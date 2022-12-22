TowerPinkster names new principals

A multi-disciplined design firm in Grand Rapids has two new principals.

TowerPinkster this week announced two new firm principals: Marika Hawes-Ruhrup and Shawn Parshall.

“Marika and Shawn are integral to the success of our organization and have shown continued commitment to our clients and our teams,” TowerPinkster President and CEO Bjorn Green said in the announcement. “Their leadership, passion and dedication will allow each to excel in the role of principal. We are proud of their contributions, the passion they show clients and their commitment to the success and future of the firm.”

The pair brings more than 40 years of experience to the level of principal at TowerPinkster.

Hawes-Ruhrup joined TowerPinkster in 2015 as a senior mechanical engineer and has worked as project manager on some of the firm’s most significant projects since then. With degrees from University of Michigan, Hope College and Oakland University, Hawes-Ruhrup specializes in low-energy design in industrial, higher education and government work.

Parshall joined TowerPinkster in 2015 and is the firm’s director of K-12 education. He helps clients develop and pass bond campaigns, design school facilities and plan for the future. Parshall has a Master of Architecture and Bachelor of Science in architecture from the University of Michigan.

The additions cap off a big year for TowerPinkster, which included the opening of an office in Grand Haven and winning the AIA Michigan 2022 Firm of the Year award.

TowrPinkster was started in 1953 and now has offices in Grand Rapids; Grand Haven; Kalamazoo; Jeffersonville, Indiana; and Louisville, Kentucky.