Glenroy A. Wilson

ASSUMED NAMES FILED

Assumed names filed with the Kent County Clerk

A.C.J. PAINTING FLOOR SOLUTIONS, 300 44th St. SE, Kentwood, Alejandro Martinez Hernandez

APV STUDIOS, 1064 Eastern NE, Anthony Torres Valdez

ARTISTIC VIEW PHOTOGRAPHY BY COURTNEY, 14204 14 Mile NE, Greenville, Courtney L. Swee

B-RADICAL PIES, 450 Marsh Ridge Drive, Brad Tarachanowicz

CHARRON LAW, 5020 East Beltline, David W. Charron

CUSTOM FINANCIAL SERVICES, 1600 E. Beltline NE, Mark A. Kuiper

D R K ELECTRIC, 6765 Thornapple River, Alto, Kenneth R. VanDorp

GRAPEWOOD GARAGE, 1800 Wyoming SW, Wyoming, Margarita Landero Zarte

GREEN WIZARD TREE CARE, 101 Ivanhoe NE, George W. Chezem

LUCID TIGER, 871 Three Mile NE, Robert S. Stillson

MAMA KIM’S HOUSE, 1299 Gentian SE, Kentwood, Kimberly R. Taboada Arzate

MJS LAWNCARE, P.O. Box 7582, Jackie R. Strong

NSP PAINTING. 443 Atkinson, Sparta, Noah S. Pennington

PRECISION FLOORING COMMERCIAL & RESIDENTIAL, 1033 Kenneth, Muskegon, Austin S. Zarnopy

PRISIMATIC BUSINESS AND COUNSELING SERVICES, 947 Alexander SE, Jason T. Slater

RADICALLY YOU, 212 El Centro SE, East Grand Rapids, Jessica N. Scianna

RANDOM ACTS OF CONSTRUCTION, 13825 Old 14 Mile NE, Cale A. Ingles

SOLAR ENERGY SOLUTIONS, 618 Naylor SW, Lee R. Blassingame

THE TREE CLIMBER, 1226 Joosten SW, Wyoming, Charles E. Ridgway

TRANSFORMATION PAINTING, 1090 20 Mile Road NE, Cedar Springs, Kurt Brown

VIC’S AUTO SALES, 3425 S. Division, Wyoming, Victor Morales

VISION COMMUNICATIONS, P.O. Box 151069, Scott Fries

ART’S FLOORING INSTALLATION, 2815 Charlesgate SW, Wyoming, Juarez A. Tenorio

BLUE WATER RAMBLERS, 3010 Bewell, Lowell, James Foerch

DUKE CREEK CUSTOM TACKLE, 695 Solon, Cedar Springs, Andrew J. Burleson

EVANS-HYDE ENTERPRISES, 706 Griswold SE, Michael R. Hyde

FADED EFFECTS, 2660 44th SE, Wyoming, Racheal York

FOUR FIELD ENGINEERING, 823 Four Mile NE, Thomas P. Cooper

LIVING QUARTERS, 14179 Meta, Coral, Paula F. Slopsema

MIKE & MATT CLEANERS, 6889 Ravenwood Lane NE, Rockford, Michael G. Osborn

NEW LIFE FURNITURE BY NK, 30 Knapp NE, Sasiha H. Kovacs

ONSPOT SOLUTIONS, 5064 Chableau Drive SW, Wyoming, Aaron Kerr

PS I LOVE YOU BY JESSICA, 4717 Old Grand River Trail NE, Ada, Jessica Lewis

THE CITRON COMPANY, 2615 Oakwood SE, Stuart R. Citron

TIMELESS READS, 5064 Chableau Drive SW, Wyoming, Aaron Kerr

WISDOM BUDGET PAINTING, P.O. BOX 9648, Wyoming, Yao W. Agboyi