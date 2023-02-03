Public Record

MORTGAGES

Selected mortgages filed with Kent County Register of Deeds

ZAG GROUP LLC, Macatawa Bank, Grand Rapids, $500,000

VERMEULEN, Timothy J., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $1,106,500

KNEESHAW, Thomas, Churchill Mortgage Corp., Byron Twp., $462,000

HORSE BAR LLC, Bloom Credit Union, Grand Rapids, $357,000

SCHUSTER, Mari et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 412116403013, $585,188

70 IONIA ASSOCIATES LLC, Mercantile Bank, Grand Rapids, $5,175,000

STANFORD VAUGHN DEVELOPMENT LLC, Tawney Trust, Parcel: 412005283013, $400,000

UEKDERT, Gavin et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $384,000

T BOSGRAAF HOMES LLC, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411827215004, $701,552

T BOSGRAAF HOMES LLC, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411827215048, $717,424

T BOSGRAAF HOMES LLC, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411827215002, $616,600

HAMILTON, Robert et al, Mercantile Bank, Lowell, $655,612

JTK PROPERTY SOLUTIONS LLC, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Grand Rapids, $1,260,000

MTK REAL ESTATE LLC, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411324359017, $1,620,000

JWS RENTALS LLC, Financial Plus Credit Union, Grand Rapids, $600,000

GREENS OF WYOMING INVESTMENT PHASE 2 LLC, Southern Michigan Bank & Trust, Wyoming, $3,570,000

RSB PROEPRTIES OF GR LLC, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411418304011, $931,000

RSB PROPERTIES OF GR LLC, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411820477011, $518,000

SOLRACE PROPERTIES LLC, Aspen & Rose, Grand Rapids, $350,000

VREI VENTURE OFFICE LLC, United Bank, Byron Twp., $1,196,000

4301 KALAMAZOO AVE LLC, Fifth Third Bank, Grand Rapids, $4,375,000

616 GR ESTATE LLC, Celtic Bank, Grand Rapids, $852,000

SINGH, Joydeep et al, Celtic Bank Corp., Grand Rapids, $852,000

MARCUSSE CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LLC, Lima One Capital, Walker, $507,500

SIERRA WHISKEY VENTURES LLC, First National Bank, Grand Rapids, $500,000

HARBOR LAND HOLDINGS LLC, Huntington National Bank, Grandville, $6,300,000

K&B PROPERTY 2820 LLC, Fifth Third Bank, Grand Rapids Twp., $1,314,000

MARCUSSE CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LLC, Lima One Capital, Cannon Twp., $581,000

OXBOW ADA LLC, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411534180008, $7,750,000

KLESMITH, Rebecca, Fifth Third Bank, Grand Rapids, $730,000

GAO, Ju et al, Mercantile Bank, Gaines Twp., $368,000

MCCALEB, Graham, Mercantile Bank, Grand Rapids, $472,000

GUERIN TRUST, Stockton Mortgage, Cascade Twp., $625,600

COLSON, Kenneth, Gold Star Mortgage, Grand Rapids, $356,684

BIG SKY PROPERTIES LLC, Horizon Bank, Parcel: 410925455036, $420,000

GRANT, Colton B. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $393,750

WALLACE, Loren, Hometown Lenders, Kentwood, $421,326

LANGTON, Amy et al, Huntington National Bank, Cannon Twp., $397,350

GINGERICH, Logan P. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Kentwood, $532,000

HENDERSON, Paul J., Midland State Bank, Wyoming, $900,000

MILLER, Donald J. et al, United Bank, Wyoming, $380,000

MCMAHON, Carey A. et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Rockford, $380,000

VANDERARK, Kyle J. et al, Neighborhood Loans, Cascade Twp., $504,000

ROERSMA & WURN BUILDERS LLC, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Courtland Twp., $434,925

GREENLAND, Robert G., ChoiceOne Bank, Algoma Twp., $504,000

LAGSDIN, Andris et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $1,315,000

WILLIAMS, Robert S. et al, Fifth Third Bank, Cannon Twp., $647,200

NIESWAND, Chad, MSU Federal Credit Union, Grand Rapids, $404,800

JOHNSON-HENGESBACH, Kristy, Independent Bank, Courtland Twp., $366,000

GOODMAN, Sean, Fifth Third Bank, Grand Rapids, $618,750

JANKOWSKI, Brandon, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Grand Rapids, $850,000

LUNDIE, Christopher et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Nelson Twp., $486,000

SIDLOSKY, Stephen P. et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Byron Twp., $355,000

QUICK, David et al, Rocket Mortgage, Algoma Twp., $376,800

VOSBURGH, James S. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $451,250

MARCUSSE, Steven R. et al, Huntington National Bank, Byron Twp., $360,000

MID-WEST DIALYSIS CENTERS LLC, Luana Savings Bank, Kentwood, $855,375

PONNURU V PROPERTIES LLC, Highpoint Community Bank, Grand Rapids, $615,000

STELLAR HOSPITALITY SPARKS LLC, First National Bank, Kentwood, $8,000,000

MARCUSSE CONSTRUCTION CO. LLC, Lima One Capital, Cannon Twp., $665,000

 

