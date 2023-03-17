Public Record

MORTGAGES

Selected mortgages filed with Kent County Register of Deeds

GRAYSTONE HOMES LLC, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $2,175,000

ROSS, Jonathan et al, Mercantile Bank, Plainfield Twp., $467,415

KOESTER, Austin et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $524,700

JTB HOMES LLC, Mercantile Bank, Plainfield Twp., $660,000

JTB HOMES LLC, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411014228026, $705,000

ZUIDEMA, James et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $648,000

INTERRA HOMES LLC, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411014251008, $696,000

INTERRA HOMES LLC, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 412308399045, $693,000

KAPA LLC, Highpoint Community Bank, Grand Rapids, $376,500

JTB HOMES LLC, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411014228025, $525,000

LEBLANC TRUST, Grand River Bank, Courtland Twp., $550,000

TYLER PAIGE PROPERTIES LLC, Great Lakes Commercial Finance, Wyoming, $371,000

VRIE BRIDGE LLC, United Bank, Byron Twp., $9,150,000

BRAESIDE HOLDINGS LLC, West Michigan Community Bank, Courtland Twp., $1,850,000

BEIMERS, Jordan, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Rockford, $457,276

DOUGLAS, Jesse et al, Guild Mortgage Co., Grand Rapids, $448,800

LEE, Zachary R. et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Courtland Twp., $410,000

JORLA, Danielle et al, Rocket Mortgage, Plainfield Twp., $445,400

RBD HOLDINGS LLC, Old National Bank, Grand Rapids, $528,000

BALOGH, Allison et al, Stockton Mortgage Corp., Ada Twp., $493,905

DIXON, Stephen et al, Neighborhood Loans, East Grand Rapids, $479,750

KALOGIROS, Courtney M. et al, Team Mortgage Co., Cannon Twp., $445,000

RISPLER TRUST, Mercantile Bank, Cascade Twp., $1,593,750

CLIFFORD PROPERTIES LLC, Huntington National Bank, Grandville, $554,500

DESROSIERS, Matthew S. et al, Union Bank, Ada Twp., $1,870,000

KENT COUNTRY CLUB, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Grand Rapids, $1,350,000

WIERENGA, Eric W., United Bank, Gaines Twp., $350,000

VERSLUYS, James et al, Mercantile Bank, Grand Rapids, $1,000,000

STROBURG TRUST, KWS Trust, Ada Twp., $400,000

LIKENS, Timothy J. et al, Independent Bank, Grand Rapids, $385,700

HUIZINGA, Logan J. et al, Eustis Mortgage Corp., Bowne Twp., $375,000

CORNILLIE, Jacob et al, Crosscountry Mortgage Grand Rapids, $494,100

LY, Thong et al, Fifth Third Bank, Byron Twp., $801,882

RYDER, Eric, Robert S. Vanthof et al, Cannon Twp., $625,000

ZAG GROUP LLC, Macatawa Bank, Grand Rapids, $1,000,000

BURGRAAF, David W. et al, Huntington National Bank, Cascade Twp., $450,000

ENGEN, Ryan et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Gaines Twp., $1,000,000

BOUWHUIS, Ryan et al, Neighborhood Loans, Walker, $400,000

TC 4301 60TH LLC, Steelcase Inc., Kentwood, $6,000,000

DYKSTRA, Michael et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Walker, $373,410

1333 ALGER LLC, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Grand Rapids, $409,500

BOON, Michael et al, MMS Mortgage Services, Cannon Twp., $550,000

STROPKAI, Scott M. et al, First State Bank, East Grand Rapids, $684,000

LANGLEY, Brent et al, Loandepot.com, Parcel: 411433301001, $355,514

TUCKER, Heather, Neighborhood Loans, Grand Rapids, $362,900

GROTENHUIS, Jeremiah D. et al, CMG Financial, Gaines Twp., $456,550

JURDZY, Brandy D. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Algoma Twp., $533,013

