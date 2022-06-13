Casino issues $7.4M in revenue payments

Gun Lake Casino has distributed over $7.4 million in revenue back into Michigan communities in its most recent biannual payment between Oct. 1 and March 31.

Non-gaming economic development organization GLIMI, a subsidiary of Gun Lake Investments, received over $1.2 million from Gun Lake Casino (GLC), while a payment totaling over $4.1 million from that period will go to the Michigan Strategic Fund to help business grants throughout the state.

A local revenue share board will receive over $2 million to impact communities around GLC’s property. Seven surrounding townships will be given a share of the revenue along with Allegan County, Wayland Union Schools, and the Allegan Area Educational Service Agency.

“Over the past 11 years, these payments have done immeasurable good for communities,” said Bob Peters, Gun Lake tribal chair. “We look forward to continuing to be good stewards for the local community and the state of Michigan for many years to come.”

Since 2011, GLC’s revenue sharing has sent over $111 million to the Michigan Strategic Fund and over $19.5 million to GLIMI. The local revenue share board also received over $42 million from the casino in that time.

Altogether, GLC has paid a total of over $173 million since its opening in 2011.