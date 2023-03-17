Public Record

MORTGAGES
Selected mortgages filed with Kent County Register of Deeds
GRAYSTONE HOMES LLC, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $2,175,000
ROSS, Jonathan et al, Mercantile Bank, Plainfield Twp., $467,415
KOESTER, Austin et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $524,700
JTB HOMES LLC, Mercantile Bank, Plainfield Twp., $660,000
JTB HOMES LLC, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411014228026, $705,000
ZUIDEMA, James et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $648,000
INTERRA HOMES LLC, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411014251008, $696,000
INTERRA HOMES LLC, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 412308399045, $693,000
KAPA LLC, Highpoint Community Bank, Grand Rapids, $376,500
JTB HOMES LLC, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411014228025, $525,000
LEBLANC TRUST, Grand River Bank, Courtland Twp., $550,000
TYLER PAIGE PROPERTIES LLC, Great Lakes Commercial Finance, Wyoming, $371,000
VRIE BRIDGE LLC, United Bank, Byron Twp., $9,150,000
BRAESIDE HOLDINGS LLC, West Michigan Community Bank, Courtland Twp., $1,850,000
BEIMERS, Jordan, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Rockford, $457,276
DOUGLAS, Jesse et al, Guild Mortgage Co., Grand Rapids, $448,800
LEE, Zachary R. et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Courtland Twp., $410,000
JORLA, Danielle et al, Rocket Mortgage, Plainfield Twp., $445,400
RBD HOLDINGS LLC, Old National Bank, Grand Rapids, $528,000
BALOGH, Allison et al, Stockton Mortgage Corp., Ada Twp., $493,905
DIXON, Stephen et al, Neighborhood Loans, East Grand Rapids, $479,750
KALOGIROS, Courtney M. et al, Team Mortgage Co., Cannon Twp., $445,000
RISPLER TRUST, Mercantile Bank, Cascade Twp., $1,593,750
CLIFFORD PROPERTIES LLC, Huntington National Bank, Grandville, $554,500
DESROSIERS, Matthew S. et al, Union Bank, Ada Twp., $1,870,000
KENT COUNTRY CLUB, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Grand Rapids, $1,350,000
WIERENGA, Eric W., United Bank, Gaines Twp., $350,000
VERSLUYS, James et al, Mercantile Bank, Grand Rapids, $1,000,000
STROBURG TRUST, KWS Trust, Ada Twp., $400,000
LIKENS, Timothy J. et al, Independent Bank, Grand Rapids, $385,700
HUIZINGA, Logan J. et al, Eustis Mortgage Corp., Bowne Twp., $375,000
CORNILLIE, Jacob et al, Crosscountry Mortgage Grand Rapids, $494,100
LY, Thong et al, Fifth Third Bank, Byron Twp., $801,882
RYDER, Eric, Robert S. Vanthof et al, Cannon Twp., $625,000
ZAG GROUP LLC, Macatawa Bank, Grand Rapids, $1,000,000
BURGRAAF, David W. et al, Huntington National Bank, Cascade Twp., $450,000
ENGEN, Ryan et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Gaines Twp., $1,000,000
BOUWHUIS, Ryan et al, Neighborhood Loans, Walker, $400,000
TC 4301 60TH LLC, Steelcase Inc., Kentwood, $6,000,000
DYKSTRA, Michael et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Walker, $373,410
1333 ALGER LLC, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Grand Rapids, $409,500
BOON, Michael et al, MMS Mortgage Services, Cannon Twp., $550,000
STROPKAI, Scott M. et al, First State Bank, East Grand Rapids, $684,000
LANGLEY, Brent et al, Loandepot.com, Parcel: 411433301001, $355,514
TUCKER, Heather, Neighborhood Loans, Grand Rapids, $362,900
GROTENHUIS, Jeremiah D. et al, CMG Financial, Gaines Twp., $456,550
JURDZY, Brandy D. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Algoma Twp., $533,013
