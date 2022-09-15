City focuses on community events during ArtPrize

As ArtPrize 2022 kicks off today, the city has released a full schedule of artistic and cultural events taking place in Grand Rapids throughout the festival.
Grand Rapids is heading into ArtPrize 2022 with a roster of more than 40 city events planned, giving visitors and locals alike plenty of opportunities to celebrate during the 18-day festival.
The list of events includes concerts, workshops, dance, cultural events, films and more, ensuring there is something for everyone at this year’s ArtPrize.
“While all eyes will be on the art during ArtPrize, Grand Rapids is proud to team with our many community partners to offer a myriad of events and activities that will give the community an opportunity to come together to celebrate and have fun,” City Manager Mark Washington said. “These events are vital because they create a sense of community by building social, emotional and physical connections. When events happen, our city is vibrant, tourists visit, residents engage, and our local economy thrives — bringing more than $33 million worth of economic impact to the region.”
ArtPrize takes place Thursday, Sept. 15 through Sunday, Oct. 2. A listing of events taking place in Grand Rapids during ArtPrize is as follows:
ArtPrize-Drop In Art Workshop
Saturday, Oct. 1, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Rosa Parks Circle, 135 Monroe Center
Cherry Park Concert Series
Thursday, Sept. 15, 6-9 p.m.
Cherry Park, 725 Cherry St. SW
ArtPrize-Site Lab: Transformation Station
Thursday, Sept. 15, 7-10 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 16, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 17, 7-10 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 18, 6-9 p.m.
Fountain Street Church, 24 Fountain St. NE
ArtPrize Opening Ceremony
Friday, Sept. 16, 7-11 p.m.
Calder Plaza, 300 Monroe Ave. NW
One Community West Michigan
Friday, Sept. 16, 7-11 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 17, noon-10 p.m.
Calder Plaza, 300 Monroe Ave. NW
ArtPrize Sad Blimp Film Screening
Friday, Sept. 16, 7:45-8:15 p.m.
Rosa Parks Circle, 135 Monroe Center
West Side Walk for Gilda’s
Saturday, Sept. 17, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Bridge Street Walking Route
Annual Grand Rapids Pagan Pride Day
Saturday, Sept. 17, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Richmond Park, 1101 Richmond St. NW
ArtPrize Voices Opening Ceremony
Saturday, Sept. 17, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Veterans Park, 101 E. Fulton St.
ArtPrize Drop In Art Workshop
Saturday, Sept. 17, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Ah-Nab-Awen Park, 220 Front Ave. NW
Grand Rapids African American Art and Music Festival
Saturday, Sept. 17, noon-10 p.m.
Studio Park, 123 Ionia Ave. SW
ArtPrize Sad Blimp Dance Presentation
Saturday, Sept. 17, 2-4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 22, 4-5 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24, 2-8 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 29, 4-5 p.m.
Rosa Parks Circle, 135 Monroe Center
ArtPrize Pleasant Peninsula Art & Activism Fair
Sunday, Sept. 18, 2-8 p.m.
Rosa Parks Circle, 135 Monroe Center
Tuesday Night Swing Dance
Tuesday, Sept. 20, 7-9:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 27, 7-9:30 p.m.
Rosa Parks Circle, 135 Monroe Center
Tour de Food Trucks
Thursday, Sept. 22, 6-9:30 p.m.
Lookout Park, 801 Fairview Ave. NE
ArtPrize-Site Lab: Transformation Station
Thursday, Sept. 22, 7-10 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 23, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24, 7-10 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 25, 6-9 p.m.
Calder Plaza, 300 Monroe Ave. NW
Friday Night Live
Friday, Sept. 23, 6-11 p.m.
Canal Park, 941 Monroe Ave. NW
Octoberfest GR
Friday, Sept. 23, 3-10 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24, noon-10 p.m.
Riverside Park, 2001 Monroe Ave. NE
Confluence 2022
Saturday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Studio Park, 123 Ionia Ave. SW
ArtPrize Drop In Art Workshop
Saturday, Sept. 24, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
MLK Park, 900 Fuller Ave. SE
We Go Up for Success
Saturday, Sept. 24, 1-5 p.m.
MLK Park, 900 Fuller Ave. SE
ArtPrize Mural Reveal Mackay Jaycee Park
Saturday, Sept. 24, 4-8 p.m.
Mackay Jaycee Park, 2351 Kalamazoo Ave. SE
Motherland House Concert
Sunday, Sept. 25, 3-5 p.m.
MLK Park, 900 Fuller Ave. SE
Prince Hall Americanism Day
Sunday, Sept. 25, 2-8 p.m.
Pleasant Park, 620 Madison Ave. SE
The Recovery Gathering
Monday, Sept. 26, 6-8 p.m.
MLK Park, 900 Fuller Ave. SE
ArtPrize-Site Lab: Transformation Station
Thursday, Sept. 29, 7-10 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 30, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1, 7-10 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 2, 6-9 p.m.
924 W. Fulton St.
Facebook Comments