JOPPIE TRUST, Independent Bank, Plainfield Twp., $394,000

VANDERWEIDE, Austin et al, Benchmark Mortgage, Grand Rapids, $489,250

RANERO, Jennifer et al, Northpointe Bank, Gaines Twp., $400,511

NGUYEN, Dawn, United Wholesale Mortgage, Grand Rapids, $477,197

XIE, Aoji et al, Sofi Bank, Courtland Twp., $365,000

40TH STREET SE ASSOCIATES LC, Bank of America, Parcel: 411820300046, $5,529,000

NOWICKI, Stephen D. et al, Independent Bank, Courtland Twp., $428,000

CREE UNIT PROPERTIES LLC, West Michigan Community Bank, $365,000

JONES, Reginald et al, Rocket Mortgage, Wyoming, $392,333

ERARD, Anthony P. et al, Independent Bank, Solon Twp., $1,045,000

GRAND RAPIDS INVESTMENTS LLC, Wyoming, $1,850,000

JOHNSON TRUST, Fifth Third Bank, Kentwood, $350,000

ELLIS, Matthew A., Independent Bank, Cannon Twp., $363,750

LOWE, Nathan et al, Arbor Financial Credit Union, Grand Rapids, $590,000

THOMPSON, Randy et al, ChoiceOne Bank, Tyrone Twp., $366,400

MATHIEU, Michael J. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Algoma Twp., $766,989

NIXON INVESTMENTS LLC, Great Lakes Commercial Finance, Grand Rapids, $406,000

REAL FOOD PROPERTY PARTNERS LLC, Great Lake Commercial Finance, Grand Rapids, $647,000

ROSEBOOM, John et al, Fifth Third Bank, Grand Rapids, $413,250

WHITFORD TRUST, Bank of America, East Grand Rapids, $500,000

ARMSTRONG, Richard et al, Bank of America, Ada Twp., $385,000

SINGH, Malook et al, Huntington National Bank, Grand Rapids, $356,000

GRUSELL TRUST, Mortgage 1, East Grand Rapids, $475,000

OORBECK, Mike W. et al, Rocket Mortgage, Caledonia, $360,602

WILES, Mark D. et al, Northpointe Bank, Ada Twp., $466,320

PEOPLES ELBOW LLC, Grand River Bank, Grand Rapids, $412,500

SUMMERS, Christopher et al, Mercantile Bank, Grand Rapids, $579,938

ATLAS INSTALLERS LLG, First National Bank, Grand Rapids, $384,000

DIAMOND, Blair E. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Lowell, $356,250

KING, Nancy J. et al, Eastbrook Homes, Gaines Twp., $546,342

JAT VENTURES LLC, Todd Atwood et al Nelson Twp., $650,000

MARCHIONE, Dylan et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Rockford, $389,900

JESSEE TRUST, Huntington National Bank, Plainfield Twp., $517,750

TAQIADA, Hamid, United Wholesale Mortgage, Byron Twp., $669,750

THORNS, Eric et al, Consumers Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $653,600

CHISM, John et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $368,000

SHERBROOKE, Kimberlee, Neighborhood Loans, East Grand Rapids, $530,000

SANDFORD, James J. et al, Benchmark Mortgage, Cascade Twp., $726,250

FARNINGHAM, David et al, PNC Bank, Caledonia, $441,750

GASORSKI, David, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $382,500

INTERRA HOMES LLC, West Michigan Community Bank, Algoma Twp., $603,868

DUNSKY, Anthony et al, Bank of America, Cascade Twp., $612,000

FPH HOLDINGS LLC et al, United Bank, Gaines Twp., $700,000

DAS HOLDINGS LLC et al, United Bank, Gaines Twp., $800,000

MARINARI, Amy et al, Old National Bank, Grand Rapids, $430,000

LONG, Joseph et al, MMS Mortgage Services, Byron Twp., $450,000

FAVALE, Dino et al, Rocket Mortgage, Grand Rapids, $510,000

COX, Aaron et al, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Rockford, $802,600

COX, Aaron et al, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Courtland Twp., $440,000

MEADOWS AT THE GROVE LLC, Berkadia Commercial Mortgage, Grand Rapids Twp., $44,833,000

SIMPLIFIED FACILITIES LLC, First National Bank, Grand Rapids, $5,120,000

KORNEFEEL, Clinton D., Huntington National Bank, Wyoming, $430,000

HENEGAR, Christopher P., United Wholesale Mortgage, Rockford, $380,700

KITSAP WAY INVESTMENTS LLC, Meriwest Credit Union, Grandville, $2,470,000

TUCKER PROPERTIES MI LLC, Wilmington Trust, Grand Rapids Twp., $6,486,745

LACH, Joshua et al, Allen Edwin Home Builders, Grandville, $377,132

CO-PARTNERSHIPS FILED

Co-partnerships filed with the Kent County Clerk

5 PILLARS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT, 1936 Stafford SW, Christian Saldana, Anthony Saldana

ABBA’S PRINT VISION DEL REINO, 5325 Elderberry Court SE, Kentwood, Antonio Tamayo, Julieta B. Tamayo

B-N-S THRIFT & LIQUIDATION STORE, 58 Northland Drive, Sand Lake, Sean M. Stuckey, Jacob W. Britten

