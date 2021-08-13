Cannabis company unveils mural honoring Muskegon

Sozo, a Michigan-based cannabis dispensary and cultivation company, unveiled a 120-footlong painted mural at its new Muskegon cannabis store, 580 W. Hackley Ave.

“We saw the building as a blank canvas and an opportunity to give back to the community we are proud to serve, create beauty and support local arts and local entrepreneurs,” said Aaron Rasty, Sozo founder and CEO. “At Sozo, we are deeply committed to supporting communities through meaningful, ongoing investment, and this inspiring mural represents just one of the ways we’re working to improve the communities we serve.”

The mural, which was commissioned by Muskegon artist Dan Parker, mimics a vintage postcard and features florals, a green field and pays homage to the lighthouses of Lake Michigan. The mural’s trees are painted to match with the existing tree line behind the building.

“It’s great seeing something so big and full of color welcome people to the beautiful city of Muskegon,” Parker said. “I’m truly proud to work with Sozo on this community art project that adds beauty and art to our everyday lives and experience.”

Sozo has two other stores located in Warren and Cheboygan. The company is planning to have another community mural at its cannabis retail store in Cheboygan.