Frederik Meijer Gardens’ fall chrysanthemums exhibition set to return

Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park’s annual fall horticulture exhibition, Chrysanthemums & More!, will take place Sept. 18-Nov. 1.
“This year’s theme for Chrysanthemums & More! is ‘Naturally’,” said Steve LaWarre, director of horticulture. “Our goal is that guests can experience the more natural and untamed side of the autumn season through the various displays of color, texture and patterns that are carefully designed to play upon the natural beauty of the changing fall landscape.”
An abundance of chrysanthemums arrangements will be displayed through the BISSELL Corridor inside the main building. A floor-to-ceiling chrysanthemum display will be the focal point in the Grace Jarecki Seasonal Display Greenhouse.
A presentation of large disbuds and beds of colorful plantings will be featured in the Earl and Donnalee Holton Victorian Garden Parlor. A bed of chrysanthemums and a variety of ornamental plantings will be displayed outdoors.
In addition to chrysanthemums, there will be activities, including the Fall Bonsai Show, Giant Pumpkins and Hallowee-Ones.
The dates and times of the activities:
- Fall Bonsai Show: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 3 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 4. A variety of bonsai trees will be on display. There is no admissions fee.
- Fall Family Day: 1-4 p.m. Oct. 3. The Lena Meijer Children’s Garden will host fall family activities. There will be fall-inspired tunes and autumn-themed stories, fiber arts demonstration and walks. A fee will be included with admission.
- Hallowee-Ones: From 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 23. Parades will begin at 10:15 a.m. and again 11:15 a.m. Children can participate in the parades dressed in costumes such as a sculpture, mammal, fish, insect, bird, tree, flower, geologist or in any other way that highlights something about the Lena Meijer Children’s Garden. Children also can listen to Halloween-themed stories. A fee will be included in the admission.
Facebook Comments