Public Record

MORTGAGES
Selected mortgages filed with Kent County Register of Deeds
STONE CREEK ALLENDALE LLC, Grand River Bank, Alpine Twp., $690,000
ELON HOMES LLC, West Michigan Community Bank, Caledonia, $429,071
HOME TREE HOLDINGS et al, USDA, Tyrone Twp., $600,000
ABUNDANT LIFE HOMES LLC, Lime One Capital, Grand Rapids, $1,101,750
TERPSTRA, Treven K. et al, Crosscountry Mortgage, Sparta, $549,900
BYAM, Frederick D. et al, Old National Bank, Cascade Twp., $458,139
GW WALKER MICHIGAN LLC, OSB Community Bank, Walker, $2,626,500
TTRES MI WYOMING BANBERRY AVE LLC, PNC Bank, Wyoming, $68,800,000
BENNETT TRUST, Bank of America, Ada Twp., $800,000
JAROCKI, Benjamin W. et al, Credit Union One, Ada Twp., $532,000
MOORE, Paige C. et al, Member First Mortgage, Caledonia, $402,573
KNOOR, Bradley et al, Garden State Home Loans, Vergennes Twp., $431,250
FISHER, Ian et al, AFI Financial, Cascade Twp., $484,000
OHNSON, Ross E. et al, Northpointe Bank, Parcel: 411432476016, $511,200
CLARK, Jon et al, Hometown Lenders, Courtland Twp., $502,000
T BOSGRAAF HOMES LLC, Square Knot Capital, Kentwood, $2,430,000
WHITEWATER PLACE ONE LLC, Orin Real Estate Capital LLC, Cascade Twp., $12,700,000
APPLEBY, Charles et al, Consumers Credit Union, Courtland Twp., $418,500
WHITE, Andrew et al, Inlanta Mortgage, Algoma Twp., $414,000
MCKEAN, Nathaniel, Armed Forces Bank, Byron Twp., $624,786
ANDREW, Robert et al, UBS Bank, Caledonia, $787,500
BISHOP, Nathan D. et al, Independent Bank, Plainfield Twp., $271,880
SPIEGEL, Mike et al, Rocket Mortgage, East Grand Rapids, $825,692
LUKENS, Alexander C. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411403376032, $484,500
JOHNSON, Jason et al, Veterans United Home Loans, Parcel: 411403101033, $507,408
VILLIES, Timothy J. et al, BNC National Bank, Kentwood, $393,855
THOMPSON, Leon et al, Mercantile Bank, Tyrone Twp., $1,173,600
FRANZE, Joseph et al, Independent Bank, Nelson Twp., $416,000
GADDI, Veeresh K., Rocket Mortgage, Gaines Twp., $384,750
CLABEAUX, Mark N. et al, Inlanta Mortgage, Byron Twp., $622,250
DICE, Robert E. III et al, Mortgage 1, East Grand Rapids, $418,000
HOWE, Susan M., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Gaines Twp., $388,241
CORDONNIER, Taylor, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Courtland Twp., $639,900
WOLF, Andrea M., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $976,100
VANDENHOUT, Jeffrey J., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Vergennes Twp., $491,000
MULROY John W. et al, NBKC Bank, East Grand Rapids, $582,250
JACOBS, Chad et al, Consumers Credit Union, Kentwood, $421,200
DOPKISS, David F. et al, Independent Bank, Cannon Twp., $560,000
DOMESHEK, Leahthan F., Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411324453031, $412,500
PRIMMER, Darin et al, Neighborhood Loans, Ada Twp., $598,718
JL PROPERTY HOLDINGS LLC, Mercantile Bank, Wyoming, $468,750
MORRISSEY, Matthew et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Lowell, $418,500
KWEKEL, Timothy J., Morgan Stanley Private Bank, East Grand Rapids, $3,234,500
GRMI HOLDINGS LLC, Consumers Credit Union, Parcel: 411803352011, $404,000
WURM, Kenneth J. et al, Fifth Third Bank, Caledonia, $680,000
JACKSON, Erin et al, Consumers Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $431,900
