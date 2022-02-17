Former office space to become music school

A multitenant office space in Grand Rapids is being turned into a music school.

The former office space, located at 2505 Burton St. SE, will be home to School of Rock Grand Rapids after renovations to the 4,100-square-foot building are completed in March.

The exterior renovation of the building began in September 2021, and renovations to the interior of the building began November.

School of Rock Grand Rapids will provide a variety of music classes and camps for children and young adults. The new space will include two drum rooms, three rehearsal rooms, one student lounge, one staff lounge and five individual rooms.

The school now is accepting applications for summer music camps.

First Companies is providing construction management services. The cost of the renovation project was not disclosed.