ASSUMED NAMES FILED

Assumed names filed with the Kent County Clerk

33 MERAKI TALES, 3345 Jumping Jack Court, Melanie Symanski

AHM MANAGEMENT SERVICES, 1979 Kingstone Drive SE, Audrey Mayfield

BENAVIDES AUTO SERVICES, 732 Plett SW, Maria E. Benavides

CHARLES J. GIBSON, PIANO TECHNICIAN, 8205 Kraft SE, Caledonia, Charles J. Gibson

DAMOTH BUILDERS, 8497 Windstone, Rockford, Gregory A. Damoth

DIAZ BROTHERS CONSTRUCTION, 1228 Burton SW, Wyoming, Amilcar R. Dia DeLeon

DOUBLE PP, 2956 East Paris SE, Kentwood, Pyi P. Piang

EPIC NEON, 17325 White Creek, Sand Lake, George W. Hanson

GREENSMART SERVICES, 2380 Whistlestop, Byron Center, Austin Martin

IMPREZIONARTE, 2049 Huizen SW, Wyoming, Miguel A. Hernandez

LETICIA CLEANING SERVICES, 3971 Whispering Way SE, Leticia Ricardo Valdes

MERIMA SMAJLOVIC ART, 3233 Westminster SE, Kentwood, Merima Smajlovic

PROFESSIONAL CAR DETAILING, 435 28th St. SE, Lidia Martinez Pena

RACHEL VENEMA CONSULTING, 1336 Dunham SE, Rachel Venema

SECONDHAND LUCK, 647 Rosewood SE, East Grand Rapids, Addison J. Wittry

SPIC & SPAN JANITORIAL COMMERCIAL CLEANING SERVICES, 225 Michigan NW, Antowne Newsome

STATE SPRING ALIGNMENT AND BRAKE, 7349 S Division, Richard R. Sheehan

T & W ELECTRONICS, 1045 S. Division, David Tubergen

THE KNG’Z LOUNGE, 3338 Eastern SE, Douglas W. Glaspie

WESS LUMPERS, 3194 Windcrest Court NE, Dominick J. Wesson

ALLURE BY ALENA, 4585 Canal SW, Grandville, Alena Chalmers

ARMONE, P.O. Box 1077, Norma E. Bennett

ASPEN HOLLOW OUTFITTERS, 5850 Alaska, Alto, Brett G. Dodgson

BAILEY DEFRANG, 1849 Ruby SE, Bailey R. DeFrang

BETH HOLLERBACH INTERIORS, 2930 Lake Drive SE, East Grand Rapids, Mary E. Hollerbach

BIDDYCAKES, 2644 Clyde Park SW, Wyoming, Brenda R. Garner

ELOQUENT ESTHETICS BY KAYLEE, 4585 Canal SW, Grandville, Kaylee M. Whitley

GRACE FLOORING, 3940 Mayfield, Christopher Hage

GREER MEDIA, 2121 Willow Shore, Keno Greer

ISLAND GIRL JEWLERY, P.O. Box 1077, Norma E. Bennett

J & D REMODELING, 4936 Victoria SE, Kentwood, Daniel Gonzalez Castro

KH DETAILING, 3600 Wiersma, Cedar Springs, Kyle J. Hoort

LAVERNS KITCHEN, 1900 Mason NE, Maria Sparks Jonda

MY TECH, 7334 Wimpole NE, Belding, Mykola Hrynchyshn

NORBILL ASSOCIATES, P.O. Box 1077, Norma E. Bennett

REP-TILE & STONE INSTALLATION, 2180 19 Mile Road NE, Cedar Springs, Paul R. Misner

SERVICE PRO PAINTING AND IMPROVEMENTS, 6757 Cascade Road SE, Daniel J. Homrich

STEP AHEAD RENOVATIONS, 14030 18 Mile Road, Gowen, James A. Lown II

SUNSHINE SERVICES, 1944 Fourth NW, Michael R. Mondy

THE CORNER TWIST, 3555 Burlingame SW, Wyoming, Jason W. Beecher

THE GRANGE, 13636 Beardslee Road, Greenville, Cynthia Berry Addis

THE HOUSE OF FAITH, 148 Rosemary SE, Crystal R. Jones

TITO’S PAINTING, 1028 Burton SE, Miguel A. Garcia

VISION OF HOPE, 24 Frontenac SE, Wyoming, Claudia A. Lawrence

WEST MICHIGAN PAINTING CONSULTANTS, 6757 Cascade Road SE, Daniel J. Homrich

WYOMING WELLNESS, 1391 36th St. SW, Wyoming, Raven S. Harris