JOSEPH, Ariesa Z. et al, VanDyk Mortgage Corp., Gaines Twp., $365,600
CHAMBERS, Randall W. II et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411424400045, $640,000
ROGERS, Ryan et al, Fifth Third Bank, Byron Twp., $791,420
WITTENBACH, Amanda M. et al, USDA, Tyrone Twp., $600,000
HAHN, Peter et al, Huntington National Bank, Parcel: 411414127046, $965,000
ZDRAVECKY, Amy, Huntington National Bank, East Grand Rapids, $393,000
HIL, Justin, United Wholesale Mortgage, Parcel: 411429481005, $365,600
ROBLES, Matthew R., Cardinal Financial, Parcel: 412209327038, $398,000
SUTPHEN, Jason E. et al, Old National Bank, Cascade Twp., $1,172,000
PAARLBERG, Phillip III et al, Mercantile Bank, Plainfield Twp., $585,000
BUSH TRUST, Huntington National Bank, Gaines Twp., $420,000
MCCARTY, David et al, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411810328037, $351,000
CHOWDHARY, Devansh, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $441,750
VACHON, Tommy et al, Neighborhood Loans, Ada Twp., $560,000
GENZBURG, Paul, Old National Bank, East Grand Rapids, $375,000
BEDNAREK, Alexander et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $619,963
AXIOS GROUP REAL ESTATE LLC et al, Adventure Credit Union, Courtland Twp., $462,000
LEWIS, Shana, United Wholesale Mortgage, Gaines Twp., $436,500
FORMSMA, Steven et al, Cardinal Financial Group, Plainfield Twp., $426,639
WILLS, Nichole L., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $454,100
FLEGAL, Jeffrey Jr. et al, Neighborhood Loans, Algoma Twp., $401,950
LA MANGA PROPERTIES LLC, Peach Tree Commercial Capital, Grand Rapids, $544,300
GRIFFIN, Joseph M. et al, Grand River Bank, Plainfield Twp., $396,459
VERSON, Daniel et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Lowell, $467,500
YOGAMADHAEN, Bruhatheesh-Kumar, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Rockford, $455,875
KENNEY, Jeffrey S. et al, Macatawa Bank, Plainfield Twp., $369,00
SCHINDEL, Joshua et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Gaines Twp., $648,285
SEIBERT, Linda J., Fifth Third Bank, Cannon Twp., $639,000
DUFOUR, Jacob et al, Huntington National Bank Byron Twp., $384,000
VANDERSTEL, Matthew et al, Neighborhood Loans, Algoma Twp., $392,755
GHENT, Travis et al, Northern Mortgage Service, Gaines Twp., $369,350
WARD, James et al, Northern Mortgage Services, Rockford, $567,300
LYNCH, Andrew et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $603,250
ARENDS, Taylor, Old National Bank, Cascade Twp., $638,003
KOSTER, Heather et al, Inlanta Mortgage, Byron Twp., $404,550
GROENWEG, Matt et al, United Bank, Gaines Twp., $429,700
PALMER, James et al, Mortgage Center, Caledonia, $376,000
BAKER, William K. et al, Hall Financial Group, Courtland Twp., $483,000
LUPO, Daniel J. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Courtland Twp., $716,300
PALAZZOLO, Michael et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Algoma Twp., $427,350
O’LAUGHLIN, Kevin et al, Guaranteed Rate, East Grand Rapids, $764,000
ENGBLADE, Eric et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $423,000
TOBEY, Albert, SOFI Bank, Cascade Twp., $441,750
EMPIE, Brandon M. et al, Mortgage 1, Algoma Twp., $446,500
SATTAR, Ahmed A. et al, Rocket Mortgage, Ada Twp., $408,000
