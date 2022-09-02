Street Talk: Spring Lake is ready to roll

For its efforts in establishing a more streamlined, predictable development process and overall community development vision, the village of Spring Lake has achieved Redevelopment Ready Communities Essentials designation, according to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

The communities of Clawson and Mt. Clemens achieved similar status.

Redevelopment Ready Communities (RRC) was launched statewide by the MEDC in 2013. RRC is a voluntary initiative that empowers communities to shape their future as they strive to build a foundation of planning, zoning and economic development best practices and integrating them into their everyday functions. RRC encourages communities to be development ready and competitive in today’s economy by actively engaging stakeholders and proactively planning, making them more attractive for projects that create places where people want to live, work, and invest.

Based on feedback from communities and other stakeholders, MEDC evolved RRC in February 2021 to include two different designations: “Essentials” and “Certified.” Communities can now determine which path is most appropriate for their needs based on capacity, community goals and other local factors. Reaching the RRC Essentials designation is a formal recognition that a community has a vision for the future and the fundamental practices in place to get there.

“We applaud the communities of Clawson, Mount Clemens and Spring Lake for achieving Essentials status,” said MEDC Executive Vice President of Economic Development Incentives Michele Wildman. “Each one of these communities has identified its unique desired direction for the future and has a plan to achieve those goals. We look forward to building upon our existing relationships in these communities and supporting their continued economic development efforts.”

For its part, Spring Lake created a public participation plan, a fully updated, modern and user-friendly zoning ordinance, and ease of access to development-related information on the village’s website. Village officials say these actions, coupled with the MEDC designation, should open economic development doors in Spring Lake.

“The village of Spring Lake is thrilled to reach our RRC Essentials status. By achieving RRC Essentials status, it allows us to uphold a thriving community and continue to create economic development opportunities,” said Mark Powers, village president. “Thank you to our village staff and the Grand Haven, Spring Lake, Ferrysburg Chamber of Commerce for their hard work and dedication over the past four years to achieve this milestone accomplishment.”

Village Manager Chris Burns said the four-year effort was worth it.

“Staff, both past and present, dedicated themselves to reaching RRC Essentials status, knowing the benefits and future opportunities would be vast,” Burns said. “The future is here, and we happily rejoice in this accomplishment.”

To date, the MEDC has formally recognized 65 Michigan communities in all corners of the state at the Certified level and six at the Essentials level, including Spring Lake. MED classifies these communities as “thoroughly prepared” when it comes to planning and zoning, to remove traditional barriers and to promote opportunities for prospective investors.

Training days

Lakeshore Advantage, in collaboration with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, awarded $130,150 to three training providers in Allegan and Ottawa counties through the Michigan Workforce Training Center Equipment (TEC) Grant Program. The grants were awarded to Allegan County Area Technical Education Center, Grand Rapids Community College-Lakeshore Campus and Thompson M-TEC/Ottawa Area Intermediate School District. The equipment will help improve or expand area training programs for health care and automation.

“Our training providers are educational catalysts for the ongoing development of our local workforce,” said Jennifer Owens, Lakeshore Advantage president. “As lakeshore companies continue to grow and expand, the need for a trained workforce becomes more pressing. The Michigan Workforce TEC Grant Program helps ensure our training providers have the appropriate equipment to help workers and students achieve the credentials and skills needed to be successful in today’s marketplace.”

Allegan County Area Technical Education Center (ACATEC) offers 19 technical training programs as well as vocational training opportunities for students with special needs. ACATEC was awarded $30,400 by Lakeshore Advantage to be used to cover the cost of training equipment for students working to earn Patient Care Tech and EKG certifications.

“I am very grateful to Lakeshore Advantage for their advocacy and support of the value of the education we provide at the Allegan Tech Center. The tremendous gift of money will allow our students to enhance their learning to obtain an industry-recognized credential,” said Rich Okoniewski, ACATEC director and principal.

GRCC was awarded $49,875, which will be used to purchase equipment that will allow for advanced automation training for the local workforce. These funds also will provide certification opportunities for advanced manufacturing. The equipment will be housed at the GRCC Lakeshore Campus in Holland Charter Township.

“GRCC values our collaboration with Lakeshore Advantage, Holland-area employers and the MEDC to give local residents the ability to gain skills they need for today and for the future,” said Julie Parks, GRCC executive director of workforce training. “Industry 4.0 adoption is strong in this region, and this additional equipment is another piece that allows GRCC to make sure the workforce is ready to produce products that make Michigan a manufacturing leader.”

Thompson M-TEC/Ottawa Area ISD also was awarded $49,875, which will be used to purchase equipment to train on a FANUC/Miller ARC Robotic Weld Cell and offer FANUC-specific certifications in robotic welding processes. This equipment will be housed at the M-TEC center located in West Olive.

“We are honored to receive this grant from Lakeshore Advantage and excited to add two FANUC/Miller Robotic Weld Cells and further expand our Industry 4.0 training options for businesses and students in Ottawa County and beyond,” said Tonia Castillo, director of adult training and career services for Thompson M-TEC.

The money was part of a $3 million statewide funding program for the Michigan Workforce TEC Grant Program to support the needs of qualified training providers that provide workforce training for qualified employers and individuals in Michigan. Lakeshore Advantage was one of several area economic development organizations that administered the program on behalf of the state.