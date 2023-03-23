Grand Rapids Art Museum announces new director and CEO 

A longtime arts educator and curator from the Columbus Museum of Art in Ohio is taking over leadership of the Grand Rapids Art Museum.

The Grand Rapids Art Museum (GRAM) board of trustees today announced Cindy Meyers Foley as the organization’s new director and CEO following the departure of Dana Friis-Hansen.

Foley joins the GRAM after 17 years at the Columbus Museum of Art (CMA), most recently serving as executive deputy director for learning and experience since 2015. Foley will take on her role as GRAM CEO on June 5.

“I am honored to have been selected as the Grand Rapids Art Museum’s next Director and CEO,” Foley said in a statement. “GRAM is a national model for evolving to meet the needs of its community, and I can’t wait to work alongside such an innovative team.”

Foley has a background in arts education, earning a master’s degree in art education from Ohio State University and a bachelor’s degree in individual studies in the arts from the University of Kentucky.

She started her career at the Wexner Center for the Arts in Columbus, where she served as a family programs educator for three years.

From there she went on to spend eight years at the Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA) in Maine. As director of education and assistant curator, Foley helped build up ICA’s education department and taught in its BFA program, also curating more than a dozen exhibitions during her time there.

While at the CMA, Foley led the opening of its 18,000-square-foot JPMorgan Chase Center for Creativity, a creative hub for visitors of all ages to explore works of art and engage in hands-on activities. The CMA won the National Medal for Museums in recognition of this space in 2013.

While at CMA, Foley also helped develop several education projects in Columbus, including the Wonder School, a museum/university laboratory preschool, and the Center for Art and Social Engagement, an experimental gallery focused on art addressing social issues.

Foley also has served on the faculty of the Maine College of Art and Harvard University’s Project Zero Classroom Summer Institute, and has presented numerous times with TEDx on creativity and teaching arts.

In 2018, she received the Ohio Distinguished Educator for Art Education award.

As CEO of the GRAM, Foley will be responsible for guiding its curatorial and educational programming, cultivating partnerships in the region and leading a major West Michigan art institution.

GRM Board President Erin Gravelyn said in a news release that Foley’s “proven expertise in executive leadership, and her passion for building innovative, community-centered experiences will lead GRAM boldly into the next step of its exciting future.”