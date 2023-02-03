Public Record

MORTGAGES
Selected mortgages filed with Kent County Register of Deeds
ZAG GROUP LLC, Macatawa Bank, Grand Rapids, $500,000
VERMEULEN, Timothy J., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $1,106,500
KNEESHAW, Thomas, Churchill Mortgage Corp., Byron Twp., $462,000
HORSE BAR LLC, Bloom Credit Union, Grand Rapids, $357,000
SCHUSTER, Mari et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 412116403013, $585,188
70 IONIA ASSOCIATES LLC, Mercantile Bank, Grand Rapids, $5,175,000
STANFORD VAUGHN DEVELOPMENT LLC, Tawney Trust, Parcel: 412005283013, $400,000
UEKDERT, Gavin et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $384,000
T BOSGRAAF HOMES LLC, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411827215004, $701,552
T BOSGRAAF HOMES LLC, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411827215048, $717,424
T BOSGRAAF HOMES LLC, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411827215002, $616,600
HAMILTON, Robert et al, Mercantile Bank, Lowell, $655,612
JTK PROPERTY SOLUTIONS LLC, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Grand Rapids, $1,260,000
MTK REAL ESTATE LLC, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411324359017, $1,620,000
JWS RENTALS LLC, Financial Plus Credit Union, Grand Rapids, $600,000
GREENS OF WYOMING INVESTMENT PHASE 2 LLC, Southern Michigan Bank & Trust, Wyoming, $3,570,000
RSB PROEPRTIES OF GR LLC, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411418304011, $931,000
RSB PROPERTIES OF GR LLC, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411820477011, $518,000
SOLRACE PROPERTIES LLC, Aspen & Rose, Grand Rapids, $350,000
VREI VENTURE OFFICE LLC, United Bank, Byron Twp., $1,196,000
4301 KALAMAZOO AVE LLC, Fifth Third Bank, Grand Rapids, $4,375,000
616 GR ESTATE LLC, Celtic Bank, Grand Rapids, $852,000
SINGH, Joydeep et al, Celtic Bank Corp., Grand Rapids, $852,000
MARCUSSE CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LLC, Lima One Capital, Walker, $507,500
SIERRA WHISKEY VENTURES LLC, First National Bank, Grand Rapids, $500,000
HARBOR LAND HOLDINGS LLC, Huntington National Bank, Grandville, $6,300,000
K&B PROPERTY 2820 LLC, Fifth Third Bank, Grand Rapids Twp., $1,314,000
MARCUSSE CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LLC, Lima One Capital, Cannon Twp., $581,000
OXBOW ADA LLC, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411534180008, $7,750,000
KLESMITH, Rebecca, Fifth Third Bank, Grand Rapids, $730,000
GAO, Ju et al, Mercantile Bank, Gaines Twp., $368,000
MCCALEB, Graham, Mercantile Bank, Grand Rapids, $472,000
GUERIN TRUST, Stockton Mortgage, Cascade Twp., $625,600
COLSON, Kenneth, Gold Star Mortgage, Grand Rapids, $356,684
BIG SKY PROPERTIES LLC, Horizon Bank, Parcel: 410925455036, $420,000
GRANT, Colton B. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $393,750
WALLACE, Loren, Hometown Lenders, Kentwood, $421,326
LANGTON, Amy et al, Huntington National Bank, Cannon Twp., $397,350
GINGERICH, Logan P. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Kentwood, $532,000
HENDERSON, Paul J., Midland State Bank, Wyoming, $900,000
MILLER, Donald J. et al, United Bank, Wyoming, $380,000
MCMAHON, Carey A. et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Rockford, $380,000
VANDERARK, Kyle J. et al, Neighborhood Loans, Cascade Twp., $504,000
ROERSMA & WURN BUILDERS LLC, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Courtland Twp., $434,925
GREENLAND, Robert G., ChoiceOne Bank, Algoma Twp., $504,000
LAGSDIN, Andris et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $1,315,000
WILLIAMS, Robert S. et al, Fifth Third Bank, Cannon Twp., $647,200
NIESWAND, Chad, MSU Federal Credit Union, Grand Rapids, $404,800
JOHNSON-HENGESBACH, Kristy, Independent Bank, Courtland Twp., $366,000
GOODMAN, Sean, Fifth Third Bank, Grand Rapids, $618,750
JANKOWSKI, Brandon, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Grand Rapids, $850,000
LUNDIE, Christopher et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Nelson Twp., $486,000
SIDLOSKY, Stephen P. et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Byron Twp., $355,000
QUICK, David et al, Rocket Mortgage, Algoma Twp., $376,800
VOSBURGH, James S. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $451,250
MARCUSSE, Steven R. et al, Huntington National Bank, Byron Twp., $360,000
MID-WEST DIALYSIS CENTERS LLC, Luana Savings Bank, Kentwood, $855,375
PONNURU V PROPERTIES LLC, Highpoint Community Bank, Grand Rapids, $615,000
STELLAR HOSPITALITY SPARKS LLC, First National Bank, Kentwood, $8,000,000
MARCUSSE CONSTRUCTION CO. LLC, Lima One Capital, Cannon Twp., $665,000
CO-PARTNERSHIPS FILED
Co-partnerships filed with the Kent County Clerk
R & J VENDING SERVICES, 1755 Delwood SW, Wyoming, Jacquelyn R. Rangel, Rogelio A. Linares III
ASSUMED NAMES FILED
Assumed names filed with the Kent County Clerk
33 TAROT TALES, 3345 Jumping Jack Court NE, Melanie R. Symanski
A DATE WITH DESTINY, 13772 Sunset Shores, Cedar Springs, Nancy Dultz
ABC NAIL BY CINDY, 20 North Monroe Center NW, Tailinh K. Le
ALLI ROSE PHOTOGRAPHY, 4150 Sand Piper SE, Kentwoo, Alexandra R. Diemer
ANA’S LITTLE HOUSE OF DREAMS, 5833 Burgis SE, Kentwood, Ana E. Garciade Jimenez
BID BIZ, 1600 Northland Drive, Sand Lake, Grant O. Haney Jr.
