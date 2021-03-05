Bank of America offers customers free admission to Grand Rapids museums

Bank of America, Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank credit and debit cardholders can receive free admission to the Grand Rapids Public Museum and Grand Rapids Art Museum this weekend, courtesy of the Bank of America Museums on Us program.

Bank of America is offering its customers across the nation free access to art, children’s and history museums, aquariums, botanical gardens, zoos and science centers.

Bank customers can show their credit and debit cards with their ID on Saturday and Sunday to visit the Grand Rapids museums for free.

Cardholders can use the location finder tool to search for other participating cultural attractions.