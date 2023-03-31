Street Talk: Chamber, KDL partner to support minority businesses

The Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce and Kent District Library are joining together to strengthen the chamber’s new Center for Economic Inclusion.

“The Center for Economic Inclusion aims to address the economic disparities faced by minority entrepreneurs in West Michigan by providing comprehensive support and services to assist them in managing and growing their businesses,” said Omar Cuevas, vice president of investor relations for the Grand Rapids Chamber. “This partnership with Kent District Library introduces new resources to support these business owners at the Center for Economic Inclusion.”

Through the partnership, small business owners will have access to the resources through the CEI program, including one-on-one coaching, mentorship, technical assistance and ecosystem navigation services.

Cuevas said partnering with KDL, a longstanding member of the community with plenty of public interaction, is a natural fit. Library resources such as historical and market data, geographical mapping and more are crucial in developing small businesses and increasing opportunities for revenue growth.

The partnership will be featured in the expansion of the chamber’s collaborative workspace. KDL also will provide workshops in the new space on research tools and other business resources to assist entrepreneurs. Construction on the expansion is expected to be completed in June, Cuevas said.

“This partnership connects emerging businesses with a wealth of resources, which includes CEI business experts and an extensive collection at 20 locations, a bookmobile and the new CEI space at the Chamber,” said Lance Werner, executive director of KDL. “We are excited to be working with the Chamber to promote a strong Kent County economy for everyone, particularly minority-owned businesses.”

The CEI was inspired by an assessment that found of the 11,000 area businesses with revenues above $250,000, only 70 (or 0.6%) were minority-owned. Cuevas said this highlights that despite the abundance of resources and community organizations available locally, there still are significant barriers to the establishment and growth of minority-owned businesses.

Through the partnership with KDL, the Chamber has access to a trusted source of information that can help deliver on its mission to promote a thriving and prosperous West Michigan for all, he said. The partnership also will support the CEI’s goal of providing 150 one-on-one business consultations annually.

While its major focus will be to serve minority-owned businesses, CEI and the partnership with KDL will serve all small businesses, including women-owned, veteran-owned and LGBTQIA+-owned.

More information on the Center for Economic Inclusion can be found here: https://www.grandrapids.org/cei/

One step back

The “back-to-work euphoria” of January has faded and economic indicators edged back into negative territory in West Michigan during February, according to the latest survey from Grand Valley State University’s Seidman College of Business.

The Current Business Trends survey of West Michigan manufacturers released in March found key indexes sliding as new orders and production soured after an unexpectedly rosy outlook in January.

“Overall, we had expected business conditions to soften in 2023 and this month’s report is a confirmation of that trend,” said Brian Long, director of supply chain management research at the Seidman College of Business. “We expect interest rate-sensitive industries to retreat, but are still expecting that the pent-up demand for automotive will keep the West Michigan economy positive.”

Based on responses from the survey, Long said he also expects a positive outlook from aerospace firms, while the prospects for the office furniture business “remain far less certain.”

“However, even if the markets for office furniture remain soft, a major collapse like we’ve seen in other downturns is unlikely,” Long said.

Local executives seemed to agree with the dour forecast.

Both the short- and long-term business outlook indexes slid back into negative territory after showing a more upbeat outlook in January.

Broader indicators are showing the world economy proving resilient despite the war in Ukraine, Long said.

“The world economy is not as grim as you might imagine,” he said. “The J.P. Morgan international survey of purchasing agents indicates that we are absolutely at break-even now. Some countries are down, but enough countries are up right now that the average is at a break-even point.”

GVSU’s Current Business Trends survey indexes are tracked based on whether survey respondents report “up,” “same,” “down” or “N/A” to questions about business conditions.

Some of the survey’s key indexes dropped from January to February, including Sales/New Orders from +18 in January to -17 in February, Production from +21 in January to -7 in February, and even Employment, which dipped one point (+18 to +17) in February.

Not all was doom and gloom, however. Lead times improved in the survey, which Long noted was a strong indicator that supply chains are continuing to loosen up, despite continued shortages and high prices for specific commodities.