ArtPrize 2022: New format, new results

ArtPrize 2022 has wrapped up, bringing 18 days of artistic celebration to Grand Rapids. According to Executive Director Craig Searer, this year’s festival was one for the books.

“I think overall people just had a great time being outside downtown, exploring and being exposed to some really, really amazing pieces,” Searer said.

He added that this year’s highlight for the ArtPrize team was the return of the festival to a yearly format. Following complications due to COVID-19, ArtPrize was not held in 2020, resuming in 2021 after a one-year gap. ArtPrize 2022 marks an anticipated return to an annual schedule, something that Searer said they plan to continue.

“We will do an annual format moving forward,” he said. “It was a really easy decision after last year’s success.”

Additionally, this year ArtPrize saw the return of educational opportunities as area schools brought students to the festival on field trips, as well as in-person programming that included workshops and lectures where visitors could learn from the artists they admired.

“There was a lot of interest in in-person events,” Searer said. “They were well attended by artists and industry professionals and visitors. I think we’ll continue down that path, whether that’s like a mini education series or opportunities for artists to connect with visitors (and) one another in a unique way.”

This year’s top prize went to brothers Brad and Bryan Caviness from Browns Summit, North Carolina. Their work, “Creation, Destruction, Reflection,” a 3D clay piece displayed at DeVos Place, was awarded the Artist to Artist prize. The prize, worth $12,500, was new this year and was chosen by artists’ votes.

“Feedback that we got from artists over previous years was (that) while they were able to do the whole voting thing, they really wanted to name who they thought was best, have their own award,” Searer said. “So that’s why we created the Artist to Artist.”

The artists all had one vote and were not able to vote for themselves. Searer said the new prize category was “well received” by artists and that the Caviness brothers’ piece was the clear winning choice.

In addition to the Artist to Artist award, more than 70 artists took home prize money this year. This is a steep drop-off from last year’s winners list, which included over 200 artists. According to Searer, this decrease is the result of the new favoriting system that was implemented this year as part of a new format intended to boost attendee interest in a wider range of art in various sectors of the city.

“This year we pivoted because this is more of a long-term strategy for us in terms of visitor engagement and how they connect with artists. So, to see over 70 artists win prize money through this mechanism was really a fantastic start.”

While the winners list was shorter, Searer was encouraged by the reception to the new favoriting system, which he said the ArtPrize team intends to build on heading into ArtPrize 2023.

“It really did encourage exploration (and) highlighted a ton of unique artists all across the city,” he said. “There was a little bit of focusing on certain areas depending on what prize it was, but overall, I think it really helped people get the most out of the event itself in curating their own ArtPrize Instagram list, which was really cool. So, there’s a lot of rationale to continue down this path.”

The new system, which allows visitors to curate their own list of favorite artists, seems poised to make a return in the coming year.

“We don’t look at the favoriting as a vote,” Searer said. “We look at it as a mechanism to connect artists and visitors and deepen those relationships and communities. We’ll build upon what we did this year.”

Also new this year was a category for digital art. Winners in that category included Gary Mesa-Gaido’s “Derivations of a Gothic Arch Part 2,” a six-minute digital animation displayed at Grand Rapids Community College, and Rob Finch’s “’Urban Arterials’ … brought alive through projection mapping” which explored Grand Rapids’ streets, expressways and river. Honorable mention for the digital category in this year’s juried awards went to Charles Cusack’s “Algorithm + You = Art” which invited visitors to create their own digital art.

“I think we’re going to see exponential growth year over year with the digital category,” Searer said. “It being the first year, it was the smallest (category), but it could easily grow into that No. 2 or No. 3 spot.

“As we broaden the scope of what digital (art) looks like and as artists embrace that particular medium, the opportunities are endless.”

Searer said he and his team are looking forward to next year, and grateful for the overwhelming support and excitement they saw from the Grand Rapids area this year.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a sponsor, a visitor, an artist, a venue or media,” he said, “everybody plays an important role in making ArtPrize happen, so just a huge shoutout to everybody that came in to support (us).”

