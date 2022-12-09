Street Talk: Speaking the same language

The Literacy Center of West Michigan’s onsite Customized Workplace English program at global design leader MillerKnoll is showing results.

The 15-week class reduced English language literacy as a barrier for 11 MillerKnoll associates by providing contextual English language instruction using a tailored curriculum based on their specific workplace.

The curriculum covered a variety of topics ranging from alphabet and grammar concepts to conversational skills, giving and receiving instructions, working with maps as well as safety and workplace vocabulary.

According to MillerKnoll leadership, the partnership with the Literacy Center of West Michigan is not only expanding prospective talent but providing existing associates with opportunities for upskilling and professional development. To further reduce barriers, the company also provided transportation and paid for the time associates were in class, which was an hour before their shift.

“Our goal was to make the program accessible and equitable for our associates,” said Domingo Hernandez-Gomez, DEI program manager, MillerKnoll. “The Literacy Center of West Michigan Customized Workplace English program was a safe space to grow and learn. It helped develop a sense of community. Our associates are supporting each other and more engaged with their managers.”

The class met twice per week over 15 weeks for a total of 60 hours.

A ceremony was held last month to recognize the associates who achieved the post-testing requirements. The event was attended by MillerKnoll manufacturing leaders, human resource representatives and Francisco Henriquez Montiel, vice president of manufacturing for the Americas.

“I immigrated to the United States from Venezuela 19 years ago without knowing English,” said Henriquez Montiel. “Learning English was the first step in my journey to eventually becoming a leader. This program helped our manufacturing teams at MillerKnoll tap into a vibrant prospective talent pool, all while upskilling and retaining our existing talent. Thank you to the Literacy Center for your partnership, and congratulations to our first cohort of associates!”

Since 2001, the Literacy Center of West Michigan has provided Customized Workplace English programming to more than 90 companies. In the last year, the nonprofit has worked with a dozen companies including LG Energy Solutions, Lacks Enterprises, Corewell Health and Haworth.

“Literacy skills are a critical requirement to be successful in any job,” said Marcus Little, customized workplace English director, Literacy Center of West Michigan. “While our program helps individuals find a job or excel within a career, we also recognize the profound impact that English language instruction has in empowering people when they are not at work to live abundantly within their communities.”

A big deal

Greater Muskegon Economic Development (GMED) has been named the recipient of the “Large Economic Impact Deal of the Year” award by the Mid-America Economic Development Council. Consumers Energy nominated GMED for the award for its work in connection with global life sciences leader, Cytiva’s decision to locate future operations in Muskegon Township.

Cytiva recently announced it will make a significant investment to transform the former BASF production site located at 1720 Whitehall Road into a 168,000-square-foot biomanufacturing campus that will produce material for purifying and analyzing biomolecules for the manufacture of vaccines and therapeutics. This will be Cytiva’s first chromatography resin manufacturing facility outside of Sweden.

Construction is planned to begin in early 2023, and manufacturing is expected to begin in 2026. Approximately 200 jobs will be created. The project also received two job training grants totaling $3 million and a personal property tax exemption for up to five years valued at $2.7 million from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

“Muskegon Township’s talented workforce and existing local infrastructure makes it a great place for Cytiva to expand its manufacturing operations,” said Sofie Stille, general manager, resins and technologies, Cytiva. “We are excited to bring this site back to life as we work to help our customers solve the world’s biotechnology challenges.”

“We are extremely honored to receive this award on behalf of the Muskegon community,” said GMED President and CEO Marla Schneider. “This is the largest manufacturing expansion in Muskegon County in several decades, and Consumers Energy was an important player in our efforts to bring Cytiva to West Michigan. We are incredibly grateful for their partnership through all phases of the project.”

The award recognizes a project that had a significant and measurable impact on a regional community.

“We faced a lot of competition to attract Cytiva to Muskegon and having such a large site available was a big advantage for us,” said Morgan Carroll, GMED director of business development. “Being able to repurpose the former BASF facility makes this an even bigger win for our community.”

Small dip

The industrial market in West Michigan remained “marginally negative” during November, but some key indicators recovered lost ground, according to a survey of West Michigan manufacturers by Grand Valley State University’s Seidman College of Business.

Employment and gross output (production) indices showed improvement from the October survey, which Brian Long, director of supply chain management research at Seidman, said may point to a more mild recession in the year to come.

The bigger concern at this point, Long said, is how the Federal Reserve Bank will react to stem inflation without further harm to the economy.

“I still think we’ll roll into a recession sometime in 2023, and I agree with the other forecasters that the recession will probably be quite mild,” Long said. “That’s the good news. The bad news is that a mild recession will make it harder for the Fed to rein in inflation. I fear that we could get into another one of these wage-price spirals and that the result could be inflation staying unacceptably high for the next five years or even longer if the Fed does not take decisive action.”

Long forecasted a slowdown in the housing market, which he said is in a bubble that needs to burst in order to bring down inflation.

“About 40% of the consumer price index is the cost of owning, renting and otherwise operating a home,” Long said. “So, we’re going to need to see the prices for homes come back down to normal before we’re going to see inflation come back to normal.”