Street Talk: Recycling efforts ramp up

Kent County residents and waste haulers soon will have a safer facility to drop off recycling and other waste.

The Kent County Board of Public Works voted during its Dec. 15 meeting to construct a new North Kent Transfer Station at 2908 10 Mile Road in Plainfield Township. The current transfer station at that site opened in 1992 and, due to population and business growth in northern Kent County, needs to be replaced with a larger transfer station facility that will meet recycling and disposal needs, according to county officials.

“Because the site has become much busier since it opened, and transactions have nearly doubled in the last few years, we are looking forward to a safer and more efficient way for residents and haulers to properly dispose of materials,” said Dar Baas, director of the Kent County Department of Public Works (DPW). “Increasing the ease and safety of waste drop-off will help in our ambitious goal of reducing landfill waste.”

Kent County’s transfer station is used to hold municipal solid waste before the materials go to their final destination. A larger facility will allow residents and commercial haulers to more easily segregate demolition and construction waste, recycling and bulky items from municipal waste, Baas said.

Ultimately, that will allow for more efficiency when repurposing materials and diverting them from a landfill, he said. This falls in line with the DPW’s goal of reducing landfill waste by 90% by 2030. The transfer station is part of Kent County’s plans to build a more integrated waste management system, including the future Sustainable Business Park.

The Board of Public Works approved a $15.9 million budget for the new transfer station and construction is slated to be completed in the spring of 2024. The DPW has been planning for this expansion for several years and the project will not incur any debt, according to county officials.

The DPW provides municipal solid waste disposal services to ensure the effective removal, storage and disposal of residential and commercial solid waste through various facilities and programs, including Waste-to-Energy, Recycling and Education Center, North Kent Transfer Station and South Kent Landfill.

New court

The Kent County Board of Commissioners has awarded more than $108 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to 30 projects across the county, including $4 million to the Domestic Violence Community Coordinated Response Team (DVCCRT) to increase support for victims of domestic violence. This financing comes in a year when domestic-violence-related homicides are on track to double from 2021 in Kent County, according to DVCCRT.

The Kent County Domestic Violence Action Network addresses the need for increased survivor-centered systems response and the opportunity to initiate infrastructure to support strategy for equitable change. The proposed project recognizes domestic violence as a public health crisis and will create a coordinated systems response with a domestic violence court.

“Survivor-centered safety mechanisms positively impact health and well-being and will decrease our domestic violence homicides. This opportunity will amplify survivors’ voices for collective action while promoting systems change throughout the county to ensure victims receive effective advocacy regardless of their point of entry with community actors. It also increases the county’s capacity to provide a more seamless path to comprehensive support for survivors and perpetrators,” said Holly Wilson, Safe Haven director of client services and DVCCRT secretary.

DVCCRT, which is led by the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office and Safe Haven Ministries, proposed a strategy that includes establishment of a domestic violence court to address domestic violence case complexity and the multiple systems a victim and perpetrator interact with. This includes enhanced legal supportive services, community-based response and to co-create a more comprehensive response that can address the complexity and nuance of this issue.

“The goal of a domestic violence court is to create a robust response for identifying and holding high-risk offenders accountable. The community will know that we don’t tolerate domestic violence. It will make a tremendous difference for Kent County,” said Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker, DVCCRT co-chair.

Walk in the park

The Cascade Township Board approved a five-year parks and recreation master plan that outlines a blueprint for parks, pathways and green spaces in the township.

The master plan provides goals, objectives and action items for the next five years to help improve parks and recreation in Cascade Township and is the result of input from residents and other stakeholders. During the planning process, community stakeholders indicated their top priorities included maintaining existing parks and pathways, expanding the pathway system and developing new parks and facilities.

“Cascade residents overwhelmingly support more parks and recreational opportunities as well as the preservation of our green space and natural beauty,” Cascade Township Supervisor Grace Lesperance said. “This plan is a significant step forward. By comprehensively addressing all aspects of our parks, recreation and green space resources and goals, we created an action plan that enhances the broader effort to preserve Cascade’s unique character.”

The master plan’s goals include:

Ensure existing parks and pathways meet the needs of the community they serve.

Identify and create future pathway routes connecting to neighboring communities, regional trail systems and existing community amenities and neighborhoods.

Refine the township’s parks organization structure and support.

Identify and implement appropriate funding mechanisms to acquire property, improve and maintain parks, add amenities and hire staff to support the parks and pathways system.

Preserve natural resources and open space within the township.

Collaborate as appropriate to develop a central, green gathering space integrated with the downtown village development as outlined in the Cascade Township strategic plan .

Identify space for new community parks, recreation and open space to serve the growing population and preserve natural features and character of the township.

Increase public awareness and use of parks, programs and facilities.

Develop parks programming to provide greater opportunities for recreation, education and experiencing nature.

The vote followed a yearlong planning process that was led by township staff and Cascade’s Parks Committee and included a community survey that received nearly 1,000 responses.

Local design and engineering firm Troyer Group helped develop the parks and recreation master plan.