Progressive AE adds municipal practice leader

Progressive AE announced the hiring of industry expert Tim Bradshaw, PE, as municipal practice leader.

The architecture firm said Bradshaw’s unique skill set in municipal and transportation engineering, as well as in building code enforcement and permitting, will help grow Progressive AE’s existing infrastructure practice while continuing the firm’s commitment to serving existing municipal clients.

“We are making a significant investment to bolster our expertise, better serve our clients and grow our services,” said Bradley Thomas, president and CEO. “Tim will join our growing infrastructure team and be a key contributor to growth across the firm and within each of the markets we serve. He is a well-known expert whose knowledge and expertise will be of great value to our clients and the firm.”

Since 2011, Bradshaw had worked for the city of Kentwood as the director of engineering and inspections. In this role, he permitted more than $100 million annually in building construction projects. He also oversaw the city’s annual road construction, maintenance, water and sewer budgets of more than $10 million, in aggregate.

“Joining Progressive AE as municipal practice leader is an exciting opportunity and challenge,” Bradshaw said. “There is so much opportunity to grow the firm’s infrastructure practice and better serve clients throughout the Grand Rapids area and beyond. I look forward to working with the firm’s established team of urban planners, civil engineers and transportation engineers to create a truly full-service experience for clients.”

Bradshaw is a licensed professional engineer and licensed building official and inspector in the state of Michigan. He is the president of the Michigan Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers, a member of the Caledonia Board of Trustees and Planning Commission and the vice chair of the Grand Valley Metro Council Technical Committee.

He was a member of the Utility Advisory Board, which serves as a regional partner for the city of Grand Rapids, and the Waste to Energy Advisory Committee, which provides rate and policy decisions on the Waste to Energy Facility managed by the Kent County Department of Public Works. Before working with the city of Kentwood, he was a project engineer with Rowe Professional Services Company.