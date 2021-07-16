ArtRat Gallery joining Heartside neighborhood this fall

The ArtRat Gallery will officially open Sept. 10 at 46 S. Division Ave. in Grand Rapids’ Heartside neighborhood.

The first show, “Woods Walk,” will be a collection of recent work by ArtRat owner and painter Nancy Tobin, featuring works on paper inspired by forest scenes of West Michigan.

“Since my return to Michigan, I’ve thought a lot about ‘branching’ as a process,” Tobin writes about the series. “Branches (tactile and natural, like forests, or conceptual, like family trees) grow by splitting into new configurations. And the space between those branches is full of magical light.”

ArtRat Gallery includes a workspace that is owned by Dwelling Place, a nonprofit organization.

“Dwelling Place understands the power art plays in creating community,” said Heather Ibrahim, Dwelling Place director of community building and engagement.

“Nearly 20 years ago, we developed over 60 spaces aimed at providing an affordable option for artists to live and create in the same space. We are thrilled to have ArtRat Gallery as a commercial tenant connecting neighbors to local artists along (South Division).”

ArtRat will feature Tobin’s paintings and host exhibits, events and educational opportunities for the community.

The Kendall College of Art and Design graduate has exhibited in galleries and museums across the country, including Cue Gallery in New York, the Urban Institute for Contemporary Art in Grand Rapids, Orange County Center for Contemporary Art in California, Mason Gross at Rutgers University, and the Pierro Gallery in New Jersey.