JOPPIE TRUST, Independent Bank, Plainfield Twp., $394,000
VANDERWEIDE, Austin et al, Benchmark Mortgage, Grand Rapids, $489,250
RANERO, Jennifer et al, Northpointe Bank, Gaines Twp., $400,511
NGUYEN, Dawn, United Wholesale Mortgage, Grand Rapids, $477,197
XIE, Aoji et al, Sofi Bank, Courtland Twp., $365,000
40TH STREET SE ASSOCIATES LC, Bank of America, Parcel: 411820300046, $5,529,000
NOWICKI, Stephen D. et al, Independent Bank, Courtland Twp., $428,000
CREE UNIT PROPERTIES LLC, West Michigan Community Bank, $365,000
JONES, Reginald et al, Rocket Mortgage, Wyoming, $392,333
ERARD, Anthony P. et al, Independent Bank, Solon Twp., $1,045,000
GRAND RAPIDS INVESTMENTS LLC, Wyoming, $1,850,000
JOHNSON TRUST, Fifth Third Bank, Kentwood, $350,000
ELLIS, Matthew A., Independent Bank, Cannon Twp., $363,750
LOWE, Nathan et al, Arbor Financial Credit Union, Grand Rapids, $590,000
THOMPSON, Randy et al, ChoiceOne Bank, Tyrone Twp., $366,400
MATHIEU, Michael J. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Algoma Twp., $766,989
NIXON INVESTMENTS LLC, Great Lakes Commercial Finance, Grand Rapids, $406,000
REAL FOOD PROPERTY PARTNERS LLC, Great Lake Commercial Finance, Grand Rapids, $647,000
ROSEBOOM, John et al, Fifth Third Bank, Grand Rapids, $413,250
WHITFORD TRUST, Bank of America, East Grand Rapids, $500,000
ARMSTRONG, Richard et al, Bank of America, Ada Twp., $385,000
SINGH, Malook et al, Huntington National Bank, Grand Rapids, $356,000
GRUSELL TRUST, Mortgage 1, East Grand Rapids, $475,000
OORBECK, Mike W. et al, Rocket Mortgage, Caledonia, $360,602
WILES, Mark D. et al, Northpointe Bank, Ada Twp., $466,320
PEOPLES ELBOW LLC, Grand River Bank, Grand Rapids, $412,500
SUMMERS, Christopher et al, Mercantile Bank, Grand Rapids, $579,938
ATLAS INSTALLERS LLG, First National Bank, Grand Rapids, $384,000
DIAMOND, Blair E. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Lowell, $356,250
KING, Nancy J. et al, Eastbrook Homes, Gaines Twp., $546,342
JAT VENTURES LLC, Todd Atwood et al Nelson Twp., $650,000
MARCHIONE, Dylan et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Rockford, $389,900
JESSEE TRUST, Huntington National Bank, Plainfield Twp., $517,750
TAQIADA, Hamid, United Wholesale Mortgage, Byron Twp., $669,750
THORNS, Eric et al, Consumers Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $653,600
CHISM, John et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $368,000
SHERBROOKE, Kimberlee, Neighborhood Loans, East Grand Rapids, $530,000
SANDFORD, James J. et al, Benchmark Mortgage, Cascade Twp., $726,250
FARNINGHAM, David et al, PNC Bank, Caledonia, $441,750
GASORSKI, David, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $382,500
INTERRA HOMES LLC, West Michigan Community Bank, Algoma Twp., $603,868
DUNSKY, Anthony et al, Bank of America, Cascade Twp., $612,000
FPH HOLDINGS LLC et al, United Bank, Gaines Twp., $700,000
DAS HOLDINGS LLC et al, United Bank, Gaines Twp., $800,000
MARINARI, Amy et al, Old National Bank, Grand Rapids, $430,000
LONG, Joseph et al, MMS Mortgage Services, Byron Twp., $450,000
FAVALE, Dino et al, Rocket Mortgage, Grand Rapids, $510,000
COX, Aaron et al, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Rockford, $802,600
COX, Aaron et al, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Courtland Twp., $440,000
MEADOWS AT THE GROVE LLC, Berkadia Commercial Mortgage, Grand Rapids Twp., $44,833,000
SIMPLIFIED FACILITIES LLC, First National Bank, Grand Rapids, $5,120,000
KORNEFEEL, Clinton D., Huntington National Bank, Wyoming, $430,000
HENEGAR, Christopher P., United Wholesale Mortgage, Rockford, $380,700
