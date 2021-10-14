Merger expands TowerPinkster to Indiana, Kentucky

A Grand Rapids-based architecture firm merged with an Indiana firm in the same market.

TowerPinkster recently merged with Indiana-based Kovert Hawkins Architects. The deal will allow the firm to grow and expand its employee base to nearly 200 professionals, who provide an array of services and expertise in structural, mechanical and electrical engineering; technology and security design; interior design; master planning; and landscape architecture.

The firm will continue to operate its offices in their current locations, which include Grand Rapids; Kalamazoo; Jeffersonville, Indiana; and Louisville, Kentucky.

“We’re excited about the possibilities this merger brings and the opportunity to integrate our two firms into one large, unified team working towards a visionary future,” said Björn Green, CEO of TowerPinkster. “We’re looking forward to pulling together best practices to advance our business strategies and better serve our clients. In the end, our goal is to envision and create high-quality design solutions for our collective clients.”

Kovert Hawkins Architects was founded by Hal Kovert and John Hawkins in 1985. The firm has designed projects in a variety of industries, including K-12, commercial, government, historic renovations, industrial and health care.

Through its 36 years, Kovert Hawkins earned numerous recognitions, including being named among the Top 10 Most Generous Small Companies by Louisville Business First.

The firm also won design awards such as the Silver Citation from American School & University for Silver Creek Primary School in Sellersburg, Indiana; Honor Award from National Terrazzo and Mosaic Association for Paoli Jr./Sr. High School in Paoli, Indiana; and the TCA Irving J. Gill Progressive Architecture Award for design excellence, among others.

“We’re thrilled to be merging with such a forward-thinking firm that is aligned with us culturally and technically,” Kovert said. “Both firms are highly invested in our communities, devoted to hiring the best and brightest talent and committed to a client-centric design philosophy. We look forward to offering our clients expanded services and growing our expertise and knowledge.”

Kovert Hawkins Associates’ clients include Jeffersonville Public Library, Harrison County Boys and Girls Club, Clarksville Fire Station #1 and #2, Southern Indiana Visitors Center, Lynn Family Sports Vision and Training Center, Lilly Library at Indiana University Bloomington, Mercedes of Louisville and numerous K-12 school projects throughout southern Indiana.

TowerPinkster’s clients include Stryker, Grand Rapids Public Museum, Michigan Veteran Affairs Agency, Gerald R. Ford International Airport, Catalyst Development, Ransom Public Library, Kalamazoo County Justice Complex, Aquinas College, Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo College Natatorium and numerous K-12 school projects throughout the state of Michigan.