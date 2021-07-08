DIY project studio coming to Plainfield Avenue

Spruced Studio, a new DIY design studio, will open its doors this summer in Grand Rapids.

Owned by Holly Lehman, Spruced Studio will offer a variety of DIY classes, from painted wood signs to succulent arrangements to beauty product workshops. More class choices will be added in the future.

The 3,165-square-foot space at 5120 Plainfield Ave. NE, Suite B currently is being built out for a July/August 2021 opening.

“I’m so excited to open a gathering place for people to come and have an unforgettable experience,” Lehman said. “Spruced Studio has been a dream in the making for the last several years. To finally be able to open my doors and know that people, now more than ever, need a place to gather, have fun and forget about the stress of their day makes me smile.”

Jessica McGowan, sales associate with Ben Muller Realty Company, assisted Lehman in finding and securing the space. Max Grover, agent and broker with MOXIE Real Estate + Development, represented the landlord.

For updates, follow Spruced Studio’s Facebook page and Instagram.