KITSAP WAY INVESTMENTS LLC, Meriwest Credit Union, Grandville, $2,470,000
TUCKER PROPERTIES MI LLC, Wilmington Trust, Grand Rapids Twp., $6,486,745
LACH, Joshua et al, Allen Edwin Home Builders, Grandville, $377,132
CO-PARTNERSHIPS FILED
Co-partnerships filed with the Kent County Clerk
5 PILLARS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT, 1936 Stafford SW, Christian Saldana, Anthony Saldana
ABBA’S PRINT VISION DEL REINO, 5325 Elderberry Court SE, Kentwood, Antonio Tamayo, Julieta B. Tamayo
B-N-S THRIFT & LIQUIDATION STORE, 58 Northland Drive, Sand Lake, Sean M. Stuckey, Jacob W. Britten
ASSUMED NAMES FILED
Assumed names filed with the Kent County Clerk
33 MERAKI TALES, 3345 Jumping Jack Court, Melanie Symanski
AHM MANAGEMENT SERVICES, 1979 Kingstone Drive SE, Audrey Mayfield
BENAVIDES AUTO SERVICES, 732 Plett SW, Maria E. Benavides
CHARLES J. GIBSON, PIANO TECHNICIAN, 8205 Kraft SE, Caledonia, Charles J. Gibson
DAMOTH BUILDERS, 8497 Windstone, Rockford, Gregory A. Damoth
DIAZ BROTHERS CONSTRUCTION, 1228 Burton SW, Wyoming, Amilcar R. Dia DeLeon
DOUBLE PP, 2956 East Paris SE, Kentwood, Pyi P. Piang
EPIC NEON, 17325 White Creek, Sand Lake, George W. Hanson
GREENSMART SERVICES, 2380 Whistlestop, Byron Center, Austin Martin
IMPREZIONARTE, 2049 Huizen SW, Wyoming, Miguel A. Hernandez
LETICIA CLEANING SERVICES, 3971 Whispering Way SE, Leticia Ricardo Valdes
MERIMA SMAJLOVIC ART, 3233 Westminster SE, Kentwood, Merima Smajlovic
PROFESSIONAL CAR DETAILING, 435 28th St. SE, Lidia Martinez Pena
RACHEL VENEMA CONSULTING, 1336 Dunham SE, Rachel Venema
SECONDHAND LUCK, 647 Rosewood SE, East Grand Rapids, Addison J. Wittry
SPIC & SPAN JANITORIAL COMMERCIAL CLEANING SERVICES, 225 Michigan NW, Antowne Newsome
STATE SPRING ALIGNMENT AND BRAKE, 7349 S Division, Richard R. Sheehan
T & W ELECTRONICS, 1045 S. Division, David Tubergen
THE KNG’Z LOUNGE, 3338 Eastern SE, Douglas W. Glaspie
WESS LUMPERS, 3194 Windcrest Court NE, Dominick J. Wesson
ALLURE BY ALENA, 4585 Canal SW, Grandville, Alena Chalmers
ARMONE, P.O. Box 1077, Norma E. Bennett
ASPEN HOLLOW OUTFITTERS, 5850 Alaska, Alto, Brett G. Dodgson
BAILEY DEFRANG, 1849 Ruby SE, Bailey R. DeFrang
BETH HOLLERBACH INTERIORS, 2930 Lake Drive SE, East Grand Rapids, Mary E. Hollerbach
BIDDYCAKES, 2644 Clyde Park SW, Wyoming, Brenda R. Garner
ELOQUENT ESTHETICS BY KAYLEE, 4585 Canal SW, Grandville, Kaylee M. Whitley
GRACE FLOORING, 3940 Mayfield, Christopher Hage
GREER MEDIA, 2121 Willow Shore, Keno Greer
ISLAND GIRL JEWLERY, P.O. Box 1077, Norma E. Bennett
J & D REMODELING, 4936 Victoria SE, Kentwood, Daniel Gonzalez Castro
KH DETAILING, 3600 Wiersma, Cedar Springs, Kyle J. Hoort
LAVERNS KITCHEN, 1900 Mason NE, Maria Sparks Jonda
MY TECH, 7334 Wimpole NE, Belding, Mykola Hrynchyshn
NORBILL ASSOCIATES, P.O. Box 1077, Norma E. Bennett
REP-TILE & STONE INSTALLATION, 2180 19 Mile Road NE, Cedar Springs, Paul R. Misner
SERVICE PRO PAINTING AND IMPROVEMENTS, 6757 Cascade Road SE, Daniel J. Homrich
STEP AHEAD RENOVATIONS, 14030 18 Mile Road, Gowen, James A. Lown II
SUNSHINE SERVICES, 1944 Fourth NW, Michael R. Mondy
THE CORNER TWIST, 3555 Burlingame SW, Wyoming, Jason W. Beecher
THE GRANGE, 13636 Beardslee Road, Greenville, Cynthia Berry Addis
THE HOUSE OF FAITH, 148 Rosemary SE, Crystal R. Jones
TITO’S PAINTING, 1028 Burton SE, Miguel A. Garcia
VISION OF HOPE, 24 Frontenac SE, Wyoming, Claudia A. Lawrence
WEST MICHIGAN PAINTING CONSULTANTS, 6757 Cascade Road SE, Daniel J. Homrich
WYOMING WELLNESS, 1391 36th St. SW, Wyoming, Raven S. Harris