Convention authority appoints Acrisure leader as board member

The Grand Rapids-Kent County Convention/Arena Authority (CAA) recently appointed Michael Verhulst to its seven-member board, which oversees DeVos Place, DeVos Performance Hall and Van Andel Arena.

Verhulst officially was sworn in at the CAA board meeting Friday, Oct. 7, for a term expiring Dec. 31, 2024.

Michael Verhulst is the executive vice president of strategic growth for Acrisure Benefits Group. He started that position in April, prior to which he served as vice president of Rockford Construction for over four years, vice president of business development and community relations for Wolverine Building Group for over three years and president and owner of Summit Landscape Management for nearly 16 years.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Mike to the CAA,” said CAA chairman Rick Winn. “His extensive professional and volunteer experience focused on a number of aspects of community development will be a tremendous asset to our venues. I look forward to working closely with him as we continue to look toward future opportunities.”

In addition to his work with Acrisure, Verhulst serves on the boards of Grand Valley Metro Council, Priority Health, YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids, Grand Rapids Symphony, Gerald R. Ford International Airport and Experience Grand Rapids. He was also recently appointed to the Foundation Board of the Grand Rapids Chamber and is an advisory committee member of ArtPrize Leadership On Canvas.

“It is an honor to join the CAA and to work alongside the other board members who have had such an impact in the community,” Verhulst said. “I’m excited to contribute to these venues that have proven to be such assets to West Michigan and will work hard to ensure their continued success.”

The CAA was established in 2000 by the city of Grand Rapids and Kent County under the Convention Facility Authority Act. The CAA’s mission is to encourage economic development within the West Michigan region, create jobs and provide facilities for the benefit of citizens in an economical manner by developing and operating convention, entertainment and sports facilities in Kent County.