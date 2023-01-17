Frederik Meijer Gardens announces new president and CEO

A longtime arts and culture leader was selected to lead Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park.

Charles Burke this week was announced as Meijer Gardens’ next president and CEO.

Burke will succeed longtime Meijer Gardens President and CEO David Hooker, who announced his retirement in 2022. Burke will begin his tenure at Meijer Gardens on Monday, Feb. 13.

Burke brings years of experience in arts and culture to his new role, having served as president and CEO of The War Memorial Association in Grosse Pointe Farms for the past nine years. During his time at the War Memorial, a waterfront cultural campus focused on arts, culture, patriotism, leadership and community, Burke transformed the organization from the ground up.

According to a statement by Meijer Gardens, prior to his work at the War Memorial, Burke spent a significant portion of his career as both an executive and orchestral conductor for the Detroit Symphony Orchestra (DSO). As senior director of education for the DSO, he was responsible for the development of the Pincus Education Center in Midtown Detroit, as well as programs such as the African American Fellowship program, a graduate-level training program to radically improve diversity in classical music, the DSO’s Civic Youth Ensembles, one of the largest youth training programs in the U.S., and connecting DSO musicians with children from all communities and all ages through concerts, classroom interactivity and technology-based learning.

“I am honored to be selected as the next president and CEO of such a world-renowned and beloved cultural institution,” Burke said. “I am eager to work with the talented team at Meijer Gardens.”

Burke is a graduate of Leadership Detroit XXXV and holds degrees from George Mason University and West Virginia University, executive leadership training at the Harvard Business School and Columbia College and as a Creative Alliances Fellow and Emerging Nonprofit Leaders Fellow for National Arts Strategies.

He is active in the nonprofit sector, volunteering in several roles including board director for Jefferson East, TechTown Detroit, community advisory board for Beaumont Health Grosse Pointe, editorial board of the Grosse Pointe News, executive producer for Live Inspired Productions and Michigan Youth Arts Festival.

“I am exceedingly pleased to announce that Charles Burke has accepted the role of our next president and CEO,” said Mark Mossing, Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park board chair. “His passion for the arts, business acumen and proven track record of success make him the perfect fit for this role.”

Burke is a Washington, D.C. native.