GMB opens hybrid work space in Grand Rapids

A West Michigan architectural firm has opened a learning hub in Grand Rapids.

GMB Architecture + Engineering said Tuesday, Oct. 31, it opened a new office at 555 E. Fourth St. NW in Grand Rapids that is meant to help bring people together for a “common purpose, develop relationships and learn by participation, observation and listening.”

The building officially opened Oct. 24, and the firm expects to help transform the idea of traditional offices with its learning hub model.

“GMB is a learning organization, and we want these learning hubs to be an intentional, multipurpose space for group learning opportunities, community meetings, maker spaces and more,” said GMB CEO David Bolt. “Creating learning hubs felt like a natural next step for GMB to better align with our just cause and provide a real resource where we can work with our clients, our team and our communities to provide solutions and connect.”

The new office allows for a flexible workspace for employees and also focuses on collaborative learning experiences for employees, clients and the community, according to GMB. The learning hub uses “robust technology” to mix in-person and virtual connections, helping expand the hybrid world the modern workforce employs.

Holland-based GMB opened its first Grand Rapids office in 2012 and has worked in the area for more than 50 years. There are multiple major clients in the Greater Grand Rapids area that the learning hub will be aimed toward, including Forest Hills Public Schools, Kentwood Public Schools and Calvin University.

A second GMB learning hub is expected to open in Royal Oak in early 2023. The firm also has an office in Indianapolis.

“Our learning hubs provide a physical space to complement virtual options for learning and collaboration,” said GMB Design Leader Dan Tyrer. “They are places for coaching, asking questions and experimenting with new ideas with our teammates, clients, educators and students.

“Diverse spaces ranging from workshops supporting experimentation through making, group learning and meeting spaces, and focused work areas support a broad set of needs.”