Cultivate eyes physical location for arts education and exhibition

Local arts organization Cultivate has procured its first gallery and class location, which founder Mallory Shotwell intends to make into an artist-centric learning and collaborative space.

After only a year of operations, Cultivate is moving to 620 Wealthy St. SE, settling between Wealthy Street Bakery, Rowster Coffee and across from Thelma’s Flowers.

The 1,600-square-foot space will host six art exhibitions yearly in 1,000 square feet of gallery space, while the rest of the location will be used for over 100 art classes for all ages and disciplines as well as an artist resource center with business classes and community-building space for local artists to grow together.

Over the past year, Cultivate held art classes at East Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation and online, teaching ages three to adult in small, student-focused classes. The organization also partnered with local entities like ArtPrize and Kent District Library to offer artist lectures and panels, created educational and family programming for ArtPrize 2022, launched its first Local Artist Holiday Guide to help promote local artists and both started and successfully completed a fundraising campaign to secure its first brick-and-mortar location.

Now, Shotwell is looking forward to creating a space for artists of all disciplines and backgrounds to share knowledge and grow in their craft. Cultivate is the culmination of a dream she has nurtured for years, that of combining a gallery and educational space into a singular entity.

“For eight years, I knew that I wanted to fuse these different aspects, creating a gallery within an art education space where people walk through the gallery to get to the classes,” Shotwell said. “And all the while they develop that relationship with artists, and when people have that relationship with the artists, they feel more connected to (their work).”

Shotwell was born and raised in Grand Rapids and has experience in education, nonprofit management and art curation, all of which give her the background to build a sustainable arts organization.

She said she intends her gallery to be an impartial space for artists to be heard and seen, curating works through a diverse curatorial board to ensure that artists on display are there because of their artistic merit alone.

“I want it to be a safe space that is equitable,” she said. “Not sending the message that if you have a job here, you volunteer here, you intern here, or if you are on the team, you’re better than everyone else. Everyone has to go through the same process, and that process is through the curatorial board.

“The way that we want to do it is intentionally being aware of the great power and responsibility that it is to have an art gallery and to be able to amplify or ignore entire careers. It is, to be very Spider-Man about it, it is a great power and it’s a great responsibility. So, I want to do that with a group of people who have a wide range of education and experience and background and artistic practices, and so we can all come to the table and discuss what should be next. We want to be really, really intentional.”

Cultivate will host a soft opening from 5-9 p.m., Jan. 6. The event also will open Cultivate’s first exhibition in its new space, a solo exhibition by artist David Najib Kasir, a Milwaukee-based painter.

On Feb. 3, the organization will host its grand opening from 4-9 p.m., officially welcoming the public to celebrate its new space. The event also will coincide with the one-year anniversary of Cultivate.

In the next year, Shotwell plans to hold six exhibitions at Cultivate, bringing in a wide variety of national artists to her new space. Cultivate also will host more than 100 classes throughout the year, from charcoal drawing to comic drawing, acrylic painting, installation art, photography and many more. Local teachers and public school classes will be participating, helping expose West Michigan students to fine arts through learning sessions or portfolio reviews, which Shotwell said she will offer to help students preparing to enter the college art world.

Cultivate also will support local artists who are looking to sell at any level through art business courses designed to guide students through the process individually, start to finish. From making a website to doing small business taxes to creating contracts and artist statements, Shotwell intends to help West Michigan artists learn to market themselves successfully at any level.

Classes at Cultivate will start in January, following the soft opening, and will be offered Monday through Saturday, every week.

For now, Shotwell is focused on putting together the arts space she’s dreamed of.

“It’s incredibly surreal. I’m just excited,” she said. “We do all things art, we breathe art, but I’m really excited for the community component. We’re going to have a welcome wall (displaying) all the things that we cultivate. We cultivate communities, we cultivate care and we cultivate compassion. We cultivate creativity, and we cultivate growth; all of these different things so that people have confidence and a sense of home and belonging. Those things are so important because when you feel those things and you have those things in your community, you feel safe. Creating that space everywhere that I can is really important.”

Cultivate will be open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.