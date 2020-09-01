Frederik Meijer Gardens’ fall chrysanthemums exhibition set to return

Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park’s annual fall horticulture exhibition, Chrysanthemums & More!, will take place Sept. 18-Nov. 1.

“This year’s theme for Chrysanthemums & More! is ‘Naturally’,” said Steve LaWarre, director of horticulture. “Our goal is that guests can experience the more natural and untamed side of the autumn season through the various displays of color, texture and patterns that are carefully designed to play upon the natural beauty of the changing fall landscape.”

An abundance of chrysanthemums arrangements will be displayed through the BISSELL Corridor inside the main building. A floor-to-ceiling chrysanthemum display will be the focal point in the Grace Jarecki Seasonal Display Greenhouse.

A presentation of large disbuds and beds of colorful plantings will be featured in the Earl and Donnalee Holton Victorian Garden Parlor. A bed of chrysanthemums and a variety of ornamental plantings will be displayed outdoors.

In addition to chrysanthemums, there will be activities, including the Fall Bonsai Show, Giant Pumpkins and Hallowee-Ones.

The dates and times of the activities: