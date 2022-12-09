Public Record

MORTGAGES
Selected mortgages filed with Kent County Register of Deeds
TWF PROPERTIES LLC, Independent Bank, Wyoming, $750,000
ECEK GRR3 0 LLC, Nicolet National Bank, Walker, $14,494,000
PLAINFIELD REAL ESTATE GROUP LLC, Consumers Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $2,235,000
KING, Matthew J. et al, Guaranteed Rate, Plainfield Twp., $455,000
SNYDER, Rachel, United Wholesale Mortgage, Grand Rapids, $374,925
FIRE UP INVESTMENTS LLC, First National Bank, Grand Rapids, $1,162,000
ROARK MICHIGAN LLC, American Bank & Trust, Grand Rapids, $400,000
MAGJ PROPERTY MANAGEMENT LLC, United Bank, Kentwood, $520,000
RAPID CITY LAND INVESTMENT LLC, SmartBank, Plainfield Twp., $4,000,000
FALK REAL ESTATE LLC, Falk North America, Walker, $23,100,000
NEW DEVELOPMENT CORP., Horizon Bank, Grand Rapids, $540,000
LOFTS ON GROVE HOLDINGS LLC, Independent Bank, Grand Rapids, $18,400,000
TURNER, Darrik J. et al, Mercantile Bank, Cannon Twp., $875,000
CRANDELL, Loren C. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $1,296,000
AMI GUISTI DESIGN LLC, Casari Enterprises, Cascade Twp., $400,000
PRISM VENTURES LLC, Dart Bank, Grand Rapids, $768,750
ACCESS SPARTA LLC, Cinnaire Lending, Sparta Twp., $1,650,000
EDWARDS, Aaron C. et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Ada Twp., $484,000
ALGOMA INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, Arbor Financial, Solon Twp., $412,500
9900 CHERRY VALLEY LLC, Horizon Bank, Caledonia, $1,275,000
CHILDSDALE HOLDINGS LLC, Comerica Bank, Parcel: 411002400006, $3,336,700
MJW REAL PROPERTY HOLDINGS LLC, Southern Michigan Bank & Trust, Grand Rapids, $1,017,000
KILLARNEY REAL ESTATE LLC, Civic Financial Services, Grand Rapids, $771,750
PALAZZOLO, Gregg J. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $350,000
TAMANG, Prem et al, Fifth Third Bank, Kentwood, $351,920
SNELLINK, Brandon S. et al, Adventure Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $351,000
CICHORACKI, Cory D. et al, NBKC Bank, Lowell, $510,550
LAZOR, Jason et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Algoma Twp., $1,224,000
BOALS, Elizaveta et al, Citizens Bank, Ada Twp., $382,936
VERNAS, Tadas et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $419,377
SHERMAN, Mark A. et al, Meijer Credit Union, Algoma Twp., $647,000
EKLOVE, Jeffrey R. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Kentwood, $585,000
TRAN, Hai et al, Fifth Third Bank, Kentwood, $369,100
BRANN TRUST, West Michigan Community Bank, Parcel: 411434402013, $500,000
WINEGAR, Joseph, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Grand Rapids, $395,000
KOHLBECK TRUST, First Merchants Bank, Ada Twp., $350,000
ORTIZ, Danielle R., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $421,800
DANG, Nho, VanDyk Mortgage Corp., Grandville, $472,000
KENDRICK, Kacey, Crosscountry Mortgage, Grand Rapids, $543,920
KROSSCHELL, Brett et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Cascade Twp., $370,500
OLIVER, John P. et al, Independent Bank, Kentwood, $360,950
CRONK, Donald L. Jr. et al, Independent Bank, Cascade Twp., $635,000
ZAIA, Nicholas, First Community Mortgage, Gaines Twp., $417,384
HYLAND, Steven M. et al, Horizon Bank, Cannon Twp., $434,400
HEGERTY, Eamon P. et al, Bank of England, Cannon Twp., $380,000
RYKSE, Jenna, Guaranteed Rate, Grand Rapids, $384,615
BABIC, Aldina et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Wyoming, $351,500
STIER, Jacob et al, Success Mortgage Partners, Ada Twp., $454,100
IHOGOZA, Jolie et al, Extreme Loans, Kentwood, $356,155
STANDFAST, Travis et al, Independent Bank, Courtland Twp., $468,440
GRACE, Benjamin, Hometown Lenders, Cannon Twp., $715,000
MITRA, Tuhin et al, Flagstar Bank, Cannon Twp., $1,000,000
HOLWERDA, Mark, Paul Holwerda, Grand Rapids, $410,055