BRANDT LAWN & SNOW, 2051 Clyde Park SW, Wyoming, Timothy A. Brandt
DANIEL LEEP CONSULTING, 1469 Kazemier Woods NE, Lowell, Daniel C. Leep
DOWNHOME CLEANING, 2672 Northvale NE, Daphne J. DeJong
EZ DRYWALL CARE, 1839 Jerome SW, Jose M. Gonzalez Lopez
GINO’S PIZZA, 1556 Wealthy SE, Peter J. Lombardo
GRANT’S SERVICES, 1600 Northland Drive, Sand Lake, Grant O. Haney Jr.
GREAT LAKES PAVING, 830 Oe Bieri Industrial Drive, Lowell, John Allen
HELPING HANDS HANDYMAN SERVICE, 240 Front SW, Denzel O. Wilson
HOOD BOSS CITY APPAREL, 1150 Eastern SE, Marlon Dorma
HOUSE OF HONOR, 3922 W. River NE, Comstock Park, Jessica Sleet
J&N PAINTING, 132 Childsdale NE, Rockford, Joseph P. Gemmell
JOHN ANTHONY CRAFTED BY HAND, 3506 Byron Center SW, Byron Center, John A. Huitsing
LET IT SHINE, 6572 Andres Xing, Grandville, Darla M. Olson
MIGHTY’S PROPERTY SERVICES, 3756 Kroes NE, Rockford, Patrick W. Smythe
MITTEN PREHUNG DOOR, 1032 Thomas SE, Curtis R. Lee
MODCAP PHOTO, 1935 Wyoming SW, Wyoming, Krista L. Armitage
PRETTY BIRD QUILTING, 60 Portsmouth Place NE, Brianne Forster
SANCHEZ SIMPLE CLEANING SERVICES, 1709 S. Division, Andres Sanchez
SANK OF ENGINEERING, P.O. Box 1864, Christina M. Kilgo
SGS INC., 6512 Andres Xing, Grandville, Darla M. Olson
STEPHEN J. STAPERT BUILDER, 2420 Leonard NW, Stephen J. Stapert
CITY NAR BAR, 20 N. Monroe Center NW, Lin K. Le Tai
CLEANING POWER SOLUTION, 150 41st SW, Gabriela R. Torrero
ELAF CLEANING AND PAINTING, 3693 Bluebird SW, Wyoming, Zosima Hernandez Sanchez
FINCH HEATING & COOLING, 3509 Eno, Sand Lake, Timothy L. Finch
FOREST HILLS LAWN SPRINKLING, 4319 Quiggle SE, Ada, Scott Beak
JACOBS CONSTRUCTION, 12015 White Cedar, Cedar Springs, Kenneth W. Jacobs Jr.
JEFF HALL PIANO SERVICE, 5999 Barcroft SW, Wyoming, Jeffrey D. Hall
KEITH’S KONSTRUCTION, 2316 Elliott SE, Keith A. Groendal
LADY CATERING, 4125 Poinsettia SE, Stephanie R. Grant
LIL’ DEVILISH PRODUCTIONS, 17056 White Creek, Sand Lake, Ryan L. Carver
MINDIN MINES, 23871 Fullerton, Detroit, Aaron D. Booker
MONARCH LASER ENGRAVING, 302 Sigsbee SE, Jill C. Adams
ONPOINT DETAILING, 720 92nd SE, Byron Center, Matthew G. Kwekel
OPEN HEARTS CHILDCARE, 1658 Derbyshire SE, Lawanda Vance
PROMAXX BUILDING CONCEPTS GROUP, 3940 Wilton SE, Jamel F. Berkley
RADIX SOLUTIONS, 8549 Eldora SW, Byron Center, Lyle Brouwer
RIP N RUN, 23871 Fullerton, Detroit, Aaron D. Booker
ROGUE RIVER DIGITAL, 6640 Blythefield NE, Rockford, William A. DeWitt III
SLC SEAL COATING, Sparta, Cody Bergman
SWANSON’S FINISHING TOUCH, 7212 Thornapple River SE, Ada, Beverly A. Swanson
TRH PROPERTIES, 851 Worden SE, Tammy K. Belcher
VALLEY SITE ENTERPRISES, 3853 O’Brien SW, Michael L. Koedam
VINECROFT STUDIOS, 1614 Vinecroft NW, Walker, Frederick Bivins
Facebook Comments