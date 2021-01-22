2020 Newsmaker of the Year: Pro-Vision rolls out tech for schools, law enforcement and logistics

CATEGORY: Technology

WINNER: Michael Finn

COMPANY: Pro-Vision Video Systems

Michael Finn is a newcomer to Pro-Vision Video Systems. The Grand Rapids native was only appointed to serve as the company’s CEO last year, but that year was marked with various innovations in video systems technology at Pro-Vision.

“I am excited to join a growing business that serves a critical need for transportation and public safety,” Finn said at the time of his appointment. “We look forward to building upon Pro-Vision’s legacy of leadership and innovation.”

Such innovations included Pro-Vision’s new 900 Series Hybrid HD DVR, which debuted early in 2020. The DVR combines 1080p HD recording and observation technology in one device for commercial vehicle operators.

The 900 Series Hybrid HD DVR provides drivers with the high-quality video they need to prevent accidents and show details of what happened should an incident occur.

Also relevant to a year marked by tragedies relating to police violence, Pro-Vision released the new Bodycam 4 body-worn camera in October.

The Bodycam 4 features an IP68 waterproof rating and a 14-hour full-shift replaceable battery. The camera also can be automatically activated by any vehicle within a 30-foot range to keep the focus where it should be.

The company also partnered in November with Kajeet, an IoT connectivity, software and hardware solutions company, to provide internet connectivity and video recording solutions for school buses.

Through the partnership, schools can connect Pro-Vision school bus video recording systems to the Kajeet SmartBus Wi-Fi solution to perform actions like live video review, hands-free remote video upload, automatic system updates and system health monitoring.

