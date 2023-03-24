Aircraft fleet purchase takes Western Michigan University’s aviation program to ‘next level’

Western Michigan University’s board of trustees has approved the purchase of a new fleet of aircraft for the College of Aviation, which school officials say will elevate the aviation program and help attract future students amid a widespread pilot shortage.

The board on Thursday approved a loan of up to $20 million from the Western Michigan University Foundation to support the purchase of up to 32 new primary training aircraft. The loan also will support a Super Decathlon training aircraft for developing specialized skills.

Leaders at the College of Aviation expect the actual cost of the new fleet to be less, as the college will use the sale of its current fleet of 28 planes to defray the cost.

“We’re very appreciative of the WMU Foundation for helping to make this happen,” College of Aviation Dean Raymond Thompson said in a statement. “Being able to purchase the new aircraft rather than lease them allows us to start building equity right away and ultimately save money, which is a win for the university and for our students.”

University officials said the new fleet is an important investment that will expand the college’s training capabilities at a time when demand for pilots is skyrocketing. The new fleet also will replace the current fleet’s aging technology with some of the newest technology in the aviation field.

“When we acquired our previous fleet of Cirrus aircraft, Western stood out for the type of training and skills students were able to develop because of the quality of the planes and the high level of technology we equipped them with,” Thompson said.

“It was essential to moving us up to a top three aviation program in the country,” he added, referencing flight school scoring methodology from Flying magazine in August 2022. “This next fleet will take us to the next level.”

WMU’s College of Aviation currently instructs nearly 1,200 undergraduate students, according to information on the school’s website. The program originated in 1939 when aviation maintenance was added to the curriculum at the former Western State Teachers College, now WMU.

The board’s latest loan approval allows the college to move forward with the purchasing process for the new aircraft. Thompson said he expects the first planes to arrive on campus in 2024.

“This investment means we will continue to attract the best and brightest students to apply to Western Michigan University’s aviation program because we make these kinds of investments in equipment and educational experiences,” he said in the release.

“At the end of the day, it’s hard to beat the look on the face of a student who’s going to be the first one in one of these new airplanes,” Thompson added. “That’s an exciting moment.”