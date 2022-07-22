Street Talk: Home, (unavailable) home

Up for Growth , a cross-sector member network committed to solving the nation’s housing shortage and affordability crisis through data-driven research and evidence-based policy, recently released a report that finds housing underproduction in Michigan has reached 87,491 homes, an increase of 311% since 2012, ranking the state 16th in the country in terms of the severity of its housing deficit.

Up for Growth’s 2022 Housing Underproduction in the United States is a first-of-its-kind longitudinal study tracking nationwide housing underproduction by county and metropolitan area. By measuring the gap between the number of homes available versus those needed, the organization identified a housing deficit in 47 states and the District of Columbia, and 169 metropolitan areas — finding that housing underproduction in the U.S. reached 3.8 million homes in 2019, up from 1.6 million in 2012.

In 2012, the nation’s affordability problem was concentrated on the coasts and in the Southwest. Today, 47 states and the District of Columbia have seen underproduction rise over the past seven years. The average U.S. state had a housing deficit of 79,000 homes. As a percentage of total housing stock, states with the most severe housing underproduction were, in order of severity: California, Colorado, Utah, Oregon, Washington, Washington D.C., Arizona, Minnesota, New Jersey and Massachusetts. New to the list since 2012 are six states: Nevada, Missouri, South Carolina, Rhode Island, Oklahoma, and Mississippi.

“Without adequate housing the region is likely to face slower economic growth, more difficulty attracting high-quality jobs and greater housing instability for those earning too little to compete for scarce housing,” said Josh Lunger, vice president of government affairs for the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce. “We are supporting collaborative efforts that better leverage the private market while seeking out partnerships with local cities and townships to craft community-specific solutions to create new housing supply at all price points.”

The report also includes a plan that quantifies the potential economic, fiscal, social and environmental benefits of building millions of new homes. “A Better Foundation” is Up for Growth’s new housing policy framework that can help policymakers craft tailored housing solutions to improve economic vibrancy and resiliency. The organization’s data finds that building 3.8 million additional homes would create increased housing affordability, add $209 billion to the U.S. GDP, generate $7 billion in additional local revenue, and reduce C02 emissions to the equivalent of 7.7 billion fewer miles traveled annually at full buildout.

“With the nation 3.8 million homes short of meeting housing needs, the U.S. is in an extreme state of housing underproduction,” said Mike Kingsella, CEO of Up for Growth. “Housing affordability is foundational for building and sustaining healthy local economies and provides individuals and families with the stability necessary to invest in themselves and their communities. The housing underproduction report offers policymakers solutions to help create more homes while also improving equity, community resilience and addressing drivers of climate change. It is vital that we act now to address America’s most urgent economic, environmental and social equity crisis.”

Crisis communications

Michiganders in crisis now have an easy-to-remember three-digit number to call for help — 988. Michigan has joined the nation in transitioning to the 988 dialing code , which will operate through the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s network of more than 200 locally operated and funded crisis centers across the country.

“The 988 number is another step toward strengthening and transforming crisis care and mental health services in our state, which is a key focus of the department,” said Elizabeth Hertel, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) director. “This universal number means no matter where you live or call from, you can reach a trained crisis counselor who can help. We encourage Michigan residents or their family members to call 988 if they are experiencing mental health-related distress, emotional distress or a substance use crisis.”

In 2020, Congress designated the new 988 dialing code to operate through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline This action expands the existing Lifeline beyond people who are feeling suicidal to all individuals experiencing a behavioral health crisis, including suicidal thoughts or substance abuse issues.

“Crisis is defined by the caller,” said Dr. Debra Pinals, medical director for behavioral health and forensic programs at MDHHS. “And by providing an easy-to-remember number we are making help more accessible and strengthening support to those in need. Trained counselors will be available 24/7 to field calls. They will listen to the caller’s problems, assess their needs and provide support by connecting them with resources, and alert local emergency crisis teams, if necessary. The rollout of 988 as an easier number to remember will provide a natural extension to the already promising work of the department in implementing the Michigan Crisis and Access Line.”

Pinals said the help line should be used by individuals experiencing mental health-related distress, thoughts of suicide, substance use crisis and emotional distress. There also are specialized services available for veterans, LGBTQ individuals and other groups, she added. People who are worried about a loved one who may need support also can call.

The 988 dialing code does not replace the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (800-273-TALK (8255)) or other locally operated crisis lines. Instead, it serves as a universal entry point to connect individuals in need to trained crisis counselors who can help, Hertel said. MDHHS is working to ensure a solid infrastructure is built through coordination with 911 and other crisis service providers as the 988 dialing code launches.

Prior to the development of 988, the Michigan Crisis and Access Line (MiCAL) was funded by the Michigan Legislature in December 2018. MDHHS was charged with the development of MiCAL, which is currently operating in Oakland County and the Upper Peninsula, and with 988 implementation.

MiCAL is built on the SAMHSA’s National Guidelines for Behavioral Health Crisis Care which is also the foundation for 988. In Michigan, MiCAL is responsible for answering 988 calls in all areas of Michigan. In Macomb and Kent counties, Macomb County Community Mental Health and Network180, respectively, will answer 988 calls with MiCAL providing back-up call coverage.