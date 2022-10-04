ArtPrize names 2022 winners

Two North Carolina brothers took home the top honor at ArtPrize this year.

“Creation, Destruction, Reflection,” a 3D art piece by Brad and Bryan Caviness won the Artist to Artist prize with a purse of $12,500.

This year’s juried awards winners took home $10,000 per winner and $2,500 per honorable mention and were as follows:

2D

Winner: Harold Allen, “For Dorothy Afro Harping” (DeVos Place)

Honorable Mention: Erica Kuhl, “In Bello (In Time of War)” (Palatte Coffee & Art)

3D

Winner: Mo Jauw, “Last” (Monroe Community Church)

Honorable Mention: Mark Mennin, “Embedded” (Meijer Gardens)

Installation

Winner: Maddison Chaffer, “Seeking a pleasant peninsula” (140 Monroe Center)

Honorable Mention: Brian Whitfield, “Who’s Next” (Grand Rapids African American Museum)

Time-based

Winner: Caren Mueller and Christian Markwart, “Fusion” (Studio Park)

Honorable Mention: Ciara Glass, “Ineffable Lypophrenia” (Rosa Parks Circle)

Digital

Winner: Gary Mesa-Gaido, “Derivations of a Gothic Arch Part 2” (GRCC Paul Collins Gallery)

Honorable Mention: Charles Cusack, “Algorithm + You = Art” (House Rules Lounge)

Visitor Favorite Awards were presented by Wolverine Worldwide and Meijer and awarded artists $10,000 per winner. Winners by category are as follows:

2D

Florencia Clement de Grandprey, “In My Eyes” (DeVos Place)

3D

Kasey Wells, “American Eagle” (Amway Grand Plaza)

Installation

Jennifer Dunahee, “Twigg the Forest Dragon” (Amway Grand Plaza)

Time-based

Kristen Zamora, “Embodied-Healing Through Body Art” (The BOB)

Digital

Rob Finch, “‘Urban Arterials’ … brought alive through projection mapping” (Ice Castle)

Independent Awards winners received $5,000 each and were presented by The Grand Rapids African-American Arts & Music Festival, West Michigan Asian American Association and the West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Winners were as follows:

Contemporary Black Art Award

William Davis, “Poetry on Demand” (Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum)

Asian Art Award

Stacie Tamaki, “Sold to Slaughter” (DeVos Place)

Artista Latino Award

Florencia Clement de Grandprey, “In My Eyes” (DeVos Place)

Monroe Community Church, 1020 Monroe Ave. NW, took home the award for best ArtPrize venue this year. The venue hosted “What Stands In Your Way?” by Kim Ensch, an installation piece named “The Exhale Project” by Heather Briggs, “I Want to Bubble with Everyone” by Susan Avishai, “Endings as Beginnings” by Julie Hofheinz and several others.

This year, new award categories were added, including the Early Bird Prize, which awarded “American Eagle” by Kasey Wells with $1,000 for being most favorited by attendees by the start of the festival.

The first favorited piece each day for the entirety of ArtPrize, Sept. 15-Oct. 2, also was awarded, as well as first piece to reach 100 favorites, first to reach 1,000 favorites, most favorited each day, the underdog piece of each day and last favorited each day, as well as the top five pieces in each city district each week of the festival.