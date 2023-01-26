Architectural leaders prepare to hand keys to next generation

Celebrating its 35th year in operation, Integrated Architecture is also making a push toward its future.

Integrated Architecture is led by one of its two co-founders, Mike Corby, who said he is all but ready to hand over the reigns of the firm. Along with Corby are four next-generation principals who are ready to take the foundations laid by Corby and co-founder Paul Dickinson and evolve into its next phase.

A full reset of the firm started in 2021 with a move from Kentwood to its new office, 840 Ottawa Ave. NW in Grand Rapids. The move was partly a push for the new generation, but also an effect of the firm’s client base transitioning from out-of-town to local customers.

“When we made the switch to come downtown, it was not just a reset of the ownership, but the company in a lot of ways,” Corby said. “The culture is impacted by a different setting, suburban to urban. It’s good for the staff to walk outside the door and have a lot of amenities.

“We reset everything, we didn’t bring anything. We unplugged ourselves and plugged in the fresh environment.”

To kick off 2023 and Integrated Architecture’s 35th year, the firm promoted Darrel DeHaan and Randy Pease to the principal leadership team, which is a dynamic change from the two-founder leadership the firm had for most of its existence. The two new principals join the leadership team with Corby, Design Principal Scott Vyn and Architectural Principal Tim Mustert.

DeHaan is the director of architecture, while Pease is director of design.

DeHaan has been with Integrated Architecture for 13 years and has worked on more than $1 billion worth of projects, including 234 Market, 430 Monroe, 601 West.

“Darrel innately understands the key elements of project management,” Mustert said. “He’s the kind of person that jumps in, figures it out and gets things done. His responsiveness, keen sense of client understanding and knack for facilitating complete collaboration is a trademark of his work.”

Pease joined Integrated Architecture in 2005 and has worked on high-profile projects such as the Institute of Contemporary Art in Boston and Consumers Energy’s Leadership Development Center in Grand Rapids. Prior to joining Integrated Architecture, Pease started his career with Dow Howell Gilmore in Midland before heading to Boston to work for Perry Dean Rogers Partners Architects for seven years.

Other promotions that started the year included CFO Cynthia Holmes, Senior Project Architect Kevin Simpson and Director of Marketing Lisa Belsito.

The promotions are all part of one of the aspects Corby loves about his firm: investing in people.

“The great thing is we invested heavily in people and especially in people that all feel the same way about how to best service our clients,” Corby said. “We’re not a firm interested in growing exponentially, we’re interested in doing a good service for clients.”

The first phase of the leadership transition was Vyn and Mustert, which helped take Integrated from an entrepreneurial startup to an emerging, evolving leadership with more youth. Corby said giving the younger generation the keys to chart the course of the company was important.

“It’s many voices now, instead of a couple of guys in a room,” he said. “They each have their own personality, style and disposition, and that blend is refreshing, because it allows us to go in some directions I might not have otherwise expected.

“As the person handing off the torch, it makes me feel good I have the ability to do that with a group that is talented and knowledgeable.”

Vyn said the four new principals are slowly taking charge and focused on growing relationships and the sustainability of those clients. The focus on clients and the approach to architecture and design will not change, Vyn said.

“It’s an evolution, just the pace of work that we operate at doesn’t allow us to make huge shifts changes,” he said. “The founding partners established the firm on relationships that never change. Some foundations to the DNA of Integrated won’t change.”

There are cultural shifts, however, and Vyn said the move downtown was an indicator of the overall evolution of the firm and largely perceived as positive.

As for workload this year, Corby said Integrated Architecture will continue on the road it chose eight to 10 years ago to consciously help solve housing issues in the region. The firm’s most visible project in Grand Rapids currently is the residential tower addition to Studio Park.

Integrated Architecture also has projects going in Flint, Traverse City, Midland, Lansing, Holland and Portage, as well as with Michigan State University, University of Michigan and Grand Valley State University.

Beyond this year, the future is bright, according to Vyn.

“The key to this transition is we’re all at different stages of our careers,” he said. “Individually, we have different perspectives, but collectively we’re focused tenaciously on design and relationships.”