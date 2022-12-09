Public Record

MORTGAGES

Selected mortgages filed with Kent County Register of Deeds

TWF PROPERTIES LLC, Independent Bank, Wyoming, $750,000

ECEK GRR3 0 LLC, Nicolet National Bank, Walker, $14,494,000

PLAINFIELD REAL ESTATE GROUP LLC, Consumers Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $2,235,000

KING, Matthew J. et al, Guaranteed Rate, Plainfield Twp., $455,000

SNYDER, Rachel, United Wholesale Mortgage, Grand Rapids, $374,925

FIRE UP INVESTMENTS LLC, First National Bank, Grand Rapids, $1,162,000

ROARK MICHIGAN LLC, American Bank & Trust, Grand Rapids, $400,000

MAGJ PROPERTY MANAGEMENT LLC, United Bank, Kentwood, $520,000

RAPID CITY LAND INVESTMENT LLC, SmartBank, Plainfield Twp., $4,000,000

FALK REAL ESTATE LLC, Falk North America, Walker, $23,100,000

NEW DEVELOPMENT CORP., Horizon Bank, Grand Rapids, $540,000

LOFTS ON GROVE HOLDINGS LLC, Independent Bank, Grand Rapids, $18,400,000

TURNER, Darrik J. et al, Mercantile Bank, Cannon Twp., $875,000

CRANDELL, Loren C. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $1,296,000

AMI GUISTI DESIGN LLC, Casari Enterprises, Cascade Twp., $400,000

PRISM VENTURES LLC, Dart Bank, Grand Rapids, $768,750

ACCESS SPARTA LLC, Cinnaire Lending, Sparta Twp., $1,650,000

EDWARDS, Aaron C. et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Ada Twp., $484,000

ALGOMA INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, Arbor Financial, Solon Twp., $412,500

9900 CHERRY VALLEY LLC, Horizon Bank, Caledonia, $1,275,000

CHILDSDALE HOLDINGS LLC, Comerica Bank, Parcel: 411002400006, $3,336,700

MJW REAL PROPERTY HOLDINGS LLC, Southern Michigan Bank & Trust, Grand Rapids, $1,017,000

KILLARNEY REAL ESTATE LLC, Civic Financial Services, Grand Rapids, $771,750

PALAZZOLO, Gregg J. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $350,000

TAMANG, Prem et al, Fifth Third Bank, Kentwood, $351,920

SNELLINK, Brandon S. et al, Adventure Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $351,000

CICHORACKI, Cory D. et al, NBKC Bank, Lowell, $510,550

LAZOR, Jason et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Algoma Twp., $1,224,000

BOALS, Elizaveta et al, Citizens Bank, Ada Twp., $382,936

VERNAS, Tadas et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $419,377

SHERMAN, Mark A. et al, Meijer Credit Union, Algoma Twp., $647,000

EKLOVE, Jeffrey R. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Kentwood, $585,000

TRAN, Hai et al, Fifth Third Bank, Kentwood, $369,100

BRANN TRUST, West Michigan Community Bank, Parcel: 411434402013, $500,000

WINEGAR, Joseph, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Grand Rapids, $395,000

KOHLBECK TRUST, First Merchants Bank, Ada Twp., $350,000

ORTIZ, Danielle R., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $421,800

DANG, Nho, VanDyk Mortgage Corp., Grandville, $472,000

KENDRICK, Kacey, Crosscountry Mortgage, Grand Rapids, $543,920

KROSSCHELL, Brett et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Cascade Twp., $370,500

OLIVER, John P. et al, Independent Bank, Kentwood, $360,950

CRONK, Donald L. Jr. et al, Independent Bank, Cascade Twp., $635,000

ZAIA, Nicholas, First Community Mortgage, Gaines Twp., $417,384

HYLAND, Steven M. et al, Horizon Bank, Cannon Twp., $434,400

HEGERTY, Eamon P. et al, Bank of England, Cannon Twp., $380,000

RYKSE, Jenna, Guaranteed Rate, Grand Rapids, $384,615

BABIC, Aldina et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Wyoming, $351,500

STIER, Jacob et al, Success Mortgage Partners, Ada Twp., $454,100

IHOGOZA, Jolie et al, Extreme Loans, Kentwood, $356,155

STANDFAST, Travis et al, Independent Bank, Courtland Twp., $468,440

GRACE, Benjamin, Hometown Lenders, Cannon Twp., $715,000

MITRA, Tuhin et al, Flagstar Bank, Cannon Twp., $1,000,000

HOLWERDA, Mark, Paul Holwerda, Grand Rapids, $410,055

DALOTTO, Adriana, Finance of America, Algoma Twp., $422,910

KEARNEY, Sheryl, Crosscountry Mortgage, Algoma Twp., $460,750

GRUTTER, Nicholas et al, Wyndham Capital Mortgage, Plainfield Twp., $570,000

HOLKA, Adam et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $364,500

KELLEY, Ryan et al, Huntington National Bank, Plainfield Twp., $436,000

BUTTERFIELD, Amy C. et al, Macatawa Bank, Ada Twp., $500,000

VANDERLAAN TRUST, Huntington National Bank, Byron Twp., $637,000

WETMORE, David et al, Rocket Mortgage, Lowell, $403,750

CHOPONIS, Jeffrey et al, Neighborhood Loans, Lowell, $388,800

RECKER, Linda S., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $361,250

SIMPSON, Kenneth et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Courtland Twp., $465,500

