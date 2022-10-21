Progressive AE named director of engineering

A Grand Rapids architectural and engineering firm has a new director of engineering.

Progressive AE on Thursday, Oct. 20, announced Jeff Roman as the firm’s new director of engineering.

“As a full-service architecture and engineering firm celebrating 60 years of design excellence, we are excited for Jeff to join at a time when our engineering practice is growing nationally and in complexity of projects,” said Progressive AE President and CEO Brad Thomas. “Jeff’s skills in leading and mentoring diverse talent will be an asset to deepening specialization of services and engineered systems to provide strong client leadership.”

Roman was a partner and engineering practice leader at Little Diversified Architectural Consulting prior to joining Progressive AE. He helped expand that firm from one to four offices while developing its national growth strategy.

Roman is licensed in 18 states with more than 20 years of experience. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Lawrence Technological University and an Executive MBA from the University of Florida.

“It’s great to be part of a firm with such a rich history, great culture and depth of experience and expertise,” Roman said. “Progressive AE is poised for significant growth, and I am looking forward to challenging ourselves to do harder, more technical engineering-led projects. We have a strong and diverse engineering team, and I can’t wait to see where we go from here.”

Progressive AE is celebrating its 60th anniversary at its two offices in Grand Rapids and Charlotte, North Carolina. The firm works in 48 states with more than 230 employees.

Projects in Grand Rapids include Devos Place Convention Center and Performance Hall and John Ball Zoo’s Bissell Tree House.