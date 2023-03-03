Street Talk: Grand River Bands on a long, slow trek

The Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians recently pledged to continue their advocacy for federal recognition and address additional information requested by the U.S. Department of the Interior.

“While we disagree with the U.S. Department of the Interior’s initial findings on our petition, we are confident we can provide the additional information requested and ultimately achieve the long overdue federal recognition for our tribal members,” said Ron Yob, chairman of the Grand River Bands. “The Grand River Bands has a long history in Michigan, with agreements with the federal government dating back to 1795, and we are a state-recognized tribe. We have support from numerous lawmakers, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, other tribes, business groups, community organizations and West Michigan residents who have and continue to advocate alongside us, and we remain confident we will be granted federal recognition and be able to provide justice and critical resources for our members.”

The Grand River Bands have advocated for their federal recognition for nearly three decades, Yob said. Federal recognition would allow tribal members to access critical resources such as tuition, health care and housing assistance, among many others, he said.

The Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians is a native sovereign nation with agreements with the federal government dating back to 1795. The Grand River Bands originally included 19 bands of Ottawa people who lived along the Grand River and other waterways in southwest Michigan. Most of the Grand River Bands’ current membership resides in Kent, Muskegon and Oceana counties.

Good neighbors

John Ball Zoo held an informational meeting and listening session with the zoo’s neighbors on Feb. 15, offering them an opportunity to engage with leadership, ask questions, provide feedback and hear key updates.

John Ball Zoo is resuming regular meetings with the local community post-COVID to update them on accomplishments, current initiatives and future goals.

“Neighbors of John Ball Zoo play a critical role in providing feedback on the zoo’s plans so we can ensure our development aligns with not only the needs of all Kent County residents but also the needs of the West Side neighborhood,” said Peter D’Arienzo, CEO of John Ball Zoo. “I’m thankful to the neighbors who engaged with us during this productive event and look forward to continuing our conversations to make John Ball Zoo a place everyone can enjoy.”

On Feb. 15, the zoo leaders highlighted the attraction’s economic impact on Kent County annually. The facility generates $92 million in the county from its operations alone, creates $4.8 million in additional state and local tax revenue generated from its activities, and brings in 175,000 additional visitors to Kent County hotels.

The John Ball Zoo also presented draft plans for amenities and improvements in the park space it manages and operates. These include the creation of fountain gardens and multi-functional recreational courts with a goal of restoring green space for community enjoyment while meeting the needs of Kent County visitors.

Aligning its needs with neighborhood goals, John Ball Zoo plans to decrease traffic within the neighborhood by reconfiguring traffic routes into the property, adding more usable greenspace and upgrading parking amenities. Leaders also discussed upcoming exhibits like the addition of a giraffe habitat and other African species.

Zoo officials will continue to collect feedback this year from the neighborhood and the broader county.

Name change

Hire for Hope completed a major rebranding and will be called W Talent Solutions effective immediately.

After thorough market research and analyzing industry trends, Ashley Ward, founder and CEO, recognized the need to rebrand to update the staffing firm’s image to reflect the organization’s elevated service offerings, increase visibility in the marketplace and create a stronger connection with its target audience.

“Our goal is to reestablish ourselves as the leaders in executive search, refocus on our exclusive service offerings and create a more unified brand message while doing so. By being so community- and mission-focused through our unique story and philanthropic efforts, our previous branding oftentimes was mistaken as a nonprofit, which is not the case,” she said.

A new name does not mean a change in mission, however.

Through W Talent Solutions, Ward plans to continue giving 10% of profits to organizations in the community that support women and children, maintaining the organization’s primary partnership with the YWCA.

“Giving as a team — whether that be time or treasure — has become a common thread woven throughout the company’s culture. Maintaining that mission at the forefront of everything we do is extremely important to our business,” Ward said.

The “W” in W Talent Solutions represents the first initial in “Ward” and the “why” behind the primary goals of the organization, she said.

“My team and I work relentlessly and passionately toward our deeper ‘why,’ which is helping company leaders uncover and hire the best talent to get them to the next level,” Ward said, adding the “why” also represents the business’ original mission to make a bigger impact on the community through nonprofit partnerships.

“Hire For Hope represented a monumental moment for me to take my life into my own hands, to blaze a new trail for myself that I never thought possible when I was in the midst of my life’s earlier adversities,” she said. “During those dark times, I felt moments of hopelessness. Hire For Hope was created out of light, in hopes to make the same impact in the lives of others that a handful of select nonprofits were kind enough to give to me. Domestic violence and trauma claimed my life for many years, but creating Hire For Hope was my way of claiming my voice back. The mission behind Hire For Hope will still be a major part of our culture at W Talent Solutions, with deep roots in our original foundation.”

With the name change and rebrand in place, Ward has her sights set on national expansion through W Talent Solutions’ elevated offerings, creating 20 new jobs in West Michigan in the next three years.