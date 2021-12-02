ArtPrize returns to yearly format

ArtPrize will return in fall 2022.

The Grand Rapids art competition will revert to an annual format after becoming a biennial event in 2019.

“We can’t thank you enough for your patience and support as we navigated through a successful return of ArtPrize 2021 after a three-year hiatus,” ArtPrize said. “We were overwhelmed by the support of visitors, artists, venues and the community who brought life and excitement back into Grand Rapids.”

The dates of the art competition, artist and venue registrations will be announced soon. Details about the grant program and prize format also will be announced at a later time.

The last annual ArtPrize, ArtPrize 10, was held in 2018. The following year, ArtPrize implemented “project” years, which featured a single artist or a small group of artists that would present a public art project.

