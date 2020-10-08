Celebration Cinema to reopen theaters Friday

Celebration Cinema theaters will reopen Friday after six months of closure.
The theaters include Celebration Cinema at Studio Park, Celebration Cinema North GR, Celebration Cinema Rivertown in Grandville, Celebration Cinema Lansing, Celebration Cinema Crossroads in Portage and Cinema Carousel in Muskegon.
Theaters openings for Mount Pleasant, Benton Harbor and Celebration South GR will be in the coming weeks.
The first movie available this weekend will be “Tenet,” as well as other independent films. There will be more movie releases, “Soul,” “The Croods 2,” “Dune” and “Wonder Woman 1984” in November and December.
Celebration theaters will follow CinemaSafe, a voluntary set of health and safety guidelines that exceeds CDC and health departments requirements and reviewed by Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Sims, one of Michigan’s epidemiologists.
Theater guests should expect a few adjustments for better efficiency and protection of guests and staff:
- Physical distancing measures will include reduced seating capacity, in accordance with CDC and local health department guidelines. Reserved seating will automatically space groups apart from each other.
- Celebration Cinema staff will use personal protective equipment, including face masks. Guests are required to wear masks, though they may be removed when a guest is seated and eating popcorn and other movie snacks.
- All customers are encouraged to pre-purchase tickets online at celebrationcinema.com or via the Celebration Cinema app. Online convenience fees are temporarily waived to minimize lines.
- Celebration Cinema will not be accepting cash for payment. Plan for online, credit card or gift card purchases only.
- Frequent cleaning of high-touch surfaces will be ongoing, including deep cleaning overnight.
- Movie treats will be available. Avoid lines by purchasing snacks on the Celebration Cinema website or app for delivery direct to your theater seat.
Facebook Comments