CHO, Ellen et al, Consumers Credit Union, Ada Twp., $750,000

BYRD, Jason T. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $543,750

KARL, Nadine, Independent Bank, Grand Rapids, $611,910

MALAFA, Stuart A. et al, Federal Savings Bank, Courtland Twp., $1,495,504

HARPER, Christopher M., PNC Bank, Ada Twp., $750,000

DAVIS, Jack et al, Finance of America Mortgage, Plainfield Twp., $492,136

LIAN, Sang et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Kentwood, $389,405

KING, Michael C. et al, First Citizens Bank & Trust, Gaines Twp., $787,500

MCBRIDE, Carol, Veterans United Home Loans, Kentwood, $490,000

WILLIAMS, Robert et al, Eastbrook Homes, Cannon Twp., $577,036

TITUS, Sarah et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Grattan Twp., $445,000

WERNER, Matthew et al, Flagstar Bank, Byron Twp., $428,041

BAKER, David A. et al, Independent Bank, Cannon Twp., $486,000

DENTON, Jonathan R., Fifth Third Bank, Grand Rapids, $784,500

SCHNEIDER, Jeffrey H. et al, Old National Bank, Plainfield Twp., $697,400

CO-PARTNERSHIPS FILED

Co-partnerships filed with the Kent County Clerk

COCOON ART SPACE, 327 S. Division, Josephine Garcia, Theodore J. Smith

MRS BUBBLE’S CAR WASH, 3340 S. Division, Wyoming, Vanessa Lezaa Villafuerte, Roger Hernandez Carranza

OLIVE BRANCH CLEANING & MAINTENANCE, 1422 Van Auken SE, Denise A. Stebbins, Sarah A. Stebbins

ASSUMED NAMES FILED

Assumed names filed with the Kent County Clerk

616 ROOFING, 2416 Okemos SE, Jessica C. Riley

APPRAISAL PROFESSIONALS, 2915 Willow Creek, Grandville, Patrick M. Petrlich

APPRAISAL PROFESSIONALS SERVICE, 2563 Pine Dunes SW, Grandville, Mark S. Smith

BACK COUNTRY PRODUCTIONS, 6850 Sunrise Meadows NE, Rockford, Michael C. Julien

BARBIE’S BEAUTY SHOP, 4421 Burgis SE, Kentwood, Barbie Edwards

CDP LAWNCARE, 2455 Woodlake, Wyoming, Carl Pulphus

CLAYTON RISNER HOME IMPROVEMENT, 5397 Crooked Creek, Saranac, Clayton L. Risner

CUPCAKE LAB & CO., 1517 Shangrai La SE, Mick A. Wachope

DIANA DOES HAIR, 2929 Rogue River NE, Belmont, Diana Meyerholtz

GRAND QUALITY PAINTING, 216 S. Sherman, Howard City, Jacob C. Schwartz

GREEN HOUSE ART, 2245 Somerset Hills Court, Jacob C. Schropp

JOEL VINK CONSTRUCTION, 1214 Kenowa SW, Joel G. Vink

JOHN WAYNE CONSTRUCTION, 1264 Fun, Lowell, John VanderWilp

KENT COUNTY APPRAISALS, 10 White Hills NE, Dale E. Roels

LAKESHORE FLOOR SANDING, 4901 Karen SW, Ryan P. Dowling

LAMONT LEEMANUEL CONSTRUCTION, 4150 Sandpiper SE, Leemanuel E. Grover

M&L CONSTRUCTION, 1745 Vinecroft NW, Mark A. Schoenborn

MARCO MAKES IT HAPPEN SERVICES, 2115 43rd St., Emanuel E. DeMarco

NESS PERFECTION, 626 S. Pike, Newaygo, Celid A. Yatziry

R&R HEATING & COOLING, 5125 Wakefield NE, Comstock Park, Russel N. Shumaker

ROBINS CHILD CARE, 1534 Pickett, Kentwood, Robin Reinke

ROCKFORD MASSAGE THERAPY, 1043 Santa Barbara SE, Danielle E. Prince

RUNKPOCK DESIGNS, 2914 Porter Court SW, Grandville, Marie Dupuis Rozena

SAMMIES, 6464 Cascade Road SE, Samantha R. Toppel

SOARING TRANSPORT, 8760 Homerich SW, Byron Center, Kurt D. Kooeinga

URBAN ARC’S, 4796 Halifax SW, Wyoming, Christopher J. Auricchio