DHAMALA, Anjil et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Cannon Twp., $422,750
VESTAL, Dale J. et al, Huntington National Bank, Ada Twp., $350,000
MESECAR, Michael D. et al, PNC Bank, Caledonia, $408,000
EBBERT, Michael B. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $408,500
MILLER, James C. et al, First Merchants Bank, Plainfield Twp., $642,000
WOZNICK, Timothy A. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $667,500
KNODEL, Maxwell et al, Veterans United Home Loans, Vergennes Twp., $450,000
WOLFF, Brandon M. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $945,000
MATBO-RENIE, Vanessa S., Hometown Lenders, Kentwood, $389,301
VAUGHN, Ryan et al, Old National Bank, Grand Rapids, $660,527
DETWILER, Alexander et al, Neighborhood Loans, Cascade Twp., $646,000
SIMPSON, Nicholas et al, Churchill Mortgage Corp., Vergennes Twp., $430,000
WITHERS TRUST, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $682,000
MART, John A., JPMorgan Chase Bank, East Grand Rapids, $594,150
O’CONNOR, Patrick et al, Consumers Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $475,000
PETTIT Robert et al, Polaris Home Funding, East Grand Rapids, $522,500
GILLIAM TRUST, PNC Bank, Cannon Twp., $528,000
BERGESMA, Joseph et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $465,405
BROWN, Alexander C. et al, Independent Bank, East Grand Rapids, $1,120,000
BARRETT, Carl E. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Grattan Twp., $350,000
MORRISON, Ruairdh et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Gaines Twp., $378,200
BUSSELL, Barry, Fifth Third Bank, Caledonia, $460,080
ZUNIGA, Victor Jr., Freedom Mortgage, Algoma Twp., $365,400
WISE, Jeremy B. et al, Sidney State Bank, Courtland Twp., $375,000
HALL TRUST, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $481,711
TRAYNOR TRUST, Huntington National Bank, Cascade Twp., $990,000
WILLIAMS, Andre, Guaranteed Rate, Plainfield Twp., $501,125
CASTO, John J. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Gaines Twp., $548,035
HEWITT, Brandon M. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $1,163,750
SUNDBERG, Dylan et al, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411429401040, $451,250
TANNER, Adam D. et al, Huntington National Bank, Cannon Twp., $412,250
WANDEL, Jeffrey T. et al, Rocket Mortgage, Ada Twp., $351,000
DAKIN, Boyd, Mr. Cooper, Plainfield Twp., $376,200
LUGONIC TRUST, Independent Bank, Cascade Twp., $966,000
HUIZENGA, Geoff et al, Old National Bank, Byron Twp., $505,900
VELTING, Eric et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Lowell, $371,500
HEINZ, Margaret, HUD, Parcel: 411428351010, $465,000
GHOLSTON, Deshawn et al, Neighborhood Loans, Byron Twp., $455,352
WHITE, Christopher et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $440,910
VASQUEZ, Francisco et al, Benchmark Mortgage, Walker, $404,700
VU, Nhat et al, First Federal Savings & Loan, Byron Twp., $593,340
JEFFREY, Clifford T. et al, Heartland Home Mortgage, Spencer Twp., $386,694
BOTTKE, Matthew et al, Morgan Stanley Private Bank, Cannon Twp., $920,000
CURREY, Blair et al, Bank of America, Courtland Twp., $368,000
SHROEGER, Nicholas et al, Celebrity Home Loans, East Grand Rapids, $1,387,500
DEWEEREDT, David et al, Godfrey VanderWerff et al, Parcel: 411810179002, $360,000
