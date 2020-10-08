Celebration Cinema to reopen theaters Friday

Celebration Cinema theaters will reopen Friday after six months of closure.

The theaters include Celebration Cinema at Studio Park, Celebration Cinema North GR, Celebration Cinema Rivertown in Grandville, Celebration Cinema Lansing, Celebration Cinema Crossroads in Portage and Cinema Carousel in Muskegon.

Theaters openings for Mount Pleasant, Benton Harbor and Celebration South GR will be in the coming weeks.

The first movie available this weekend will be “Tenet,” as well as other independent films. There will be more movie releases, “Soul,” “The Croods 2,” “Dune” and “Wonder Woman 1984” in November and December.

Celebration theaters will follow CinemaSafe, a voluntary set of health and safety guidelines that exceeds CDC and health departments requirements and reviewed by Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Sims, one of Michigan’s epidemiologists.

Theater guests should expect a few adjustments for better efficiency and protection of guests and staff: