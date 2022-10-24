Community media center welcomes new board members

The Grand Rapids Community Media Center (GRCMC) added two new faces to its 14-member board of directors.

Holly Bechiri and Richard Parrott IV are GRCMC’s latest additions to its board. Each will serve a three-year term.

Bechiri, who was elected treasurer of the GRCMC board, has a background in visual arts, teaching, journalism and project management and currently is teaching visual art theory and practice at Calvin University. She also works with several local nonprofits and corporations as an independent contractor providing editing, writing and project management services.

She also has worked in community-focused journalism, including five years as managing editor of The Rapidian, an initiative of the GRCMC. She was the founder and editor-in-chief of culturedGR.

In addition to her journalistic experience, Bechiri also worked for ArtPrize, Creative Youth Center and World Renew and founded Salon 1111, a studio and gathering space for makers and thinkers.

She holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in studio art from Calvin University.

Parrott brings experience in mentoring, consulting, business management and the recording arts to the GRCMC board. He currently serves as CEO of Global Money World, a multi-genre music blog platform where he manages content such as podcasts, reviews, interviews and industry news. Previously, Parrott served as a producer and director for the BIC 411 Project where he oversaw video production, location scouting, casting and directing.

He is a voting member for the Recording Academy, the American academy of musicians, producers, recording engineers and other musical professionals, where he is tasked with evaluating submissions, voting and advocating for artists’ rights. He also mentors college students via the GRAMMYU program, a nationwide program connecting college students with music industry professionals.

Parrott holds a bachelor’s degree in film and TV essentials from New York University Tisch School of Art and Public Policy.

GRCMC provides and supports Grand Rapids staples such as public access television station GRTV, community radio station WYCE, local news source The Rapidian and performing arts center Wealthy Theatre. Established in 1980, GRCMC serves a group of 1,900 members through the work of 20 employees and 100 programmers and volunteers.