BEEMAN, David A. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Grattan Twp., $647,200
SNIDER, Daniel J. et al, Huntington National Bank, Kentwood, $523,000
NELSON, Timothy C. et al, Adventure Credit Union, Lowell, $548,000
DORLAG, David L. et al, Adventure Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $350,000
MILESKIEWICZ, Matthew H., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $537,000
KING, Aaron et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Walker, $370,500
STONEY, Scott M. et al, Neighborhood Loans, Walker, $436,500
CO-PARTNERSHIPS FILED
Co-partnerships filed with the Kent County Clerk
BROADHEAD SPORTSMAN’S CLUB, 4374 Woodside Oakes, Stephan J. VanLente, Phil Conley
VENUE3TWO, 3232 Shaffer SE, Kentwood, Dwight Strayer, Karen Strayer
WISHES PARTY STORE, 1216 Kalamazoo SE, Desmond E. Chambers, Jeanette Jones
WILSON ALPHA, 5326 Brookwood SE, Kentwood, Taylor F. Wilson, Glenroy A. Wilson
ASSUMED NAMES FILED
Assumed names filed with the Kent County Clerk
A.C.J. PAINTING FLOOR SOLUTIONS, 300 44th St. SE, Kentwood, Alejandro Martinez Hernandez
APV STUDIOS, 1064 Eastern NE, Anthony Torres Valdez
ARTISTIC VIEW PHOTOGRAPHY BY COURTNEY, 14204 14 Mile NE, Greenville, Courtney L. Swee
B-RADICAL PIES, 450 Marsh Ridge Drive, Brad Tarachanowicz
CHARRON LAW, 5020 East Beltline, David W. Charron
CUSTOM FINANCIAL SERVICES, 1600 E. Beltline NE, Mark A. Kuiper
D R K ELECTRIC, 6765 Thornapple River, Alto, Kenneth R. VanDorp
GRAPEWOOD GARAGE, 1800 Wyoming SW, Wyoming, Margarita Landero Zarte
GREEN WIZARD TREE CARE, 101 Ivanhoe NE, George W. Chezem
LUCID TIGER, 871 Three Mile NE, Robert S. Stillson
MAMA KIM’S HOUSE, 1299 Gentian SE, Kentwood, Kimberly R. Taboada Arzate
MJS LAWNCARE, P.O. Box 7582, Jackie R. Strong
NSP PAINTING. 443 Atkinson, Sparta, Noah S. Pennington
PRECISION FLOORING COMMERCIAL & RESIDENTIAL, 1033 Kenneth, Muskegon, Austin S. Zarnopy
PRISIMATIC BUSINESS AND COUNSELING SERVICES, 947 Alexander SE, Jason T. Slater
RADICALLY YOU, 212 El Centro SE, East Grand Rapids, Jessica N. Scianna
RANDOM ACTS OF CONSTRUCTION, 13825 Old 14 Mile NE, Cale A. Ingles
SOLAR ENERGY SOLUTIONS, 618 Naylor SW, Lee R. Blassingame
THE TREE CLIMBER, 1226 Joosten SW, Wyoming, Charles E. Ridgway
TRANSFORMATION PAINTING, 1090 20 Mile Road NE, Cedar Springs, Kurt Brown
VIC’S AUTO SALES, 3425 S. Division, Wyoming, Victor Morales
VISION COMMUNICATIONS, P.O. Box 151069, Scott Fries
ART’S FLOORING INSTALLATION, 2815 Charlesgate SW, Wyoming, Juarez A. Tenorio
BLUE WATER RAMBLERS, 3010 Bewell, Lowell, James Foerch
DUKE CREEK CUSTOM TACKLE, 695 Solon, Cedar Springs, Andrew J. Burleson
EVANS-HYDE ENTERPRISES, 706 Griswold SE, Michael R. Hyde
FADED EFFECTS, 2660 44th SE, Wyoming, Racheal York
FOUR FIELD ENGINEERING, 823 Four Mile NE, Thomas P. Cooper
LIVING QUARTERS, 14179 Meta, Coral, Paula F. Slopsema
MIKE & MATT CLEANERS, 6889 Ravenwood Lane NE, Rockford, Michael G. Osborn
NEW LIFE FURNITURE BY NK, 30 Knapp NE, Sasiha H. Kovacs
ONSPOT SOLUTIONS, 5064 Chableau Drive SW, Wyoming, Aaron Kerr
PS I LOVE YOU BY JESSICA, 4717 Old Grand River Trail NE, Ada, Jessica Lewis
THE CITRON COMPANY, 2615 Oakwood SE, Stuart R. Citron
TIMELESS READS, 5064 Chableau Drive SW, Wyoming, Aaron Kerr
WISDOM BUDGET PAINTING, P.O. BOX 9648, Wyoming, Yao W. Agboyi
