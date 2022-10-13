AIA Grand Rapids names 2022 award winners

The Grand Rapids chapter of the American Institute of Architects recently named its young architect of the year.

AIA Grand Rapids held its 2022 Honor Awards Celebration last week at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market, where it named Mathison | Mathison Architects’ Matthew Christie as Young Architect Award winner.

Other AIA Grand Rapids award winners

Student Design Project: Kendall College’s Imane Hocini for Museum of Sustainable Concrete

Residential Architecture Award: Lucid Architects for Rosy Mound Retreat in Grand Haven

Small Commercial Design: Elevate Studio Architecture Design for Monroe Community Church

Small Commercial Design: Integrated Architure for 840 Ottawa

Building Award: Mathison | Mathison Architects for Glen Lake Community Schools Sports Complex

Building Award: Integrated Architecture and Architecture + Design Inc. for The Milton in Battle Creek

Building Award: Cornerstone Architects for Northwestern Michigan College West Hall Innovation Center in Traverse City

Building Award: Progressive AE for Flexco Inc. in Walker

People’s Choice Award: TowerPinkster and Viridis Design Group for Grand Rapids Public Museum Riverfront Project

Honorary Allied Award: Foresight Management’s Matthew VanSweden and Builders Exchange of Michigan EVP Elizabeth Bovard Strong

Scholarship winners

AIA Grand Rapids awarded two scholarships to students at Kendall College of Art and Design at Ferris State University. Hayden Prillwiz and Sean Guirey both won $1,000 scholarships.

Guirey is in his final year of the Master of Architecture program, interning at Via Design the past two summers.

Prillwiz is in her third year in the Master of Architecture program, interning with Pure Architects.

The NAAB Master of Architecture degree program at Kendall College awarded the 2022 AIA Medal for Academic Excellence to Zada Harris.