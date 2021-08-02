Architecture firm appoints new associates

TowerPinkster promoted six employees to join its shareholder group as associates.

The six team members include John Den Boer, design architect; Ryan Eversole, manager of structural engineering; Jesse Hendershot, mechanical engineer; Carrie Hoch, manager of human resources; Tim Pruis, senior architectural project coordinator; and Eric Rinehart, technology team supervisor.

Associates are chosen based on demonstrated leadership within the firm and community, commitment to advancing the firm’s mission and dedication to mentoring the next generation of professionals, according to TowerPinkster.

“John, Ryan, Jesse, Carrie, Tim and Eric are talented and devoted members of our team,” said Bjorn Green, president and CEO of TowerPinkster. “Their leadership, commitment to clients and desire to advance our mission made them ideal members of our shareholders group. We are proud of the contributions they have made and their passion to advance TowerPinkster into the future. As the firm grows and evolves, we continue to strengthen the team by cultivating our next generation of owners and leaders.”

Den Boer has more than 18 years of experience as a design architect with a concentration in K-12 and higher education projects. His experience includes work with Byron Center Public Schools, Caledonia Community Schools, Lowell Area Schools and Wayland Union Schools.

With more than 15 years of industry experience, Eversole leads the firm’s growing structural engineering department. Throughout the course of his career, he has been involved in structural design, project management and construction administration for projects across multiple industry sectors. Most recently, he has worked with clients including the Gerald R. Ford International Airport, Grand Rapids Community College, Byron Center Public Schools, Forest Hills Public Schools, Kalamazoo Public Schools and Lowell Area Schools.

Hendershot joined TowerPinkster nine years ago and has since achieved his Professional Engineer (PE) designation. He supports the mechanical engineering department by creating and drafting designs for buildings including HVAC, plumbing, piping and controls, and energy efficiency. His local clients include Aquinas College, Gerald R. Ford International Airport, Byron Center Public Schools, Kelloggsville Public Schools and John Ball Zoo.

Hoch has served as TowerPinkster’s manager of human resources since 2015. She is responsible for fostering an environment and creative culture to empower employees to be successful.

Pruis has more than 20 years of experience as an architectural project coordinator in the design and construction industry. He is responsible for executing the project work plan by coordinating the technical design and construction drawings across all disciplines. He previously served as a board of education member for the Kalamazoo Christian Schools. His local clients include Allegan Area Educational Service Agency and Kalamazoo Public Schools.

Rinehart has more than 20 years of experience in the technology industry. He has spent the past three years of his career at TowerPinkster and was most recently promoted to technology team supervisor. He has a background with nearly every facet of a technology environment including physical infrastructure, network design, storage systems, virtualization, management tools and end-point devices. He also has worked on many structured cabling projects and fiber optic backbone upgrades. His project experience includes work with the Gerald R. Ford International Airport, Kalamazoo County and Stryker.

TowerPinkster is an employee-owned design firm specializing in architecture, engineering, interior design, landscape architecture and technology design.

Recent work includes projects for Mercy Health, Spectrum Health, Western Michigan University, Aquinas College, Northwood University, Kalamazoo Public Schools, Grand Rapids Public Schools, Greenleaf Trust, AVB Development, Kent County, Kalamazoo County and the Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

The firm has offices in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo.