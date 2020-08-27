Binder Park Zoo improves accommodations for visitors with sensory needs

Binder Park Zoo partnered with KultureCity to receive certification to better accommodate visitors with sensory issues such as autism, dementia and PTSD.

“Our goal is to provide an exceptional experience to all our guests, and this exciting partnership with KultureCity improves our ability to accommodate guests with sensory needs,” said Renee Newman, operations manager at Binder Park Zoo. “Through specialized training, our staff is now trained to recognize and assist guests with sensory issues.”

In addition to staff training, free sensory bags containing Puro Sound Labs noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools and verbal cue cards will be available for guests. There also are quiet zones inside the zoo that are marked for guests to take a break from their visit or recover from a sensory overload situation.

Before visiting the zoo, guests can download the KultureCity app and view what sensory features are available at the zoo and where they are. They also can access the Social Story — a visual preview of the destination to better plan for what they can expect when they arrive.