DALOTTO, Adriana, Finance of America, Algoma Twp., $422,910
KEARNEY, Sheryl, Crosscountry Mortgage, Algoma Twp., $460,750
GRUTTER, Nicholas et al, Wyndham Capital Mortgage, Plainfield Twp., $570,000
HOLKA, Adam et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $364,500
KELLEY, Ryan et al, Huntington National Bank, Plainfield Twp., $436,000
BUTTERFIELD, Amy C. et al, Macatawa Bank, Ada Twp., $500,000
VANDERLAAN TRUST, Huntington National Bank, Byron Twp., $637,000
WETMORE, David et al, Rocket Mortgage, Lowell, $403,750
CHOPONIS, Jeffrey et al, Neighborhood Loans, Lowell, $388,800
RECKER, Linda S., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $361,250
SIMPSON, Kenneth et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Courtland Twp., $465,500
CHO, Ellen et al, Consumers Credit Union, Ada Twp., $750,000
BYRD, Jason T. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $543,750
KARL, Nadine, Independent Bank, Grand Rapids, $611,910
MALAFA, Stuart A. et al, Federal Savings Bank, Courtland Twp., $1,495,504
HARPER, Christopher M., PNC Bank, Ada Twp., $750,000
DAVIS, Jack et al, Finance of America Mortgage, Plainfield Twp., $492,136
LIAN, Sang et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Kentwood, $389,405
KING, Michael C. et al, First Citizens Bank & Trust, Gaines Twp., $787,500
MCBRIDE, Carol, Veterans United Home Loans, Kentwood, $490,000
WILLIAMS, Robert et al, Eastbrook Homes, Cannon Twp., $577,036
TITUS, Sarah et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Grattan Twp., $445,000
WERNER, Matthew et al, Flagstar Bank, Byron Twp., $428,041
BAKER, David A. et al, Independent Bank, Cannon Twp., $486,000
DENTON, Jonathan R., Fifth Third Bank, Grand Rapids, $784,500
SCHNEIDER, Jeffrey H. et al, Old National Bank, Plainfield Twp., $697,400
CO-PARTNERSHIPS FILED
Co-partnerships filed with the Kent County Clerk
COCOON ART SPACE, 327 S. Division, Josephine Garcia, Theodore J. Smith
MRS BUBBLE’S CAR WASH, 3340 S. Division, Wyoming, Vanessa Lezaa Villafuerte, Roger Hernandez Carranza
OLIVE BRANCH CLEANING & MAINTENANCE, 1422 Van Auken SE, Denise A. Stebbins, Sarah A. Stebbins
ASSUMED NAMES FILED
Assumed names filed with the Kent County Clerk
616 ROOFING, 2416 Okemos SE, Jessica C. Riley
APPRAISAL PROFESSIONALS, 2915 Willow Creek, Grandville, Patrick M. Petrlich
APPRAISAL PROFESSIONALS SERVICE, 2563 Pine Dunes SW, Grandville, Mark S. Smith
BACK COUNTRY PRODUCTIONS, 6850 Sunrise Meadows NE, Rockford, Michael C. Julien
BARBIE’S BEAUTY SHOP, 4421 Burgis SE, Kentwood, Barbie Edwards
CDP LAWNCARE, 2455 Woodlake, Wyoming, Carl Pulphus
CLAYTON RISNER HOME IMPROVEMENT, 5397 Crooked Creek, Saranac, Clayton L. Risner
CUPCAKE LAB & CO., 1517 Shangrai La SE, Mick A. Wachope
DIANA DOES HAIR, 2929 Rogue River NE, Belmont, Diana Meyerholtz
GRAND QUALITY PAINTING, 216 S. Sherman, Howard City, Jacob C. Schwartz
GREEN HOUSE ART, 2245 Somerset Hills Court, Jacob C. Schropp
JOEL VINK CONSTRUCTION, 1214 Kenowa SW, Joel G. Vink
JOHN WAYNE CONSTRUCTION, 1264 Fun, Lowell, John VanderWilp
KENT COUNTY APPRAISALS, 10 White Hills NE, Dale E. Roels
LAKESHORE FLOOR SANDING, 4901 Karen SW, Ryan P. Dowling
LAMONT LEEMANUEL CONSTRUCTION, 4150 Sandpiper SE, Leemanuel E. Grover
M&L CONSTRUCTION, 1745 Vinecroft NW, Mark A. Schoenborn
MARCO MAKES IT HAPPEN SERVICES, 2115 43rd St., Emanuel E. DeMarco
NESS PERFECTION, 626 S. Pike, Newaygo, Celid A. Yatziry
R&R HEATING & COOLING, 5125 Wakefield NE, Comstock Park, Russel N. Shumaker
ROBINS CHILD CARE, 1534 Pickett, Kentwood, Robin Reinke
ROCKFORD MASSAGE THERAPY, 1043 Santa Barbara SE, Danielle E. Prince
RUNKPOCK DESIGNS, 2914 Porter Court SW, Grandville, Marie Dupuis Rozena
SAMMIES, 6464 Cascade Road SE, Samantha R. Toppel
SOARING TRANSPORT, 8760 Homerich SW, Byron Center, Kurt D. Kooeinga
URBAN ARC’S, 4796 Halifax SW, Wyoming, Christopher J. Auricchio