CO-PARTNERSHIPS FILED

Co-partnerships filed with the Kent County Clerk

R & J VENDING SERVICES, 1755 Delwood SW, Wyoming, Jacquelyn R. Rangel, Rogelio A. Linares III

 

ASSUMED NAMES FILED

Assumed names filed with the Kent County Clerk

33 TAROT TALES, 3345 Jumping Jack Court NE, Melanie R. Symanski

A DATE WITH DESTINY, 13772 Sunset Shores, Cedar Springs, Nancy Dultz

ABC NAIL BY CINDY, 20 North Monroe Center NW, Tailinh K. Le

ALLI ROSE PHOTOGRAPHY, 4150 Sand Piper SE, Kentwoo, Alexandra R. Diemer

ANA’S LITTLE HOUSE OF DREAMS, 5833 Burgis SE, Kentwood, Ana E. Garciade Jimenez

BID BIZ, 1600 Northland Drive, Sand Lake, Grant O. Haney Jr.

BRANDT LAWN & SNOW, 2051 Clyde Park SW, Wyoming, Timothy A. Brandt

DANIEL LEEP CONSULTING, 1469 Kazemier Woods NE, Lowell, Daniel C. Leep

DOWNHOME CLEANING, 2672 Northvale NE, Daphne J. DeJong

EZ DRYWALL CARE, 1839 Jerome SW, Jose M. Gonzalez Lopez

GINO’S PIZZA, 1556 Wealthy SE, Peter J. Lombardo

GRANT’S SERVICES, 1600 Northland Drive, Sand Lake, Grant O. Haney Jr.

GREAT LAKES PAVING, 830 Oe Bieri Industrial Drive, Lowell, John Allen

HELPING HANDS HANDYMAN SERVICE, 240 Front SW, Denzel O. Wilson

HOOD BOSS CITY APPAREL, 1150 Eastern SE, Marlon Dorma

HOUSE OF HONOR, 3922 W. River NE, Comstock Park, Jessica Sleet

J&N PAINTING, 132 Childsdale NE, Rockford, Joseph P. Gemmell

JOHN ANTHONY CRAFTED BY HAND, 3506 Byron Center SW, Byron Center, John A. Huitsing

LET IT SHINE, 6572 Andres Xing, Grandville, Darla M. Olson

MIGHTY’S PROPERTY SERVICES, 3756 Kroes NE, Rockford, Patrick W. Smythe

MITTEN PREHUNG DOOR, 1032 Thomas SE, Curtis R. Lee

MODCAP PHOTO, 1935 Wyoming SW, Wyoming, Krista L. Armitage

PRETTY BIRD QUILTING, 60 Portsmouth Place NE, Brianne Forster

SANCHEZ SIMPLE CLEANING SERVICES, 1709 S. Division, Andres Sanchez

SANK OF ENGINEERING, P.O. Box 1864, Christina M. Kilgo

SGS INC., 6512 Andres Xing, Grandville, Darla M. Olson

STEPHEN J. STAPERT BUILDER, 2420 Leonard NW, Stephen J. Stapert

CITY NAR BAR, 20 N. Monroe Center NW, Lin K. Le Tai

CLEANING POWER SOLUTION, 150 41st SW, Gabriela R. Torrero

ELAF CLEANING AND PAINTING, 3693 Bluebird SW, Wyoming, Zosima Hernandez Sanchez

FINCH HEATING & COOLING, 3509 Eno, Sand Lake, Timothy L. Finch

FOREST HILLS LAWN SPRINKLING, 4319 Quiggle SE, Ada, Scott Beak

JACOBS CONSTRUCTION, 12015 White Cedar, Cedar Springs, Kenneth W. Jacobs Jr.

JEFF HALL PIANO SERVICE, 5999 Barcroft SW, Wyoming, Jeffrey D. Hall

KEITH’S KONSTRUCTION, 2316 Elliott SE, Keith A. Groendal

LADY CATERING, 4125 Poinsettia SE, Stephanie R. Grant

LIL’ DEVILISH PRODUCTIONS, 17056 White Creek, Sand Lake, Ryan L. Carver

MINDIN MINES, 23871 Fullerton, Detroit, Aaron D. Booker

MONARCH LASER ENGRAVING, 302 Sigsbee SE, Jill C. Adams

ONPOINT DETAILING, 720 92nd SE, Byron Center, Matthew G. Kwekel

OPEN HEARTS CHILDCARE, 1658 Derbyshire SE, Lawanda Vance

PROMAXX BUILDING CONCEPTS GROUP, 3940 Wilton SE, Jamel F. Berkley

RADIX SOLUTIONS, 8549 Eldora SW, Byron Center, Lyle Brouwer

RIP N RUN, 23871 Fullerton, Detroit, Aaron D. Booker

ROGUE RIVER DIGITAL, 6640 Blythefield NE, Rockford, William A. DeWitt III

SLC SEAL COATING, Sparta, Cody Bergman

SWANSON’S FINISHING TOUCH, 7212 Thornapple River SE, Ada, Beverly A. Swanson

TRH PROPERTIES, 851 Worden SE, Tammy K. Belcher

VALLEY SITE ENTERPRISES, 3853 O’Brien SW, Michael L. Koedam

VINECROFT STUDIOS, 1614 Vinecroft NW, Walker, Frederick Bivins

