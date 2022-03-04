Street Talk: Prescription for prescriptions

Michigan would join a growing number of states tackling the rising costs of prescription drugs by creating a Prescription Drug Affordability Board under bicameral legislation introduced recently.

“The cost of prescription drugs has been rising for far too long. Establishing a Michigan Prescription Drug Affordability Board can directly reduce costs because it will act with the necessary oversight and transparency to do so,” said Sen. Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids). “The legislation … is a key component to helping those most at the mercy of these high prices — consumers — as well as other actors in the prescription drug supply chain who play a role in the final price we pay. Ultimately, this will rein in exorbitant prices and help get these prescription drugs to more people who need them.”

The legislation is a several-piece package. Bills introduced by Brinks and Rep. Darrin Camilleri (D-Trenton) would establish drug affordability review boards to determine certain rates, set spending targets and limit how much residents pay for certain high-cost drugs.

Bills sponsored by Sen. Marshall Bullock (D-Detroit) and Rep. David LaGrand (R-Grand Rapids) would amend the state’s insurance code.

Measures sponsored by Sen. Mallory McMorrow (D-Royal Oak) and Rep. Kevin Hertel (D-St. Clair Shores) would amend the Social Welfare Act.

And finally, bills advanced by Sen. Dayna Polehanki (D-Livonia) Rep. Padma Kuppa (D-Troy) would allow the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services director to decide how much to increase the fees by, with the difference being used to cover the administrative costs of the board.

“To have some peace of mind when it comes to the cost of prescription drugs, regardless of whether you have insurance or not, would be of great benefit to myself and millions of other Americans,” said Sheila Nicholas, an Okemos resident. “Our prescriptions are necessary to our well-being. They should not be so unattainable for so many.”

Maryland was the first state in the country to adopt a Prescription Drug Affordability Board. Other states — including Colorado, New Jersey, and now Michigan — are introducing legislation to establish such a board.

“Too many families are dealing with what they will sacrifice in order to pay for the high cost of prescription drugs,” Camilleri said. “Michigan families shouldn’t be forced to make those tradeoffs. We can have affordable prescription drugs if we focus on solutions like this board.”

“Physicians know the medications we prescribe will improve the health of a patient and potentially save their lives, yet cost remains a major barrier in people obtaining those needed medications,” added family medicine specialist Harshini Jayasuriya, M.D. “Patients shouldn’t have to choose between the medicines they need and paying for other bills, groceries and rent. Michiganders need real relief and I applaud this group of lawmakers for tackling prescription drug affordability head on.”

Pay it forward

Hope College President Matthew Scogin and the Hope Forward initiative will take the national stage this spring during the South by Southwest (SXSW) EDU Conference & Festival in Austin, Texas.

Only 180 presentations were chosen out of more than 800 applications for this year’s event, which will run Monday-Thursday, March 7-10. Scogin will present “Hope Forward: College Without Tuition” on the Business and Investment track in the event’s Future20 format at 12:30 p.m. (CST), Wednesday, March 9.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to participate in South by Southwest EDU and share our Hope Forward model and the vision it represents,” Scogin said. “Hope Forward is a bold ambition to fund a Hope College education through giving rather than tuition and student loans. However, the high cost of a college education is a national crisis. We hope to inspire discussion and out-of-the-box thinking about innovative ways to address it.”

Announced in July, Hope Forward is a model for fully funding tuition through giving so that students can pursue impact instead of incurring debt and needing to chase income. Rather than require students to pay for their own degrees, the approach will ask them to contribute to the college after they graduate to support those who follow.

Scogin will speak for 20 minutes. He will reflect on the broken nature of the current business model of higher education and how Hope Forward emphasizes gift-giving rather than bill-paying; how fully funded tuition addresses social justice, since college equalizes earning potential for students from diverse economic backgrounds; and how the Hope Forward model affects the college/student relationship, enhancing lifelong learning and connection with graduates.

The college-wide strategy is built on a foundation of three pillars — accessibility, generosity and community — in accordance with Hope’s Christian mission. Reflective of the three pillars, the tuition model uses a “pay-it-forward” approach. Participating students will receive a Hope College education with tuition fully funded by the generous gifts of others, and pay only for room and board. During their four years at Hope, students will explore gratitude, both as a beneficiary of others’ generosity and as generous givers themselves. When, as alumni, they give to Hope after graduation, they will become part of a continuum of generational support for the students of the future.

Hope officials estimate that the school’s endowment will need to increase by an additional $1.1 billion (from its current level of $308 million) for Hope Forward to support the entire student body of 3,000 students. In the meantime, a gift from an anonymous donor has enabled Hope to enroll an inaugural cohort of 22 students this fall and to support a second cohort starting in the fall of 2022, with funding continuing through graduation for each of the two groups.

The college also held its tuition for 2021-22 at the 2020-21 level for all students.

SXSW EDU is a component of the South by Southwest family of conferences and festivals. It takes place each March in Austin as a four-day event to advance teaching, learning and innovation in education, and includes a variety of sessions, immersive workshops, interactive learning experiences, mentorship, film screenings, future-focused competitions, an expo, learning opportunities and more. Additional information about this year’s program is available at sxswedu.com