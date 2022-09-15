City focuses on community events during ArtPrize

As ArtPrize 2022 kicks off today, the city has released a full schedule of artistic and cultural events taking place in Grand Rapids throughout the festival.

Grand Rapids is heading into ArtPrize 2022 with a roster of more than 40 city events planned, giving visitors and locals alike plenty of opportunities to celebrate during the 18-day festival.

The list of events includes concerts, workshops, dance, cultural events, films and more, ensuring there is something for everyone at this year’s ArtPrize.

“While all eyes will be on the art during ArtPrize, Grand Rapids is proud to team with our many community partners to offer a myriad of events and activities that will give the community an opportunity to come together to celebrate and have fun,” City Manager Mark Washington said. “These events are vital because they create a sense of community by building social, emotional and physical connections. When events happen, our city is vibrant, tourists visit, residents engage, and our local economy thrives — bringing more than $33 million worth of economic impact to the region.”

ArtPrize takes place Thursday, Sept. 15 through Sunday, Oct. 2. A listing of events taking place in Grand Rapids during ArtPrize is as follows:

ArtPrize-Drop In Art Workshop

Saturday, Oct. 1, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Rosa Parks Circle, 135 Monroe Center

Cherry Park Concert Series

Thursday, Sept. 15, 6-9 p.m.

Cherry Park, 725 Cherry St. SW

ArtPrize-Site Lab: Transformation Station

Thursday, Sept. 15, 7-10 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 16, 7-10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17, 7-10 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 18, 6-9 p.m.

Fountain Street Church, 24 Fountain St. NE

ArtPrize Opening Ceremony

Friday, Sept. 16, 7-11 p.m.

Calder Plaza, 300 Monroe Ave. NW

One Community West Michigan

Friday, Sept. 16, 7-11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17, noon-10 p.m.

Calder Plaza, 300 Monroe Ave. NW

ArtPrize Sad Blimp Film Screening

Friday, Sept. 16, 7:45-8:15 p.m.

Rosa Parks Circle, 135 Monroe Center

West Side Walk for Gilda’s

Saturday, Sept. 17, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Bridge Street Walking Route

Annual Grand Rapids Pagan Pride Day

Saturday, Sept. 17, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Richmond Park, 1101 Richmond St. NW

ArtPrize Voices Opening Ceremony

Saturday, Sept. 17, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Veterans Park, 101 E. Fulton St.

ArtPrize Drop In Art Workshop

Saturday, Sept. 17, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Ah-Nab-Awen Park, 220 Front Ave. NW

Grand Rapids African American Art and Music Festival

Saturday, Sept. 17, noon-10 p.m.

Studio Park, 123 Ionia Ave. SW

ArtPrize Sad Blimp Dance Presentation

Saturday, Sept. 17, 2-4 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 22, 4-5 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24, 2-8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 29, 4-5 p.m.

Rosa Parks Circle, 135 Monroe Center

ArtPrize Pleasant Peninsula Art & Activism Fair

Sunday, Sept. 18, 2-8 p.m.

Rosa Parks Circle, 135 Monroe Center

Tuesday Night Swing Dance

Tuesday, Sept. 20, 7-9:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 27, 7-9:30 p.m.

Rosa Parks Circle, 135 Monroe Center

Tour de Food Trucks

Thursday, Sept. 22, 6-9:30 p.m.

Lookout Park, 801 Fairview Ave. NE

ArtPrize-Site Lab: Transformation Station

Thursday, Sept. 22, 7-10 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 23, 7-10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24, 7-10 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 25, 6-9 p.m.

Calder Plaza, 300 Monroe Ave. NW

Friday Night Live

Friday, Sept. 23, 6-11 p.m.

Canal Park, 941 Monroe Ave. NW

Octoberfest GR

Friday, Sept. 23, 3-10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24, noon-10 p.m.

Riverside Park, 2001 Monroe Ave. NE

Confluence 2022

Saturday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Studio Park, 123 Ionia Ave. SW

ArtPrize Drop In Art Workshop

Saturday, Sept. 24, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

MLK Park, 900 Fuller Ave. SE

We Go Up for Success

Saturday, Sept. 24, 1-5 p.m.

MLK Park, 900 Fuller Ave. SE

ArtPrize Mural Reveal Mackay Jaycee Park

Saturday, Sept. 24, 4-8 p.m.

Mackay Jaycee Park, 2351 Kalamazoo Ave. SE

Motherland House Concert

Sunday, Sept. 25, 3-5 p.m.

MLK Park, 900 Fuller Ave. SE

Prince Hall Americanism Day

Sunday, Sept. 25, 2-8 p.m.

Pleasant Park, 620 Madison Ave. SE

The Recovery Gathering

Monday, Sept. 26, 6-8 p.m.

MLK Park, 900 Fuller Ave. SE

ArtPrize-Site Lab: Transformation Station

Thursday, Sept. 29, 7-10 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 30, 7-10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1, 7-10 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 2, 6-9 p.m.

924 W. Fulton St.