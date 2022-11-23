Street Talk: A labor (force) of love

It’s no secret that West Michigan, like much of the country, is suffering from a shortage of workers. Any visit to a restaurant, grocery store, car repair shop or any other service provider will confirm as much.

That lack of employees isn’t confined to the service industry, either, as almost every business in Grand Rapids is looking for talented help.

The deeper question is, “Where did all the talent go?” The Economic Club of Grand Rapids attempted to answer that question Nov. 14 with a workforce talent program that drew more than 600 attendees.

Kevin Stotts, president of TalentFirst, presented an overview of Michigan’s workforce over the past two decades, followed by a panel discussion including Mark Peters, CEO of Butterball Farms; Shana Lewis, vice president of talent acquisition and workforce development at Trinity Health; and Brian Calley, president and CEO of the Small Business Association of Michigan.

While the labor shortage may seem like a fairly recent phenomenon, Stotts said the issue has been brewing for more than two decades.

In terms of labor force participation, he said Michigan reached a high-water mark around the year 2000. Since then, the labor force has lost more than 700,000 workers and West Michigan as a region is down 136,000 from that point.

Somewhere around 2017 or 2018 is when employers finally started to feel the pinch, he said. In July 2001, Michigan had 22 job-seekers for every 10 openings. By July 2022, that ratio had dwindled to six applicants for every 10 positions.

“These issues are not going away. Every part of the country, every community in the state, is faced with the issue of a smaller workforce than a couple of years ago or 10 to 20 years ago,” he said.

Yes, some of the shrinking workforce is attributable to the retirement of baby boomers and an incommensurate number of young people aging into the workforce. But that’s not the whole story. TalentFirst found declining labor force participation across every age group in Michigan except older workers (55+), including people of prime working age, 25-54 (down 4.1% since 2000) and youth, ages 16-19 (down 23% since 2000).

“So many of us don’t understand the complexities in people’s lives. So many of our programs aren’t holistic. We need to build more structures like (employee resource organization) The SOURCE so that small- and mid-market employers can plug into those things and solve some of the problems their workers face. We need to help people get past simply surviving,” Peters said.

He said Butterball has found success with incorporating returning citizens into its workforce.

Stotts said formerly incarcerated workers and disabled workers all have lower turnover rates once hired than the general workforce. Around 61% of foreign-born workers have a post-secondary credential, making them more educated than the native-born population, he said.

Regardless of education and experience, however, more of today’s workers are facing barriers to entering the workforce than ever before.

Stotts said about 1 in 10 disconnected people of working age have a substance use disorder (up 5% since 2000), 1 in 5 have children (up 2% since 2000) and 1 in 3 have a disability (up 20% since 2000). Many lack a post-secondary credential, and this is a bigger handicap in an era when employers are automating low-skilled tasks. In addition, many aging government programs come with “benefits cliffs” that disincentivize people from entering the workforce or from accepting promotions and salary increases.

“People with disabilities, people that have a criminal background, immigrant populations … it doesn’t seem normal for them to get a chance,” Calley said. “And so, the idea of making the most of that chance is something employers reap the benefits of when they decide to be the one that opens the door.”

Lewis said West Michigan employers should take a hard look at best practices for hiring and begin implementing programs that have received little consideration in the past.

“It’s going to take all of us to figure out the secret sauce,” she said. “We all need to work together to solve this workforce shortage that we have.”

Stotts echoed that sentiment, specifically pointing to collaboration between employers and policymakers. He said employers can remove barriers and invest in workers through increased flexibility, wraparound supports, workplace accommodations and upskilling programs. Policymakers can expand and align programs (TANF, SNAP, Medicaid) to reward work and promote economic mobility (occupational licensing, Earned Income Tax Credit, unemployment insurance, child support, disability insurance).

They’re all in

Grand Valley State University was recognized on Nov. 17 by the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge with selection to the 2022 ALL IN Most Engaged Campuses for College Student Voting. The organization recognizes colleges and universities making intentional efforts to increase student voter participation.

GVSU joins a group of 394 colleges and universities recognized for participating in the challenge and for having a current signatory to ALL IN’s higher education presidents’ commitment to full student voter participation, among other accomplishments.

“This ALL IN Most Engaged Campus recognition reflects our inquisitive, active and passionate Laker student community’s commitment to the principles of democracy,” said Philomena Mantella, GVSU president. “We are seeing the fruits of our community’s work to welcome diverse viewpoints, debates and discussions that help our students become educated, engaged citizens.”

According to Jennifer Domagal-Goldman, executive director of the ALL IN challenge, the initiative helps colleges and universities to increase nonpartisan student democratic engagement. Campuses that join the challenge complete a set of action items to institutionalize nonpartisan civic learning, political engagement and voter participation on their campus. More than 9 million students from more than 960 institutions across the country participated.