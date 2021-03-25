Progressive AE names new principal

Grand Rapids-based Progressive AE announced it named Bill Culhane, RA, a principal of the firm.

As principal, Culhane will play a lead role in cultivating key client accounts, driving business development efforts and ensuring project quality. Culhane also serves internally as the director of project delivery and is a senior project manager for several of the firm’s large projects and key client portfolios.

“We’re thrilled to have Bill as a principal of Progressive AE,” said Brad Thomas, president and CEO of Progressive AE. “Bill brings a unique perspective that has been gained through significant experience serving in the role of design professional, constructor and owner’s representative on many noteworthy projects in the region. His ability to lead clients and teams on large and complex projects, his grace under pressure and his understanding of our industry and community make him a go-to resource for his clients and colleagues.”

Culhane first joined Progressive AE in 1997 as a senior architect, project manager and construction administrator. During his initial tenure, he was responsible for the management of the DeVos Place Convention Center, one of the firm’s most well-known projects.

After leaving Progressive AE in 2005, he served as an owner’s representative for several prominent projects in West Michigan before joining Rockford Construction as vice president of health care. He then joined Kramer Management Group, where he was an owner’s representative for Lansing Board of Water and Light and McLaren Health Care.

Culhane returned to Progressive AE in early 2019 to manage large-scale projects for the firm. He quickly took on additional responsibilities that advanced internal initiatives. In addition to other roles, Culhane also directs internal operations and process improvement.

“I’m honored to become a principal of Progressive AE,” Culhane said. “This firm continues to grow and think outside the box to best serve and help our clients. I’m excited to be a part of a forward-thinking organization committed to developing responsible and innovative solutions.”

Culhane has a Bachelor of Architecture, a Bachelor of Science in architecture and a Master of Architecture, all from Lawrence Technology University. He is a registered architect in the state of Michigan, a LEED-accredited professional and holds his construction document technologist certification.