Attorney joins Grand Rapids Ballet board

A Warner Norcross + Judd associate attorney was selected to join the Grand Rapids Ballet board of directors.

Jamie C. Slotsema was appointed to a three-year term on the board. Her responsibilities include accountability and providing governance and strategic direction for the ballet school.

Grand Rapids Ballet features more than 30 dancers, apprentices and trainees. More than 270 students are enrolled in the ballet school, which offers free introductory dance classes to more than 1,500 students each year.

Slotsema practices family law at Warner Norcross’s Grand Rapids office. She focuses on divorce, paternity, guardianships, adoptions, pre- and post-nuptial agreements, litigation and dispute resolution.

She received her J.D. from Valparaiso University School of Law and her B.A. from Purdue University.