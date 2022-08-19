Street Talk: Housing rebound a year away

The U.S. housing market continued to weaken in July with housing starts numbers sliding 9.6% versus the previous month. At an annualized pace of 1.45 million, total housing starts now are down 20% from their peak reached in April (1.81 million annualized).

Ouch.

Kurt Rankin, senior economist for PNC, said single-family housing starts were down 10.1% in July to 920,000 at an annualized pace, posting their weakest result since the early stages of the pandemic (900,000 in June 2020 and 690,000 in April 2020).

Housing supply was a significant contributor to rising house prices even prior to the pandemic, and the trend of slowing construction activity will complicate the housing market’s slowing demand dynamic that should be easing price pressures, he said. That lack of supply will prolong the path to house price equilibrium, Rankin added.

New issuance of building permits slowed in July, reinforcing the notion that builders are following current homebuying trends toward less building activity. Rankin said total building permits issued in July were down by 1.3% versus June and permits for single-family residential homebuilding fell by 4.3% for the month. Mortgage rates have risen in response to the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy tightening efforts, and the expectations of an economic slowdown anticipated for the U.S. consumer overall.

Rankin said hope remains that the U.S. economy can avoid a full-on recession, which would allow mortgage rates to back down in the second half of 2023, as is the case in PNC’s current interest rate forecasts.

“This potential outcome for homebuyers offers some validation to building permit issuance not collapsing completely, as permits would translate into homes available for purchase on a delay,” he said.

Total housing construction completions actually increased slightly in July, maintaining a level above an annualized pace of 1.4 million. But the current number of residential building completions is based on permits issued over the past year. Rankin said the pace of total building permit issuance for residential construction saw a dramatic acceleration in the third and fourth quarters of 2021.

“If existing home price growth slows to a sustainable pace — following the decline already in place in the market’s sales numbers through the first half of this year — the mix of new and existing homes on the market in the second half of 2023 may well resemble a broadly sustainable market in terms of supply/demand balance and pricing,” he said. “Consumer demand may also be set to return at that point, after the Fed’s “Demand Destruction” campaign of monetary policy tightening works its way through consumption trends.”

Keeping pace

A recent national report indicated that approximately 19% of all emergency calls are related to dementia and other behavioral health conditions.

That is a frightening statistic for the people at LifeCircles PACE , a lakeshore-based all-inclusive senior care organization with locations in Holland and Muskegon.

So, the nonprofit has been assisting in Crisis Intervention Training, along with multiple community partners, to equip law enforcement for responding to individuals experiencing a behavioral crisis.

“Forty-four percent of the participants we serve live with dementia,” said Dr. Allison Ilem, Ph.D., BCBA, director of behavioral health at LifeCircles PACE and a PAC-certified instructor. “However, as many as 70% have some level of dementia or cognitive impairment. Because behavioral challenges are so prevalent with dementia, it is vital that we provide our team members, as well as family members and local care partners, with the tools and training they need to best serve the older adults in our care, while reducing the stress and burnout of care partners.”

LifeCircles provides an in-home alternative to traditional nursing home living. It offers support through in-home services, day centers and community outreach.

“We can’t make dementia go away. Our job is to help these individuals validate their loss and give them the tools to capitalize on and embrace the joyful moments,” said Jennifer Haak, LifeCircles’ positive approach to care coordinator. “Being a partner involved with CIT training has been important to our organization’s mission and helping the greater community with how we view these types of situations.”

The training utilizes a community partnership made up of law enforcement, mental health professionals and others who navigate non-criminal crises that may be related to mental health or other unmet needs. The training was brought to West Michigan by HealthWest, with the first training held last February. LifeCircles joined as a partner among other community organizations such as DHHS, AgeWell Services, and more. Police officers from Fruitport Township and surrounding areas also are participating.

Every three months, 16 officers graduate from the CIT training. The program is an intensive 40-hour week that consists of modules focused on ways to deescalate situations related to mental health, substance abuse, geriatric care and more.

Officers participate in role-playing scenarios to learn strategies for engaging in these situations. The tactics include focusing on communicating and connecting through three primary avenues: visual, before verbal and touch. Moving too quickly to any of these methods could escalate the encounter, which could have potentially dangerous consequences.

Members of the LifeCircles team involved in this larger training program said they have seen a willingness to learn from the officers they are working with. Officers have been open to learning de-escalation strategies, including relying on personal relationships and conversation versus force.

“The law enforcement we’ve worked with have been eager to learn more about providing accommodations for mental health crises,” Haak said. “As our community and officers have more awareness on how to de-escalate some of the difficult situations with dignity and respect, it shows that LifeCircles is helping to pave the way for those with dementia to get better care now and in the future.”